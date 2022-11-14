Wahoo BBQ NEW 10 Centre Court

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wahoo BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

10 Centre Court

Palmyra, VA 22963

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Platter
All American Burger
BBQ Eggrolls

Appetizer

BBQ Eggrolls

$9.00

Our slow smoked pulled pork, cabbage medley, wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with creamy BBQ ranch dressing on the side for dipping (3 rolls)

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, deep fried golden brown, Served with bold gold BBQ sauce (6 tenders

Fried Pickles

$8.00

House made pickles, hand breaded and deep fried, served with BBQ Ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Southern cornmeal battered green tomatoes served with BBQ ranch (8)

Wahoo Nachos

$13.00

Yellow corn tortilla chips, pulled pork BBQ, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, black beans, creamy pepper jack cheese sauce, served with sour cream on the side

Texas Twinkies

$10.00

Smoked Wings

$9.00

6 juicy wings smoked, then fried to perfection, served with carrots and Ranch

Brisket Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Soups

Potato Cheese Soup

$6.00

Red skin potatoes, cheese, sour cream, heavy whipping cream, bacon and onions

Beef Vegetable Soup

$6.00

Beef brisket, onions, mixed vegetables, house made beef stock

Brisket Chili

$6.00

Served with nacho chips, salsa, and sour cream

French Onion Cup

$6.00

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Salad

Wahoo Salad Half

$6.00

Candied walnuts, feta cheese, grilled apples, served on a bed of spring mix

Wahoo Salad Full

$10.00

Add our mouthwatering Pulled pork for $4.00

Strawberry Fields Salad Half

$6.00

Strawberries, in house made croutons, feta cheese, craisins, served on a bed of spring mix

Strawberry Fields Salad Full

$10.00

Strawberries, in house made croutons, feta cheese, craisins, served on a bed of spring mix

Fried Chicken Salad Half

$7.00

Fried chicken, tomatoes, onion, mixed cheese served on a bed of spring mix

Fried Chicken Salad Full

$11.00

Fried chicken, tomatoes, onion, mixed cheese served on a bed of spring mix

Small House

$4.00

Large House

$6.00

Large Caesar

$8.00

Small Caesar

$5.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Award winning pulled pork, served on a potato bun

Pulled Chicken Sandiwch

$10.00

Smoked whole chicken, hand pulled, served on a potato bun

Kentucky Club

$10.00

Grilled sourdough bread, smoked gouda cheese, ham, turkey, lettuce, fried green tomato, mayo

BLFGT

$8.00

Toasted sourdough bread, bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, mayo

Brisket Sandwich

$11.50

Low and Slow smoked brisket served on a potato bun

The Cowgirl

$13.25

Sliced Brisket, White Lightning, Coleslaw, and an Onion Ring on a toasted bun

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.75

Pulled chicken salad, served on a flaky, buttery croissant

Burgers

All American Burger

$11.00

A 6 ounce burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

The Works Burger

$12.00

A 6 ounce burger, mushrooms, onions, bacon, American cheese

The Cowboy Burger

$12.75

A 6 ounce burger, topped with pulled pork BBQ, onion ring and BBQ sauce

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Made from a blend of mushrooms, onions, brown rice, rolled oats, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parsley and a hint of garlic

Wraps

Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders fried, with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, mixed cheese, and bold gold sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders fried, Buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, mixed cheese

Pulled Pork Wrap

$11.00

Pulled pork, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, mixed cheese, sweet and tangy sauce

Brisket Wrap

$12.00

Sliced brisket, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, mixed cheese, white lightening sauce

Platters

Sliced Brisket Platter

$16.75

Platters served with choice of 2 sides

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.75

Platters served with choice of 2 sides

Baby Back Rib Platter

$15.75

4 Bones, Platters served with choice of 2 sides

Pulled Chicken Platter

$14.75

Platters served with choice of 2 sides

6 Smoked Wings Platter

$14.75

Platters served with choice of 2 sides

2 Meat Platter

$16.75

3 Meat Platter

$17.25

4 Meat Platter

$18.25

Add Ons

Large Ranch

$0.50

Add Bun

$1.00

Potato Bun

Large BBQ Ranch

$0.50

Add Pickled Red Onions

$1.00

4 ounce cup

Add Pickles

$1.00

4 ounce cup of bread and butter pickles

Small Ranch

$0.25

Large Bold Gold

$0.50

Side Honey

$1.00

Add Sliced Bread

$1.00

Sourdough Bread

Corn Muffin

$1.25

Add Pickled Red Onions

$1.00

Pepper Jack Sauce

$4.00

4oz Slaw

$1.00

Sides

Small Fries

$2.50

Small Onion Ring

$3.00

Macaroni and Cheese Side

$5.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce, topped with melted cheddar

Baked Beans Side

$4.00

Navy, Pinto, and Great Northern Beans BBQ seasoned and sauced and cooked for hours

Green Beans Side

$4.00

Grandmas Recipe, cooked down for hours and classicaly seasoned (no meat)

Large French Fries

$5.00

3/8 cut seasoned with our secret fry dust

Large Onion Rings

$6.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Sweet with onions

Collard Greens Side

$4.00

Chopped collards cooked over low heat and seasoned with our vinegar sauce (no meat)

Potato Salad Side

$5.00

Red skin potatoes, bacon, onion, and a creamy dressing

Coleslaw Side

$4.00

Green Cabbage, Red Cabbage, and shredded carrots tossed in a tangy dressing

Small Sweet Fries

$2.50

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Corn Muffin

$1.25Out of stock

Sweet corn mixture

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Kids Meal

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

For ages 10 and under, served with choice of one side, white or chocolate milk, tea, soda, or fruit shoot Side choices include, applesauce, carrot sticks, fruit medley, small mac and cheese, French fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

For ages 10 and under, served with choice of one side, white or chocolate milk, tea, soda, or fruit shoot

Kids Burger

$7.00

For ages 10 and under, served with choice of one side, white or chocolate milk, tea, soda, or fruit shoot

Kids Pork BBQ Slider

$7.00

For ages 10 and under, served with choice of one side, white or chocolate milk, tea, soda, or fruit shoot

Kid Tenders

$7.00

3 tenders, For ages 10 and under, served with choice of one side, white or chocolate milk, tea, soda, or fruit shoot Side choices include, applesauce, carrot sticks, fruit medley, small mac and cheese, French fries

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Desserts

Grandmas Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

2 cookies

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$5.00

2 Scoops of Vanilla

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream between 2 of grandma's chocolate chip cookies

Fried Oreos

$7.00

Just like the Fair - Battered and deep-fried Oreo cookies topped with powdered sugar (4)

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Graham cracker crust, whipped peanut butter layered with milk chocolate and a chocolate drizzle

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate Brownie, Vanilla Ice cream, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream

S'mores Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Graham cracker crust, filled with chocolate ganache, topped with flame roasted marshmallows

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Peach Milk Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Oreo Milkshake

$5.00

Sugar Cookie Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Choc Cip Cookie Sundae

$5.00

Dessert Special

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 Centre Court, Palmyra, VA 22963

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

