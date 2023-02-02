Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wahoo! Grill

1,751 Reviews

$$

1042 W College Ave

Decatur, GA 30030

Order Again

Popular Items

Child's Chicken Tenders
Roasted Winter Salad
Bread Pudding - Single

Appetizers

3 Rolls

$2.00

6 Rolls

$3.00

Calamari

$13.00

Flash-fried, banana peppers hoisin-mayhaw sauce

Carolina BBQ Shrimp

$15.00

five shrimp, tangy Carolina bbq sauce, grilled baguette

Fried Green Tomatoes & BBQ Shrimp

$17.00

2 Fried Green Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Tangy BBQ Shrimp

Pimento Cheese Fritters

$9.00+

rolled in panko crumbs, flash-fried, tomatillo jam

Potato Cakes

$8.00

sour cream, chives

Pork Belly Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts, Pork Belly bites, white miso-bacon drizzle, parmesan sauce

Truffle Fries

$8.00

parmigiano-reggiano, parsley

Soup/Salad

Apple-Fennel Salad*

$8.00+

local apples, walnuts, feta, bean sprouts, baby kale, citrus-herb vinaigrette

Crab Bisque

$7.00+

lump crab, sherry, cream

Classic Wedge*

$7.00+

iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Roasted Winter Salad

$8.00+

Sides

Side Collard Greens*

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side White Cheddar Grits*

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes*

$6.00

Side Potato Cakes

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Grits*

$7.00

Side Risotto

$8.00

Side Roasted Brussel Sprouts*

$7.00

Side Butternut Squash*

$8.00

Side Haricots Verts*

$8.00

Entrees

Ahi Tuna**

$27.00

rare, seared, sesame crusted Tuna soy-ginger glaze & wasabi cream mashed potatoes Wakame Salad garnish (remove this to make the entree gluten-free)

Ancient Grain Bowl

$18.00

farro, quinoa, chef’s choice of veggies, pesto drizzle, balsamic vinaigrette

Cheeseburger

$20.00

short-rib and brisket blend, bacon weave, mozzarella, fried green tomato, arugula, pesto

Flat Iron Steak

$36.00

8 oz grilled, roasted Peruvian potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts, chimichurri

Fried Chicken

$20.00

Grilled Redfish

$29.00

dirty risotto, sauteed garlic haricot vert, white wine charred tomato sauce

Honey Chicken

$22.00

herb roasted potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts, gravy

Scallop Entree*

$34.00

sauteed wild mushroom, sweet potato grits, maple-sage brwon butter sauce

Short Rib Pappardelle

$31.00

Shrimp & Grits*

$25.00

Pan Seared Tilefish

$42.00

pan seared, ponzu butter, wild mushroom-asparagus risotto, soy reduction

Trout*

$24.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding - Single

$6.00

bourbon glaze

Bread Pudding to Share

$10.00

bourbon glaze

Butterscotch Pot de Creme

$8.00

caramel, whipped cream, sea salt

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

chocolate glaze

Sauces

Mayhaw-Hoisin

$2.00

Creamy Parmesan

$2.00

Children's Entrees

Child's Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Child's Grilled Shrimp

$7.95

Child's Pasta

$7.95

Child's Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Cocktails

Dark & Stormy Cocktail for 3 (Goslings Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime

Dark & Stormy Cocktail for 3 (Goslings Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime

$16.00
Garden Party Cocktail for 4 (Tito’s Vodka, Elderflower, Lemon, Simple Syrup)

Garden Party Cocktail for 4 (Tito's Vodka, Elderflower, Lemon, Simple Syrup)

$18.00
Old Fashioned Cocktail for 4 (Eagle Rare Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Orange Bitters, Angostura Bitters)

Old Fashioned Cocktail for 4 (Eagle Rare Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Orange Bitters, Angostura Bitters)

$22.00
Wahoo! Manhattan Cocktail for 4 (Rittenhouse Rye, Carpano Antica, Luxardo Maraschino, Angostura Bitters)

Wahoo! Manhattan Cocktail for 4 (Rittenhouse Rye, Carpano Antica, Luxardo Maraschino, Angostura Bitters)

$22.00
Wahoo! Margarita for 2 (Altos Reposado, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Lemon, Lime & OJ)

Wahoo! Margarita for 2 (Altos Reposado, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Lemon, Lime & OJ)

$11.00

Beer

Brooklyn Amber Lager

$2.50

Mercier Cider Old #3

$2.99

3 Taverns Night on Ponce American IPA

$2.50Out of stock

3 Taverns Prince of Pilsen Hoppy Pilsner

$2.50

Sweetwater 420 Extra Pale Ale

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A casual European-influenced neighborhood bistro with an elegant, warm style and a glass-walled dining room surrounded by an enchanting garden paradise outside... all designed to accommodate intimate dinners, a gathering of friends and large party celebrations.

1042 W College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030

