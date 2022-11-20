Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wahoo Willie's

441 Old San Carlos Boulevard

Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Order Again

Appetizers

New Orleans Baked Oysters

$16.00

topped with our garlic herb butter and Parmesan cheese

Loaded chips

$9.00

BBQ pulled pork over housemade chips topped with Green onions, cheddar cheese and drizzled with sweet BBQ

1/2 dozen wings

$9.00

Choice of Buffalo, sweet chili, garlic parmesan or blackened

Island shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp sautéed in a spicy marinara with garlic toast

Beef satay

$12.00

Grilled tenderloin tips drizzled with teriyaki and served with onion straws

Blackened fish bites

$11.00

Locally caught blackened triple tail served with garlic aioli

20 Wings

$30.00

Choice of Buffalo, sweet chili, garlic parmesan or blackened.

Pizza & Flatbreads

Cheese pizza

$14.00

Big Willy

$17.00

BBQ chicken, jalapeño and red onion

Estero Island

$20.00

FMB white

$15.00

Supreme

$20.00

Pork Flatbread

$13.00

Buff Shrimp Flatbread

$13.00

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Fried chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy fish sandwich

$15.00

Seafood Philly

$18.00

Veggie burger

$14.00

Baskets

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Oyster Basket

$18.00

Entrees

Grilled Tips

$24.00

Blackened tips

$24.00

12oz Prime

$36.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken tenders

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Kids plain pasta

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$8.00

Cheese flatbread

$8.00

Pepperoni flatbread

$9.00
Beautiful Tiki Bar with great food

Location

441 Old San Carlos Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Directions

