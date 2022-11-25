  • Home
Wahoo's Bar and Grill Restaurant Wahoo's Bar & Grill, 83413 O/S Hwy

83413 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY

Islamorada, FL 33036

Appetizers

Calamari

$16.00

Conch Fritters

$14.00

Fish Dip

$16.00

Littlenecks

$17.00

Mussels

$17.00

Voodoo Conch

$16.00

Wahoo Bites

$14.00

Wings

$17.00

Nachos

$18.00

Patron Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Avocado Crab Salad

$24.00

Caesar Salad Lg

$14.00

Caesar Salad Sm

$8.00

Conch Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Conch Chowder Cup

$8.00

House Salad Lg

$14.00

House Salad Sm

$8.00

Shrimp & Crab Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp & Crab Cup

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$17.00

Chicken BLT

$17.00

Conch Sandwich

$20.00

Grouper Sandwich

$26.00

Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Snapper Sandwich

$24.00

Vegetarian Portobello

$15.00

Wahoo BLT

$20.00

BLT Classic

$13.00

Shrimp Fajita Wrap

$19.00

Vegetarian Wrap

$15.00

Ranchero Burger

$22.00

Santa Fe

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

From the Docks

Whole Snapper

$45.00

Catch Of The Day

Cook Your Catch

$18.00

Bone In Snapper

$42.00

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Fish Platter

$25.00

Francese Snapper

$38.00

Key Lime Shrimp Bowl

$27.00

Lobster Tail

$42.00

Oscar Mahi

$38.00

Seafood Rice

$44.00

Shrimp Linguini

$26.00

Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Wahoo Parrilla Scampi

$42.00

Chicken Linguini

$27.00

From Dry Land

Churrasco Steak

$39.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Ribeye & 1/2 Lobster

$59.00

Ribeye & Lobster

$68.00

Dinner Menu

Frutos Del Mar

$43.00

Herb Crusted Grouper

$43.00

Lobster Scampi

$42.00

Key Lime Fish and Shrimp

$44.00

Shrimp & Lobster Mac

$39.00

Spinach Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Churrasco And Shrimp

$42.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Fish Fingers

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Kid Pasta Butter

$9.00

Kid Pasta Sauce

$9.00

Sliders

$10.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Whole Pie

$85.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

Sides

1/2 Lobster Solo

$16.00

Avocado

$3.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Chicken Add On

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Crab Mix

$12.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Grouper Add On

$13.00

Lobster Tail Solo

$25.00

Mahi Add On

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Sauce $

$0.50

Shrimp Add On

$10.00

Side H. Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Solo Whole Fish

$28.00

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Tostones

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Wahoo Add on

$11.00

White Rice

$4.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Yellowtail Add on

$12.00

Specials

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Gameday Food Bowl

$29.00

Special $15

$15.00

Special $16

$16.00

Special $17

$17.00

Special $18

$18.00

Special $19

$19.00

Special $20

$20.00

Special $21

$21.00

Special $22

$22.00

Special $23

$23.00

Special $24

$24.00

Special $25

$25.00

Special $26

$26.00

Special $27

$27.00

Special $28

$28.00

Special $29

$29.00

Special $30

$30.00

Special $31

$31.00

Special $32

$32.00

Special $33

$33.00

Special $34

$34.00

Special $35

$35.00

Special $36

$36.00

Special $37

$37.00

Special $38

$38.00

Special $39

$39.00

Special $40

$40.00

Special $41

$41.00

Special $42

$42.00

Special $43

$43.00

Special $44

$44.00

Special $45

$45.00

Special $46

$46.00

Special $47

$47.00

Special $48

$48.00

Special $49

$49.00

Special $50

$50.00

Special $53

$53.00

Special $58

$58.00

Employee Meals

E- Burger

$7.00

E- Conch Chowder Bowl

$5.00

E- Conch Chowder Cup

$3.00

E- Shrimp & Crab Bowl

$5.00

E- Shrimp & Crab Cup

$3.00

E- Sliders

$4.00

E-6 Wings

$5.00

E-Chix Fingers

$4.00

E-Chix Sandwich

$6.00

E-Fish Fingers

$4.00

E-House Salad

$3.00

E-Pasta w/ butter

$4.00

E-Pasta w/ sauce

$4.00

E-Side Caesar Salad

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Perched above the world-famous Whale Harbor Marina, Wahoo's Bar and Grill offers the Key's freshest selection of locally caught fish and seafood including mahi-mahi, grouper, snapper, tuna, and Florida lobster that come right from our docks. Wahoo's Bar and Grill offers both an indoor and outdoor bar to help you lose track of time while here in paradise. Just don't forget about our fantastic happy hour which is available Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm

83413 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, Islamorada, FL 33036

