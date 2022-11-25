Wahoo's Bar and Grill Restaurant Wahoo's Bar & Grill, 83413 O/S Hwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Perched above the world-famous Whale Harbor Marina, Wahoo's Bar and Grill offers the Key's freshest selection of locally caught fish and seafood including mahi-mahi, grouper, snapper, tuna, and Florida lobster that come right from our docks. Wahoo's Bar and Grill offers both an indoor and outdoor bar to help you lose track of time while here in paradise. Just don't forget about our fantastic happy hour which is available Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm
Location
83413 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, Islamorada, FL 33036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hog Heaven Sports Bar & Grill - Hog Heaven, 85361 Overseas Hwy
No Reviews
85361 Overseas Hwy Islamorada, FL 33036
View restaurant