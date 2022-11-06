- Home
- Somerville
- Waikiki
Waikiki
27 Holland St
Somerville, MA 02144
Popular Items
Fresh Fruit Tea (24oz)
Mango Jasmine Tea w. Cheese Foam
Strawberry Jasmine Tea w. Cheese Foam
Mango Melon Jasmine Tea w. Cheese Foam
Peach Oolong Tea w. Cheese Foam
Grape Jasmine Tea w. Cheese Foam
Mango w. Jasmine Tea
Strawberry w. Jasmine Tea
Melon w. Jasmine Tea
Lemon w. Jasmine Tea
Grapefruit w. Jasmine Tea
Orange w. Jasmine Tea
Green Grape w. Jasmine Tea
Calamondin Lemon w. Jasmine Tea
Calamondin Passion Fruit w. Black Tea
Fresh Squeezed Lemon w. Black Tea
Lychee Passion Fruit w. Black Tea
Coconut Lychee Ice Slush w. Jasmine Tea
Coconut milk and coconut jelly with jasmine tea and lychee flavored ice slush
Green Grape Ice Slush w. Jasmine Tea
Fresh grape and peach oolong jelly with jasmine tea and grape flavored ice slush
Peach Grape Ice Slush w. Jasmine Tea
Fresh grape and peach oolong jelly with jasmine tea and peach flavored ice slush
Coconut Mango Melon Ice Slush Oolong Tea
Fresh mango, peach oolong jelly and coconut milk with oolong tea and melon flavored ice slush
Peach w. Oolong Tea
Pomegranate w. Oolong Tea
Pineapple Passion Fruit w. Oolong Tea
Mango Roselle
Fresh mango & mango jelly with jasmine tea & roselle
Peach Roselle
Peach oolong jelly with jasmine tea & roselle
Fresh Lemon Roselle (Decaf)
Milk Tea & Coffee Latte (Hot 20oz or Cold 24oz)
Brown Sugar Milk Tea w. Bubbles
HongKong Milk Tea
Jasmine Milk Tea w. Bubbles
Mango Jasmine Milk Tea
Strawberry Jasmine Milk Tea
Rose Oolong Milk Tea w. Bubbles
Peach Oolong Milk Tea
Pineapple Oolong Milk Tea
Taro Milk Tea (Decaf)
Mango Coconut **Contains Dairy (Decaf 16oz)
Strawberry Coconut *Contains Dairy (Decaf 16oz)
Matcha Latte w. Red Beans
Matcha Coffee Latte
Coffee Milk Tea
Coffee Latte
Specialty Smoothies
Waikiki Breeze
Mango, Passion Fruit Juice, Pineapple & coconut flakes blended with coconut milk & ice
Summer Dream
Strawberry, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Melon & Chia seeds blended with Coconut milk & ice
Tropical Green
Cucumber, Kale, Mango, Pineapple & Chia seeds blended with Coconut water & ice
Acai Power
Acai, strawberry, mango, melon, goji berry, chia seeds blended with Coconut milk & ice
Tropical Avocado
avocado, melon, pineapple blended with almond milk & ice
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade & Fresh Fruit Ice Slush (Decaf 24oz)
Tropical Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Grape Lemonade
Passion Fruit Lemonade
Watermelon Lemonade
Pomegranate Lemonade
Original Lemonade
Blue Hawaii Ice Slush
Tropical Ice Slush
Piñada Ice Slush
Mango Ice Slush
Strawberry Ice Slush
Honeydew Ice Slush
Peach Ice Slush
Grape Ice Slush
Pineapple Ice Slush
Create Your Own
Featured Bowls
Waikiki Fire Bowl 🌶
spicy shoyu ahi tuna & spicy shoyu salmon, red cabbage, cucumber, radish, jalapeño, seaweed salad, nori furikake with wasabi mayo
Hawaiian Bowl 🌶
ahi tuna & salmon, avocado, cucumber, sweet corn, red onion, spring mix, nori furikake with Waikiki classic sauce
Volcano Bowl 🌶
salmon, spicy ground tuna, avocado, red onion, edamame, pickled radishes & carrots, masago, tempura crunch, scallions & sesame seeds with spicy mayo
Tropical Mango Bowl🌶
shrimp tempura, salmon, red cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, mango, hijiki seaweed, coconut flakes , sesame seeds with spicy mayo
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
double pan-fried salmon, pineapple, edamame, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, scallions & sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce
Gyudon Beef Bowl
Thinly sliced beef and onions cooked in shoyu based savory-sweet sauce, come with cucumber, romaine lettuce, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, half soft-boiled ramen egg, sesame seeds & scallions.
Waikiki Spicy Steak Bowl 🌶
double firebraised rare flank steak, spring mix, homemade pickled radishes & carrots, cucumber, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, roasted salted cashew nuts & chili powder with Waikiki classic sauce
Rainbow Shrimp Bowl
double steamed shrimp, mango, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, roasted salted cashew nuts with yuzu ponzu
Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp Bowl
firebraised chicken thigh, shrimp, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, mango, half soft-boiled ramen egg, sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce
Grilled Spicy Chicken Bowl 🌶
double grilled chicken, half soft-boiled ramen egg, edamame, cucumber, radish, pineapple, scallions & sesame seeds with gochujang sweet & spicy sauce
Fried Chicken Bowl 🌶
double fried chicken, cucumber, red cabbage, romaine lettuce, chili powder & sesame seeds with gochujang sweet & spicy sauce
Vegetarian Bowl
fried age tofu & shiitake mushroom, cucumber, radish, spring mix & sweet corn with teriyaki sauce
Featured Rolls & Maki Rolls
Paradise Roll 🌶
seaweed wrap with ahi tuna, salmon, kanikama, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds with wasabi mayo & unagi sauce
Fantasy Roll 🌶
seaweed wrap with baked spicy salmon, kanikama, cucumber, avocado, romaine lettuce, masago, tempura crunch, sesame seeds with spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Passion Roll 🌶
seaweed wrap with spicy tuna, kanikama, cucumber, avocado, romaine lettuce, masago, tempura crunch, sesame seeds with spicy mayo
Luau Roll 🌶
seaweed wrap with shrimp tempura, ahi tuna, mango, cucumber, sesame seeds with mango coconut mayo & wasabi mayo
Temptation Roll*
seaweed wrap with shrimp tempura, salmon, mango, avocado, sesame seeds with mango coconut mayo & unagi sauce
Davis SQ Roll
seaweed wrap with double grilled chicken, cream cheese, romaine lettuce, cucumber, carrots, sesame seeds with yum yum sauce
Coconut Shrimp Roll
seaweed wrap shrimp tempura, avocado, mango, coconut flakes with mango coconut mayo & unagi sauce
Garden Roll
seaweed wrap with fried age tofu, shiitake mushroom, cucumber, romaine lettuce, avocado, sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce
Avocado Roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
California Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll 🌶
Eel Avocado Roll
Kids Bowls
Kids Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
double pan-fried salmon, cucumber, romaine lettuce, sweet corn, strawberry, with teriyaki sauce
Kids Grilled Chicken Bowl
double grilled chicken, cucumber, romaine lettuce, sweet corn, strawberry, with yuzu ponzu sauce
Kids Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
firebraised chicken thigh, cucumber, romaine lettuce, sweet corn, strawberry, with teriyaki sauce
Appetizers
Vegetable Spring Roll (2) **Contains Gluten
Fried Pork & Chicken Gyoza (6) **Contains Gluten
Shrimp Tempura (3) **Contains Gluten
Chicken Tempura **Contains Gluten
Spicy Seafood Salad w. Sesame Dressing🌶 **Contains Gluten
mixed kanikama & shrimp on top of cucumber & romaine lettuce with spicy mayo & sesame dressing (contains gluten)
Seaweed Salad
Veggie & Fruit Salad w. Sesame Dressing **Contains Gluten
spring mix, cucumber, carrots, mango, melon, strawberry with roasted sesame dressing (contains gluten)
Sugar Free Fresh Brewed Tea
Fresh Brewed Hot Tea (20oz)
Blooming Jasmine (Hot)
Dried jasmine flowers with jasmine tea & yuzu tea