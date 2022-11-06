Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waikiki

review star

No reviews yet

27 Holland St

Somerville, MA 02144

Poke Bowl
Waikiki Fire Bowl 🌶
Hawaiian Bowl 🌶

Utensil & Napkin

Yes, include utensils and napkins

Don't include utensils and napkins

Fresh Fruit Tea (24oz)

Mango Jasmine Tea w. Cheese Foam

$6.95Out of stock
Strawberry Jasmine Tea w. Cheese Foam

$6.95Out of stock
Mango Melon Jasmine Tea w. Cheese Foam

$6.95Out of stock
Peach Oolong Tea w. Cheese Foam

$6.95Out of stock
Grape Jasmine Tea w. Cheese Foam

$6.95Out of stock
Mango w. Jasmine Tea

$6.50
Strawberry w. Jasmine Tea

$6.50
Melon w. Jasmine Tea

$6.50
Lemon w. Jasmine Tea

$6.50
Grapefruit w. Jasmine Tea

$6.50
Orange w. Jasmine Tea

$6.50
Green Grape w. Jasmine Tea

$6.50

Calamondin Lemon w. Jasmine Tea

$6.50

Calamondin Passion Fruit w. Black Tea

$6.50
Fresh Squeezed Lemon w. Black Tea

$6.50
Lychee Passion Fruit w. Black Tea

$6.50
Coconut Lychee Ice Slush w. Jasmine Tea

$6.50

Coconut milk and coconut jelly with jasmine tea and lychee flavored ice slush

Green Grape Ice Slush w. Jasmine Tea

$6.50

Fresh grape and peach oolong jelly with jasmine tea and grape flavored ice slush

Peach Grape Ice Slush w. Jasmine Tea

$6.50

Fresh grape and peach oolong jelly with jasmine tea and peach flavored ice slush

Coconut Mango Melon Ice Slush Oolong Tea

$6.50

Fresh mango, peach oolong jelly and coconut milk with oolong tea and melon flavored ice slush

Peach w. Oolong Tea

$6.50

Pomegranate w. Oolong Tea

$6.50
Pineapple Passion Fruit w. Oolong Tea

$6.50
Mango Roselle

$6.50

Fresh mango & mango jelly with jasmine tea & roselle

Peach Roselle

$6.50

Peach oolong jelly with jasmine tea & roselle

Fresh Lemon Roselle (Decaf)

$6.50

Milk Tea & Coffee Latte (Hot 20oz or Cold 24oz)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea w. Bubbles

$6.50
HongKong Milk Tea

$6.50
Jasmine Milk Tea w. Bubbles

$6.50

Mango Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.50

Strawberry Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.50
Rose Oolong Milk Tea w. Bubbles

$6.50

Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$6.50

Pineapple Oolong Milk Tea

$6.50
Taro Milk Tea (Decaf)

$6.50
Mango Coconut **Contains Dairy (Decaf 16oz)

$5.50
Strawberry Coconut *Contains Dairy (Decaf 16oz)

$5.50
Matcha Latte w. Red Beans

$6.50
Matcha Coffee Latte

$6.50
Coffee Milk Tea

$6.50

Coffee Latte

$6.50

Specialty Smoothies

Waikiki Breeze

$7.50+

Mango, Passion Fruit Juice, Pineapple & coconut flakes blended with coconut milk & ice

Summer Dream

$7.50+

Strawberry, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Melon & Chia seeds blended with Coconut milk & ice

Tropical Green

$7.50+

Cucumber, Kale, Mango, Pineapple & Chia seeds blended with Coconut water & ice

Acai Power

$7.50+

Acai, strawberry, mango, melon, goji berry, chia seeds blended with Coconut milk & ice

Tropical Avocado

$7.50+

avocado, melon, pineapple blended with almond milk & ice

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade & Fresh Fruit Ice Slush (Decaf 24oz)

Tropical Lemonade

$5.50

Mango Lemonade

$5.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Peach Lemonade

$5.50

Grape Lemonade

$5.50

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$5.50

Watermelon Lemonade

$5.50

Pomegranate Lemonade

$5.50

Original Lemonade

$5.50

Blue Hawaii Ice Slush

$5.95

Tropical Ice Slush

$5.95

Piñada Ice Slush

$5.95

Mango Ice Slush

$5.95

Strawberry Ice Slush

$5.95

Honeydew Ice Slush

$5.95

Peach Ice Slush

$5.95

Grape Ice Slush

$5.95

Pineapple Ice Slush

$5.95

Create Your Own

Poke Bowl

$14.50

Build your own poke bowl, includes 1 base, 2 or 3 proteins, up to 10 mix ins, 2 sauces and garnish of your choice

Featured Bowls

Waikiki Fire Bowl 🌶

$14.95

spicy shoyu ahi tuna & spicy shoyu salmon, red cabbage, cucumber, radish, jalapeño, seaweed salad, nori furikake with wasabi mayo

Hawaiian Bowl 🌶

$14.95

ahi tuna & salmon, avocado, cucumber, sweet corn, red onion, spring mix, nori furikake with Waikiki classic sauce

Volcano Bowl 🌶

$14.95

salmon, spicy ground tuna, avocado, red onion, edamame, pickled radishes & carrots, masago, tempura crunch, scallions & sesame seeds with spicy mayo

Tropical Mango Bowl🌶

$13.95

shrimp tempura, salmon, red cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, mango, hijiki seaweed, coconut flakes , sesame seeds with spicy mayo

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$13.95

double pan-fried salmon, pineapple, edamame, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, scallions & sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce

Gyudon Beef Bowl

$13.95

Thinly sliced beef and onions cooked in shoyu based savory-sweet sauce, come with cucumber, romaine lettuce, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, half soft-boiled ramen egg, sesame seeds & scallions.

Waikiki Spicy Steak Bowl 🌶

$13.95

double firebraised rare flank steak, spring mix, homemade pickled radishes & carrots, cucumber, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, roasted salted cashew nuts & chili powder with Waikiki classic sauce

Rainbow Shrimp Bowl

$13.95

double steamed shrimp, mango, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, roasted salted cashew nuts with yuzu ponzu

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp Bowl

$13.95

firebraised chicken thigh, shrimp, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, mango, half soft-boiled ramen egg, sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce

Grilled Spicy Chicken Bowl 🌶

$13.95

double grilled chicken, half soft-boiled ramen egg, edamame, cucumber, radish, pineapple, scallions & sesame seeds with gochujang sweet & spicy sauce

Fried Chicken Bowl 🌶

$13.95

double fried chicken, cucumber, red cabbage, romaine lettuce, chili powder & sesame seeds with gochujang sweet & spicy sauce

Vegetarian Bowl

$12.95

fried age tofu & shiitake mushroom, cucumber, radish, spring mix & sweet corn with teriyaki sauce

Featured Rolls & Maki Rolls

Paradise Roll 🌶

$14.95

seaweed wrap with ahi tuna, salmon, kanikama, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds with wasabi mayo & unagi sauce

Fantasy Roll 🌶

$13.95

seaweed wrap with baked spicy salmon, kanikama, cucumber, avocado, romaine lettuce, masago, tempura crunch, sesame seeds with spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Passion Roll 🌶

$13.95

seaweed wrap with spicy tuna, kanikama, cucumber, avocado, romaine lettuce, masago, tempura crunch, sesame seeds with spicy mayo

Luau Roll 🌶

$13.95

seaweed wrap with shrimp tempura, ahi tuna, mango, cucumber, sesame seeds with mango coconut mayo & wasabi mayo

Temptation Roll*

$14.95

seaweed wrap with shrimp tempura, salmon, mango, avocado, sesame seeds with mango coconut mayo & unagi sauce

Davis SQ Roll

$13.95

seaweed wrap with double grilled chicken, cream cheese, romaine lettuce, cucumber, carrots, sesame seeds with yum yum sauce

Coconut Shrimp Roll

$12.95

seaweed wrap shrimp tempura, avocado, mango, coconut flakes with mango coconut mayo & unagi sauce

Garden Roll

$12.95

seaweed wrap with fried age tofu, shiitake mushroom, cucumber, romaine lettuce, avocado, sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce

Avocado Roll

$5.50
Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50
California Roll

$6.95
Salmon Roll

$6.50
Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.95
Tuna Roll

$6.50
Tuna Cucumber Roll

$6.95
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll 🌶

$6.95Out of stock
Eel Avocado Roll

$7.50

Kids Bowls

Kids Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$9.95

double pan-fried salmon, cucumber, romaine lettuce, sweet corn, strawberry, with teriyaki sauce

Kids Grilled Chicken Bowl

$8.95

double grilled chicken, cucumber, romaine lettuce, sweet corn, strawberry, with yuzu ponzu sauce

Kids Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$7.95

firebraised chicken thigh, cucumber, romaine lettuce, sweet corn, strawberry, with teriyaki sauce

Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Roll (2) **Contains Gluten

$3.95
Fried Pork & Chicken Gyoza (6) **Contains Gluten

$7.50
Shrimp Tempura (3) **Contains Gluten

$7.95

Chicken Tempura **Contains Gluten

$7.95

Spicy Seafood Salad w. Sesame Dressing🌶 **Contains Gluten

$7.95

mixed kanikama & shrimp on top of cucumber & romaine lettuce with spicy mayo & sesame dressing (contains gluten)

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Veggie & Fruit Salad w. Sesame Dressing **Contains Gluten

$6.95

spring mix, cucumber, carrots, mango, melon, strawberry with roasted sesame dressing (contains gluten)

Sugar Free Fresh Brewed Tea

Jasmine Tea

$2.99+

Oolong Tea

$2.99+

Black Tea

$2.99+

Fresh Brewed Hot Tea (20oz)

Blooming Jasmine (Hot)

$4.50

Dried jasmine flowers with jasmine tea & yuzu tea

Kumquat Passion Fruit Lemon Tea (decaf)

$4.50
Kumquat Osmanthus Pear Tea w. Rock Sugar (decaf)

$4.50
Dandelion Chrysanthemum Tea (decaf & sugar free)

$4.50
Peach Rose Oolong Tea ( sugar free)

$4.50
Grape Oolong Tea (sugar free)

$4.50