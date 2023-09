Rip & Dip

Our bagels are made with 100% organic Central Milling flour, hand-rolled, 24-hr fermented, boiled and baked fresh! They feature a crispy crust with a soft, fluffy, open crumb. Our spreads are made with either Gina Marie cream cheese or grassfed butter. Everything is house whipped daily. 2 bagels, 2 spreads minimum per order.