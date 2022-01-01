Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

wake and late

3,132 Reviews

$

105 E 6th St

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Popular Items

BACON
STEAK
VEGETARIAN

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

TOTS & EGGS

$7.50

tater tots, pasture raised eggs, and a side of cilantro crema

BACON

$15.00

cheddar, tater tots, pasture raised eggs, bacon, avocado,cotija

STEAK

$15.00

tater tots, pasture raised eggs, grass-fed carne asada, avocado, grilled onions, pepper jack, and a side of hot sauce

SMOKED PASTRAMI

$12.50

tater tots, pasture raised eggs, smoked pastrami, and a side of hot sauce and chipotle aioli

VEGETARIAN

$12.00

tater tots, pasture raised eggs, avocado, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, cheddar, and a side of chipotle aioli

VEGAN

$13.00

vegan american, tater tots, organic tofu scramble, avocado, grilled onions, refried black beans, and a side of chipotle aioli

Drinks

Orange Juice [squeezed daily]

$8.00

16 oz.

Iced Matcha Latte [oat milk]

$5.95

Ceremonial Matcha from Japan Tea from LA MILL

Iced Dirty Chai Latte [oat milk]

$5.95

Masala Chai, Espresso, oat milk Coffee & Tea by LA MILL 16 oz.

Iced Chai Latte [oat milk]

$5.50

Masala Chai, oat milk Tea from LA MILL 16 oz.

Hot Coffee

$3.65

Roaster : LAMILL COFFEE 12 oz

Iced Coffee [16 oz]

$4.50

Roaster: LAMILL COFFEE

Iced Oat Milk Latte

$5.50

Roaster: LAMILL COFFEE 16 oz

Iced Vanilla Latte [oat milk]

$5.50

Roaster: LAMILL COFFEE 16 oz

Batch [128 oz] Beverages

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast burritos made with high-quality ingredients in a service-oriented environment

Website

Location

105 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Directions

