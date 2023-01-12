Wake N Bacon 78415 US-40 Unit 200E
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
we are located on main street in winter park - perfectly situated for grabbing a breakfast burrito on your way to the slopes or for lingering and drinking beverages. We are winter park's favorite (food) joint
78415 US-40 Unit 200E, Winter Park, CO 80482
