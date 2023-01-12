Wake N Bacon 78415 US-40 Unit 200E

Main picView gallery

78415 US-40 Unit 200E

Winter Park, CO 80482

Coffee Bar

Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.50+

White Mocha

$5.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bag of Whiskey Barrel Coffee

$16.00

Drinks (Copy)

Water

Soda

$3.00

SM Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

LG Fresh Squeezed OJ

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00+

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

House-made Sweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Choclate

$5.00

Milk

$3.00+

Choclate Milk

$3.50+

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Boozy Beverages (Copy)

Boozy Suzy

$7.00

Morning Mule

$10.00

Wake N Bacon Bloody

$11.00

NA Bloody

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Beermosa

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Nitrochata

$11.00

Brunch Punch

$10.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Well Drink

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Highlife

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Rotating IPA

$6.00

Call Up Charge

$2.00

Double

$3.00

Titos

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Bloody Back

$2.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Schnapps Add On

$3.00

Shnapps Shot

$5.00

St. Brendans

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Should I Stay or Should I Go

Burrito

$8.00

You choice of bacon, sausage, or ham with hash browns, onions, green peppers, corn, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, and scrambled eggs.

Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Hash browns, onions, green peppers, corn, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, and scrambled eggs.

Chicken Biscuit

$9.00

House battered fried chicken sandwich style with honey butter and pickle chips on a house-made biscuit.

Bagel Sandwich

$9.00

Your choice of house-made bagel with scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, and bacon, sausage, or ham.

Bagel and Schmear

$4.00

Your choice of house-made bagel w/cream cheese.

Starters

Table Bacon

$10.00

Three different styles of bacon to share with the table

Pancake Bacon Dippers

$10.00

Fried pancake batter with a strip of bacon inside served with maple syrup

Doughnut Holes

$8.00

Glazed donut holes served with raspberry jam

Candied Eggs

$10.00

House-made deviled eggs topped with candied bacon and maple tabasco drizzle

Breakfast Entrees

My! Pot Pie

$15.00

Delicious puff pastry, southern style gravy,hash browns, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese topped with an egg your way

Mama B's Fried Chicken

$16.00

House battered fried chicken

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

House battered fried chicken on a Belgian waffle topped with tabasco maple syrup and two sunny side up eggs.

Classic Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs cooked your way with your choice of meat and toast.

Holla Holla French Toast

$15.00

Buttery challah bread dipped in our house Grand Marnier batter. Topped with powdered sugar and fresh fruit.

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Fresh baked biscuits with our southern style gravy.

1/2 order Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Fresh baked biscuits with our southern style gravy.

OG Benny

$14.00

English muffin topped with canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

PB Benny

$15.00

English muffin with pork belly and poached eggs, smothered in hollandaise sauce.

Southern Benny

$15.00

House-made biscuit topped with a fried green tomato, bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

The Chi

$15.00

Sauteed giardiniera, Polidori sausage and scrambled eggs topped with pepper jack cheese and served with an open face bagel.

Sweet Cakes

Wacon Cake

$9.00+

Buttermilk pancake with bacon and chocolate chips

Choclate Chip Cake

$8.50+

Buttermilk pancake with chocolate chips

Classic Cake

$8.00+

Light and fluffy buttermilk pancake.

Berry Cake

$9.00+

Buttermilk pancake with fresh berries and powered sugar

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Belgian waffle with mixed berries for garnish and sprinkle of powder sugar

Berry Waffle

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$7.50

Skillets

VG's Veggie Skillet

$14.00

Sauteed corn, black beans, onions, bell peppers and jalapenos topped with cheddar jack cheese. Served with Hashbrowns topped with two eggs your way.

Papa's Fried Chicken Skillet

$16.00

House battered fried chicken and buttermilk biscuit crumbles smothered in our southern gravy. Served with hashbrowns Topped with two eggs your way

W.P.O.G Skillet

$15.00

Pork belly, onions, bell peppers and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns Topped with two eggs your way

Hot Hog Skillet

$14.00

Habanero bacon, jalapenos, onions and bell peppers topped with pepper jack cheese. Served with hashbrowns Topped with two eggs your way

Create Your Own Skillet

$11.00

Omelettes

Triple B

$16.00

Thick cut habanero bacon, candied bacon AND pork belly with onions, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast

Inferno

$15.00

Polidori sausage, hot giardiniera and pepper jack cheese. Served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast

Valley

$14.00

Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions. Served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast

Make Your Own

$11.00

Livin' Fresh

Avo Toast

$14.00

Sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, crumbled hard boiled egg, pickled red onion and spinach with extra virgin olive oil. Add crumbled bacon for $2.00

Lox It Down

$16.00

Your choice of bagel, thinly sliced smoked salmon, pickled red onions, spinach, capers with cream cheese topped with extra virgin olive oil.

Granola and Yogurt Bowl

$10.00

Vanilla Greek yogurt topped with our house-made granola. Add fresh fruit for $2.00

Small Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Season Berries

Large Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Season Berries

Lunch

Chicago Style Italian Beef

$16.00

Vienna beef simmered and served w/ giardinera on an Italian roll w/ a side of au jus

PB.L.T.

$14.00

Thick cut pork belly, lettuce & tomatow/ garlicaoli on sourdough

Southern BLT

$14.00

Fried Green tomato w/ bacon, aoli, lettuce on sourdough bread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Seared or fried chicken, chopped lettuce, tomatoes, thick cut bacon & buttermilk ranch

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Soup of the Day

Sides

Kids Breakfast Menu

Kids Classic

$6.00

One scrambled egg, buttery biscuit & a slice of bacon or sausage patty

Smiley Pancake

$6.00

One kid size pancake with chocolate chip eyes and a slice of bacon smile

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Belgium Kid Waffle

French Toast Sticks

$6.00

French Toast Sticks served with maple syrup

Kids Lunch Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 chicken tenders served with fries

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar panini grilled cheese

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

6 mini corn dogs with waffle fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla served with waffle fries

Sides

Side of Meat

Choose the meat of your hearts desire.

Side of Eggs

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Mixed seasonal berries

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Delicious house-made southern style sausage gravy.

Hashbrowns

$3.50

Avocado

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Hollandaise

$4.00

Giardiniera

$2.00

Fried Green Tomatos

$4.00

Side of Yogurt

$3.50

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

Baked Goods

Glazed/Chocolate Donut

$2.50

Specialty Donut

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Raspberry Twist

$5.50

Muffin

$4.00

Dozen Donuts

$24.00

1/2 Dozen Donuts

$15.00

Bagel

$3.50

Dozen Bagels

$30.00

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
we are located on main street in winter park - perfectly situated for grabbing a breakfast burrito on your way to the slopes or for lingering and drinking beverages. We are winter park's favorite (food) joint

78415 US-40 Unit 200E, Winter Park, CO 80482

