Wake The Truck Up

2161 S. Wilmington Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

Order Again

BURRITOS

BURRITO

$12.00

POTATO, EGG, CHEESE, SRIRACHA AIOLI, CHOICE OF PROTEIN

BOWLS

HANGOVER BOWL

$13.00

POTATO, ONION, SPINACH, CHEESE, EGG, SRIRACHA AIOLI CHOICE OF PROTEIN

FROM THE EARTH BOWL

$12.00

POTATO, OINON, PEPPER, SPINACH, CHEESE, SCRAMBLED EGG, SRIRACHA AIOLI & TRUFFLE OIL

SANDWICH

FRENCH TOAST SANDWICH

$14.00

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, EGG, CHEESE, BETWEEN FRENCH TOAST ON TEXAS TOAST

MAPLE BACON FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

CANDIED BACON STUFFED BETWEEN FRENCH TOAST ON TEXAS TOAST

SANDWICH

$11.00

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, EGG, CHEESE, ON TEXAS TOAST WITH SRIRACHA AIOLI

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

SLICED AVOCADO WITH TWO FRIED EGGS ON TEXAS TOAST WITH SRIRACHA AIOLI

COFFEE

COLD BREW

$8.00

OUR SIGNATURE BLEND COLD BREW COFFEE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
a FUNKY FRESH take on BREAKFAST FAVORITES. Always locally sourced from the farm!

2161 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

