Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Wakin' Bakin' Midcity

1,140 Reviews

$

4408 Banks St.

New Orleans, LA 70119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Confit'to
OG Bowl
The Usual

Breakfast

Fresh, homemade uniquely classic breakfast!

The Usual

$10.00

Fresh cracked eggs, thick sliced bacon, a fresh Honey Butter Biscuit and your choice of a side

OG Bowl

$9.00

The original breakfast bowl! Bacon Confit & melted cheddar over creamy grits, topped with fresh-cracked eggs

Pancakes

Pancakes

$12.00

Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

Fresh biscuits smothered in our southern style sausage gravy, served with bacon & eggs

Shrimp Etouffee & Grits

Shrimp Etouffee & Grits

$16.00

served with poached eggs & our homemade Sourdough toast

Sourdough King

$15.00

Our fresh-baked Sourdough stacked with bacon strips, spinach & tomatoes, a folded egg, melted cheddar, & avocado. Dressed with Bacon Aioli & served with your choice of a side

The SuperBowl

$16.00

Cajun Smashed Hash & black beans under melted cheddar & pepper jack, bacon confit, sage sausage, jalapeños and caramelized onions topped with salsa, avocado & poached eggs

Tofu Momma Bowl

$12.00

Black beans & Cajun Smashed Hash topped with sautéed spinach, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and Tofu Momma's fresh-made Chili-Lemongrass tofu

Bacon Confit'to

Bacon Confit'to

$12.00

Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream

Meat Monster Omelet

$16.00

Bacon Confit, homemade sage sausage, shrimp, caramelized onions, pepper jack & cheddar cheese in a 3-egg omelet shell, served with Sourdough toast & your choice of a side.

Heart Healthy Omelet

$14.00

Shrimp, sautéed spinach and tomatoes in a fresh-cracked egg-white shell & topped with avocado in a 3-egg omelet shell, served with Sourdough toast & your choice of a side.

A La Carte

Eggs A La Carte

$2.00+

Cooked any stye!

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage Patties

$5.00

Homemade sage sausage

Side Creamy Grits

Side Creamy Grits

$4.00+

Our creamy grits

Side Cajun Smashed Hash

$4.00
Side Fresh Fruit

Side Fresh Fruit

$5.00

An assortment of fresh-cut fruit

Side Black Beans

Side Black Beans

$5.00

Seasoned with our secret spice blend!

Side Gravy

$4.00

Honey Butter Drop Biscuit

$2.00
Sourdough Toast

Sourdough Toast

$3.50

Thick-sliced homemade Sourdough toast

Pancakes A La Carte

Pancakes A La Carte

$7.00

Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup

1 Biscuit w/ Gravy

1 Biscuit w/ Gravy

$6.00

1 Honey Butter Biscuits smothered in our Homemade Sausage gravy & sprinkled with our signature Wakin' Bakin' spice

Kid's Menu

designed for kids 10 & younger

Jr's Breakfast

$5.00

An egg, a piece of bacon & a side of grits

Lil'Cakes

$6.00

3 mini-cakes, an egg & a piece of bacon

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.00+

Wakin' Bakin' Medium Roast, a special blend by French Truck

Cool Brew

$4.00

CoolBrew Iced Coffee by New Orleans Coffee Co

VooDoo Brew

$5.00

Equal parts CoolBrew Iced coffee & homemade chocolate milk

S’mores Brew

$7.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Twinnings

Iced Chai

$4.50

Oregon Chai

Iced Tea

$2.50

French Truck Blend

Bottled Water

$1.00

Juice & Milk

Water

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed in-house every morning. 4-6 oranges/glass

Bottled Juices

Bottled Juices

$2.50+

Minute Maid

Milk

$2.50+

Whole

Almond Milk

$3.00+

Vanilla Soy Milk

$3.00

Choco

$5.00

Soda

Soda

$2.50+
Bottled Juices

Bottled Juices

$2.50+

Minute Maid

Bottled Water

$1.00

🌈 Fun!

Fun essentials for the Wakin' Bakin' fan
WB Logo Bic Lighters

WB Logo Bic Lighters

$3.00

CURRENTLY ORANGE!

WB Bacon Logo Sticker

WB Bacon Logo Sticker

$0.75

2.35" x 2.35"

WB Egg Logo Sticker

WB Egg Logo Sticker

$0.75

3" x 1.3"

WB 16oz Souvenir Cup

WB 16oz Souvenir Cup

$0.75

16oz Plastic 'Go-Cup' Teal & White Printed locally by Foley Screenprinting

Navy WB Tote Bag

Navy WB Tote Bag

$12.95

Navy blue Wakin' Bakin' reusable canvas tote

Matchbook

$0.50

👚 Apparel

Black & Gold Hat

Black & Gold Hat

$18.95Out of stock

Wakin' Bakin's 2-tone mesh-back Trucker style cap. Made locally by Folley Screenprinting

Red & White Hat

Red & White Hat

$18.95

Wakin' Bakin's embroidered logo on a 2-tone mesh-back Trucker style cap. Made locally by Folley Screenprinting

Slate Gray & Blue Hat

Slate Gray & Blue Hat

$18.95

Wakin' Bakin's embroidered logo on a 2-tone mesh-back Trucker style cap. Made locally by Folley Screenprinting

Black Hat

Black Hat

$18.95Out of stock

Wakin' Bakin's mesh-back Trucker style cap. Made locally by Folley Screenprinting

WB Beanie

WB Beanie

$9.95

Wakin' Bakin's logo patch on a black, cuffed knit beanie. Made locally at Folley Screenprinting

Small Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

Small Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$26.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Small Black Unisex TShirt

Small Black Unisex TShirt

$19.95Out of stock

Black Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Small Yellow Unisex TShirt

$19.95

Yellow Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Medium Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

Medium Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$26.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Medium Black Unisex TShirt

Medium Black Unisex TShirt

$19.95

Black Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Medium Yellow Unisex TShirt

$19.95

Yellow Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Large Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

Large Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$26.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Large Black Unisex TShirt

Large Black Unisex TShirt

$19.95Out of stock

Black Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Large Yellow Unisex TShirt

$19.95

Yellow Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

XL Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

XL Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$26.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

XL Black Unisex Tshirt

XL Black Unisex Tshirt

$19.95

Black Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

XL Yellow Unisex TShirt

$19.95

Yellow Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

2XL Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

2XL Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$29.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

2XL Black Unisex TShirt

2XL Black Unisex TShirt

$19.95

Black Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

2XL Yellow Unisex TShirt

$19.95

Yellow Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

3XL Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

3XL Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$29.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

3XL Black Unisex Tshirt

3XL Black Unisex Tshirt

$21.95

Black Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

3XL Teal Unisex TShirt

3XL Teal Unisex TShirt

$21.95

Teal Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Red Chef's Apron

Red Chef's Apron

$18.95

Red Chef's Apron printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

WB Logo Patch

WB Logo Patch

$3.00Out of stock

Made locally by Folley Screenprinting

Kid's Shirts

$12.95

Butter Yellow Kid's size Medium unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Catered Meals

Please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice for catering orders
BlueJay Platter

BlueJay Platter

$45.00

Fresh Honey Butter Biscuit sandwiches with homemade sausage patty, a folded egg, and melted sharp cheddar

Catered Breakfast Burritos

$48.00

8 burrito minimum 3 scrambled eggs with melted cheddar in a flour tortilla Cater to your crowd with an assortment of options! Add salsa, sour cream, or a bottle of hot sauce! Keeping it light? Order with Egg-Whites for a leaner option.

Fruit Bowl

$40.00

Extras & Forget-Me-Nots

Condiments to compliment your meal!

Homemade Salsa pint

$10.00

Sour Cream pint

$6.00

Plates & Utensils for 8

$3.50

Service Wares

$25.00

Warming Trays, Sternos, Serving Utensils, and set-up 1 full pan or two 1/2-pans to a stand

Cups, Cream, & Sugar for 8

$3.50

Crystal Hot Sauce Bottle 12 oz

$6.00

Tabasco Sauce Bottle 12 oz

$8.00

Sriracha Bottle 17 oz

$8.00

Heinz Ketchup Bottle 14 oz

$5.00

Catering Drinks

French Truck Coffee 96oz, Hot ( 12 8oz cups )

$35.00

Cool Brew Coffee 96oz ( 12 8oz cups ) Need Ice!

$35.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ : 1 Gallon

$45.00

Homemade Chocolate Milk : 1 Gallon

$25.00

Whole Milk : 1 Gallon

$8.00

Soy Milk :

Almond Milk :

Bottled Water

$2.25

Bottled Coke

$2.25

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottle Sprite

$2.25

Bottled Barq's

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual, homemade classic & unique dishes in the heart of New Orleans ~ Family Owned & Operated ~ Established 2010

Website

Location

4408 Banks St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

Gallery
Wakin' Bakin' image
Wakin' Bakin' image
Wakin' Bakin' image
Wakin' Bakin' image

Similar restaurants in your area

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea - NOLA
orange star4.5 • 149
4641 S Carrollton Ave New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
orange starNo Reviews
315 S Broad St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Pagoda Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1430 North Dorgenois St. New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
The Camellia Grill
orange star4.3 • 2,370
626 S. Carrollton Ave New Orleans, LA 70118
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Metairie
orange star4.5 • 504
2700 Metairie Road Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
orange star4.2 • 1,140
900 Dumaine St New Orleans, LA 70116
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Neyow's Creole Cafe - New Orleans
orange star4.1 • 2,038
3340 Bienville St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
MOPHO Mid-City
orange star4.3 • 1,316
514 City Park Ave New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St
orange star4.4 • 1,236
4323 Bienville St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
orange star4.2 • 1,140
900 Dumaine St New Orleans, LA 70116
View restaurantnext
Mid City Pizza - 4400 Banks St.
orange star4.5 • 1,088
4400 Banks St. New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Mid City Yacht Club
orange star4.4 • 811
440 S. St. Patrick St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston