Breakfast & Brunch

Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter

1,140 Reviews

$

900 Dumaine St

New Orleans, LA 70116

Fun essentials for the Wakin' Bakin' fan
WB Logo Bic Lighter

$3.50+
WB Bacon Logo Sticker

$0.75

2.35" x 2.35"

WB Egg Logo Sticker

$0.75

3" x 1.3"

WB 16oz Souvenir Cup

$0.75

16oz Plastic 'Go-Cup' Teal & White Printed locally by Foley Screenprinting

Navy WB Tote Bag

$12.95

Navy blue Wakin' Bakin' reusable canvas tote

Matchbook

$0.50

WB Candle

$3.00

👚 Apparel

Small Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$27.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Small Black Unisex TShirt

$21.95Out of stock

Black Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Small Yellow Unisex TShirt

$21.95

Yellow Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Medium Tie Dye Unisex TANK

$23.95Out of stock

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton muscle tank, with WB 'Bacon Logo' Printed locally by Foley Marketing

Medium Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$27.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Medium Black Unisex TShirt

$21.95Out of stock

Black Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Medium Yellow Unisex TShirt

$21.95

Yellow Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Large Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$27.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting.

Large Tie Dye Unisex TANK

$23.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton muscle tank, with WB 'Bacon Logo' Printed locally by Foley Marketing

Large Black Unisex TShirt

$21.95Out of stock

Black Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Large Yellow Unisex TShirt

$21.95

Yellow Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

XL Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$27.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

XL Tie Dye Unisex TANK

$23.95Out of stock

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton muscle tank, with WB 'Bacon Logo' Printed locally by Foley Marketing

XL Black Unisex Tshirt

$21.95Out of stock

Black Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

XL Yellow Unisex TShirt

$21.95

Yellow Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

2XL Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$30.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

2XL Black Unisex TShirt

$22.95Out of stock

Black Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

2XL Yellow Unisex TShirt

$22.95

Yellow Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

3XL Tie Dye Unisex TShirt

$29.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

3XL Black Unisex Tshirt

$21.95

Tie Dye Unisex 100% comfortable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

3XL Teal Unisex TShirt

$30.95

Teal Unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Kid's Shirts!

$13.95

Butter Yellow Kid's size Medium unisex 100% soft, breathable cotton. Printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

WB Logo Patch

$3.00Out of stock

Made locally by Folley Screenprinting

WB Beanie

$9.95

Wakin' Bakin's logo patch on a black, cuffed knit beanie. Made locally at Folley Screenprinting

Red Chef's Apron

$18.95Out of stock

Red Chef's Apron printed locally by Folley Screenprinting

Black Ball Cap

$21.95

Wakin' Bakin's black snapback, curved visor baseball cap. Made locally by Foley Marketing

Bold Rainbow Trucker Hat

$23.95

Wakin' Bakin's rainbow tie dye Trucker cap with black snapback & curved visor. Made locally by Foley Marketing

Neon Rainbow Trucker Hat

$23.95

Wakin' Bakin's rainbow tie dye Trucker cap with black snapback & curved visor. Made locally by Foley Marketing

🍳 Catering Menu

Catered Meals

Please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice for catering orders
Catered Breakfast Burritos

$7.00+

3 scrambled eggs & melted cheddar in a warm flour tortilla served individually wrapped in foil. * This menu item is for Catering Orders only 24+ hr advance notice, or subject to a 10% ( $25min ) Rush Fee

Catered Étouffée & Grits

$85.00+

Your choice of Shrimp or Crawfish Étouffée served over our creamy grits. * This menu item is for Catering Orders only 24+ hr advance notice, or subject to a 10% ( $25min ) Rush Fee

Catered Dietary Accommodation

$11.00+

We are happy to provide a range of accommodations to feed your Krewe * This menu item is for Catering Orders only 24+ hr advance notice, or subject to a 10% ( $25min ) Rush Fee

Fruit Bowl

$45.00

Plates, Napkins & Utensils / ea

$0.75

Meals Plated Individually/ ea

$1.00

Build Your Own Breakfast Spread!

Select each item and adjust the quantity to satisfy your headcount. ** 8 person minimum per item **

Catered Scrambled Eggs / 2 each

$3.00

Catered Scrambled Egg Whites / 2 each

$5.00

Catered Bacon Strips

$5.00

Catered Sausage Patties

$6.00

Catered Grits

$4.00

Catered Black Beans (**Vegan)

$3.00

Catered Cajun Smash Hash Browns (**Vegan)

$4.00

Catered Honey Butter Biscuit

$2.50

Catered Pancakes

$6.00

Fruit Bowl

$45.00

Plates, Napkins & Utensils / ea

$0.75

Meals Plated Individually/ ea

$1.00

Catering Drinks

French Truck Coffee 96oz, Hot

$36.00

Cool Brew Coffee 96oz - Need Ice!

$55.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ : 1 Gallon

$50.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottle Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Barq's

$3.00

Cups, Cream, & Sugar/ ea

$0.75

Extras & Forget-Me-Nots

Condiments to compliment your meal! * This menu item is for Catering Orders only 24+ hr advance notice, or subject to a 10% ( $25min ) Rush Fee

Crystal Hot Sauce Bottle 12 oz

$6.00

Tabasco Sauce Bottle 12 oz

$8.00

Sriracha Bottle 17 oz

$8.00

Heinz Ketchup Bottle 14 oz

$5.00

Extra Butter & Preserves

$3.00

Plates, Napkins & Utensils / ea

$0.75

Cups, Cream, & Sugar/ ea

$0.75

Meals Plated Individually/ ea

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Casual, homemade classic & unique dishes in the heart of New Orleans ~ Family Owned & Operated ~ Established 2010

Website

Location

900 Dumaine St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Directions

