WAKISHI RAMEN

review star

No reviews yet

712 Orange Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90805

MAIN FOODS

APPETIZERS

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed Soybeans with Lightly Salted

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Soybeans Sautéed with Butter and Garlic

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Soybeans Sautéed with Butter, Garlic and Toasted Chili

RAMEN

Our broth is made from pork bone broth cooked for many hours to rich in flavor. We also have vegetable broth for vegetarian friendly.

Build Your Own Ramen

$11.00

Build Your Own Ramen: Substitute Noodle Option, Choice of Spicy Level, Choice of Protein, Choice of Flavor, Additional Toppings

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.95

Pork Bone Broth with Shoyu Flavor. Served with Pork Belly Chashu(2pcs.), Green Onion, Wood Ear Mushroom(Kikurage), Bamboo Shoots(Menma), White Sesame Seed, Soft Boiled Egg (Half)

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.95

Pork Bone Broth with Shoyu Flavor. Served with Pork Belly Chashu(2pcs.), Green Onion, Wood Ear Mushroom(Kikurage), Bamboo Shoots(Menma), White Sesame Seed, Soft Boiled Egg (Half), House Chili Paste.

Black Garlic Ramen

Black Garlic Ramen

$12.95

Pork Bone Broth with Black Garlic Oil. Served with Pork Belly Chashu(2pcs.), Green Onion, Wood Ear Mushroom(Kikurage), Bamboo Shoots(Menma), White Sesame Seed, Soft Boiled Egg (Half)

Spicy Black Garlic Ramen

Spicy Black Garlic Ramen

$13.95

Pork Bone Broth with Black Garlic Oil. Served with Pork Belly Chashu(2pcs.), Green Onion, Wood Ear Mushroom(Kikurage), Bamboo Shoots(Menma), White Sesame Seed, Soft Boiled Egg (Half), House Chili Paste.

Vegetarian Creamy

Vegetarian Creamy

$12.95

Vegetable Broth with Creamy Soybean (Light) Served with Tofu(4pcs), Soft Boiled Egg (Half), Green Onion, Wood Ear Mushroom(Kikurage), Bamboo Shoots(Menma), White Sesame

Vegetarian Spicy Creamy

Vegetarian Spicy Creamy

$13.95

Vegetable Broth with Creamy Soybean (Light) Served with Tofu(4pcs), Soft Boiled Egg (Half), Green Onion, Wood Ear Mushroom(Kikurage), Bamboo Shoots(Menma), White Sesame, House Chili Paste.

BEVERAGES

Tea

Pokka Jasmine Green Tea

Pokka Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Pokka Jasmine Green Tea (10.14fl oz)

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.50

Coke Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Can

SIDES

Ramen Toppings

Green Onion

Green Onion

$0.75
Soft Boiled Egg (Whole)

Soft Boiled Egg (Whole)

$1.50
Bamboo shoots

Bamboo shoots

$0.75
Wood Ear Mushroom

Wood Ear Mushroom

$0.75
White Sesame Seed

White Sesame Seed

$0.75
Red Ginger

Red Ginger

$0.75
Ramen Noodle (Wheat & Soy)

Ramen Noodle (Wheat & Soy)

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

712 Orange Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805

Directions

