Waku Waku-Chinatown imageView gallery
Ramen

Waku Waku - CT

review star

No reviews yet

2 Tyler Street

Boston, MA 02111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kaen Spicy Ramen
Idako Kara-age
Miso Tonkotsu Ramen

Ramen

Waku Waku Signature Ramen

$15.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.50

Miso Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Vegetarian Miso Ramen

$13.50

Classic Miso Ramen

$14.00

Kaen Spicy Ramen

$15.00

Curry Ramen

$15.00

Shoyu Ramen

$13.50

Yuzu Shio Ramen

$13.50

Tom Yum Ramen

$15.00

Miso Kimchi Ramen

$15.00

Gyudon

$15.00

Appetizers

Aburi Shimesaba

$11.00

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Edamame

$6.00

Gyoza

$7.00

Karaage

$9.00

Karifurawa

$7.00

Kimchi

$5.00

Mochi

$2.00

Oysters

$9.00

Samurai Duck Bun

$9.00

Shumai

$6.00

Pork Chop

$5.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Squid Kara-age

$9.00

Takoyaki

$8.00

Vegetable Gyoza

$7.00

Waku Spicy Wings

$9.00

Idako Kara-age

$9.00

Shishamo

$8.00

Chashu Bun

$9.00

Okonomiyaki

$9.00

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Sides

Side - Soup

$3.00

Side - Bamboo

$1.00

Side - Black Fungus

$1.00

Side - Bokchoy

$1.00

Side - Butter

$1.00

Side - Chashu

$2.00

Side - Chicken

$2.00

Side - Corn

$1.00

Side - Mayo

$0.50

Side - Mochi

$2.00

Side - Poached Egg

$2.00

Side - Ramen

$3.00

Side - Smoked Egg

$2.00

Side - Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Side - Tofu

$2.00

Side - Rice

$3.00

Side - Bean Sprout

$1.00

Cup Sake

"The Samurai Sake Cup"

$7.00

Kibo Sake Cup

$8.00

Oyaji Sake Cup

$15.00

Sakemoto And Mango Nigori

Sakemoto

$16.00

Kukai Mango Nigori

$14.00

Sayuri Nigori And Hana Sparking Sake

Sayuri Jummai Nigori

$12.00+

Hana Peach Sparking Sake

$13.00

HANANOMAI

"Classic" Junmai Ginjo

$18.00

KUROSAWA

Junmai Kimoto

$14.00+

HOUSE SAKE

HOUSE SAKE COLD

$5.00+

HOUSE SAKE HOT

$5.00+

SODA

Coke

$2.00

Canada Dry

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

TEA

Green Tea

$3.00

BEER

Sapporo

$9.00

Peach Soju

$15.00Out of stock

Apple Soju

$15.00

Apple Mango Soju

$15.00

Yogurt Soju

$15.00

Strawberry Soju

$15.00

Citron Soju

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 Tyler Street, Boston, MA 02111

Directions

Gallery
Waku Waku-Chinatown image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
orange starNo Reviews
247 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Sushi Kappo - Fenway
orange star4.6 • 338
86 Peterborough Street Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Pai Kin Kao
orange star4.3 • 107
80 River St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi
orange starNo Reviews
74 Pleasant St Malden, MA 02148
View restaurantnext
Pikaichi
orange star4.9 • 537
123-125 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Smack Noodle
orange star4.9 • 1,426
45 Main St Maynard, MA 01754
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Hong Kong Eatery - Hong Kong Eatery Chinatown
orange star4.7 • 559
79 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
French Quarter
orange star4.5 • 503
545 Washington Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Rock&Rye
orange star4.0 • 13
57 Stuart Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston