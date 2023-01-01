Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cambridge Waku

review star

No reviews yet

33 Brattle Street

Cambridge, MA 02138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ramen

Waku Waku Signature Ramen

$17.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Kaen Spicy Ramen

$16.00

Lobster Tempura Ramen

$30.00

Miso Mushroom Ramen

$16.00

Donburi

Gyudon

$15.00

Salmon Oyako Don

$15.00

Chashu Don

$11.00

Chicken Karaage Don

$12.00

Appetizers

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

Veg Gyoza

$8.00

Edamame

$6.00

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Takoyaki

$7.00

Ikageso

$10.00

Crab Croquette

$8.00

Grilled Brocoolini

$6.00

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Spicy Seafood Salad

$9.00

Crawfish Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$7.00

Sushi Taco

Scallop Shiso

$7.00

Yuzu Maguro

$7.00

Ikura Salmon

$8.00

Foie Gras

$10.00

Crawfish

$8.00

Avocado

$7.00

Miso Cod Fish

$10.00

Eel Cream Cheese Avocado

$9.00

Dessert

Shaved Ice

$10.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.00

Sides

Side - Soup

$3.00

Side - Bamboo

$1.00

Side - Black Fungus

$1.00

Side - Butter

$1.00

Side - Chashu

$2.00

Side - Corn

$1.00

Side - Mayo

$0.50

Side - Mochi

$2.00

Side - Poached Egg

$2.00

Side - Ramen

$3.00

Side - Smoked Egg

$2.00

Side - Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Side - Rice

$3.00

Side - Bean Sprout

$1.00

Side - Pork Katsu

$8.00

Side - Chicken Katsu

$8.00

Sake

House Sake

$7.00+

Junmai Kimoto

$26.00+

Classic Junmai Ginjo

$18.00

Kibo Junmai Sake CUP

$8.00

The Samurai Sake CUP

$7.00

"Sayuri" Junmai Nigori

$27.00+

Premium Junmai Sake

$16.00

Junmai Ginjo Sake CUP

$15.00

Kukai Mango Nigori

$14.00

Hana Awaka Peach Sparkling Sake

$13.00

SODA

Coke

$2.00

Canada Dry

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

TEA

Green Tea

$3.00

Soju

Original

$15.00

Peach Soju

$15.00

Apple Soju

$15.00

Apple Mango Soju

$15.00

Yogurt Soju

$15.00

Strawberry Soju

$15.00

Grape Soju

$15.00

Beer

Sapporo

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

33 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 Brattle Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Milk Bar - HVSQ
orange starNo Reviews
3 Brattle Street Boston, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Grendel's Den Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 1,977
89 Winthrop Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Tasty Burger - Harvard Square
orange starNo Reviews
40 JFK STREET CAMBRIDGE, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sushi
orange star4.7 • 4,663
1105 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4 (34 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston