Burgers
Chicken
Sandwiches

Waldos Wings 2855 Reynolda Rd

737 Reviews

$

2855 Reynolda Rd

Winston Salem, NC 27106

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Pieces
6 Piece Special
25 Pieces (2 Flavors)

Appetizers

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$8.75

Fried Green Beans

$6.75

Eat your greens! Served with Waldo’s horsey sauce.

Pretzel Sticks

$8.95

A colossal pretzel which is sure to fill your party’s appetite.

Battered Buttons

$6.50

Fried button mushrooms, served with choice of dippin’ sauce.

Broccoli Cheese Puffs

$6.25

Beer battered fried cheese and broccoli puffs, served w/ choice of dippin’ sauce.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Battered and fried Mozzarella cheese sticks, served with a choice of dippin’ sauce.

Fried Pickle Spears

$6.75

Served with choice of dippin’ sauce.

Onion Rings

$6.95

Battered & fried onion slices, served with Waldo’s horsey sauce.

Red Hot Chili Poppers

$6.50

Panko breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and served with popper jam for dippin’.

Zucchini Slices

$6.75

Beer battered and served with choice of dippin’ sauce.

Sampler Tray

$10.95

Broccoli Cheese Puffs, Battered Buttons, Zucchini Slices & Onion Rings served with choice of 2 dippin’ sauces (no substitutions on the sampler tray)

Spicy Battered Cauliflower

$6.75

8 Boneless Bites

$8.95

Choice of 1 flavor, served with choice of dippin’ sauce.

Potatoes

Hot Pub Chips

$6.75

Fresh fried potato slices served wth Ranch or Nacho cheese sauce.

Potato Wedges

$6.50

Fresh fried potato wedges dusted with seasoning and served with choice of dippin’ sauce.

Pittsburgh Garbage Fries

$7.95

Waffle fries topped with chili, Nacho cheese, onions, and jalapenos.

Waffle Fries

$6.25

Waldoggs

Waldogg's Special Footlong

$6.75

Dog with slaw, mustard, chili and onions. Served with a side.

Northern

$5.95

Mustard, relish and onions. Served with a side

German

$5.75

Grilled sauerkraut and mustard. Served with a side

Southern

$5.95

Slaw, mustard, chili and onions. Served with a side

Polish Dog

$6.25

Polish sausage with grilled sauerkraut and mustard. Served with a side

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.25

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers and green peppers. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*

Philly CheeseSteak Salad

$9.50

Chopped steak, melted American cheese, grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*

Bonless Bites Salad

$9.50

Buffalo boneless bites, or choice of specialty sauce bites topped with Bleu cheese crumbles and crispy bacon on a tossed Salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.25

Topped with shredded Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*

Chef Salad

$9.95

Ham, turkey, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese and egg wedges on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$9.95

Mild buffalo sauce and shredded Mozzarella and Cheddar on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*

"Rub Me Down" Burger Salad

$9.50

Lower Carbs, No Bun! Dry rub patty with ranch dressing, grilled onions and melted Swiss on a Tossed Salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*

Chicken & Swiss Salad

$9.25

Marinated grilled chicken or grilled teriyaki chicken and melted Swiss cheese on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*

Cold Tuna & Chicken Salad

$8.95

One Scoop of each on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*

Blackened Chicken Spinach Salad

$9.75

Blackened grilled chicken, fresh spinach, red onion, tomato, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg topped with bleu cheese crumbles...served without a tortilla shell unless requested.

Bone in wings

Served with Bleu cheese or homemade Ranch and butter bread, Cheezy bread, celery, or carrots

6 Piece Special

$10.99

Served with Bleu cheese or homemade Ranch. Served with a side

10 Pieces

$15.99

Served with Bleu cheese or homemade Ranch and butter bread, Cheezy bread, celery, or carrots

15 Pieces

$23.85

Served with Bleu cheese or homemade Ranch and butter bread, Cheezy bread, celery, or carrots

25 Pieces (2 Flavors)

$39.75

Served with Bleu cheese or homemade Ranch and butter bread, Cheezy bread, celery, or carrots

50 Pieces (2 Flavors)

$79.50

Served with Bleu cheese or homemade Ranch and butter bread, Cheezy bread, celery, or carrots

Wing Sampler Tray (4 Flavors)

$32.99

4 different flavors consisting of 5 wings each. Bread or celery and Bleu Cheese or Ranch.

Boneless Wings

10 Pieces Boneless

$12.99

15 Pieces Boneless

$18.99

Served with Bleu cheese or homemade Ranch and butter bread, Cheezy bread, celery, or carrots

25 Pieces Boneless (2 Flavors)

$27.99

Served with Bleu cheese or homemade Ranch and butter bread, Cheezy bread, celery, or carrots

50 Pieces Boneless (2 Flavors)

$54.99

Served with Bleu cheese or homemade Ranch and butter bread, Cheezy bread, celery, or carrots

Wing Sampler Tray Boneless

$25.99

4 different flavors consisting of 5 wings each. Bread or celery and Bleu Cheese or Ranch.

6 Piece Special Boneless

$8.99

Served with Bleu cheese or homemade Ranch. Served with a side

Flatbreads

Margarita Flatbread

$9.25

Pizza sauce, garlic tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh basil.

Philly Flatbread

$9.25

Alfredo, tomatoes, philly steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, Mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.25

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese.

BBQ Chicken Flatbead

$9.25

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Waldos Classic Burger

$9.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and onion.

"Rub Me Down" Burger

$10.25

Coated in our “Dry Rub” with grilled onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch.

Carolina Burger

$9.95

Moonshiner Burger

$10.25

Grilled bourbon glazed onions, bacon and Bleu cheese crumbles.

Pittsburgh Burger

$9.95

Provolone cheese, slaw, sliced tomato topped with waffle fries and Steeler’s special gold sauce.

Southern Comfort Burger

$9.95

Melted Nacho cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and onion rings, SO-CO Good!

The Dash Burger

$9.95

Monterey Jack and Mozzarella cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Turkey Cali-Burger

$9.95

urkey burger topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Deacon Tripple Decker Club

$9.95

Grilled ham & turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast.

Corned Beef Reuben

$9.95

Grilled sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye.

The Hangover Burger

$9.95

Fried egg, melted American cheese, topped with waffle fries and buffalo sauce.

Polish Sausage

$8.50

Grilled onions, peppers and Mozzarella cheese.

Philly-Cheese Steak

$9.50

Grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo on a sub roll.

Philly-Cheese Chicken

$9.50

Grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo on a sub roll.

Turkey Reuben

$9.50

Grilled sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and mustard on grilled rye.

Chicken Sandwich Your Way

$9.50

Buffalo, Teriyaki, Marinated or Fried Chicken served with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BLT

$6.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Seafood

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.95

ossed in medium buffalo sauce and served with carrots or celery and a dippin’ sauce of your choice.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.50

Beer battered cod on a sub roll topped with tartar sauce and slaw, served with chips.

Buffalo Shrimp Po' Boy

$9.50

Fried shrimp tossed in medium buffalo sauce, topped with slaw. Served on a hoagie roll with one side of your choice.

Chicken

Chicken & Waffle

$9.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, grilled onions and peppers.

3 Chicken Fingers Meal*

$7.50

Served with a side

5 Chicken Fingers Meal

$9.50

Served with a side

10 Boneless Bites Meal

$12.99

Sides

1/2 Hot Chip

$3.75

1/2 Waffle Fries

$3.75

1/2 Wedges

$3.75

1/2 Salad

$3.75

1/2 Onion Ring

$3.75

Potato Salad

$3.75

Slaw

$3.75

Celery

$1.50

Carrots

$1.50

Celery + Carrots

$1.50

Butter Bread

$1.25

Cheese Bread

$2.25

1/2 TPWF

$4.75

1/2 Garbage Fries

$5.25

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.35

Unsweet Tea

$2.35

Pepsi

$2.35

Diet Pepsi

$2.35

Sierra Mist

$2.35

Mt. Dew

$2.35

Dr. Pepper

$2.35

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.35

Pink Lemonade

$2.35

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Dip Sauce

SM DIP SAUCE

MD DIP SAUCE

LG DIP SAUCE

XL DIP SAUCE

Dressing

SM DRESSING

MD DRESSING

LG DRESSING

XL DRESSING

Sauce

SM SAUCE

MD SAUCE

LG SAUCE

XL SAUCE

LG Bottle Waldos Hot

$8.00

SM Bottle Waldos Hot

$6.00

Large Dry Rub Jar

$9.00

Gallon Waldos Hot

$60.00

Kids

KIDS PPJ

$5.95

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.95

KIDS Corn Dog

$5.95

KIDS Hot Dog

$5.95

KIDS 3 Wings Boneless

$5.95

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$5.95

KIDS Cheeseburger

$5.95

NA Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Gallon Tea

$6.99

Arnold palmer

$2.50

1/2 Unsweet 1/2 Sweet

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106

Directions

