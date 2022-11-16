Burgers
Chicken
Sandwiches
Waldos Wings 2855 Reynolda Rd
737 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack Winston Salem
No Reviews
1500 W 1st Street Winston Salem, NC 27104
View restaurant
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
No Reviews
4214 Beechwood Dr #109 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Winston Salem
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #01 Stratford
4.5 • 4,354
644 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurant
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #08 Reynolda
4.3 • 1,211
2905 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
View restaurant
More near Winston Salem