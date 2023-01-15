Waldo Thai 8431 Wornall Rd
738 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Northern Thai Cuisine with a craft cocktail program
Location
8431 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114
