Waldo Thai imageView gallery

Waldo Thai 8431 Wornall Rd

738 Reviews

$$

8431 Wornall Rd

Kansas City, MO 64114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareable

Miang Kham

$14.00

Khao Tod Nam Sod

$13.00

Sakoo Sai Moo

$14.00

Hoi Tord

$14.00

Seu Rong Hai

$15.00

Pla Meuk Ga Ta

$13.00

Giaw Neung

$12.00

Peek Gai Mamuang Himmapan

$13.00

Gui Chai

$11.00

Som Tum Thai

$14.00

Giaw Grob Cheese

$7.00

Spices On Side

Soup/Salad

Yum Nua Nam Tok

$20.00

Tom Yum Goong Nam Khone

$14.00

Lanna Cuisine

Laab Mua Kua Lanna

$14.00

Nam Prik Duo

$15.00

Sai Ua

$12.00

Thum Kanoon

$15.00

Kua Ma Thua Ma Kheur

$15.00

Gaeng Hung Lei

$18.00

Gaeng Kae Gai

$18.00

Gaeng Nor Mai Dong

$18.00

Dinner

Phad Thai Boran

$25.00

Phad Kee Mow Nua

$25.00

Kow Phad Pu

$29.00

Gaeng Fuk Tong

$30.00

Panang Phed

$32.00

Gai Tod Som Tum

$28.00

Gai Phad Takrai

$25.00

Talay Phad Maproa

$31.00

Pla Phad Prik Glua

$35.00Out of stock

Phad Kee Mow Taohoo

$23.00

Gang Phet Taohoo

$24.00

Phad Fuk Torng

$24.00

Pam’s Special

$26.00

Side

Ka-Nar

$8.00

KIds Cx F/Rice

$10.00

KIds Cx Ndle

$11.00

KIds SH F/Rice

$11.00

KIds SH Ndle

$12.00

Kow Horm Ma Li

$3.00

Kow Niew

$4.00

Kow Phad

$7.00

Phad Phak Ruam

$9.00

Puk Gard

$8.00

Serreno Vinegar

$1.00

Side Steam Ndle

$5.00

SR Sauce

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Tiger Cry Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Coconut Custard

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Small Plates

Moo Yarng

$14.00

Goong Gratiam

$16.00

Yum Nam Sod

$15.00

Giaw Grob Sai Krok

$13.00

Laab Moo Tord

$15.00

Giaw Goong Pu

$17.00

Som Tum Talay

$17.00

Gradook Moo Toun Nampheung

$16.00

Kow Soi Nua

$18.00

Missouri Sour

$13.00

Black Manhattan

$14.00

HH 2nd Shift Sunny Cat NE/IPA

$4.50

HH Asahi (Japan)

$3.75

HH Blvd Tank 7

$5.25

HH Blvd Wheat

$3.75

HH CIty Barrel 'Rad AF’ IPA

$4.50

HH High Noon Grapefruit

$4.50

HH High Noon Lime

$4.50

HH High Noon Mango

$4.50

HH MIller High LIfe

$3.00

HH PBR

$2.25

HH Prairie Rainbow Sherbet Sour Ale

$3.75

HH Singha

$3.75

HH Cosmopolitan

$8.00

HH Daiquiri

$8.00

HH Horsie

$8.00

HH Manhattan

$8.00

HH Margarita

$8.00

HH Vodka Mule

$8.00

HH Old Fashioned

$8.00

HH Paloma

$8.00

HH Red

$8.00

HH White

$8.00

PBR+shot

$5.00

Cocktails

Summer Night Wind

$14.00

It'll Be Okay

$14.00Out of stock

Heather

$14.00

Boy with Luv

$14.00

Happier Than Ever

$14.00

How Do I Say GoodBye

$14.00

No More Dream

$15.00

Never Had A Chance

$18.00

WT Old Fashioned

$14.00

WT Manhattan

$14.00

WT Horsefeather

$13.00

Let's Camparty!

$14.00

Mekong River

$13.00

Asian Margarita

$13.00

Mocktail

$6.00

EC Waldo Thai btl

$82.99

Beer

Singha

$5.00

Asahi (Japan)

$5.00

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet Sour Ale

$5.00

Blvd Wheat

$5.00

Blvd Tank 7

$7.00

2nd Shift Sunny Cat NE/IPA

$6.00

CIty Barrel Rad AF

$6.00

Crane Brewery Tea Weiss

$6.00

MIller High LIfe

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito’s

$9.00

4 Hands Origin Gin

$9.00

Navazos Palazzi Bota# 55

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire East

$10.00

Builder’s

$9.00

Citadelle

$9.00

Hendrick’s

$11.00

Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

$12.00

McElroy’s Corruption

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Uncle Val’s Botanical

$9.00

Old Tom Ransom

$10.00

Probitas

$8.00

Plantation Pina

$11.00

**Libelula

$8.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo(currently not available)

$13.00

Banhez Mezcal

$11.00

Patron Repesado

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Casamigo

$10.00

Forteleza

$14.00Out of stock

**JTS Brown

$8.00

**Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

1792 Full Proof 125 Proof

$15.00

1792 Single Barrel 98.6 Proof

$10.00

1792 Small Batch 93.7 Proof

$8.00

4 Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$9.00

4 Roses Yellow

$8.00

AE Cask 2020 (1oz)

$30.00

AE Cask 2020 (2oz)

$58.00

AE Madeira (1oz)

$45.00

AE Madeira (2oz)

$88.00

AE Rye

$17.00

Amador Double Barrel

$11.00

Amador finished in Chardonnay Wine Barrels

$18.00

Angel’s Envy finished in Port Barrels

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$13.00

Belle Meade

$11.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Blanton's Gold (1oz)

$15.00

Blanton's Gold (2oz)

$28.00

Blood Oath 5 (1oz)

$15.00

Blood Oath 5 (2oz)

$28.00

Blood Oath 6 (1oz)

$15.00

Blood Oath 6 (2oz)

$28.00

Blood Oath 7 (1oz)

$15.00

Blood Oath 7 (2oz)

$28.00

Bookers Kathleen’s Batch

$21.00

Breaking & Entering American Whiskey

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Corsair Dark Rye American Rye Malt

$9.00

Corsair Triple Smoke American Single Malt

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

E.H. Taylor Amaranth GOG (1oz)

$48.00

E.H. Taylor Amaranth GOG (2oz)

$94.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$10.00

EC 18Y (1oz)

$25.00

EC 18Y (2oz)

$48.00

EC BP (123.6 Proof)

$12.00

EC Small Batch

$9.00

EC Toasted 94 Proof

$12.00

EC Waldo Thai (1oz)

$15.00

EC Waldo Thai (2oz)

$28.00

Eight and Sand Blended Bourbon

$9.00

Elmer T Lee

$16.00

Evan Williams BIB

$7.00

George Dickel Rye

$8.00

George T. Stagg (1oz)

$29.00

George T. Stagg (2oz)

$56.00

Heaven Hill 17 Year (1oz)

$75.00

Heaven Hill 17 Year (2oz)

$145.00

Henry Mckenna 10 Year

$12.00

High West Bourye

$17.00

Hinch

$9.00

HW Yippee Ki-Yay

$17.00

Jack Daniels 10 Yr (1oz)

$15.00

Jack Daniels 10 Yr (2oz)

$28.00

Jack Daniel’s Black

$8.00

Jack Daniel’s Heritage (1oz)

$16.00

Jack Daniel’s Heritage (2oz)

$30.00

Jack Daniel’s Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniel’s Special Release (133.7 Proof)(1oz)

$16.00

Jack Daniel’s Special Release (133.7 Proof)(2oz)

$30.00

James E Pepper 1776 Rye

$9.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$17.00

Jim Beam Bonded

$9.00

Johnny Drum

$8.00

Joseph Magnus

$17.00

Larceny

$8.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$11.00

Maker’s 46

$13.00

Maker’s Mark

$9.00

Michter’s

$12.00

Michter’s 10Y (1oz)

$25.00

Michter’s 10Y (2oz)

$48.00

MIddle West - Dark Pumpernickel Rye

$10.00

Minor Case Rye

$10.00

Mitchter’s Rye

$12.00

Old Forester Bday 2022 (1oz)

$40.00

Old Forester Bday 2022 (2oz)

$78.00

Old Bardstown Estate Bottled

$8.00

Old Fitzgerald 11Y (1oz)

$29.00

Old Fitzgerald 11Y (2oz)

$54.00

Old Fitzgerald 14Y (1oz)

$28.00

Old Fitzgerald 14Y (2oz)

$54.00

Old Fitzgerald 17Y (1oz)

$31.00

Old Fitzgerald 17Y (2oz)

$58.00

Old Fitzgerald 8Y (1oz)

$25.00

Old Fitzgerald 8Y (2oz)

$48.00

Old Fitzgerald 9Y (1oz)

$25.00

Old Fitzgerald 9Y (2oz)

$48.00

Old Forester 150th Batch 1

$37.00

Old Forester 150th Batch 2

$37.00

Old Forester 150th Batch 3

$37.00

Old Forester 1870

$10.00

Old Forester 1897

$10.00

Old Forester 1910

$12.00

Old Forester 1920

$10.00

Old Forester 86 Proof

$8.00

Old Forester Rye

$9.00

Old Forester WT SB (1oz)

$15.00

Old Forester WT SB (2oz)

$28.00

Old Henry Clay Rye

$9.00

Parker's 8Y Rye

$24.00

Parker’s Heritage

$13.00

Ransom The Emerald 1865

$13.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Redemption Tyler’s Mistake Rye

$10.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream

$10.00

Remus Volstead 14Y (1oz)

$30.00

Remus Volstead 14Y (2oz)

$58.00

Rieger Monogram 2020

$10.00

Rieger USBG Private Stock

$10.00

Russell’s 6Y Rye

$9.00

Russell’s Reserve 10 Year

$10.00

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Barrel Proof 114.8 (2021)

$18.00Out of stock

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Slane

$8.00

T Handy 1oz

$35.00

T Handy 2oz

$68.00

Teeling

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Uncle Nearest 1856  (currently not available)

$8.00

Van Winkle 10Y (1oz)

$20.00

Van Winkle 10Y (2oz)

$38.00

Van Winkle 12Y (1oz)

$25.00

Van Winkle 12Y (2oz)

$48.00

Wayne Gretzky 99

$10.00

Wayne Gretzky 99 Ice Cask

$14.00

Weller 107

$9.00

Weller 12 Year

$12.00

Weller C.Y.P.B (1oz)

$45.00

Weller C.Y.P.B (2oz)

$88.00

Weller FP 114 (1oz)

$24.00

Weller FP 114 (2oz)

$46.00

Weller Sgl Brl (1oz)

$45.00

Weller Sgl Brl (2oz)

$88.00

Weller Special Reserve

$9.00

West Bottom Kansas City Whiskey

$9.00

WF Batch Proof 2020

$28.00

WF Oat Grain (1oz)

$20.00

WF Oat Grain (2oz)

$38.00

WF Very Fine Rare (1oz)

$20.00

WF Very Fine Rare (2oz)

$38.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101  (currently not available)

$7.00

Willet

$13.00

Willet Rye

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$10.00

Woodford Straight Malt

$9.00

Woodford Straight Wheat

$9.00

WT 17 Year (1oz)

$20.00

WT 17 Year (2oz)

$38.00

WT Long Branch

$10.00

WT Rare Breed

$9.00

WT Rare Breed Rye

$15.00

Yellowstone

$9.00

Yellowstone 101 finished in Armagnac Casks

$21.00

Ardbeg 10 Year

$11.00

Aberfeldy 12 Year  (currently not available)

$11.00

Balvenie 14 Year Caribbean

$17.00

Compass Box GKS Artist Blend

$9.00

Dalmore 12 Year

$12.00

Dalmore 15 Year

$15.00

Dalmore Cigar Malt

$18.00

Dalmore Port Wood

$18.00

**Dewars White

$7.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$12.00

Glendronach 12 Year

$12.00

Glengassaugh Torfa

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Kilchoman Machir Bay

$13.00

Macallan 12 Year

$14.00

Macallan Edition 4*

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt

$10.00

Hibiki Harmony Japanese

$15.00

Ichiro Malt and Grain

$14.00

Iwai

$10.00

Iwai Tradition

$13.00

Kaiyo Signature

$14.00

Kaiyo 7 Year

$11.00

Kaiyo Peated

$19.00

Kaiyo Cask Strength

$19.00

Kurayoshi Malt Sherry Cask

$16.00

Mars Single Malt Komagatake

$16.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$14.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$12.00

Nikka Single Malt Miyagikyo

$17.00

Nikka Single Malt Yoichi

$17.00

Suntori Toki

$10.00

Yamazaki 12Y

$25.00

Navazos Palazzi Malt

$19.00

CB Mtyh 1

$28.00

CB Mtyh 2

$29.00

CB Myth 3

$29.00

CB Myth 3

$29.00

CB Myth 1

$29.00

A.E. Dor VS

$10.00

A.E. Dor VSOP

$2.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Amaro Dente di Leone

$9.00

Amaro dell’Etna

$9.00

Amaro Nunino

$10.00

Averna Amaro

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Barsol Pisco

$8.00

Campari

$7.00

CH Fernet Dogma

$7.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$14.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$14.00

Cynar 70

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Fernet Branca Menta

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Laird’s 7 ½ Year Apple Brandy

$8.00

Laird’s 12 Year Apple Brandy

$8.00

Laird’s Applejack

$8.00

Pimms

$8.00

Sfumato

$8.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Wine

Glass CDR

$11.00

Glass Bobel

$12.00

Glass Rioja

$11.00

B CDR

$35.00

B Malbec

$35.00Out of stock

B Rioja

$35.00

B Red Blend

$50.00

B Pinot Noir

$56.00Out of stock

Glass Albarino

$12.00

Glass Chenin Blanc Lubanzi

$11.00

Glass Gruner Vetliner

$12.00

Glass Riesling Tatomer

$14.00

Glass Riesling Marietta

$11.00

Glass Riesling Saarstein

$12.00

Glass Riesling Auslese

$11.00Out of stock

B Albarino

$38.00

B Chenin Blanc Lubanzi

$35.00

B Gruner Vetliner

$38.00

B Falanghina

$47.00

B Tatomer

$45.00Out of stock

B Riesling Marietta

$35.00

B Riesling Saarstein

$38.00

B Riesling Auslese

$35.00

Glass Perelada

$11.00

Glass Blanc de Limoux Brut

$11.00

Glass Lambrusco

$12.00

Glass Cotes de Provence

$12.00

Glass Rose Daou

$12.00

B Cordoniu

$35.00

B Blanc de Limoux Brut

$35.00

B Lambrusco

$38.00

B Cotes de Provonce

$38.00

B Rose Daou

$44.00

Dreamy Cloud Nigori

$18.00

Living Jewel

$18.00

NIght Swim

$9.00

Happy Hour

HH Cosmopolitan

$8.00

HH Daiquiri

$8.00

HH Horsie

$8.00

HH Manhattan

$8.00

HH Margarita

$8.00

HH Vodka Mule

$8.00

HH Old Fashioned

$8.00

HH Paloma

$8.00

HH Red

$8.00

HH White

$8.00

PBR+shot

$5.00

HH 2nd Shift Sunny Cat NE/IPA

$4.50

HH Asahi (Japan)

$3.75

HH Blvd Tank 7

$5.25

HH Blvd Wheat

$3.75

HH CIty Barrel 'Rad AF’ IPA

$4.50

HH High Noon Grapefruit

$4.50

HH High Noon Lime

$4.50

HH High Noon Mango

$4.50

HH MIller High LIfe

$3.00

HH PBR

$2.25

HH Prairie Rainbow Sherbet Sour Ale

$3.75

HH Singha

$3.75

Soda

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Elderflower Tonic

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Northern Thai Cuisine with a craft cocktail program

Location

8431 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114

Directions

Gallery
Waldo Thai image

Similar restaurants in your area

the JM Kitchen Café
orange starNo Reviews
8330 Ward Parkway Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0011_Kansas City MO_State Line
orange starNo Reviews
8805 Stateline Rd. Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext
Lew's Grill & Bar - 7539 Wornall Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7539 Wornall Rd Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext
South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila
orange star4.5 • 222
516 W 75th St Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext
Summit Grill - Waldo
orange star4.8 • 405
520 W 75TH ST Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext
Dodson's Bar & Commons
orange star4.8 • 180
7438 Wornall Rd Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
GRINDER'S KC VENUE - 417 E 18th ST
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th ST Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston