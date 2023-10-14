FOOD

APPETIZERS

FRIED MAC N' CHEESE BITES

$5.99

SERVED W/CHOICE OF SAUCE

ONION RINGS

$4.49

CHOICE OF SAUCE

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

BACON CHEESE FRIES WITH SIDE OF RANCH ($7.99)

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$6.99

SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

FRIED PICKLES

$6.99

SERVED WITH CHIPOTLE RANCH

HUSH PUPPIES

$5.99

FRIED GOLDEN BROWN, SERVED WITH BUTTER SAUCE

PEPPER JAMMERS

$7.99

SPICY JALAPENO PEPPERS FILLED WITH CHEESE, BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED

MINI CORN DOGS

$7.99

MINI HOT DOGS WRAPPED IN PUFF PASTRY AND SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD

CALAMARI

$10.99

TENDER PIECES OF OF CALAMARI CORN DUSTED AND FRIED, SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$9.99

LUMP CRAB MEAT MIXED WITH A CREAMY BLEND OF CHEESES, SERVED WITH PITA WEDGES

CRAB DIP

$11.99

LUMP CRAB MEAT MIXED WITH A CREAMY BLEND OF CHEESES, SERVIED WITH PITA WEDGES

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.99

WITH HOME MADE MARINARA SAUCE (7)APPETIZERS

WHOLE CHICKEN WINGS

$2.50+

CHICKEN WINGS

$8.99

CHOICE BBQ, MILD BUFFALO, HOT BUFFALO, ROASTED GARLIC, CAJUN SAUCE, SPICY BBQ, SWEET THAI CHILLIE, TERIYAKI, MANGO HABANRO, JAMAICAN JERK, OLD BAY DRY (7)

SALADS

TUNA SALAD COLD PLATE

$9.99

SERVED WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW, TOMATO AND CHEESE ON CRISP LETTUCE

CHICKEN SALAD COLD PLATE

$9.99

CHEF SALAD

$9.99

WITH TURKEY, HAM, AND CHEESE

GREEK SALAD

$7.99

TOPPED WITH KALAMATO OLIVES, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, TOMATOES, PEPPERONCINI, FETA, AND ITALIAN DRESSING

ATHENIAN SALAD

$9.99

WITH CHOICE OF GYRO OR CHICKEN, AND TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE TZATZIKI SAUCE

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

SERVED ON FRESH GARDEN GREENS WITH MOZZARELLA AND CROUTONS

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND CRUNCHY CRUTONS( CHICKEN - 9.99, SHRIMP- 11.99)

BLACKENED MAHI SALAD

$14.99

SERVED ON FRESH GARDEN GREENS, CANDIED PECANS, AND CILANTRO LIME VINAIGRETTE

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$10.99+

LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO (ADD CHEESE $1.00)

GRILLED CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

8oz BURGER ON TEXAS TOAST W/SAUTEED ONIONS, SWISS, AMERICAN & FOUR CHEESE SAUCE

CHERRY BBQ BURGER

$11.99

8oz BURGER W/BACON, ONION RING, AMERICAN CHEESE & OUR CHERRY GLAZE SAUCE, ON A BRIOCHE BUN

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$12.99

8oz BURGER SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN TOPPED WITH BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BBQ SAUCE, AND FRIED ONION STRAWS

SANDWICHES

STEAK AND CHEESE

$9.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, MAYO

CHICKEN CHEESE

$9.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, MAYO

TURKEY SUB

$7.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

CATFISH SUB

$10.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, TARTER SAUCE

FRENCH DIP

$12.99

PRIME RIB TOPPED W/PROVOLONE & SERVED W/AU JUS ON A SUB ROLL

MEATBALL & CHEESE SUB

$8.99

MARINARA & PROVOLONE CHEESE

BLT

$8.99

BACON, LETTUCE, MAYO & TOMATO ON WHITE, WHEAT, OR RYE BREAD

GYRO

$8.99+

GYRO OR CHICKEN SLICES SERVED ON PITA BREAD

PO BOY SUB

$12.99

SHIRMP, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, MAYO

CLASSIC CLUB

$8.99

TURKEY, HAM, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO & AMERICAN CHEESE

CLASSIC ITALIAN HOAGIE

$8.99

HAM, PEPPERONI, SALAMI, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, AND ITALLIAN DRESSING

WALDORF DELIGHT

$8.99

HAM & TURKEY ON A CROISSANT W/ MELTED PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN W/LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

ENTREES

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

4 PIECES SERVED W/ FRIES & CHOICE OF SAUCE SUB ONION RINGS FOR 1.00

JUMBO SHRIMP

$16.99

7 PIECES OF SHRIMP SERVED W/ TWO SIDES

TILAPIA

$16.99

2 PIECES SERVED W/ TWO SIDES

OCEAN PERCH

$11.99

2 PIECES SERVED W/ TWO SIDES

TROUT

$11.99

2 PIECES SERVED W/ TWO SIDES

WHITING

$11.99

2 PIECES SERVED W/ TWO SIDES

CATFISH

$16.99

2 PIECES SERVED W/ TWO SIDES

8 OZ SIRLOIN

$18.99

SERVED W/TWO SIDES

GRILLED ALASKAN SALMON

$16.99

SERVED W/ TWO SIDES

MAHI

$16.99

SERVED W/ TWO SIDES

SPAGHETTI

$11.99

SERVED W/MEAT SAUCE & ITALIAN BREAD WITH MEATBALLS 12.99

LASGNA

$13.99

HOMEMADE LASGNA W/MEAT SAUCE SERVED WITH ITALIAN BREAD

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.99

SERVED W/ FRIES

KIDS HAMBURGER

$4.99

SERVED W/ FRIES

GRILLED CHEESE KIDS

$5.99

SERVED W/ FRIES

CHICKEN TENDERS KIDS

$4.99

2 PIECES SERVED W/ FRIES

SIDES

MASHED POTATOES W/GRAVY

$2.99

POTATO SALAD

$2.50

COLESLAW

$2.75

MAC N CHEESE

$4.99

FRIES

$3.99

ONION RINGS

$4.99

GREEN BEANS

$2.99

ASPARGUS

$3.99

BROCCOLI

$3.49

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$5.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99

CARROT CAKE

$5.99

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$5.99

FISH BY THE PIECE

CATFISH

$5.99+

WHITING

$3.99+

TROUT

$3.99+

OCEAN PERCH

$3.99+

TILAPIA

$5.99+

JUMBO SHRIMP

$5.99+

X-SAUCES

2 oz

$0.50

4 OZ

$1.00

PIZZA

PIZZAS

TURNOVER

$6.50

SMALL PIZZA

$6.00

MED PIZZA

$8.00

LARGE PIZZA

$9.00

XL PIZZA

$10.50

TURNOVERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN TURNOVER

$7.99

CHICKEN FAJITA TURNOVER

$7.99

CHICKEN TIKKA TURNOVER

$7.99

CLUB TURNOVER

$7.99

HAWAIIAN TURNOVER

$7.99

M.A.N TURNOVER

$7.99

SPICY CHICKEN RANCH TURNOVER

$7.99

SPINACH TURNOVER

$7.99

STEAK AND CHEESE TURNOVER

$7.99

VEGETARIAN GREEK TURNOVER

$7.99

SMALL SPECIALTY

SMALL 1/2 SPECIALTY 1/2 BYO

$7.99

SMALL M.A.N

$7.99

SMALL STEAK AND CHEESE

$7.99

SMALL VEGETARIAN GREEK

$7.99

SMALL CHICKEN TIKKA

$7.99

SMALL CHICKEN FAJITA

$7.99

SMALL CLUB

$7.99

SMALL SPICY CHICKEN RANCH

$7.99

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN

$7.99

SMALL SPINACH

$7.99

SMALL HAWAIIAN

$7.99

MEDIUM SPECIALTY

MEDIUM CK TIKKA PIZZA

$10.99

MEDIUM 1/2 SPECIALTY 1/2 BYO

$10.99

MEDIUM M.A.N

$10.99

MEDIUM STEAK AND CHEESE

$10.99

MEDIUM VEGETARIAN GREEK

$10.99

MEDIUM CHICKEN FAJITA

$10.99

MEDIUM CLUB

$10.99

MEDIUM SPICY CHICKEN RANCH

$10.99

MEDIUM BUFFALO CHICKEN

$10.99

MEDIUM SPINACH

$10.99

MEDIUM HAWAIIAN

$10.99

LARGE SPECIALTY

LARGE CK TIKKA PIZZA

$12.99

LARGE 1/2 SPECIALTY 1/2 BYO

$12.99

LARGE M.A.N

$12.99

LARGE STEAK AND CHEESE

$12.99

LARGE VEGETARIAN GREEK

$12.99

LARGE CHICKEN FAJITA

$12.99

LARGE CLUB

$12.99

LARGE SPICY CHICKEN RANCH

$12.99

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.99

LARGE SPINACH

$12.99

LARGE HAWAIIAN

$12.99

XL SPECIALTY

XL CK TIKKA PIZZA

$15.99

XL 1/2 SPECIALTY 1/2 BYO

$15.99

XL-LARGE M.A.N

$15.99

XL-LARGE STEAK AND CHEESE

$15.99

XL-LARGE VEGETARIAN GREEK

$15.99

XL-LARGE CHICKEN FAJITA

$15.99

XL-LARGE CLUB

$15.99

XL-LARGE SPICY CHICKEN RANCH

$15.99

XL-LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.99

XL-LARGE SPINACH

$15.99

XL-LARGE HAWAIIAN

$15.99

DRINKS

WATER

$1.49

GINGER ALE

$2.49

SUNKIST

$2.49

COKE

$2.49

DIET COKE

$2.49

SPRITE

$2.49