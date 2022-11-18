Restaurant header imageView gallery

Walia Ethiopian Cuisine

1,688 Reviews

$$

2208 Business Cir

San Jose, CA 95128

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie sampler
Lentil sambusa
Atkilt

Appetizers

Lentil sambusa

$12.50

lentils, green onions, parsley, cilantro, herbs and spices wrapped in a dough shell

chicken Sambusa

$12.95Out of stock

minced chicken breast, green onions, parsley, cilantro, herbs and spices wrapped in a dough shell

Derkoshe avocado salad

$12.95Out of stock

mixed avocado, tomato, onions, jalapenos, lime, olive oil and crunchy injera

Timatim Fifit

$10.95Out of stock

tomato, onions, garlic, jalapenos, olive oil, berbere,mixed with injera

Perfect 2 Share for 2

veggie sampler + ingudai tibs

$31.95

a mixed veggie platter with sauteed mushrooms

veggie sampler + Beef tibs

$35.95

a mixed veggie platter with sauteed beef

veggie sampler + Lamb tibs

$36.95

a mixed veggie platter with sauteed lamb

veggie sampler + chicken tibs

$32.95

Vegeterian

Veggie sampler

$18.95

A mixed veggie assortment with red lentils, split yellow lentils, chickpeas, collard greens, and cabbage with carrots and potatoes

Misir

Misir

$14.95

red lentils, carmelized onions, garlic, ginger, berbere, coridianer and spices

Shiro

$14.95

chickpeas, carmelized onions, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger

Alicha kik

Alicha kik

$11.95

split yellow peas, carmelized onions, tumeric, garlic, and ginger

Gomen

Gomen

$14.50

collard greens, carmelized onions, ginger, garlic and spices.

Atkilt

Atkilt

$14.50

cabbage, carrots, potatoes,sliced onions, garlic, and tumeric and spices

Ingudai tibs

Ingudai tibs

$14.95

Cremini mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, berbere, and spices.

Sigo

$12.95

carmelized onions, garlic, ginger, tomatos, berbere and spices.

White Vinegrette Citrus Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Poultry

Chicken juicy tibs

$14.95

marinated cubed chicken breast, onion, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, berbere, butter, ans jalapeños

Grilled chicken

Grilled chicken

$16.95

Marinated grilled cubed chicken breast, onions, rosemary, bell peppers and jalapeños

House doro wot

$18.95Out of stock

carmelized onions, berbere, chicken drumstick, hard boiled eggs, and seasoned butter

Chicken with greens

$14.95

cubed chicken, garlic, onions, giner, collard greens, seasoned butter, and jalapeños

Lamb

Lamb juicy tibs

$17.95

cubed lamb, onions, garlic, tomatoes, ginger, berbere, seasoned butter and jalapenos

Grilled lamb tibs

$18.95

grilled cubed lamb, grilled onions, rosemary, bell peppers and jalapeños

Lamb with cabbage

$16.95

cubed lamb, turmeric , garlic, ginger, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and niter kebe

Beef

beef juicy

$17.95

cubed tri tip, onions, tomato, garlic, ginger, berbere, butter, and jalapenos

Grilled beef

$18.95

grilled cubed tri tip, grilled onions, rosemary, bell peppers, and Jalapeños

Kitfo

$17.95

minced beef, mitmita and seasoned butter

Quanta firfir

$15.95

home made ethiopian style beef jerky, carmelized onions, ginger, berbere, and seasoned butter

Catering

$15.00Out of stock

Family Style

Lael combo

$54.95

zuckberg combo

$54.95

veggie sampler, grilled lamb, and chicken juicy.

Larry page combo

$68.95

veggie sampler, Grilled lamb, beef Alicia (non spicy turmeric sauce), and chicken juicy tibs

Deblasio combo

$56.95

two veggie platters, ingudai tibs and sigo

House combo

$54.95Out of stock

veggie platter, house door wot, and lamb tibs juicy.

Desserts

Baklava

$2.95Out of stock

Sides

Side Misir

$7.95

Side Shiro

$7.50

Side Kik alicha

$6.50

Side Gomen

$7.00

Side Atkilit

$7.50

Injera

$2.00

Cottage cheese

$3.50

Ethiopian Beers And Cocktails

Walia

$6.00

Harrar

$6.00

Meta

$6.00Out of stock

Bedle

$6.00

Rum From The Sun

$10.00Out of stock

Gojo

$5.95

WINE

Red Wine

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Bee Devine

$12.95Out of stock

Honey Wine Glass

$8.00

Honey Wine Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Beverages

Ethiopian coffee

$2.95Out of stock

spice tea

$2.95

Ambo

$3.95Out of stock

coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Perrier

$2.95Out of stock

OJ

$4.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.50Out of stock

Roy Rogers

$3.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2208 Business Cir, San Jose, CA 95128

Directions

Gallery
Walia Ethiopian Cuisine image
Walia Ethiopian Cuisine image
Walia Ethiopian Cuisine image

