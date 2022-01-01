Walkers Sports Bar & Grill imageView gallery

Appetizer

Fried Pickles

$3.00

Fries

$2.85

Onion Rings

$2.85

Chicken Tender Snack

$5.99

Cheese stix

$4.99

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Ice Cream Brownie

$6.00

Entree

Bacon Burger

$11.99

BLT

$4.99

Chicken Philly

$11.95

Chicken Poboy

$9.99

Chicken Tender & Fries

$8.99

Extra 5 wings

$4.75

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich comes fried or grilled. Sandwich somes with Lettuce Tomatoe. Add cheese (mild chedder, provalone, Blue cheese) for $1.00. Add Bacon for $1.75. Get your sandwich buffalo style for $1.50. Sandwich comes with Crinkle cut Fries. Substitute Onion Rings or Side Salad for $1.95

Fried grouper sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hamburger * All Beef

$8.95

Hotdog

$3.25

Philly-Style Cheese Steak

$11.99

Shrimp Poboy

$9.99

The Big Hoss Dog

$10.99

Turkey Classic Burger

$12.95

Ultimate Sports Bar Classic

$16.95

Veggie Philly

$9.99

Walker's Cheese Burger

$10.95

Walkers Classic Burger comes with Lettuce, tomatoe, onion, pickle. Try Walker's Sauce for a creamy kick! Add cheese for a $1.00. Add Bacon for $1.65. Add jalapnos, mushrooms for $.25. All Burgers served with Crinkle cut Fries. Substitute Onion Rings, or side salad for $1.95

Walker's Classic Hot Dog

$6.95

Classic Dog comes with ketchup, mustard. Feel Free to Walk your Dog!! Try with our popular ADD ON's Everything from Chili and slaw, to peppers, and Bacon. Sauce your Dog up Buffalo Style for $ 1.25...

Walkers ultimate burger

$19.99

Wings (10 Piece)

$13.99

Wings (16 Piece)

$18.99

Wings (22 Piece)

$24.99

Wings (6 Piece)

$7.99

Fish sandwich

$10.50

Extras

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Italian

$0.50

Football specials

45 wings + 2 budlight pitcher

$75.00

90 wings + 3 budlight pitcher

$135.00

16 wings + 1 budlight pitcher

$32.99

10 wings + pint budlight

$17.00

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Whitting Fish and Fries

$8.99

Add 4 Shrimp

$3.99

Add 1 Fish

$2.00

90 wings

$92.00

10 wings

$13.99

16 wings

$19.99

22 wings

$25.65

Chicken fingers

$8.99

Walkers burger

$11.95

45 wings

$45.00

2 whiting

$8.99

Salad

Grilled Chicken

$2.50

Add bacon

$1.50

Fried Chicken

$2.50

Garden Salad

$6.50

Side Garden Salad

$2.85

Sides

Fries

$2.85

O-Rings

$2.85

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50

Side Salad

$3.25

Special

$5 special

$5.00

$6 special

$6.00

$7 special

$7.00

$8 special

$8.00

$9 special

$9.00

$10 special

$10.00

$11 special

$11.00

$12 special

$12.00

$15 special

$15.00

$17 special

$17.00

$20 special

$20.00

$30 special

$30.00

$3 special

$3.00

$4 special

$4.00

Food special

Wing special

$9.99

Big hoss dog

$9.99

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.20

Modelo

$6.00

Coors

$4.25

Yuengling

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Bucket Domestic

$20.00

Bucket Imported

$25.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

New Belgium IPA

$5.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Bud Light

Budweiser

Coors

Coors Light

Modelo

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

Budweiser

Blue Moon

Bud Light

Budweiser

Coors

Coors Light

Corona

Corona Light

Dos Equis

Heineken

Modelo

Stella Artois

Bottle service

Hennessy

$225.00

Courvoisier

$150.00

Crown Royal

$125.00

Cincoro

$250.00

Don Julio

$250.00

Don Julio 1942

$250.00

Cincoro resposado

$300.00

D'USSE

$250.00

Remy martin

$150.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$170.00

Belair

$75.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

BMF

$7.00

Bob Marley

$8.00

Candy Rain

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Cognac Sunset

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Greatful Dead

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Hennessy Limeade

$10.50

Hennessy Margarita

$12.00

Hot Apple Pie

$8.00

Hunch Punch

$7.50

Hurricane

$9.00

Jager bomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Beach

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Miami Beach Tea

$6.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Stone Mountain Dew Me

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tokyo Tea

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Walker Biotch

$9.00

Walker Peach Paulmer

$10.00

Walker the Grouch

$12.00

Walkers Ryder

$8.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Hooch

$6.00

Draft beer

D-Budlight

$5.00

D-Fat Tire

$5.00

D-Bold Rock Cider

$5.00

Strawberry Mango Vodka

$6.50

Mango cart

$6.50

Strawberry mango mix

$9.00

Ptchr Bold Rock

$18.00

Ptchr Bud Light

$18.00

Ptchr Fat Tire

$18.00

Ptchr Mango Cart

$18.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Bare Bone

$9.00

Choppin

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Dry

$9.00

Tanqueray 10

$11.00

Indoggo

$8.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Cincoro

$18.00

1800 silver

$10.00

Cincoro Reposado

$21.00

Pa'dre

$15.00

Don julio blanco

$14.00

Blue Nector blanco

$12.00

Blue Nector reposado

$14.00

Blue Nector Anejo

$16.00

Teremana

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Evan williams

$7.00

Proper 12

$11.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Blue Curacao (Orange)

$6.00

Amaretto Raspberry

$8.00

Melon Liquer

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Triple Sec (Orange)

$6.00

Yukon Jack

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Hennessey

$11.00

Camus

$9.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Christian Brothers

$7.00

D'USSE

$15.00

Meukow

$10.00

Revanche

$10.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$12.00

E&J

$6.00

Pilard

$8.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Soda Tonic

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

House water

Orange juice

$2.00

Cranberry juice

$2.00

Pineapple juice

$2.00

Grapefruit juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Red Bull Tropical

$3.00

Red Bull Cranberry

$3.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Wine

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Merlot

$8.00

GLS Moscato

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Reisling

$8.00

GLS Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Red Blend

GLS White Blend

$8.00

GLS White Zin

$8.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Table Rose

$40.00

BTL House Champagne

$37.00

Drink Specials

Hennessy

$6.00

Long Island

$5.00

Mai Tai

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.00

Bottle service new year

Pilaud

$100.00

Gold champagne

$60.00

Belair rose

$125.00

Belair white

$150.00

Hennessey 750ml

$165.00

Deleon 750ml

$175.00

Henn And Rose

$250.00

Henn And Deleon

$350.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1825 rockridge road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Directions

