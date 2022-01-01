Restaurant header imageView gallery

Walkers Wings N Things 117 S English St

117 s english st

leitchfield, KY 42754

Popular Items

Boneless
Original Wings
20 piece family pack

Wings

Original Wings

$9.49+

Our Delicious bone in wings with your choice of sauce. Comes with fries!

Boneless

$8.49+

Our Delicious boneless wings with your choice of sauce. Comes with fries!

Sandwiches

Burgers

$7.99+

A juicy quarter pound burger served with your choice of cheese and toppings. Comes with fries!

THE HEART ATTACK

$13.99

3 Burger patties piled high with bacon, jalepenos, 3 slices of cheese, and an onion ring! Only the brave can get through this burger!

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

A double quarter pound cheese burger with bacon, an onion ring, bbq sauce, and your choice of cheese. Served with fries!

Chicken sandwich

$9.99+

A juicy grilled chicken breast or our spicy breaded patty with your choice of cheese. Served with fries!

Loaded Fry Burger

$10.99

Our Quarter pound burger topped with loaded fries

Queso Mac Maple Bacon Burger

$12.99

Appetizers

APP Fried Pickles

$9.99+

Our crispy fried pickles served with your choice of dipping sauce

APP Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99+

a shareable serving of our golden crispy gooey cheesy cheese sticks

APP Onion Rings

$9.99+

Our crispy golden onion rings. Try them spicy!

APP Loaded queso fries

$9.99+

A sharable serving of our loaded bacon queso fries with a ranch drizzle!

App Sweet Corn Bites

$9.99+

Chips and Queso

$9.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99+

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99+

Tater Kegs

$9.99+

The Sampler Pick 3

$12.99

Your Choice Of 3 Items To Try!

Pick 6 Sampler

$19.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99+

Loaded Mac N Cheese Fries

$11.99+

Our crispy fries topped with mac n cheese, queso, and maple bacon sauce!

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99+

Family Meals

20 piece family pack

$24.99+

20 wings with your choice of 2 sauces. Served with a family sized side!

30 Piece

$35.99+

30 wings with your choice of 2 sauces. Served with 2 family sized sides!

40 Piece pack

$47.99+

40 wings original or boneless, your choice of 4 sauces, and 3 family sized sides!

MONSTER PACK

$59.99+

50 wings original or boneless, your choice of 5 sauces, and 4 family sized sides!!!

Sides

side sauce

Mac n cheese

$2.99+

Chips

$0.99

Drinks

Side Items

Kids Meals

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

Served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served with fries

Kids Chicken Bites

$4.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Served with fries

Kids Sliders

$5.99

Specials

Grilled cheese

$4.99

A gooey grilled cheese served with fries!

Corn Dog

$4.99

A delicious golden corndog served with fries!

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Bacon Avacado Ranch Salad

$11.49

Bucket Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Small Chk Nacho

$4.99

Gameday Special

$34.99Out of stock

20 boneless wings, a bucket nacho, and a 2 liter. no substitutions allowed.

AL LA CART

Original Wings

$8.99+

Boneless Wings

$7.99+

sandwiches

$6.99+

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99+

Icy Pop

$0.50

Double Chunk Brownie

$1.99

Churro

$1.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A tasty wing restaurant with over 15 sauces!

Location

117 s english st, leitchfield, KY 42754

Directions

