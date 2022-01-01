Restaurant header imageView gallery

Walking On Water Cafe 5091 Niagara Avenue

5091 Niagara Avenue

San Diego, CA 92107

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$4.00

Freshly made in-house!

Icee

$3.00+

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Add any Flavor

$1.00

Small Coffee

$2.00

Large Coffee

$3.00

Small Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Large Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Small Hot Tea

$2.00

Large Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

V8

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

With Hershey's syrup!

Plates

Captain's Platter

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Pier Platter

$16.00

Lobster Taco

$10.00

Lobster Taco Plate

$14.00

Fish Taco

$8.00

Fish Taco Plate

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$13.00

All Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Half Garden Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Mahi Caesar

$16.00

Lobster Caesar

$17.00

Tacos & Burgers

Nacho Supreme

$16.00

Half Nacho Supreme

$10.00

6 Rolled Tacos

$14.00

3 Rolled Tacos

$6.00

Shredded Beef Taco

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Chili Bowl

$12.00

Burger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Corn Dog

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fav's

Sinkers

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chili Chz Fries

$11.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Mahi Quesadilla

$14.00

Lobster Quesadilla

$17.00

Tackle Box

$16.00

Breakfast Plates

Fisherman's Special

$14.00

Pier Breakfast

$10.00

Specialty Pancakes

$12.00

French Toast

$10.00

Lobster Omelette

$18.00

Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Plain Omelette

$10.00

Mexican Omelette

$14.00

Pier Combo

$8.00

Machaca Plate

$14.00

Burrito

$11.00

Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Chorizo

$14.00

AYCE Pancakes

$10.00

White Toast

$2.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Bacon/Sausage

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$5.00

Kids Meal Pancake & Egg

$9.00

Single Pancake

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Hotdog

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Kids Corndog

$9.00

Sides

Side of Beef

$4.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Mahi

$6.00

Side of Lobster

$9.00

Side of Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side of Cheese Slice

$2.00

Side of Beans

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Fried Fish

$5.00

Side of Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Side of Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Cup of Chowder

$10.00

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side of Shrimps

$10.00

Bun 'O Chowder

$4.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Burger Pattie

$8.00

Cakes

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Walking On Water Cafe is exactly what it says. To arrive you walk on the West Coast's longest concrete pier from the street of up the stairs from the parking lot at the end on Newport. You will walk over the beach and the waves. Dress casual and wear comfortable shoes. Allow time to take in the views. From surfers and fishermen to seagulls and pelicans and people and sunsets We serve breakfast, lunch ,and dinner starting at 8am ish to 8pm ish, staying open later as summer approaches. Our menu includes Fish, American, Mexican, appetizers, meals and non-alcoholic beverages. Our Fish and Chips, Lobster Tacos, Nachos Supremes and others receive local recognition every year. Next door is our snack and fishing rental shop to take care of all your fishing needs. We look forward to serving you. Come in and enjoy!

5091 Niagara Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107

