Main picView gallery

WALLABY'S GRILL PUB 9562 Lackman Rd

review star

No reviews yet

9562 Lackman Rd

Lenexa, KS 66219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Fried to a golden brown & topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon bits & chives

Didgeridoo Sticks

$9.99

Crisp green beans lightly breaded with a blend of spices & fried golden brown. Served with ranch & Thai garlic sauce

Chips And Salsa

$6.99

Fresh tortilla chips served with our house-made salsa

App Sampler

$16.99

Try some of our favorites. chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, potato skins and didgeridoo sticks

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Breaded white chicken strips, fried and tossed in your favorite sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$11.99

Warm soft pretzels served with queso for dipping

Quesadilla

$9.99

A our tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled to crispy perfection. Served with salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

A our tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled to crispy perfection. Served with salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce

Chips And Queso

$7.99

Wallaby’s queso cheese sauce served hot with crispy tortilla chips

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

Crispy fries or tots loaded with chili and shredded cheddar jack cheese

Chili Cheese Tots

$10.99

Crispy fries or tots loaded with chili and shredded cheddar jack cheese

Pub Chips

$10.99

House friend potato chips loaded with Cheddar-Jack cheeses, bacon & chives. Served with Southwest Ranch

Nachos

$11.99

Crispy tortilla chips piled high topped with your choice of grilled chicken or seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and queso. Served with sour cream and salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Breaded mozzarella fried and served with marinara

Soup/Salad

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Dinner Caesar

$7.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fajita Salad

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Bowl of Chili

$7.99

Cup of Chili

$5.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.99

Fried Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.99

Loaded with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough bread

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.49

Flame-broiled chicken breast topped with grilled ham and Swiss cheese

Club

$10.99

Thinly sliced turkey & ham piled high with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on grilled sourdough bread with mayo, American and Swiss cheeses

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

A blend of American, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses melted and toasted to perfection

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Build it your way. grilled chicken topped with your choice of cheese and sauce

Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Smoke ham sliced thin and grilled. Served on top toasted sourdough bread with melted cheddar jack and American cheeses

Rooben

$10.99

Our "Rooben" starts with toasted marbled rye and is stued with corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese. Thousand Island dressing served on side

Sf Chicken Melt

$10.99

Flame-broiled chicken breast served with bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses on toasted sourdough bread with a side of honey mustard

Spicy Chicken

$10.99

Chicken breast hand-breaded in our blend of spices & fried golden brown. Served with lettuce, onion, pickle, and spicy aioli on the side

Tenderloin

$10.99

Hand breaded pork tenderloin deep fried and served with lettuce, onions, and pickle

Turkey Melt

$10.49

Smoked bacon, turkey & Swiss cheese served hot on grilled sourdough bread

Burgers

Blt Burger

$12.49

Our 1/2 lb burger topped with a generous portion of bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and your choice of cheese

Burger

$10.49

Our delicious 1/2 lb burger grilled to perfection

Wallaby's Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

The Classic topped with smoked bacon and your choice of cheese

Swiss Shroom Burger

$11.99

Perfect combination of smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese atop our 1/2lb. Classic burger

Bbq Bacon Burger

$11.99

The Classic topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce

Bacon Egg Cheeseburger

$12.99

Classic 1/2lb. burger topped with a friend egg, bacon, and your choice of cheese

Black And Bleu Burger

$12.99

A 1/2lb. burger blackened with Cajun spices, grilled to your liking, and topped with Bleu cheese and smoked bacon

Aussie Burger

$16.99

Double the meat and double the cheese... do you have what it takes to put it down?

Patty Melt

$11.99

Our 1/2lb. beef patty grilled to order & topped with American cheese and grilled onions. Served on toasted marbled rye with Thousand Island dresing

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Healthier alternative with all the avor. Topped with melted Swiss cheese. Almost too good to be true!

Baskets

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

3 our tortillas lled with popcorn shrimp and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar jack cheese

Wing Basket

$11.99

6 wings with your choice of sauce and dressing served with fries

Fish And Chips

$12.99

Tasty cod lets battered & fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with Tartar sauce

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.99

Lightly breaded strips of tender white chicken served with choice of sauce for dipping

Buffalo Chicken Basket

$12.99

Lightly breaded strips of tender white chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce served with choice of sauce for dipping

Extras

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Extra Dressing

Extra Grilled Peppers

$0.50

Extra Grilled Shrooms

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Extra Bleu Crumbles

$2.00

Extra Fried Egg

$2.00

Extra Hard Egg

$1.50

Extra Fajita Veggies

$1.00

Extra Queso

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Sides

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Tots

$4.99

Side Potato Chips

$4.99

Side Side Salad

$5.99

Side Side Caesar

$5.99

Side Broccoli

$4.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Tortilla Chips

$3.99

Garlic Toast

$2.99

Bevs

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Mr Pibb

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sprite Zero

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Rituals

$2.49

Coffee

$1.99

Water

Red Bull

$3.50

SF Red Bull

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Basket

$5.29

Kids Burger

$5.29

Kids Mac n Cheese

$2.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.29

Kids Nachos

$3.79

Wraps

Garden Dinner Wrap

$10.99

Caesar Dinner Wrap

$10.99

Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with crispy fried chicken or grilled chicken (marinated or blackened), tomato, red onion, croutons, and shredded cheese

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with crispy fried chicken or grilled chicken (marinated or blackened), tomato, red onion, croutons, and shredded cheese

Fajita Salad Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed red & green peppers & onions make this a house favorite, topped with cheese, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served with salsa & sour cream

Chef Salad Wrap

$13.99

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce topped with tomato, red onion, ham, turkey, egg, croutons, and shredded cheese... pretty much everything but our kitchen sink

Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chopped Romaine topped with crispy fried chicken or grilled chicken (marinated or blackened) tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons, and house Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chopped Romaine topped with crispy fried chicken or grilled chicken (marinated or blackened) tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons, and house Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Boneless Bualo wings tossed in your favorite sauce sit atop greens with tomato, red onion, croutons and shredded cheese

Food Prep

Food Prep

Tuesday Food Specials

Beef Hard Shell Taco

$2.00

Chicken Hard Shell Taco

$2.00

Beef Soft Shell Taco

$2.50

Chicken Soft Shell Taco

$2.50

Beef Burrito

$8.99

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Friday Lunch Food Special

Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Friday Dinner Food Special

Chef's Choice

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9562 Lackman Rd, Lenexa, KS 66219

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lenexa
orange starNo Reviews
15918 W. 88th Street Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurantnext
Cosmo Burger - Lenexa Public Market - Cosmo Burger - Lenexa
orange starNo Reviews
8750 Penrose Lane Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurantnext
Red Kitchen KC
orange starNo Reviews
8750 Penrose Ln Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
orange star4.3 • 1,044
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Side Pockets Lenexa - 13320 W 87th st pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
13320 W 87th st pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
The Junction
orange starNo Reviews
12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lenexa

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
orange star4.3 • 1,044
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Grinders Stonewall
orange star4.3 • 653
10240 Pflumm Rd. Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Zarda Bar-B-Q - Lenexa
orange star4.3 • 478
11931 W 87th Street Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lenexa
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston