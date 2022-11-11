Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baby Bull

No reviews yet

1 Roberts Street #101

asheville, NC 28801

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Double Cheese Burger
Burger (Condiments on Side)

Mains

Double Cheese Burger

$10.95

Two Angus beef patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, bread & butter pickles, & Duke's mayo. Cooked Medium Rare or Well Done.

Burger (Condiments on Side)

$10.95

Our signature Double Cheeseburger with onions, pickles, & mayo served on the side.

Fried Fish

$12.95

Beer-battered cod filet topped with shredded lettuce, mushy peas, & tartar sauce.

Lobster Roll

$22.95

Chilled, butter-poached Maine lobster, tossed in citrus lobster mayo & drawn butter on a New England roll.

Vada Pav

$11.95

Two Bombay-style potato fritters in pakora batter, with curried ketchup, cilantro chutney, & tamarind chutney on King's Hawaiian rolls.

Roast Pork

$13.95

Thin-sliced pork tenderloin, broccoli rabe, Provolone cheese, & oregano-anchovy mayo on a pressed Italian roll.

Gyro

$12.95

Lamb or falafel with tahini, harissa, tzatziki, pickled red onion, & shredded lettuce in a pita wrap. Can be prepared vegan.

Kid's Burger

$6.95

Single-patty cheeseburger cooked well done on a potato bun.

Sides

Fries

$3.95

Served with aioli.

Pork Rinds

$4.95

Hush Puppies

$4.95

Served with bacon maple butter.

Zapps

$1.95

Condiments

Aioli

$0.50

Chilies

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Mushy Peas

$0.50

Bacon Maple Butter

$0.50

Maple Butter

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

N/A

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Lemonade Can

$3.50

Devil's Foot Ginger Beer

$3.50

Devil's Foot Gold Jacket

$3.50

Dram CBD

$6.00

Walker Bros Cucumber Melon Kombucha

$5.00

Open Water

$3.50

Celery Soda

$3.00

Beer/Cider

Guinness

$6.00

Miller High Life 7 oz.

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Highland Gaelic Ale

$5.00

Yuengling Black & Tan

$4.00

Burial Surfwax

$5.00

Baby Bull Pale Ale

$5.00

Athletic N/A

$4.00

Potter's Hibiscus

$5.00

New Belgium Dominga Sour Ale

$4.00

Isastegi

$7.00

Untitled Art Seltzer

$5.00

Hi-Wire Bed of Nails Brown Ale

$4.50

Fonta Flora Topsy Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Underberg

$3.00

Edmund's Oast

$7.00

Fonta Flora Well I'll Be Hazy Pale Ale

$7.00

Shacksbury

$5.00

Seasick Crocodile Sour

$4.50

Westbrook Beer to Drink When It's Cold

$7.00

Wine Bottles

Lambrusco BTL

$25.00

Bojo do Luar Rosa BTL

$30.00

Pichon "Sauvage" Rose BTL

$30.00

Kobal Roots Orange BTL

$30.00

Aransat Orange BTL

$30.00

Field Recordings Skins BTL

$30.00

Le Cigare Orange BTL

$30.00

Les Athletes du Vin Chardonnay

$30.00

Egon Gruner Veltliner BTL

$30.00

Clovis Cotes du Rhone BTL

$30.00

Kobal Bajta Pet-Nat BTL

$30.00

Bele Casel Col Fondo Sparkling BTL

$30.00

Etienne Rose Champagne

$55.00

Ohlig Spark Rose BTL

$30.00

Pittnauer Dry Rose

$30.00

Field Recordings Tang BTL

$30.00

Contatto Orange BTL

$30.00

Desserts

Chocolate Malt

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A casual burger shop from the Bull and Beggar team!

Location

1 Roberts Street #101, asheville, NC 28801

Directions

