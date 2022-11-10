Bars & Lounges
Wallace Lake Supper Club
358 Reviews
$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Classic Supper Club delights including cocktails to start your evening right, friendly waitstaff to take your dinner order, a satisfying meal, ending with a great dessert or ice cream drink
Location
2472 Wallace Lake Road, West Bend, WI 53090
Gallery
