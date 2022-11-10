Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Wallace Lake Supper Club

358 Reviews

$

2472 Wallace Lake Road

West Bend, WI 53090

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

White Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded and deep fried

Frog Legs

Frog Legs

$12.00+

Three saddles of our traditional frog legs

Onion rings

$8.00

Sweet Onions, sliced thin, lightly battered and stacked high

Mozzarella Rolls

$9.00

Flour Wonton-wrapped mozzarella sticks, served with marinara

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Six large fresh shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Appetizer of the Week

$12.00

4 Bone Barbeque Ribs

$12.00

Prime Bites

$12.00

Soup & Salad Bar

French Onion Soup- Baked Crock

$6.00

A hearty five-onion blend delicately seasoned and made fresh.

French Onion Soup- Cup

$4.00

A hearty five-onion blend delicately seasoned and made fresh.

Soup of the Day- Bowl

$6.00

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$4.00

Side Salad (togo)

$5.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Dinner Entrees

Bavarian Pretzel Chicken

Bavarian Pretzel Chicken

$23.00

Pretzel crusted chicken breast served with house made hollandaise sauce

Bbq Ribs

Bbq Ribs

$35.00+

Slow roasted and smothered with BBQ sauce.

Brandy Mushroom Chicken

Brandy Mushroom Chicken

$25.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, pan fried and covered with brandy mushroom cream sauce, served over wild rice

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$24.00

Chicken Breast stuffed with ham and cheese, breaded and baked. Served with house made cream sauce

Frog Legs Entree

Frog Legs Entree

$27.00

Five saddles, beer battered and deep fried to perfection

Pasta Dinner

Pasta Dinner

$17.00

Fettucini or Angel Hair pasta with choice of sauce; Garlic Butter, Marinara or house made Alfredo

Pork Shank

Pork Shank

$24.00

Slow roasted served with pan-fried spaetzle and rosemary gravy

Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel

$25.00

Pork Tenderloin cutlet, lightly breaded, pan fried, topped with pork gravy, sunny side egg, and spaetzle

Seafood Entrees

Fresh perch lightly breaded and deep fried
Broiled Salmon

Broiled Salmon

$24.00

Salmon filet seasoned and broiled 10 oz

Breaded Shrimp

Breaded Shrimp

$27.00

Fresh shrimp hand dusted and deep fried

Lobster- one tail

$55.00

Lobster tail with drawn butter 8 oz

Perch

$22.00
Pesto Salmon

Pesto Salmon

$26.00

8oz Salmon roasted filet crusted with basil pesto and herbed panko crumbs

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Fresh shrimp sauteed in garlic butter served over pasta, garnished with Parmesan cheese

Walleye

Walleye

$26.00

Coated with seasoned flour, pan fried, deglazed with lemon and white wine

Lobster- 2 tail

$85.00

Prime Rib Entree

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$32.00+

Choose your size and pick two sides.

Steak Entrees

Ribeye

$35.00

Boneless 10 oz - Choice of two sides

Cowboy Ribeye

$49.00

Bone in 20 oz - Choice of two sides

Filet 6 oz

Filet 6 oz

$32.00

8oz Tenderloin - Choice of two sides

Filet 12 oz

Filet 12 oz

$42.00

12 oz Tenderloin - Choice of two sides

Chopped Sirloin

$15.00

10 oz Chopped Sirloin - Choice of two sides

Beef Wellington

$34.00

DA Strip

$45.00Out of stock

Sirloin Steak

$30.00

DA Ribeye

$32.00

DA Cowboy Ribeye

$68.00Out of stock

Da KC Strip

$48.00Out of stock

DA Pork Chop

$32.00

Cullatto

$32.00Out of stock

D A N Y

$32.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken served on a Sheboygan hard roll

Prime Rib Sandwich

$24.00

Prime Rib served with Au Jus on a toasted hoagie roll

Supper Club Burger

Supper Club Burger

$14.00

½ lb Angus Beef grilled to your liking served on a Sheboygan hard roll

Tenderloin Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Grilled tenderloin 6 oz grilled and served on a Brioche Bun

Cod Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Schaum Torte

$8.00

German meringue topped with strawberries and Ice cream

Dessert Of The Week

$8.00

Ala Mode

$2.00

Poppyseed

$6.00Out of stock

Sides

Add on Tail

$25.00

Add on Scallops (4)

$20.00

Side Vegetable

$3.00

Side Potato

$3.00+

Add Cod 1 Piece

$3.00

Add Perch 1 Piece

$3.50

Add Shrimp (1 Shrimp)

$3.00

Verns Horseradish Cheese

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Sauteed Mushroom And Onion

$4.00

Splitting Fee

$3.00

Pot Pancake

Twice Baked

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Supper Club Burger

$7.00

Kid's Pasta Dinner

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Fish Fry

$7.00

Wednesday

Blue gill

Blue gill

$18.00

Lightly Battered Blue Gill

Chicken Parm

$19.00

Hats

Hat

$12.00

Shirts

Short Sleeve Tshirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve Tshirt

$19.00

Sweatshirt

$24.00

Glassware

Pint Glass

$5.00

Coffee Mug

$5.00

Wine Glass

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic Supper Club delights including cocktails to start your evening right, friendly waitstaff to take your dinner order, a satisfying meal, ending with a great dessert or ice cream drink

Website

Location

2472 Wallace Lake Road, West Bend, WI 53090

Directions

