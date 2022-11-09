Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Wallhouse Coffee Company

544 Reviews

$$

751 Dover Rd NE

Sugarcreek, OH 44681

Chipotle Chicken
Vanilla Cold Brew
Baja

Burritos

Chipotle

$9.49

Sliced Chicken, Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, House-made Salsa (pico style), Shredded Cheese and Chipotle Sauce wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Add Guacamole and/or Sour Cream.

Baja

$9.49

Shredded Chicken, Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, House-made Salsa and Melted Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Add Guacamole and/or Sour Cream.

Hawaiian

$9.49

Sliced Chicken, Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Pineapple, Shredded Cheese and Hawaiian Sauce wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Add Guacamole and/or Sour Cream.

Wrapstack

$10.79

Shredded Chicken, Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, House-made Salsa, Melted Cheese, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Crushed Crackers and Lettuce wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Add Guacamole and/or Sour Cream.

Paninis

Turkey & Cheddar

$8.99+

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion, Tomato and Mayo on Locally Baked Italian Bread.

Wallhouse

$8.99+

Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Onion, Tomato and Guacamole on Locally Baked Italian Bread.

Reuben

$8.99+

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Special Sauce and Swiss Cheese on Locally Baked Rye Bread.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99+

Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss Cheese and Mayo on Locally Baked Italian Bread.

Grillatillas

Chipotle Chicken

$8.99

Sliced Chicken, Black Beans, House-made Salsa, Chipotle Sauce and Cheese Wrapped and Grilled in a Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of our Grillatilla Sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Crunch

$9.49

Sliced Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Jalapenos, Black Beans, House-made Salsa, Cheese, Tortilla Chips Wrapped and Grilled in A Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch.

Veggie Fresco

$7.99

Black Beans, House-made Salsa (pico style), Corn and Cheese Wrapped and Grilled in a Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Grillatilla Sauce.

Cheese Melt

$7.99

Chipotle Chicken (Copy)

$8.99

Sliced Chicken, Black Beans, House-made Salsa, Chipotle Sauce and Cheese Wrapped and Grilled in a Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of our Grillatilla Sauce.

Salads

Brick Yard

$9.99

Sliced Chicken, Corn, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Crackers on a bed of Lettuce. Served with a side of Ranch.

Sugarcreek

$9.99

Sliced Chicken, Craisins, Mandarin Oranges, Pecans, Pineapple on a bed of Lettuce. Served with a side of Poppyseed.

Chicken Cobb

$11.49

Sliced Chicken, Bacon, Eggs, Avacado, Corn, Gorgonzola Cheese on a bed of Lettuce. Served with a side of house-made Herb Vinaigrette.

Haystack

$9.99

Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Melted Cheese, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Crushed Crackers, House-made Salsa, Sour Cream on a bed of Lettuce.

Soups

Featured Soups are subject to change based on supply: We always feature a chili and a creamy soup.

Soup Of The Day

$6.99

Ask about our soup of the day! We stock a chilli and a creamy soup most days.

Baked Potatoes

Classic Potato

$4.99

Butter and Sour Cream on a baked potato.

Loaded Potato

$6.99

Cheese, Bacon and Ranch on a baked potato.

Smashed Potato

$7.99

Baked potato smashed, topped with our Soup of the Day and Sour Cream

Flatbreads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$9.99

Sliced Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Onion, Tomato, Provolone Cheese on a Flatbread. Served with our house-made Grillatilla Sauce. Available in a full or half size.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Sliced Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Onion, Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese on a Flatbread. Served with our house-made Grillatilla Sauce. Available in a full or half size.

Sides

Apple with Caramel

$3.99

Sliced Apple with a side of Caramel

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chips and House-made Salsa (pico style)

Potato Salad

$3.99

Locally made Potato Salad.

Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Locally made Macaroni Salad.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$3.99

House-made savory cubed sweet potatos.

Side Salad

$4.99

Tomato, Onion, Shredded Cheese on a bed of Lettuce. Side of Ranch.

Add-ons

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Poppyseed

$1.00

Side of Herb Vinaigrette 2 oz.

$1.00

Side of BBQ 2 oz.

$0.25

Side of Sour Cream 2 oz.

$1.00

Side of Guacamole 4 oz.

$2.00

Side of Salsa 4 oz.

$2.00

Side of Grillatilla Sauce 2 oz.

$2.00

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Side Of Buffalo Sauce 2 oz.

$1.00

Side of Peanut Thai Sauce 2 oz.

$2.00

Side Of Bacon 3-4 Slices

$1.50

Featured Items

Fall Harvest Panini

$9.50

Bakery

Cheesecake of the Day

$7.25

Cookie of the Day

$2.75

Everything Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.99

Blueberry Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$2.99

Gluten Free Bagel /w Cream Cheese

$2.99

Muffin

$3.25

Alyssa's Donuts

$3.99

Walnut Creek Custom Cookies

$3.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Energy Bites 2 pack

$3.99Out of stock

Granola Bar

$3.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Bar

$3.99Out of stock

Scone

$3.99Out of stock

Yoguccino

Banana Yoguccino

$4.49+

Caramel Coffee

$4.49+

Coconut Mocha Yoguccino

$4.49+

Flavored Yoguccino

$4.49+

Frozen Chai

$4.49+

Frozen Hot Chocolates

$4.49+

Huckleberry Yoguccino

$4.49+

Mango Yoguccino

$4.49+

Mocha Yoguccino

$4.49+

Passion Fruit Yoguccino

$4.49+

Peach Yoguccino

$4.49+

Pumpkin Yoguccino

$4.49+

Raspberry Yoguccino

$4.49+

Vanilla Bean Yoguccino

$4.49+

White Chocolate Yoguccino

$4.49+

Wildberry Yoguccino

$4.49+

Strawberry Yoguccino

$4.49+

Frozen Lemonade

$4.49+

Cold Brew

Vanilla Cold Brew

$3.25+

Caramel Cold Brew

$3.25+

Hazelnut Cold Brew

$3.25+

Cafe Con Creme Cold Brew

$3.25+

Plain Cold Brew

$3.25+

Mocha Cold Brew

$3.25+

Iced Espresso

4 Shot Wonder

$4.25

Caramel Cream

$4.99

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.29

Bottled Water

$0.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Bottled Orange Juice

$2.29

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

Misc.

Puppuccino

$0.50

Milk (12oz)

$2.50

Chocolate Milk (12oz)

$3.50

Ice Water

Lattes

Bill Keim

$4.49+

Buttery Carmo

$4.49+

Caffe Latte

$3.99+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.49+

Cherry Creme Brulee

$4.49+

Chocolate Kahlua

$4.49+

Chocolate Peppermint

$4.49+

Creme-de-la-Creme

$4.49+

Flavored Latte

$4.49+

Hazy Amaretto

$4.49+

Frosted Mint

$4.49+

Gingerbread Buzz

$4.49+

Honey Cinnanilla

$4.49+

Irish Pistachio Nut

$4.49+

Latte Vino

$4.49+

Lavendar

$4.49+

Mayan Spiced Latte

$4.49+

Mocha

$4.49+

Power House

$4.49+

Pumpkin

$4.49+

Rainier Huckleberry

$4.49+

Roasted Cherry Hazelnut

$4.49+

Vanilla

$4.49+

Very Vanilla

$4.49+

White Mocha

$4.49+

White Raspberry Mocha

$4.49+

Sugar Free Lattes

Caramel Macchiato (SF)

$4.49+

Vanilla (SF)

$4.49+

White Raspberry Mocha (SF)

$4.49+

Chocolate Kahlua (SF)

$4.49+

Mocha (SF)

$4.49+

Hazelnut (SF)

$4.49+

Coffee Classics

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Cafe-au-Lait

$2.49+

Americano

$2.49+

Brewed Coffee

$1.99+

Espresso

$2.45+

Coffee Shots

White Maple Bust

$2.99+

Chocolate Rush

$2.99+

Brown Riser (Cubano)

$2.99+

Espresso Macchiato

$2.99+

Craft Brewing

Craft Brewing

$3.50

Creamy Cocoas

Creamy Cocoa

$4.49

Cocoa Peppermint Sonoma

$4.49

Mayan Spiced Cocoa

$4.49

Tea Lattes

Wallhouse Chai

$4.49

Low Carb Spiced Chai

$4.25

London Fog

$4.49

Matcha Green Tea

$4.49

Tea

Loose Leaf Tea (Pot of Tea/16 oz)

$3.75

Bagged Tea

$2.65

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.99+

Oatmeal

Original Oatmeal

$4.25

Mixed Berry Oatmeal

$5.25

Banana Chip Oatmeal

$5.25

Strawberries & Pecans Oatmeal

$5.25

Crepes

Crazy Banana

$8.99

Sweet Cream Oh La

$8.99

Summer Blue

$8.99

Very Berry Tart

$8.99
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a family owned coffee roastery and cafe! Wallhouse Coffee Co. roasts coffee locally and make premium ice cream in our shop. Our restaurant has become a favorite location for locals in their day to day lives as well as a vibrant tourist stop as well! We serve a wide array of barista made drinks, house-made ice cream and a full menu of cafe items. Wallhouse offers a great selection of salads, panini, burrito and our customer favorite Grillatillas. Stop by and check what our unique specials are each month!

751 Dover Rd NE, Sugarcreek, OH 44681

Directions

