Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream
Wallhouse Coffee Company
544 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family owned coffee roastery and cafe! Wallhouse Coffee Co. roasts coffee locally and make premium ice cream in our shop. Our restaurant has become a favorite location for locals in their day to day lives as well as a vibrant tourist stop as well! We serve a wide array of barista made drinks, house-made ice cream and a full menu of cafe items. Wallhouse offers a great selection of salads, panini, burrito and our customer favorite Grillatillas. Stop by and check what our unique specials are each month!
Location
751 Dover Rd NE, Sugarcreek, OH 44681
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sugarcreek
More near Sugarcreek