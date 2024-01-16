Breakfast Plates

All Breakfast Plates and Omelets are served with a choice of breakfast potatoes, hashbrown casserole, Sliced tomatoes, or grits, and a choice of toast, biscuit, or English muffin. Substitute a side for 2 slices of French Toast, a waffle, or 2 Pancakes for a $4.00 upcharge. Egg Whites are available for a $3.00 upcharge.