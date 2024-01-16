Wally Hatchet's
6439 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38134
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
- Early Bird
Two eggs made to order, bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes, toast or biscuit.$9.49
- Hamburger Steak & Eggs
Wally's hamburger steak, two eggs made to order, breakfast potatoes, and toast or biscuit. Add grilled onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy.$11.49
- Fat Bottom Cow
Chicken fried steak with choice of sausage gravy or brown gravy, three eggs to order, breakfast potatoes, and toast or biscuit. This breakfast is huge!$12.49
The Bendicts
- Eggs Benedict
English muffin, grilled ham, poached eggs topped with hollandaise served with a choice of breakfast potatoes, and toast or biscuit.$12.99
- Benedict Chicken
Chicken breast over a biscuit with melted Pepper Jack cheese, baby spinach, red onions, eggs, and hollandaise Served with a choice of breakfast potatoes and toast or biscuit.$13.49
- Big Bubba Benedict
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Eggs with Hollandaise over a biscuit served with a choice of breakfast potatoes and a choice of bread.$13.99
Gravy Inspirations
Sweet Thangs
- Chicken & Waffle
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders & Belgian Waffle served with Powdered Sugar and Honey Mustard dressing on the side.$10.99
- Mama Sue's French Toast
Three slices of Texas toast dredged in melted vanilla ice cream, grilled on a flat top, and topped with powdered sugar served with a Choice of Bacon or Sausage Patties.$10.49
- B.Y.O. Pancakes
Stack of four sweet cream pancakes served with Bacon or sausage.$9.49
- Grumpus Breakfast
Three Eggs made to order, Bacon or sausage, and a choice of 2 Pancakes or a Waffle.$9.49
Scrambles
- Ay Caramba! - Bowl
Eggs, chorizo, onions, and peppers covered with shredded cheese.$9.49
- Ay Caramba! - Platter
Eggs, chorizo, onions, and peppers covered with shredded cheese.$12.49
- Motel California - Bowl
Eggs with diced chicken, spinach, green onions, and grilled tomato$9.49
- Motel California - Platter
Eggs with diced chicken, spinach, green onions, and grilled tomato$12.49
- Veggie Scramble - Bowl
Eggs, mushrooms, baby spinach, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers.$7.49
- Veggie Scramble - Platter
Eggs, mushrooms, baby spinach, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers.$10.49
- Boss Hogg - Bowl
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, and Pulled Pork on top of a bed of Hashbrown Casserole or Breakfast Potatoes, with two eggs cooked to order on top.$11.99
- Boss Hogg - Platter
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, and Pulled Pork on top of a bed of Hashbrown Casserole or Breakfast Potatoes, with two eggs cooked to order on top.$15.99
Omelets
- B.Y.O. Omelet (Cheese only)
FILLED with shredded cheese. This is a great omelet to build your own custom breakfast.$7.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet
Ground beef, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, fries, and shredded cheese topped with ketchup and mustard.$12.49
- Buffalo Chicken Omelet
Buffalo chicken, green onions, and tomato topped with tangy buffalo sauce drizzled on top.$11.49
- Caveman Omelet
Huge 4-eggs omelet with ham, sausage, bacon, diced chicken fried steak, and cheese topped with sausage gravy!$18.99
- Coastal Chicken Omelet
Chicken, baby spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions.$12.49
- Country Omelet
Sausage and/or Bacon, green onion, and tomato.$10.99
- Ham n' Cheese Omelet
Diced ham and cheese.$9.99
- Kitchen Sink Omelet
Bacon, sausage, baby spinach, green onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese$13.49
- Southwestern Omelet
Chorizo sausage with diced jalapeños, green onions, and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.$10.99
- Steak Omelet
Steak, white onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes topped with Steak Sauce.$13.49
- Veggie Omelet
spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers with cheddar cheese$9.99
- Western Omelet
Diced ham, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes.$10.99
Breakfast Sammiches
- Cali Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, choice of steak or chicken, baby spinach, tomatoes, and guacamole spread.$10.99
- Thunder Chicken
Chicken fried steak, two eggs made to order, and cheese on grilled Texas toast with a side of sausage gravy and bacon.$10.99
- Tito's Burrito
Scrambled eggs with sausage, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese stuffed into a flour tortilla then grilled.$9.99
- D'Amour
Folded scrambled eggs, ham, and Swiss cheese on French toast topped with powdered sugar and strawberry topping.$9.99
- Big Ol' Egg
Two eggs made to order with bacon or sausage topped with cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast.$7.99
- Tiny Dancer
Two eggs made to order, guacamole spread, sliced tomato, and red onion on wheat toast.$8.49
- Big John's Chicken Biscuit
Juicy fried chicken breast served on biscuit drizzled with honey.$6.99
- Bacon Biscuit - Sammich only$3.99
- Sausage Biscuit - Sammich only$2.99
- Chicken Biscuit - Sammich only$4.99
- Ham Biscuit - Sammich only$2.99
Breakfast Sides A La Carte
- Bacon (2) - Chewy$2.59
- Bacon (2) - Crispy$2.59
- Belgian Waffle (1)$4.59
- Biscuit & Gravy$2.99
- Breakfast Bread$1.99
- Breakfast Potatoes$2.49
- Brown Gravy$1.25
- Country Fried Steak with Gravy$4.99
- Double Stack Pancakes$4.59
- Eggs (made to order)$1.50
- French Toast (1 Slice)$3.49
- Grits$2.49
- Grits with cheese$3.00
- Hashbrown Casserole$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Hollandaise Sauce$1.00
- Pancake (1)$2.25
- Sausage Gravy OTS$2.79
- Sausage Patties (2)$2.59
Breakfast Specials
- Wally's Breakfast Pizza
A Thin crust dough with a layer of sausage gravy topped with scramble eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese, baked to a golden brown.$15.99OUT OF STOCK
- Ribeye Steak & Eggs
Ribeye Steak cooked to order served with 2 Eggs made to order, a choice of breakfast potato, and a choice of bread.$17.99
Comfort Food - Lunch/Dinner
Starters
- Fried Cheese Curds
Deep fried white cheddar cheese curds$8.49
- Jalapeno Poppers
Fried jalapeno poppers served with house made ranch dressing.$7.99
- Pickle Chips
Deep fried battered dill pickle chips$7.49
- Basket of French Fries
Basket of the Seasoned fries$5.99
- Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of beer battered onion rings$5.99
- Chips & Queso
House tortilla chips with white queso cheese.$6.99
- Sausage and Cheese Plate
Smoked Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese cubes, Cheddar Cheese cubes, Dill Spears, and crackers sprinkled with special Cajun seasoning served with Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce.$10.99
- Basket of Bread$2.50
Salads & Bowls
- Chicken Salad
Choice of fried or grilled chicken on a bed of romaine with diced tomatoes, onions, carrots and shredded cheese.$10.99
- BLT Salad
Romaine, six slices of dice bacon, tomatoes, onions, and shredded cheese.$10.49
- Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, or grilled chicken on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce with shredded cheese, black olives, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and salsa.$10.49
Plates
- Poutine
Wally's Mississippi over seasoned fries topped with gravy, shredded cheese, and green onions.$12.99
- Shrimp Basket
Golden fried shrimp served with two sides and choice of bread or sliced tomatoes.$11.99
- Chicken Finger Basket$10.99
- Catfish Plate Dinner - Friday ONLY
Two hand battered catfish filets served with 2 hushpuppies, a choice of two sides and a drink.$13.99
- Veggie Plate (Choose 4)
You choice of FOUR of our delicious sides.$8.99
- Prime Rib Dinner
Slow cooked Prime rib served with Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables, a Baked Potato and a flaky croissant.$22.99
Daily Special
Wally's Infamous Burgers
Hot Sammiches & Melts
- Bacon & Tomato Grilled Cheese$10.99
- Cajun Shrimp Po Boy$10.49
- California Cowboy$9.99
- Chicken Philly$10.49
- Classic Grilled Cheese$7.99
- Classic Grilled Cheese (Sammich Only)$4.99
- Italian Stallion$10.99
- Southwestern Grilled Cheese$10.99
- Steak Philly$11.49
- Swiss Piggy Melt$10.99
- Ta'Naka Grilled Cheese$10.49
- Wally's BLT$8.49
- Wally's BLT (Sammich Only)$6.99
- Wally's Grilled Cheese$10.99
- Western Melt$10.99
Sides A la Carte
- Seasoned Fries$2.49
- Home Fries$2.49
- Onion Rings$2.49
- Mashed Potatoes$2.49
- Green Beans$2.49
- Corn Nuggets$2.49
- Fried Okra$2.49
- Sliced Tomato$2.49
- Mac & Cheese$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Coleslaw$2.49
- Turnip Greens$2.49
- Potato Salad$2.49
- Side Salad$2.49
- Roll$0.45
- Corn Bread$0.45
- Baked Potato (Dinner - Friday Only)$3.99
- Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables (Dinner - Friday Only)$3.99
Munchkins
- Egg Breakfast
One Egg made to order served with a choice of a piece of bacon or sausage and a choice of bread$5.99
- Kiddo Pancake Stack
2 Kiddo-sized pancakes wirh a choice of a piece of bacon or sausage$5.99
- Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on choice of white or wheat bread served with french fries$5.99
- Corn Dog
Corn Dog served with french fries$5.99
- Kiddo Chicken Tender Basket
3 Chicken tenders served with french fries$5.99
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
