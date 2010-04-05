Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wally's 1220 Market St

1220 Market St

La Grange, KY 40031

DRINKS

Beverages

Cup of Joe

$3.00

Free Refills

Hot Tea

$3.00

Free Refills

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Whipped cream, mini marshmallows & chocolate shavings

House-Made Iced Tea

$3.00

Free Refills

Can Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Decaf cup of joe

$3.00

House made iced-tea sweet

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Craft sodas

Crush orange soda

$5.00

Double cola

$5.00

Route 66 cream soda

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Butterscotch Beer

$5.00

Dads Root Beer

$5.00

RETAIL

Retail Items

Wally's Hoodie

$45.00+

Ladies Sweatshirt

$25.00+

Wally's T-Shirt

$25.00+

Campfire Mug

$20.00

Travel Mug

$10.00

Stickers

$2.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Ghyslain Chocolates

$5.00+

Pin

$2.00

SIDES

Side of Egg Any Style

$6.00

Side of Bacon - 2 Slices

$5.00

Side Country Ham

$7.00

Side of Chorizo Gravy

$4.00

Side of Biscuit

$4.00

Side of Toast- 2 Slices

$4.00

Side of Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

Side Sweet Brown Beans

$3.00

Side of Mixed Berry Bowl

$6.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Side of Pancake

$6.00

Side Churros With Hot Chocolate Sauce

$6.00

Side Plantains

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1220 Market St, La Grange, KY 40031

Directions

