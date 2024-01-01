Restaurant info

Wally's continues to trailblaze the beverage and culinary scene with the opening of Wally's Beverly Hills encompassing a cheese, wine and spirits retail store: a world-class concept encompassing a cheese shop and a wine and spirits retail store within an elegant yet casual restaurant setting. Wally's Beverly Hills is designed to be a one-stop shop for everything delicious – including cheese, specialty meats, caviar, and artisanal chocolates. With our peerless selection of rare spirits, extraordinary gourmet fare, and a list of over 100 wines by-the-glass to explore, each trip to Wally's is a journey to the world's finest vineyards.

Website