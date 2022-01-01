A map showing the location of FAS Cafe by Wally View gallery

FAS Cafe by Wally

review star

No reviews yet

11215 Metro Parkway

Fort Myers, FL 33913

Chips

BBQ Deep River Kettle Chips

$1.75

Sea Salt Potato Deep River Kettle Chips

$1.75

Salt & Vinegar Deep River Kettle Chips

$1.75

Jalapeño Deep River Kettle Chips

$1.75

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Vegan Nutella Banana Bread

$4.99

Vegan Superfood Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

Vegan Red Velvet Bar

$3.99

Locally Roasted Coffee

Select Sweetener & Creamer Upon Arrival Oat Milk, Almond Milk, Half & Half, French Vanilla

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Hot Coffee

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Beverages

Local Flying Eagle Kombucha

$4.00

Natalies Florida Orange Juice

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$2.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25

Core Power Chocolate Protein

$4.50

Core Power Vanilla Protein

$4.50

Celsius Energy

$3.50

Pellegrino

$2.00

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.00

Unsweet Tea Bottle

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11215 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33913

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

