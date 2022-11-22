Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wally's Deli

8024 Alico Rd B2

Fort Myers, FL 33912

Popular Items

#Hangover
San Carlos Burrito
Sunday Funday

Basic Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$5.25

2 Eggs & American Cheese On Kaiser Roll

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.50

2 Eggs, Bacon & American Cheese On Kaiser Roll

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.50

2 Eggs, Sausage Patty & American Cheese On Kaiser Roll

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.50

2 Eggs, Grilled Ham & American Cheese On Kaiser Roll

Taylor Pork Roll Egg & Cheese

$6.99

2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Taylor Ham & American Cheese On Kaiser Roll

Jersey Special

$8.99

Taylor Pork Roll, Grilled & Layered with American Cheese on Kaiser Roll

Specialty Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps

#Hangover

$8.99

2 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrown & Melted American Cheese on Kaiser Roll

Sunday Funday

$9.99

2 Eggs, Crispy Chicken, Hot Honey, Hash Brown, Bacon & Melted American Cheese On A Kaiser Roll

Sedona Sunrise

$9.99

2 Scrambled Eggs, House Chipotle Ranch, Bacon, Avocado, Grilled Onion, Hash Brown & Melted American Cheese in Flour Tortilla

B's Knees

$9.99

2 Eggs Scrambled, Spinach, Avocado, House Hot Honey, Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrown & Melted Swiss Cheese In Pressed Flour Tortilla

San Carlos Burrito

$7.99

2 Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Hashbrown, Grilled Onions & American Cheese In A Pressed Flour Tortilla

Tiffanie's Toast

$8.99

Whole Grain Toast Topped with Avocado Mash, Bacon, Tomato. Balsamic Glaze & Goat Cheese

Wally's Fries

Fries, Cheese Fries & Truffle Fries!

Fries

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Sides

Chips, Cookies, Hashbrown, Pesto Tortellini, Tuna Mac, Potato Salad And Mac & Cheese

Hashbrown

$1.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Deep River Chips

$1.75

Coffee

Our Coffee Is Roasted Locally! Creamer Options Available At Pick Up

Iced Coffee

$2.80

Hot Coffee

$2.80

Witches Brew

$3.75Out of stock

*LIMITED TIME* Pumpkin Spiced Iced Coffee w/ Vanilla & Oatmilk

Fresh Brewed Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet

$1.99

Juice

Natalies Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.50

Water

Dasani Water

$1.75

Soda

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Powerade

Red Powerade

$2.25

Blue Powerade

$2.25

Yellow Powerade

$2.25

True North Energy

Watermelon

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Kombucha

Flying Eagle Kombucha

$3.99

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sign Up For Wally's Deli Dollars! $5 off for every $100 you spend https://www.toasttab.com/wallys-deli/rewardsSignup

Website

Location

8024 Alico Rd B2, Fort Myers, FL 33912

Directions

