Wally's Grill & Drafthouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wally's is a locally owned, neighborhood bar and grill in southwest Lee's Summit. Family meal, girls' night, date night, game-day, Sunday brunch, private event...any reason at all! Owners Chris and Tammy Wollerman, longtime Lee's Summit residents, are thrilled to serve our community in our little corner of Lee's Summit. Family friendly, lots of TVs to view your favorite sporting event, Sunday brunch, beautiful patio, private dining room...we have something for everyone! We can't wait to welcome you! Meet us at Wally's!
Location
837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit, MO 64082
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
No Reviews
1012 Southeast Blue Parkway Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lees Summit
PepperJax Grill - 12 - Lee's Summit
4.4 • 2,200
1720 NW Chipman Road Lee's Summit, MO 64081
View restaurant
El Potro Lee's Summit - 210 sw Greenwich dr
4.5 • 842
210 sw Greenwich dr Lees Summit, MO 64082
View restaurant