Wally's Grill & Drafthouse

review star

No reviews yet

837 SW Lemans Ln

Lees Summit, MO 64082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cluckers
Build Your Own Burger
That's a Wrap

Appetizer

Spin' Dip

Spin' Dip

$13.00

herb cream cheese, garlic sauteed spinach, goat cheese, cheddar cheese, fresh tortilla chips

Cowboy Nachos

Cowboy Nachos

$12.00

pulled pork, cowboy beans, cheddar cheese, queso blanco, bbq sauce, sour cream, scallions

Wally's Wings

Wally's Wings

$13.00

dry rubbed, fried, then grilled and tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo or honey-sriracha sauce served with celery, lime, pickles choice of blue cheese or herb ranch dipping sauce

Cheese Curds

$10.00

(please note: temp replacement for this item is Nashville Hot Cheese Curds) wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried herb ranch and marinara

Loaded House Chips

Loaded House Chips

$10.00

house potato chips, bacon crumbles, cheddar cheese, scallions, sour cream

Cluckers

Cluckers

$13.00

buttermilk brined chicken tenders, hand breaded and fried, choice of dipping sauce, served with Wally's famous fries

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

cheddar-jalapeno tortilla filled with shredded white meat chicken, cheddar jack, caramelized onion served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Chip 'n Dip Duo

Chip 'n Dip Duo

$9.00

fresh tortilla chips, housemade salsa and queso blanco

Drafthouse Shrimp Tacos

Drafthouse Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

shrimp in honey-sriracha glaze, cilantro-lime slaw, flour tortillas, lime (Add another taco for $5)

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.00

blackened tilapia, shredded cabbage, black beans, diced red onion, lime crema, lime, flour tortillas

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

soft, warm pretzel sticks served with house beer mustard and queso blanco

Caprese Plate

Caprese Plate

$12.00

sliced fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze, served with toasted crostini

The Veg

The Veg

$12.00

our flatbread topped with olive oil, sliced fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, red oinion, mushrooms, roasted tomato, toasted red pepper, balsamic glaze

The Goodfella

The Goodfella

$12.00

our flatbread topped with marinara, sliced fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, fresh basil

1/2 and 1/2 Flatbread

1/2 and 1/2 Flatbread

$12.00

1/2 Veg, 1/2 Goodfella! Best of both worlds!

Soup and Salad

Salad Special

$13.00Out of stock
Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$13.00

romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, ham, egg, green beans, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, herb ranch, croutons

Buffalo Clucker Salad

Buffalo Clucker Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, our cluckers tossed in buffalo sauce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, choice of herb-ranch or blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, housemade caesar dressing, shaved pecorino, croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

spinach, shaved red onion, dried cranberries, feta, pistachios, orange-balsamic vinaigrette

Traditional Salad

$10.00

romaine, cheddar, tomato, croutons, herb-ranch

Chicken Noodle soup - Cup

$5.00

made in house with love!

Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl

Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl

$7.00

made in house with love!

Soup and 1/2 House Salad

$12.00

Soup and 1/2 Caesar

$12.00

Soup and 1/2 Traditional Salad

$12.00

Soup and 1/2 Buffalo Clucker Salad

$13.00

Soup and 1/2 Cobb

$13.00

1/2 Cobb Salad

$7.00

1/2 Buffalo Clucker Salad

$6.00

Soup and 1/2 Cheesy

$11.00

Soup and 1/2 BLT

$11.00

Entrees

Ale Roasted Chicken

Ale Roasted Chicken

$19.00

roasted half chicken, potato gratin, green beans, chicken jus

Mushroom & Goat Cheese Strudel

Mushroom & Goat Cheese Strudel

$17.00

pastry stuffed with cremini mushrooms, goat cheese, caramelized onion topped with balsamic glaze served with sauteed green beans and roma tomatoes

The Summit Ribeye

$29.00

12 oz. grilled ribeye, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, fried brussels, bordelaise sauce

Not Your Mama's Mac 'n Cheese

Not Your Mama's Mac 'n Cheese

$15.00

creamy mac n cheese with cavatappi, herb caramelized onions, crouton breadcrumbs, garlic bread

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

shrimp, pulled pork, creole bbq sauce, cheesy grits

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$20.00

pan seared salmon, citrus butter sauce, sweet corn and green onion risotto, green beans

Sausage Rigatoni

Sausage Rigatoni

$16.00

italian sausage, rigatoni, tomato-cream sauce, fresh basil, parmesan garlic bread

Steak & Fries - 6 oz

Steak & Fries - 6 oz

$17.00

grilled top sirloin with garlic butter, Wally's famous fries and garlic bread

Steak & Fries - 10 oz

$22.00

grilled top sirloin with garlic butter, Wally's famous fries and garlic bread

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$12.50

1/2 lb burger on brioche bun, served with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Wally's Way Patty Melt

Wally's Way Patty Melt

$13.00

1/2 lb burger, garlic aioli, bacon-onion jam, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, grilled marble rye

Impossible Burger

$14.00

1/4 lb plant-based burger patty, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy avocado spread, brioche bun

Sandwiches

The Great Salmon Caper

The Great Salmon Caper

$14.00

grilled salmon, dill caper aioli, red onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Chicken Club Dub

Chicken Club Dub

$14.00

roasted chicken, shaved ham, lettuce, tomato, bacon, jack and ceddar, garlic aioli, double stacked on wheat toast

Firecracker Chicken

$12.00

panko crusted and fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, our horsey-hot sauce, brioche bun (chicken can be grillled upon request)

BLT

BLT

$11.00

applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli on wheat toast

That's a Wrap

That's a Wrap

$12.00

cheddar jalapeno wrap, cluckers, romaine, diced tomato, shredded cheddar, bacon, spicy avocado spread, her-ranch dressing

The Big Dipper

$18.00

shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, melted swiss cheese, grilled baguette, au jus

The Raintree Reuben

The Raintree Reuben

$14.00

corned beef, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, grilled marble rye (sub turkey and make it a Rachel!)

The Porky

The Porky

$11.00

pulled pork, bbq sauce, pickles, shaved red onion, brioche bun, side of celery-blue cheese slaw (try it ON the sandwich!)

The Jive Turkey

The Jive Turkey

$12.00

roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, cranberry aioli, grilled sourdough

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

$11.00

roasted chicken, curry, red grapes, celery, onion, sliced almonds on a croissant

That's So Cheesy

That's So Cheesy

$10.00

melty american, cheddar and swiss cheeses, roasted tomato, grilled sourdough

Sides

Wally's Side House Salad

$5.00

spinach, shaved red onion, dried cranberries, feta, pistachios, orange-balsamic vinaigrette

Wally's Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine lettuce, housemade caesar dressing, shaved pecorino, croutons

Wally's Side Traditional Salad

$5.00

romaine, cheddar, tomato, croutons, herb-ranch

Wally's Famous Fries

$4.00

twice fried, fresh herbs, S&P

House Chips

$3.00

Wally's spice

Cowboy Beans

Cowboy Beans

$5.00

black & pinto beans, bacon, bbq sauce

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$5.00

white wine, butter

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

parmesan, herbs

Sweet Corn Risotto

Sweet Corn Risotto

$6.00

sweet corn, green onion, parmesan

Potato Gratin

Potato Gratin

$6.00

three cheese, cream, garlic

Side Kids Mac

$4.00

cavatappi noodles, cheddar, cream

Side Yogurt

$1.50

strawberry yogurt

Side Loaded House Chips

$5.00

house chips, shredded cheddar, bacon, scallions, sour cream

Side Loaded Fries

$6.00

fries, shredded cheddar, bacon, scallions, sour cream

Side Blue Cheese Slaw

$1.00

our house slaw with jalapenos and blue cheese

Side Garlic Bread

$0.75

1 piece

Desserts

Warm Ganache Brownie

$8.00

with vanilla bean ice cream

Cobbler of The Day

$8.00

with vanilla bean ice cream

Sorbet

$5.00

Flavor changes regularly. From Poppy's in downtown Lee's Summit

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Cheesecake -Strawberry Swirl

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake - Salted Caramel

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake - Snickers

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake - Turtle

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake - PB Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake - New York

$7.00

Cheesecake - Oreo

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake - Cappuccino

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake - Pumpkin

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake - Apple Pie

$7.00

Kid Meals

Kids Cluckers

$6.00

for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt

Kids 1/4 lb Burger

$6.00

for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt 1/4 lb patty, choice of cheese, fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt

Kids Cheese or Chicken Quesadilla

Kids Cheese or Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt

Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt

Spreads/Sauces/Dressing

Ketchup

Mustard

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Mayo

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Bacon Jam

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Beer Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Crema

$0.50

Cranberry Aioli

$0.50

Creamy Horseradish

$0.50

Dill Caper Aioli

$0.50

Firecracker Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Hollandaise (Brunch Only)

$0.75

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Lime Crema

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Orange Balsamic

$0.50

Pepper Jam (Brunch Only)

$0.50

Queso Blanco-Bowl

$3.00

Queso Blanco-Side

$0.50

Raw Horseradish

$0.50

Salsa - Side

$0.50

Salsa - Bowl

$2.00

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Avocado Spread

$0.50

NA Bev

Water

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Zing Zang

$2.50

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Roy Rogers

$2.25

Energy Drink

$2.00

SF Energy Drink

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$2.25

Misc Add Ons

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Caramelized Onion

$0.50

Side Celery (4)

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Red Onion

$0.50

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.50

Side Setup (lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles)

$1.50

Side Shaved Parmesan

$0.50

Side Tomato

$0.50

Wine Wednesday Specials

The Goodfella

The Goodfella

$11.00

our flatbread topped with marinara, sliced fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, fresh basil

The Veg

The Veg

$11.00

our flatbread topped with olive oil, sliced fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, red oinion, mushrooms, roasted tomato, toasted red pepper, balsamic glaze

1/2 and 1/2 Flatbread

1/2 and 1/2 Flatbread

$11.00

1/2 Veg, 1/2 Goodfella! Best of both worlds!

Rose BTL

$13.00

Moscato BTL

$13.00

Pinot Gris BTL

$15.00

Chenin Blanc+Viognier BTL

$17.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$15.00

Riesling BTL

$15.00

Chardonnay BTL

$17.00

Red Blend BTL

$15.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$15.00

Malbec BTL

$17.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wally's is a locally owned, neighborhood bar and grill in southwest Lee's Summit. Family meal, girls' night, date night, game-day, Sunday brunch, private event...any reason at all! Owners Chris and Tammy Wollerman, longtime Lee's Summit residents, are thrilled to serve our community in our little corner of Lee's Summit. Family friendly, lots of TVs to view your favorite sporting event, Sunday brunch, beautiful patio, private dining room...we have something for everyone! We can't wait to welcome you! Meet us at Wally's!

Location

837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit, MO 64082

Directions

Gallery
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse image
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse image
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse image

