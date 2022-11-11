A map showing the location of Wally's Bakery LLC 3855 North Oak TrafficwayView gallery

Wally's Bakery LLC 3855 North Oak Trafficway

3855 North Oak Trafficway

Kansas City, MO 64116

Order Again

Petite Fours

Double Dark Chocolate

$2.75

White Chocolate Creme Brulee

$2.75

lemon

$2.75

Toffee

$2.75

Red Velvet

$2.75

orange

$2.75

Pink Champagne

$2.75

Black Out Round

$5.00

Coconut Ball

$3.00

Rum Ball

$3.00

6 Inch

$35.00

German Cupcake

$3.00

4inch Wedding Cake

$5.00

Angelina

$95.00

Round

Filling

$5.00

8 " Wedding Cake

$35.00

10" White Chocolate Creme Brulee

$45.00

our Signature white chocolate creme brulee also known as our wedding cake .

Reverse Blackout

$5.00

Black Out Round

$5.00

single slice of our signature Black out german chocolate cake

6 " Double Dark

$25.00

8" Double Dark

$35.00

10" Double Dark

$45.00

Black Forst

$65.00

Royal Black Out

$65.00

10" Signature Blackout

$45.00

10" Royal Blackout

$55.00

Our 100 year old original traditional german chocolate cake from the town Grathath that was made for the Barons and royalty. This cake is extra decorated with dark chocolate pieces.

Buttercream

$15.00

Smash Cake

$20.00

Butter Cakes

Apple

$4.25

our signature cake with orchard fresh apples and homemade streussel.

Wild Blueberry

$4.25

Our signature coffee cake with orchard fresh wild blueberries and topped with home made streusel.

Cherry coffee cake

$4.25

our signature coffee cake made with orchard fresh cherries and topped home made streusel

Coconut Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Cream

$5.00

Peach

$4.25

Pinnaple

$4.75

Pumpkin

$4.25

Braverian Cream

$4.25

half Sheet cakes

Half Sheet

$45.00

Double Dark Chocolate

$85.00

Half sheet cake with single layer double chocolate of butter cream.

single layer half sheet White Chocolate Creme Brulee

$45.00

single layer of our signature white chocolate creme brulee wedding cake with a layer of butter cream,

red velvet

$45.00

single layer of red velvet with a layer of our modified european butter cream

8inch

$10.00

Greg Hart

$220.00

Double Layer

$85.00

Two layer 1/4 sheet cake

2 layer double dark chocolate

$45.00

This is a half sheet cut in half with a layer of our European buttercream in the center and top.

Two layer 1/4 sheet white chocolate creme brulee

$50.00

our signature white chocolate creme brulee or wedding cake half sheet cut in half and layered with our famous European butter cream in the center as well on top

Special

$15.00

A layer of chocolate and a layer of white chocolate creme brulee .

Halt Sheet

$80.00

Strawberry

$400.00

Baby Smash Cake

$30.00

Stanely Wedding

$400.00

Custom

$60.00

Reverse Bkackout

$5.00

Apple, Apricot

$20.00

Filling

$5.00

Mexican Wedding cookies

Short Cookie

$3.50

Short

$2.50

Chocolate Chip

$1.25

Sugar Cookiea

$1.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.25

Macron

$2.00

Mexican Wedding Cookies Dozen

$5.00

Spritz

$5.00

Kronuts

Cinnamon

$3.00

Raspberry

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Hand dipped in dark chocolate

glazed

$3.00

glazed with white chocolate Ganache

Elvis

$3.00

topped with peanut butter , bananas and dark chocolate

Fruity Pebbles

$3.00

glazed with white chocolate Ganache and sprinkled with fruity pebbles

Smores

$3.00

single pieces

Cheese Cake

$4.25

small round piece of New York style cheese cake

Bread Pudding

$4.25

our signature bread pudding using scraps of our kronuts and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Tied for first place at the American Royal

Amaretto Candy Slice

$4.25

slice of almond cake with candied almond slices

Boca Lemon Tart

$4.25

this is an old recipe brought bake from Boca Rotan

Novelty Frogs

$3.75

Black Out Round

$5.00

Brownies

$2.95

Puff Pastry

$4.00

White chocolate creme brulé

6" Double Stack

$52.50

8" Double Stack

$87.50

10" Double

$140.00

12" Double

$280.00

14" Double Stack

$350.00

Delivery

$45.00

Double dark

6" Double Stack

$52.50

8" Double Stack

$87.50

10" Double

$140.00

12" Double

$280.00

14" Double Stack

$350.00

Black out

6" Double Stack

$52.50

8" Double Stack

$87.50

10" Double

$140.00

12" Double

$280.00

14" Double Stack

$350.00

Red velvet

6" Double Stack

$52.50

8" Double Stack

$87.50

10" Double

$140.00

12" Double

$280.00

14" Double Stack

$350.00

Carrot

6" Double Stack

$52.50

8" Double Stack

$87.50

10" Double

$140.00

12" Double

$280.00

14" Double Stack

$350.00

Delivery

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Enjoy the taste of history

3855 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64116

