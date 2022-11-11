Wally's Bakery LLC 3855 North Oak Trafficway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy the taste of history
Location
3855 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64116
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
No Reviews
323 Armour Rd North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurant
Hawaiian Bros - HB0004_North Kansas City MO_Armour
No Reviews
101 Armour Road North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurant
Classic Blends Cigar and Coffee Lounge 2 - 201 East 21st Avenue
No Reviews
201 East 21st Avenue North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurant
Taco Tank - Iron District - Iron District NKC
No Reviews
1599 Iron St, Unit 2 North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kansas City
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurant