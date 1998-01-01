Wally's Restaurant Surf City

- Home
Great Beginnings
Avocado Toast
For every toast order, $1 goes to David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation. 2 slices of multigrain sprouted seeded organic bread, organic coconut oil, fresh lemon juice, red pepper flakes, sea salt and smashed fresh avocados. Add 2 eggs any style $2.50
Crumb Cake Slice
Two slices, fresh-baked, buttered and grilled.
Fresh Bagels
Plain or Everything. Served toasted and buttered. Gluten free bagel add $1.00. Substitute cream cheese $0.50
Fresh Baked Muffins
Your choice of corn, chocolate chip or blueberry. Split, buttered and toasted
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Canteloupe, honeydew, strawberries, bananas, blueberries and pineapple. Seasonal restrictions
Greek Fruit Bowl
Nonfat greek yogurt, mixed with fresh fruit, topped with whole grain granola and wildflower organic honey.
Whole Wally's Crumb Cake
Take home one of our delicious whole crumb cakes.
Crepes
Apple Cinnamon Crepes
2 large crepes filled with our house-made Granny Smith apple and cinnamon mixture. Topped with apples, sugar and sweet cream.
Fruit Combo Crepes
2 large crepes stuffed with fresh fruit and fresh house-made sweet cream. Your choice of bananas, strawberries, blueberries or combination.
Nutella Banana Crepes
2 large crepes filled with Nutella and bananas
Breakfast Sandwiches
Healthy Start
Two scrambled egg whites, chopped spinach, diced tomato, mozzarella cheese served on a whole grain bun with fresh fruit (no home fries).
The Beach
Bacon, Egg and Cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun. Served with home fries.
The Trenton
Jersey's favorite. Trenton's own pork roll, egg and cheese served on a brioche bun. Served with home fries.
Eggs, etc.
One Egg Breakfast
1 egg cooked any style, served with home fries and choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Two Egg Breakfast
2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Three Egg Breakfast
3 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Wally's Specialties
Breakfast Burrito
Three eggs scrambled, sausage, red and green peppers, pico de gallo and mixed cheeses. Served with sriracha lime aioli, sour cream and home fries. Make it GF wrap for $1
Egg White Burrito
Three egg whites scrambled, turkey sausage, spinach, pico de gallo and parmesan cheese. Served with sriracha lime aioli, sour cream and fruit. Make it GF add $1
S.O.S.
Chipped beef in a creamy white sauce. Served on Texas toast points or home fries. Make it GF add $1.25
Skip the Workout
House Favorite! Three egg whites scrambled. Mixture of turkey sausage, baby spinach, grape tomatoes, garlic and mix of fresh mushrooms. Substitute Gardein chicken or tofu add $1.25
Salmon Toast
Thick sourdough toast, scallion black pepper cream cheese, tomato, red onions, smoked salmon and capers. Topped with fresh spring mix.
South of the Border Burrito
Three eggs scrambled, chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos black beans and Colby Jack cheese. Served with sriracha lime aioli, sour cream and home fries. Make it GF add $1
Wally's Hash and Eggs
Wally's own house-made corned beef hash, topped with two eggs any style. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.
Weekend Warrior
Two eggs served any style, two pancakes, choice of one of our breakfast meats. Served with home fries. Makes the pancakes GF add 1.50 Add blueberries, strawberries, bananas or chocolate chips add 1.50
Vegan Specialties
Japanese Souffle Cakes
Two Vegan blueberry cakes topped with blueberries and home made coconut butter. Served with pure maple syrup.
Tempeh Bacon
Tofu Scramble
Tofu, chickpea, kale, onion, zucchini, red peppers and seasoned Nooch. Served with home fries and sriracha lime aioli.
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Tofu Egg patty, vegan chao creamy cheese, tempeh bacon, sriracha lime aioli on choice of bagel.
Vegan Burrito
Tofu, chickpea, garlic, kale, roasted red peppers, mushroom, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, sriracha lime veganese. Served with fresh fruit. Make it GF add $1
Vegan Egg Scramble
"Just Eggs" scrambled and served with home fries, tempeh bacon and vegan toast.
Vegan Hash Bowl
Soy Protein, kale, garlic, onions, peppers, chickpeas, potato and vegan cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado. Add "egg" for 2.00
Vegan Madrid Omelette
"Just Eggs", soyrizo, black beans, jalapenos, vegan cheese and pico de gallo. Topped with avocado. Served with home fries and vegan toast.
Vegan Pancakes
Stack of 3 vegan pancakes served with vegan butter and powdered sugar.
Vegan Waffles
Topped with vegan butter and powdered sugar
Vegan Yogurt Fruit Bowl
Non-dairy yogurt, layered with fresh fruit, topped with granola and Medjool Date Syrup
Benedicts
Country Benedict
Country ham, 2 poached eggs, served on large Thomas' English muffins, hollandaise sauce, scallions. Served with home fries and fruit.
Florentine Benedict
Baby spinach and tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, served on a large Thomas' English muffin, hollandaise, scallions. Served with home fries and fruit.
Irish Benedict
House-made corned beef hash, 2 poached eggs, served on a large Thomas' English Muffin, hollandaise, scallions. Served with home fries and fruit.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Fresh, savory smoky Atlantic salmon, 2 poached eggs, served on a large Thomas' English muffin, hollandaise, scallions. Served with home fries and fruit.
Trenton Benedict
Trenton's own pork roll, 2 poached eggs served on a large Thomas' English Muffin, hollandaise, scallions. Served with home fries and fruit.
Omelettes
Build Your Own Omelette
Select any three of the following items: mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onion, peppers, olives, zucchini, broccoli, garlic, roasted red peppers, asparagus, fresh jalapenos, basil, potatoes, chorizo, turkey sausage, pork roll, bacon, sausage, ham, $shrimp, cheddar, colby, mozzarella, American, Swiss, Feta, parmesan, bleu cheese. Tofu add additional $0.50 Served with toast and home fries.
Farmers Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, red and green peppers, onions amd cheedar cheese. Served with toast and home fries.
Garden Omelette
Zucchini, spinach, broccoli, mushroom, onion, peppers, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Topped with avocado. Served with toast and home fries.
Madrid Omelette
Chorizo, pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar. Topped with fresh avocado. Served with toast and home fries.
Margherita Omelette
Egg whites with garlic spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil. Served with fresh fruit in place of home fries.
Mediterranean Omelette
Chopped spinach, kalamata olives, tomatoes and Feta cheese. Served with toast and home fries.
Mushroom Swiss Omelette
Mixture of fresh mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Shrimp & Avocado Omelette
Tender shrimp, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh avocado. Served with toast and home fries.
Smoked Salmon & Swiss Omelette
Fresh Atlantic smoked salmon with red onion and Swiss cheese. Served with toast and home fries.
Western Omelette
Diced country ham, onions, peppers and American cheese. Served with toast and home fries.
Steel-cut Oatmeal
Texas Style French toast
Pancakes
Pancakes
3 sweet cream pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
3 pancakes with chocolate chips baked inside, topped with chocolate sauce, chips and powdered sugar.
Fruit Pancakes
3 pancakes with your choice of bananas, blueberry or strawberry baked inside, topped with more fresh fruit and powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
3 pancakes infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar and vanilla. Topped with pecan butter cream cheese glaze and powdered sugar.
Reese's Pancakes
3 pancakes with chocolate and peanut butter chips baked inside, topped with chocolate and peanut butter sauce, chocolate and peanut butter chips and powdered sugar.
Waffles
Classic Belgian Waffle
Add fresh fruit: blueberries, strawberries, peaches or banana $1.50; add whipped cream $0.50
Dirty Monkey Waffle
Chocolate chips baked inside, topped with fresh sliced bananas with chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Topped with powdered sugar. Make it GF add $1
Peanut Butter Waffle
Reese's peanut butter chips baked inside, topped with peanut sauce, chips, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Make it GF add $1.50
Sides
Avocado
Breakfast Meats
Choice of: Country ham, bacon, sausage links, pork roll, scrapple, turkey sausage.
Corned Beef Hash side
Wally's own house made corned beef hash. A house favorite!
English Muffin
Sandwich-sized Thomas' English Muffin
Gluten Free English Muffin
Home Fries
Maple Syrup
Pico de Gallo
side Egg
1 egg cooked any style
side Egg Whites
Side of Toast
Wheat , White or Marbled Rye. Gluten free or Organic sprouted add $0.50
side SOS
Kids Breakfast Menu
Cereal
Cheesy Eggs
2 scrambled eggs with American cheese served with 1 slice of toast and home fries
Confetti Pancakes
3 silver dollar pancakes served with sprinkles, powdered sugar and butter.
French Toast Sticks
5 French Toast sticks topped with powdered sugar.
Kid Banana/Nutella Crepe
2 crepes served filled with bananas and Nutella topped with bananas and drizzled with more Nutella.
Kid Burrito
Scrambled eggs and mixed cheese wrapped inside of a flour tortilla. Served with home fries
Kids Fruit Combo Crepe
2 crepes filled with choice of fresh fruit and sweet cream, topped with a sweet icing drizzle and powdered sugar.
Mickey Mouse Waffle
Mickey Mouse shaped waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar
Silver Dollar Choc Chip Pancakes
3 silver dollar pancakes topped with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar
Silver Dollar Pancakes
3 silver dollar pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar.
Vegan Silver Dollar Pancakes
3 silver dollar vegan pancakes
Vegan Mickey Mouse Waflles
GF Great Beginnings
Gluten Free Avocado Toast
Coconut oil, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, pink sea salt & fresh avocados on gluten free toast.
Gluten Free Bagel
Plain or everything. Toasted and buttered.
Gluten Free Greek Fruit Bowl
Nonfat Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, granola (request GF), topped with organic honey.
Gluten Free Fresh Fruit Bowl
Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry Muffin
GF Steel Cut Oatmeal
GF Crepes
Gluten Free Fruit Combo Crepes
2 light and airy GF crepes filled with blueberry, strawberry, banana and sweet cream. Topped with sweet cream and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Apple Crepes
2 light and airy GF crepes filled with Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, sweet cream and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Nutella Banana Crepes
2 light and airy GF crepes with banana, Nutella and powdered sugar.
GF Breakfast Sandwiches
Gluten Free Breakfast Sandwich
Tofu egg patty, chao creamy cheese, tempeh bacon, sriracha lime aioli, choice of bagel. Choose GF bagel
Gluten Free Healthy Start
Egg whites, baby spinach, grape tomato, mozzarella. Served with fruit. Choose GF roll.
Gluten Free The Trenton
Pork roll, egg and cheese. Served with home fries. Choose GF roll.
Gluten Free The Beach
Bacon, egg and cheddar. Served with home fries. Choose GF roll.
GF Eggs, Etc.
GF One Egg Breakfast
1 extra large egg served with home fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast. Choose GF toast.
GF Two Egg Breakfast
2 extra large eggs served with home fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast. Choose GF toast.
GF Three Egg Breakfast
3 extra large eggs served with home fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast. Choose GF toast.
GF Wally's Specialties
Gluten Free Salmon Toast
Black pepper cream cheese, tomato, smoked salmon, red pickled onions, capers and spring mix on GF Toast Choose GF Toast.
Gluten Free Skip the Workout
Four egg whites, turkey sausage, baby spinach, garlic, wild mushroom mix.
Gluten Free Hash & Eggs
House made corned beef hash, 2 eggs, home fries and toast. Choose GF toast.
Gluten Free Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, red peppers, sausage, pico de gallo, mixed cheese. Served with home fries, sour cream and sriracha lime aioli. Choose GF Wrap.
Gluten Free Egg White Burrito
Scrambled egg whites, turkey sausage, baby spinach, parmesan cheese. Served with fresh fruit, sour cream and sriracha lime aioli. Choose GF Wrap.
Gluten Free South of the Border Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, jalapenos, pico de gallo, mixed cheese. Served with home fries, sour cream and sriracha lime aioli. Choose GF Wrap.
Gluten Free Vegan Burrito
Tofu, chickpea, garlic, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, & seasoned nooch. Served with sriracha lime aioli and fresh fruit. Choose GF Wrap.
Gluten Free S.O.S.
Chipped beef in a creamy white sauce served over toast. Choose GF Toast.
Gluten Free Weekend Warrior
2 eggs any style, 2 pancakes, home fries and choice of breakfast meat. Choose GF pancakes.
Gluten Free Tofu Scramble
Tofu, chickpea, kale, onion, garlic, zucchini, red pepper and seasoned nooch. Served with home fries and sriracha lime aioli. GF as is.
Gluten Free Vegan Hash Bowl
Vegan Protein, kale, garlic, onions, peppers, chickpeas, potato and vegan cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado. Add "egg" for 2.00
GF Benedicts
Gluten Free Trenton Benedict
2 poached eggs, pork roll, hollandaise, scallions on an English Muffin. Served with home fries and fresh fruit. Choose GF English muffin.
Gluten Free Country Benedict
2 poached eggs, Country ham, hollandaise, scallions on an English Muffin. Served with home fries and fresh fruit. Choose GF English muffin.
Gluten Free Florentine Benedict
Baby spinach and grape tomato, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, scallions served on an English muffin. Served with home fries and fresh fruit. Choose GF English muffin.
Gluten Free Irish Benedict
House made corned beef hash, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, scallions served on an English muffin. served with home fries and fresh fruit. Choose GF English muffin.
Gluten Free Salmon Benedict
2 poached eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise, scallions served on an English muffin. Served with home fries and fresh fruit. Choose GF English muffin.
GF Omelettes
Gluten Free Madrid Omelette
Chorizo, black beans, jalapenos, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and avocado.
Gluten Free Shrimp & Avocado Omelette
Shrimp, grape tomato, mozzarella and avocado.
Gluten Free Western Omelette
Ham, onions, peppers and American cheese.
Gluten Free Margherita Omelette
Egg whites, garlic, baby spinach, grape tomato, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese.
Gluten Free Mushroom/Swiss Omelette
Shiitake, cremini, button mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Gluten Free Garden Omelette
Kale, zucchini, broccoli, mushroom, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & avocado.
Gluten Free Mediterranean Omelette
Baby spinach, kalamata olives, grape tomato & Feta cheese.
Gluten Free Farmers Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, peppers, onions & cheddar cheese.
Gluten Free Salmon & Swiss Omelette
Fresh smoked salmon, onions and Swiss cheese.
Gluten Free Build Your Own Omelette
Choose 3 items. Each additional item add .50
GF French Toast
Gluten Free French Toast 2 Stack
French brandy, cream vanilla, and cinnamon. Topped with pecan butter and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free French Toast 3 Stack
French brandy, cream vanilla, and cinnamon. Topped with pecan butter and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Banana Foster 2 Stack
Bananas, foster rum sauce, powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Banana Foster 3 Stack
Bananas, foster rum sauce, powdered sugar.
GF Waffles
Gluten Free Waffle
Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add blueberries, bananas, or strawberries 1.50 add whipped cream .50
Gluten Free Dirty Monkey
Chocolate chips, bananas, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Waffle
Reese's peanut butter chips, whipped cream, peanut butter sauce & powdered sugar.
GF Pancakes
Gluten Free Pancakes
3 Gluten free pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Pancakes
3 gluten free pancakes topped with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Fruit Pancakes
3 gluten free pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar. Fruit cooked inside and out. Your choice of blueberry, strawberry or banana or any combination.
Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
3 gluten free pancakes, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, brown sugar, pecan butter, cream cheese glaze and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Reese's Pancakes
3 gluten free pancakes, with chocolate and peanut butter chips inside and out. Topped with chocolate and peanut sauce and chips and powdered sugar.
GF Sides
GF Kids Menu Breakfast
Gluten Free Silver Dollar Pancakes
3 small gluten free pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Mickey Mouse Waffle
Topped with butter and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Cold Cereal
"One Degree" GF Honey Oats
Gluten Free Kid Burrito
GF Tortilla with scrambled egg and cheese. Served with home fries. Choose GF Wrap.
Gluten Free Fresh Fruit Crepe
2 light and fluffy crepes filled with fresh fruit and sweet cream. topped with powdered sugar. Choice of strawberry, blueberry and banana.
Gluten Free Kid Banana/Nutella Crepe
2 fluffy crepes filled with Nutella and banana. Topped with powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Kid Cheesy Eggs
Scrambled eggs with mixed cheese, home fries and toast.
Great Beginnings
Fresh Bagels
Plain or Everything. Served toasted and buttered. Gluten free bagel add $1.00. Substitute cream cheese $0.50
Vegan Yogurt Fruit Bowl
Non-dairy yogurt, layered with fresh fruit, topped with granola and Medjool Date Syrup
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Canteloupe, honeydew, strawberries, bananas, blueberries and pineapple. Seasonal restrictions
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Vegan Specialties
Vegan Burrito
Tofu, chickpea, garlic, kale, roasted red peppers, mushroom, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, sriracha lime veganese. Served with fresh fruit. Make it GF add $1
Vegan Hash Bowl
Soy Protein, kale, garlic, onions, peppers, chickpeas, potato and vegan cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado. Add "egg" for 2.00
Vegan Waffles
Topped with vegan butter and powdered sugar
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Tofu Egg patty, vegan chao creamy cheese, tempeh bacon, sriracha lime aioli on choice of bagel.
Vegan Pancakes
Stack of 3 vegan pancakes served with vegan butter and powdered sugar.
Tofu Scramble
Tofu, chickpea, kale, onion, zucchini, red peppers and seasoned Nooch. Served with home fries and sriracha lime aioli.
Vegan Egg Scramble
"Just Eggs" scrambled and served with home fries, tempeh bacon and vegan toast.
Vegan Madrid Omelette
"Just Eggs", soyrizo, black beans, jalapenos, vegan cheese and pico de gallo. Topped with avocado. Served with home fries and vegan toast.
Japanese Souffle Cakes
Two Vegan blueberry cakes topped with blueberries and home made coconut butter. Served with pure maple syrup.
Breakfast Sides
Starters
4 Cheese Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach, artichokes, garlic, red pepper, feta, jack, parmesan and cream cheese. Served with fresh, crispy pita chips.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Fried spicy cauliflower tossed in our house-made hot sauce. Served with vegan ranch.
Buffalo Wings
House Favorite! One pound of our house made wings. Seasoned, baked then fried. tossed in our own sauce. Served with bleu cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with colby and mozzarella cheeses.
Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, colby and jack cheese with a light drizzle of ranch dressing.
Chicken Tenders
Four breaded crispy chicken tenders, plain or tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with french fries and honey mustard.
Mozzarella Sticks
7 jumbo mozzarella sticks served with our house-made marinara sauce
Shrimp Tacos
Two soft tacos with spicy sauteed shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce. Topped with salsa verde, and lime crema. Served with lime.
Vegan Quesadilla
Black beans, spinach, vegan basil pesto, pico de gallo and vegan cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with sweet maple dipping sauce
Soups
New England Clam Chowder
Made fresh every day. Our clam chowder is now gluten free. Thick, creamy chowder made with celery, onions, potatoes and a blend of seasonings.
Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup
A rich wild brown rice broth with cemini and button mushrooms, celery, onions and brandy. Truffle oil drizzle.
Quart of Soup
Enjoy our favorite house made soups in bulk size quarts. Please select if you'd like it hot or cold. Each quart is equal to 4 cups of soup. Please indicate if you would like it hot or cold.
Chicken Noodle
Beef Chili
Butternut
Rhode Island
Vegan Chili
Salads
Buffalo Salad
Choice of Crispy Chicken or Crispy Cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, corn, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, shredded cheese, red onion, and salad greens tossed in bleu cheese dressing topped with onion straws.
Caesar Salad
A combination of curly kale and hearts of romaine tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with croutons, grape tomatoes and shaved parmesan cheese.
California Cobb Salad
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, black olives, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese on a bed of salad greens. Tossed in ranch dressing.
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine, rich kalamata olives, smoky roasted red peppers, cucumbers, and feta cheese. Tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add chicken $12.25 Add Shrimp $13.95
House Salad
A salad mix of mesclun greens, romaine and iceberg lettuce, tossed with your choice of dressing and topped with croutons, corn, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions and mixed shredded cheese. Make it vegan: substitute vegan cheese and house made vegan dressing, add $1. Add chicken $12.25 Add Shrimp $13.95
Summer Salad
Mesclun Greens tossed in champagne vinaigrette. Topped with Granny smith apples, walnuts, dried cranberries and feta cheese. Add chicken $12.25 Add Shrimp $13.95
Vegan Caesar Salad
A combination of curly kale and hearts of romaine tossed in vegan Caesar dressing , grape tomatoes and vegan parmesan cheese.
Vegan House Salad
A salad mix of mesclun greens, romaine and iceberg lettuce with corn, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion and "mozzarella cheese" and your choice of vegan ranch, vegan tahini, vegan caesar or oil and vinegar.
Vegan Wedge Salad
2 wedges of iceberg lettuce topped with vegan ranch dressing, vegan mozzarella, warm tempeh bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion and avocado.
Wally's Classic Wedge
Large enough to share. Wedges of iceberg topped with house-made bleu cheese dressing, crumbled gorgonzola, warm bacon, grape tomatoes, red onions, and fresh avocado pieces.
Small VEGAN Caesar salad
This salad is served without croutons, with a vegan "parmesan" cheese and with our house made vegan Caesar salad dressing
Flatbreads
Italian Sausage Flatbread
House made marinara, parmesan, mozzarella & crumbled Italian Sausage
New Haven Clam Pie Flatbread
Fresh chopped clams, garlic, oregano, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Roasted Tomato Bruschetta Flatbread
Roasted Grape tomato, garlic, shaved parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze
Pear & Gorgonzola Flatbread
Fresh pears, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola cheese and balsamic glaze
Sandwiches and Specialties
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Sliced rare ahi tuna topped with sesame seeds. sriracha lime aioli and asian slaw on a brioche roll. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Avocado Toast
For every toast order, $1 goes to David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation. 2 slices of multigrain sprouted seeded organic bread, organic coconut oil, fresh lemon juice, red pepper flakes, sea salt and smashed fresh avocados. Add 2 eggs any style $2.50
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow-roasted pork, seasoned, shredded and tossed in a bold bbq sauce and topped with crispy fried onions. Served on a brioche roll. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and a pickle.
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
Mahi mahi seasoned with blackening spices, topped with pickled red onions. Served on a brioche roll with chipotle aioli and mixed greens. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
BLT Sandwich
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, mixed shredded cheese and lettuce. Tossed in ranch dressing. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Corned Beef Reuben
Served with lean corned beef on a marbled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing
Crab Cake Sandwich
Broiled crab cake, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato served on a Brioche roll.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken fried crispy and tossed in Buffalo sauce. Salad mix tossed in bleu cheese dressing, red onions and grape tomatoes. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Pork roll, garlic, tomato, Swiss, cheddar and bleu cheese crumbles on artisan bread. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese and avocado served on a brioche roll with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Philly Cheese Steak
8 oz 100% steak marinated and grilled with onions, roasted red peppers and mushrooms. Topped with American cheese. Served on a hoagie roll. Served with fries, cole slaw and a pickle.
Regular Grilled Cheese
Roasted Turkey Club
Double decker club turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white or wheat bread. Served with fries, cole slaw and a pickle.
Salmon Burger
House-made. Fresh salmon, lemon, garlic, dijon mustard and fresh herbs served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Topped with a dill sauce. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Salmon Toast
Thick true sourdough toast made locally. Topped with Black pepper scallion cream cheese, pickled onions, Atlantic smoked salmon and capers. Topped with fresh spring mix.
Vegan BLT
Tempeh Bacon, vegan mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato. Served on Organic Vegan Sprouted Toast.
Vegan Hash Bowl
Soy Protein, kale, garlic, onions, peppers, chickpeas, potato and vegan cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado. Add "egg" for 2.00
Vegan Philly Cheesesteak
Seitan, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onion, cashew cheese sauce. Served on a hoagie roll.
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burgers
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
Spicy Baja Burger
Two quarter pound burgers topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, guacamole, lettuce, tomato red onion and chipotle aioli.
Bleu Burgers
Two quarter pound burgers topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, garlic and gorgonzola cheese on arugula. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Cheeseburgers
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
Hamburgers
Two quarter pound steak-like burgers with Wally's signature sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Add cheese $1 Add bacon $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Southwest Burgers
Two quarter pound burgers topped with tangy bbq sauce, cheddar cheese and friend onions. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Wild Mushroom Burgers
Two quarter pound burgers topped with Swiss cheese and mushrooms. Served with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Vegan Burgers
Black Bean Burger
House-made. Served with vegan spicy aioli, mixed field greens and vegan cheese. Made with nuts.
Chickpea Burger
House-made. Chickpeas, red onions, zucchini, cilantro, gluten-free oats and seasoning. served with vegan cheese, vegenese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with fries or vegan caesar salad.
Gardein Chicken and Avocado
Gardein* chicken grilled and topped with vegan cheese and avocado. Served with veganese, lettuce and tomato.
Quinoa Beet Burger
House-made. Fresh beets, organic quinoa, gluten free breadcrumbs, oats and seasonings. Served with avocado slices, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries or vegan caesar salad.
The Impossible Burger
The burger formerly known as plants. this incredible tasting burger is made from all natural ingredients. It's a game changer. Served with vegense, lettuce, tomato and onion. Add vegan cheese for $1. Served with fries and pickle.
Kids Lunch/Dinner
Kid BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pork, topped with crispy fried onions, bbq sauce and served on a potato roll. Served with french fries
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla served with a side of sour cream.
Kid Chicken Nuggets
5 chicken nuggets served with ranch dressing and french fries
Kid Plant Nuggets
Kid Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese on white bread served with french fries.
Kid Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served with vegetables and french fries.
Kid Hamburger
4 ounce hamburger grilled and served on a potato roll. served with french fries.
Kid Hotdog
Grilled hotdog served with french fries.
Kid Mac and Cheese
Campanelle pasta and a house made cheese sauce.
Kid Pasta Marinara
Campanelle pasta and house made marinara.
Entrees
Ahi Tuna Entree
Sashimi grade, longline caught tuna. Dredged in black and white sesame seeds and pan seared rare. Finished with sriracha lime sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and Asian slaw. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Barnegat Light Sea Scallops
Seared in brown butter, served atop a bed of creamy parmesan risotto with sauteed baby spinach and sweety drop peppers. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Blackened "Chick'n" Alfredo
Linguine tossed in a creamy plant based Alfredo sauce topped with blackened Gardein chick'n, tomatoes and scallions
Braised Short Ribs
Panned short ribs in a chianti wild mushroom sauce. Served with creamy spinach mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable selection. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Bucca Mahi Mahi
Mahi seasoned with blackening spices, pan-seared and finished with Sambuca. Perfect combination of hot and sweet. Served with spinach mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable selection. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Chicken Francaise
Thin chicken cutlets pan-fried in a lemon caper sauce. Served over linguine. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Chicken Parmesan Entree
Hand-breaded Italian style boneless chicken breast. Topped with marinara and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served on a bed of linguine with a slice of garlic bread. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Crab Cakes
Two house made broiled Crab Cakes Served with French fries, dill sauce and chef's vegetable selection.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered fish deep fried until crispy. Served with fries and tartar sauce. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Grilled Fajitas
Choice of Portobello Mushrooms, Chicken or Shrimp marinated in herbs and spices grilled with bright tri-colored peppers and onions served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and vegan sour cream. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Honey Ginger Salmon
8 oz Atlantic Salmon marinated in a honey ginger sauce and roasted to perfection. Served with a wild brown rice blend and chef's vegetable selection. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Linguine & Clams
Delicate, sweet clams and fresh herbs tossed in either a creamy white or vibrant red clam sauce. Served over a bed of linguine. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Penne Vodka with Grilled Chicken
A creamy and vibrant San Marzano tomato-based vodka infused sauce seasoned with fresh herbs and parmesan, tossed with grilled chicken. Served with garlic bread.
Shrimp Scampi
Large Pink gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic, white wine, butter and lemon served over a bed of linguine. So good you'll be lifting your bowl to get the last drop. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Shrimp Tacos Entree
Three soft shell tacos with Cuban marinated shrimp, black bean salsa, salsa verde, shredded cabbage and topped with a fresh lime cream sauce. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Truffle Mac and Cheese
Wild mushrooms, applewood bacon, grilled chicken. Tossed in a thick cream sauce with Colby, Jack and parmesan cheeses tossed with campanelle pasta. Topped with a drizzle of truffle oil. Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
