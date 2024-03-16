Restaurant info

Experience Santa Monica’s favorite location for fine food and wine. Wally’s Santa Monica is a hybrid concept that encapsulates the finest food, beverages, and gourmet foods to provide a one-stop shop for everything delicious. From chill afternoon apps and cocktails, to decadent caviar service—whether you’re in a tuxedo, or just coming from the office—our vibe is ideal for any occasion that calls for enjoying great food and drinks. You can explore our peerless selection of rare spirits, extraordinary seasonal menu, over 100 wines available by-the-glass, and shop the gourmet counter for specialty meats, cheeses, and artisanal chocolates.

