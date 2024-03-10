Wallys Wieners 464 Thames Street
464 Thames Street
Newport, RI 02840
Main Menu
Starters
- BBQ Fries$8.00
Cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, carolina gold bbq sauce
- Buffalo Fries$8.00
buffalo sauce, ranch or blue cheese, scallions
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
house-made chili, cheddar cheese sauce
- Crab Fries$8.00
old bay seasoning served with a side of cheese sauce
- Fried Pickles$8.00
served with house-made ranch
- Fries$5.00
- Garlic Parm Fries$8.00
Garlic parm sauce, parmesan cheese
- House-Made Beer Battered Onion Rings$9.00
Newport craft beer batter, hand cut onion rings
- House-Made Coleslaw$4.00
- Pterodactyl Ribs$19.00
Deep fried ribs tossed in house-made pterodactyl sauce
- Thames Street Fries$8.00
Bacon, peppers, onions, wally sauce
- Cheese Fries$7.00
Wieners
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar Wiener$6.50
Bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, carolina gold bbq sauce
- Chicago Wiener$6.50
Tomato, relish, onions, yellow mustard, pickles, sport pepper, celery salt
- Chili Cheese Wiener$6.50
House-made chili, onions, cheddar cheese sauce
- Classic Wiener$5.00
Ketchup, mustard, relish, diced onions
- Dirty Dog$13.50
Split and grilled 1/4 lb, all beef dog stuffed with our chopped cheese, wally sauce
- Fig and Mustard Wiener$6.50
Arugula, goat cheese, fig and country mustard
- Italian Stallion Wiener$6.50
Grilled pepperoni, giardiniera, garlic parm sauce
- Jammin' Wiener$6.50
Bacon onion jam, burger sauce
- Kimchi Wiener$6.50
Kimchi, black garlic yuzu, scallions, sesame seed
- Plain Classic Wiener$5.00
- Rhody Wiener$6.50
Meat sauce, diced onions, yellow mustard, celery salt
- Southwest Wiener$6.50
Pico, jalapenos, roasted jalapeno aioli
- Spicy Kraut Wiener$6.50
Cherry pepper kraut, dijon mustard
- Wally Wiener$6.50
Bacon, grilled peppers & onions, wally sauce
Salads
Smash Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
- Bacon Hamburger$11.00
- Chicago Beef$12.00
Beef dipped in jus, giardiniera, served on a hoagie roll
- Chopped Cheese$9.00
Smashed & chopped burger patty, peppers & onions, american cheese, wally sauce
- Cowboy$9.00
Onion ring, american cheese, carolina gold BBQ sauce
- Fried Fish Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
Lettuce, american cheese, house-made tartar sauce
- grilled cheese$5.00
- Heidi$10.00
Bacon, peppers & onions, american cheese, wally sauce
- Juicy Lucy$14.00
Cheese stuffed burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, burger sauce
- Mac$10.00
American cheese, diced onion, pickles, burger sauce
- OG$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, american cheese, burger sauce
- Plain Cheeseburger$9.00
- Plain Hamburger$8.00
- The JB$10.00
Diced onions, pickles, grilled jalapenos, american cheese, wally sauce
- Turkey Smash$11.00
Roasted jalapeno aioli, pico, guac
- Wynter$10.00
Bacon onion jam, american cheese, burger sauce
Chicken
- (12) Chicken Wings$14.00Out of stock
- (6) Chicken Wings$8.00Out of stock
Choice of sauce toss, celery, bleu cheese or ranch
- 464$12.00
Fried chicken, bacon onion jam, pickles, american cheese, burger sauce
- Barkin' Buffalo$12.00
Crispy chicken thigh, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese or ranch, buffalo sauce
- Carolina Gold Chicken$12.00
Fried chicken, house-made slaw, carolina gold BBQ sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
Fried chicken, bacon, house-made ranch
- General Tso Chicken$12.00
General tso sauce, asian slaw, pickled red onions
- Honey Mustard Chicken$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, toasted in honey mustard
- Popcorn Chicken Basket$12.00
Served with fries & choice of sauce
Mac and Cheese
Specials
Brunch
Sauces
- Bacon Onion Jam$3.00
- Balsamic Vinaigrett$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Burger Sauce$0.50
- Side Carolina Gold$0.50
- Cheese Sauce$2.00
- Fig Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Garlic Parm$0.50
- Side General Tso$0.50
- Guac$3.00
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
- Jalapeno Aioli$0.50
- Pterodactyl Sauce$0.50
- Secret Sauce$0.50
- Wally Sauce$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
Bar
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Cocktails
- Spicy Pineapple Margarita$13.00
- Mezcalita$13.00
- Pear Margarita$13.00
- Wally's Punch$13.00
- Spiced Sangria$13.00
- Big B's Painkiller$13.00
- Sweater Weather$13.00
- Giant Espresso Martini$70.00
- Spicy Blackberry Lemonade to share$44.00
- Bartenders Sangria to share$40.00
- House Margaritas to share$40.00
- Dark Espresso Martini$14.00
- Light Espresso Martini$14.00
- Salted Caramel Espresso Martini$14.00
- Golden Ticket Espresso Martini$14.00
- Elroy Blues Espresso Martini$14.00
- PB&J Espresso Martini$14.00
- Peanut Butter Cup Espresso Martini$14.00
- Orange County Espresso Martini$14.00
- Almond Joy Espresso Martini$14.00
- Casa De Café Espresso Martini$14.00
- Chai City Espresso Martini$14.00
- Coco-Pineapple Mimosa$11.00
- Wallys Bloody Mary$11.00
- Mimosa Pitcher$40.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Martini$14.00
- margarita$12.00
- blackberry lemonade$13.00
- Mexican Coffee$11.00
- Tiramisu$14.00
- Raspberry White Mocha$14.00
- Big Parm$14.00
Draft Beers
Beer Buckets
Canned Beer
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Coors Banquet$5.00
- High Noon$7.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
- PBR$4.00
- Rolling Rock$4.00
- Hamms$4.00
- Modelo$5.00
- Stella$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Carlson Cider$6.00
- Athletic Golden Ale$6.00
- Fisher's Island Lemonade$8.00
- Proclamation Tendril IPA$8.00
Red Wine
White Wine
N/A Beverages
SODA
Tea & Lemonade
Milkshakes
Breakfast
Merch
Shirts
Hoodies
Crew Necks
Hats
Sticker
Dog Collars
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
464 Thames Street, Newport, RI 02840