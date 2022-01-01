Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wally's Bagels

1137 A Deer Park Avenue

North Babylon, NY 11703

Popular Items

Breakfast Meat and Two Eggs Sandwich
Bagel/Roll with Cream Cheese
Bagel/Roll with Butter

Breakfast Sandwiches

One Egg on Roll/Bagel

$4.00

One Egg on Your Choice of Bread

Two Eggs on Roll/Bagel

$5.25

Two Eggs on Your Choice of Bread

Breakfast Meat and Two Eggs Sandwich

$6.75

Two Eggs and Meat on Your Choice of Bread

Potatoes and Two eggs Sandwich

$6.75

Two Eggs with Hashbrowns or Homefries on Your Choice of Bread

Chicken and Two eggs Sandwich

$7.00

Two Eggs with Grilled Chicken or Breaded Chicken on Your Choice of Bread

Just Meat Sandwich

$5.25

Breakfast Heroes

Hungry Man Hero

$7.75

Three Eggs and One Meat on a Hero

Big John Hero

$9.75

Three Eggs and Your Choice of 3 Meats on a Hero

Three Eggs and Potatoes Hero

$7.75

Three Eggs and Hashbrowns or Homefries on a Hero

Three Eggs on a Hero

$7.25

Only Meat on a Hero

$6.25

Hot Breakfast Meat on a Hero

Omelettes

Vegetable Omelette in a Platter

$8.75

Three Egg Omelete with Your Choice of 3 Vegetables

Meat Omelette in a Platter

$7.50

Three Egg Omelette with Your Choice of Meat

Western Omelette in a Platter

$8.00

Three Egg Omelette with Ham, Green Peppers, and White Onions

Bagels and Spreads

Bagel/Roll with Cream Cheese

$4.25

Bagel/Roll with Butter

$3.25

Bagel/Roll with Sliced Lox

$11.50

Bagel/Roll with Sliced Lox & Butter

$11.75

Bagel/Roll with Sliced Lox & Cream Cheese

$12.25

Bagel/Roll with White Fish

$8.25

Bagel/Roll with Cream Cheese & Bacon or Turkey Bacon

$7.75

Bagel/Roll with Peanut Butter

$4.25

Butter Bagel Special

$5.00

Mini Bagels and Spreads

Mini Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.75

Mini Bagel with Butter

$2.35

Mini Bagel with Sliced Lox

$6.75

Mini Bagel with Sliced Lox & Butter

$7.00

Mini Bagel with Sliced Lox & Cream Cheese

$7.50

Toasted Muffins with Spreads

Muffin with Butter

$4.50

Muffin with Cream Cheese

$5.00

Croissants with Spreads

Croissant with Butter

$4.50

Croissant with Cream Cheese

$5.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Cold Lunch Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Cold Cut Sandwich

$9.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.50

Italian Sandwich

$10.75

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Oil and Vinegar on Your Choice of Bread

American Sandwich

$10.75

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato on Your Choice of Bread

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Grilled Cheese with Bacon, Ham, or Turkey Bacon

$9.50

ONLY Lettuce & Tomatoes Sandwich

$6.25

ONLY Tomatoes Sandwich

$5.75

Lunch Heroes

Cold Lunch Salad Hero

$10.00

Cold Cut Hero

$10.00

BLT Hero

$9.50

Italian Hero

$11.75

Ham. Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Oil and Vinegar on a Hero

American Hero

$11.75

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Hero

Chicken Hero

$10.00

ONLY Lettuce & Tomatoes Hero

$7.25

ONLY Tomatoes Hero

$7.25

Bagels

Dozen Bagels (NOT Sliced)

$16.80

Dozen Bagels (Sliced)

$16.80

Bagel (not sliced)

$1.40

Bagel (sliced)

$1.40

Dozen Mini Bagels (sliced)

$10.80

Dozen Mini Bagels (Not Sliced)

$10.80

1 Mini (sliced)

$0.90

1 Mini (Not Sliced)

$0.90

Cream Cheese/Butter/Lox

Plain Cream Cheese

Vegetable Cream Cheese

Scallion Cream Cheese

Chive Cream Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese

Strawberry Cream Cheese

Blueberry Cream Cheese

Funnfetti Cream Cheese

Bacon Cheddar Cream Cheese

Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

Lox Spread

Everything Cream Cheese

Olive Cream Cheese

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

White Fish

Slice Lox

Break Stone Butter

$5.99

Philadelphia Packaged Cream cheese 1/2 lb

$5.99

Cold Cuts & Salads

Boar's Head Deluxe Ham

Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey

Honey Maple Turkey

Chipotle Chicken

Roast Beef

Pastrami

Genoa Salami

Pepperoni

Bologna

Liverwurst

American Cheese

Muenster Cheese

Cheddar Cheese

Mozzarella Cheese

Provolone Cheese

FInlandia Swiss Cheese

Colby Pepper Jack Cheese

Egg Salad

Chicken Salad

Cranberry Apple Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad

Grilled Chicken

Breaded Chicken

Macaroni salad

Potatoe salad

Pastries

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$3.50
Corn Muffin

$3.50
Dutch Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50
Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50
Crumb Cake

$3.50
Chocolate Crumb Cake

$3.50
German Butter Cake

$3.50
Caramel Apple Crumb Cake

$3.50
Plain Croissant

$3.50
Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$3.50
Chocolate Croissant

$3.50
Apple Turnover

$3.50

Cheese Horn

$3.50

Buy 3 Pastries Get 1 Free mix and match

$10.50
Brownie

$3.50
Pumpkin loaf slice

$3.50

Sides

Side of bacon

$4.50

Side of sausage

$4.50

Side of ham

$4.50

Side of Turkey Bacon

$5.25

Side of roast beef

$5.25

Side of pastrami

$5.25

Side of homefries

$4.25

Side of hashbrowns

$4.25

Pancakes

Regular pancakes

$7.75

Sprinkle pancakes

$8.75

Chocolate chip pancakes

$8.75

French Toast Platter

French Toast Platter

$7.75

1 Dozen Carton Eggs

Dozen Eggs

$3.99

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Iced Brewed Tea ( Unsweatened)

$2.00+

Deli Iced Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Iced Cappuccino

$2.25+

Wally's Box of Coffee

$24.99

Box of Joe with Your Choice of Milk or Half & Half and Sugar

Lemonade

$2.00+

Yoohoo & Nesquick

Yoohoo

$2.75

Vanilla Nesquick

$2.75

Chocolate Nesquick

$2.75

Strawberry Nesquick

$2.75

Sodas

Gingerale (Canada Dry)

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coca Cola

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tropicana Juices

Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Apple Juice

$2.75

Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Grape Juice

$2.75

Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Lemonade

$2.75

Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Pineapple Mango

$2.75

Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Raspberry Lemonade

$2.75

Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Red Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Orange Juice (No Pulp)

$2.75

Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Juice (No Pulp Calcium)

$3.00

Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Juice (No Pulp)

$3.00

Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Juice (Some Pulp)

$3.00

Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Juice (Lots of Pulp)

$3.00Out of stock

Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Strawberry Banana

$3.00

Tropicana Half Gallon Orange Juice - (No Pulp)

$5.50

Other Juices

Welch's Concord Grape Juice

$2.75

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice

$2.75

V8 Original

$2.60

Simply's 12 oz Plastic Orange Juice (No Pulp)

$2.75

Simply's 12 oz Plastic Orange Juice with Mango

$2.75

Simply's 12 oz Plastic Lemonade

$2.75

Naked Green Machine

$4.50

Naked Blue Machine

$4.50

Naked Strawberry banana

$4.50

Naked Mighty Mango

$4.50

Bottled Water

Poland Spring 16.9 oz

$1.39

Poland Spring 1 Liter

$2.09

Poland Spring 1.5 liter

$2.39

Bai Puna Coconut Pineapple

$3.00

Bai Madagascar Coconut Mango

$3.00

Bai Andes Coconut Lime

$3.00

Bai Panama Pomegranate

$3.00

Bai Brasilla Blueberry

$3.00

Bai Panama Peach

$3.00

Bai Costa Rica Clementine

$3.00

Bai Malawi Mango

$3.00

Bai Lemonade

$3.00

Bai Kula Watermelon

$3.00

Bai Narina Peach

$3.00

Gatorade/Powerade

Gatorade 20 oz Orange

$2.75

Gatorade 20 oz Cool Blue

$2.75

Gatorade 20 oz Lemon Lime

$2.75

Gatorade 20 oz Fruit Punch

$2.75

Gatorade 28 oz Orange

$4.00

Gatorade 28 oz Cool Blue

$4.00

Gatorade 28 oz Lemon Lime

$4.00

Gatorade 28 oz Fruit Punch

$4.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull 8.4 oz

$3.25

Red Bull 16 oz

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4 oz

$3.25

Red Bull Sugar Free 16 oz

$5.00

Monster Energy

$3.25

Monster Energy Rehab

$3.25

Snapple

Snapple 16 oz. Raspberry

$2.75

Snapple 16 oz. Diet Raspberry

$2.75

Snapple 16 oz. Snapple Apple

$2.75

Snapple 16 oz. Green Tea

$2.75

Snapple 16 oz. Fruit Punch

$2.75

Snapple 16 oz. Half & Half

$2.75

Snapple 16 oz. Diet Half & Half

$2.75

Snapple 16 oz. Lemon

$2.75

Snapple 16 oz. Diet Lemon

$2.75

Snapple 32 oz. Raspberry

$4.00

Snapple 32 oz. Lemon

$4.00

Snapple 32 oz. Diet Lemon

$4.00

Snapple 32 oz. Fruit Punch

$4.00

Bottled Teas

Arizona 16.9 oz Iced Tea with lemon

$2.75

Arizona 16.9 oz Green Tea

$2.75

Arizona 16.9 oz half & half

$2.75

Arizona 16.9 oz Ice tea with Peach

$2.75

Arizona 16.9 oz Fruit Punch

$2.75

Arizona 34 oz Iced Tea with Lemon

$4.00

Arizona 34 oz Green Tea

$4.00

Arizona 34 oz half & Half

$4.00

Arizona 34 oz Iced Tea with Peach

$4.00

Arizona 34 oz Fruit Punch

$4.00

Joe's Tea Lemon

$2.85

Joe's Tea Half & Half

$2.85

Joe's Tea Peach

$2.85

Joe's Tea Raspberry

$2.85

Joe's Tea Lemonade

$2.85

Wally T-shirts

Small

$17.00
Medium

$17.00
Large

$17.00
X-Large

$17.00
XXLarge

$20.00
XXXLarge

$20.00

Wally Mugs

Wally mug

$9.99

Wally tote bags

Wally tote bag

$9.99

Wally draw string bags

Wally draw string bag

$9.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated since 1991!

Website

Location

1137 A Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY 11703

Directions

