Wally's Bagels
1137 A Deer Park Avenue
North Babylon, NY 11703
Breakfast Sandwiches
One Egg on Roll/Bagel
One Egg on Your Choice of Bread
Two Eggs on Roll/Bagel
Two Eggs on Your Choice of Bread
Breakfast Meat and Two Eggs Sandwich
Two Eggs and Meat on Your Choice of Bread
Potatoes and Two eggs Sandwich
Two Eggs with Hashbrowns or Homefries on Your Choice of Bread
Chicken and Two eggs Sandwich
Two Eggs with Grilled Chicken or Breaded Chicken on Your Choice of Bread
Just Meat Sandwich
Breakfast Heroes
Omelettes
Bagels and Spreads
Bagel/Roll with Cream Cheese
Bagel/Roll with Butter
Bagel/Roll with Sliced Lox
Bagel/Roll with Sliced Lox & Butter
Bagel/Roll with Sliced Lox & Cream Cheese
Bagel/Roll with White Fish
Bagel/Roll with Cream Cheese & Bacon or Turkey Bacon
Bagel/Roll with Peanut Butter
Butter Bagel Special
Mini Bagels and Spreads
Toasted Muffins with Spreads
Croissants with Spreads
Lunch Sandwiches
Cold Lunch Salad Sandwich
Cold Cut Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
Italian Sandwich
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Oil and Vinegar on Your Choice of Bread
American Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato on Your Choice of Bread
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Bacon, Ham, or Turkey Bacon
ONLY Lettuce & Tomatoes Sandwich
ONLY Tomatoes Sandwich
Lunch Heroes
Cold Lunch Salad Hero
Cold Cut Hero
BLT Hero
Italian Hero
Ham. Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Oil and Vinegar on a Hero
American Hero
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Hero
Chicken Hero
ONLY Lettuce & Tomatoes Hero
ONLY Tomatoes Hero
Bagels
Cream Cheese/Butter/Lox
Plain Cream Cheese
Vegetable Cream Cheese
Scallion Cream Cheese
Chive Cream Cheese
Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Blueberry Cream Cheese
Funnfetti Cream Cheese
Bacon Cheddar Cream Cheese
Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese
Lox Spread
Everything Cream Cheese
Olive Cream Cheese
Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Pumpkin Cream Cheese
White Fish
Slice Lox
Break Stone Butter
Philadelphia Packaged Cream cheese 1/2 lb
Cold Cuts & Salads
Boar's Head Deluxe Ham
Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey
Honey Maple Turkey
Chipotle Chicken
Roast Beef
Pastrami
Genoa Salami
Pepperoni
Bologna
Liverwurst
American Cheese
Muenster Cheese
Cheddar Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Provolone Cheese
FInlandia Swiss Cheese
Colby Pepper Jack Cheese
Egg Salad
Chicken Salad
Cranberry Apple Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Grilled Chicken
Breaded Chicken
Macaroni salad
Potatoe salad
Pastries
Blueberry Crumb Muffin
Corn Muffin
Dutch Chocolate Chip Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Crumb Cake
Chocolate Crumb Cake
German Butter Cake
Caramel Apple Crumb Cake
Plain Croissant
Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Apple Turnover
Cheese Horn
Buy 3 Pastries Get 1 Free mix and match
Brownie
Pumpkin loaf slice
Sides
French Toast Platter
1 Dozen Carton Eggs
Coffee & Tea
Sodas
Tropicana Juices
Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Apple Juice
Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Cranberry Juice
Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Grape Juice
Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Lemonade
Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Pineapple Mango
Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Raspberry Lemonade
Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Red Grapefruit Juice
Tropicana 12 oz Plastic Orange Juice (No Pulp)
Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Juice (No Pulp Calcium)
Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Juice (No Pulp)
Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Juice (Some Pulp)
Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Juice (Lots of Pulp)
Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Pineapple
Tropicana 14 oz Cardboard Orange Strawberry Banana
Tropicana Half Gallon Orange Juice - (No Pulp)
Other Juices
Welch's Concord Grape Juice
Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice
V8 Original
Simply's 12 oz Plastic Orange Juice (No Pulp)
Simply's 12 oz Plastic Orange Juice with Mango
Simply's 12 oz Plastic Lemonade
Naked Green Machine
Naked Blue Machine
Naked Strawberry banana
Naked Mighty Mango
Bottled Water
Poland Spring 16.9 oz
Poland Spring 1 Liter
Poland Spring 1.5 liter
Bai Puna Coconut Pineapple
Bai Madagascar Coconut Mango
Bai Andes Coconut Lime
Bai Panama Pomegranate
Bai Brasilla Blueberry
Bai Panama Peach
Bai Costa Rica Clementine
Bai Malawi Mango
Bai Lemonade
Bai Kula Watermelon
Bai Narina Peach
Gatorade/Powerade
Energy Drinks
Snapple
Snapple 16 oz. Raspberry
Snapple 16 oz. Diet Raspberry
Snapple 16 oz. Snapple Apple
Snapple 16 oz. Green Tea
Snapple 16 oz. Fruit Punch
Snapple 16 oz. Half & Half
Snapple 16 oz. Diet Half & Half
Snapple 16 oz. Lemon
Snapple 16 oz. Diet Lemon
Snapple 32 oz. Raspberry
Snapple 32 oz. Lemon
Snapple 32 oz. Diet Lemon
Snapple 32 oz. Fruit Punch
Bottled Teas
Arizona 16.9 oz Iced Tea with lemon
Arizona 16.9 oz Green Tea
Arizona 16.9 oz half & half
Arizona 16.9 oz Ice tea with Peach
Arizona 16.9 oz Fruit Punch
Arizona 34 oz Iced Tea with Lemon
Arizona 34 oz Green Tea
Arizona 34 oz half & Half
Arizona 34 oz Iced Tea with Peach
Arizona 34 oz Fruit Punch
Joe's Tea Lemon
Joe's Tea Half & Half
Joe's Tea Peach
Joe's Tea Raspberry
Joe's Tea Lemonade
Wally Mugs
Wally tote bags
Wally draw string bags
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Family owned and operated since 1991!
1137 A Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY 11703