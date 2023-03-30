Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Wal Mart Cafe (208)

42 Freetown Road

Raymond, NH 03077

PROMOTIONAL MENU

Pulled Pork - Classic Mac and Cheese, Chipotle Corn Bread

ENTREE SPECIAL

$7.25

Please check out the weekly menu for today's entree special!

GRILL SPECIAL

GRILL SPECIAL

$7.25

Meatball Sub

12 oz. SOUP SPECIAL

$4.29

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$7.25

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

BLT

BLT

$7.25

BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO SERVED ON A WHITE WRAP WITH MAYO

FRIED BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

FRIED BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$7.25

FRIED CHICKEN IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING ON A WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$7.25

ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE AND CROUTONS SERVED ON A WRAP

THE GREENERY

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$6.95

Tossed Greens, Cucumbers, tomato, red onion, green peppers and shredded carrots

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$6.95

Romaine Lettuce, homemade croutons, shredded parmesan

PIZZA

INDIVIDUAL PIZZA

INDIVIDUAL PIZZA

Individual 12" Cheese Pizza. Additional Toppings available.

SNACKS & DESSERTS

WHOOPIE PIE

WHOOPIE PIE

$2.99
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.59
PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE 3oz

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE 3oz

$2.59
DEEP RIVER CHIPS

DEEP RIVER CHIPS

$1.75
NACHO CHEESE DORITOS

NACHO CHEESE DORITOS

$1.75

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.99
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.99
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.29
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.89
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

$2.49

HOOD MILK

$1.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
