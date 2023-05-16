Walnut Cafe Original
765 Reviews
$$
3073 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Popular Items
Club Sandwich
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Boulder Latte
#1 seller! Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and honey, topped with cinnamon.
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich served on toasted sourdough bread.
BREAKFAST
The Omelettes
Vegetarian Omelette
Cheddar, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers.
Mexican Omelette
Cheddar, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Salsa, Sour Cream & Black Olives.
Denver Omelette
Cheddar, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers.
Southside Omelette
Bacon, Green Chiles, Cilantro & Cheddar.
The Favorites
2 Eggs
2 Eggs any way you like them served with 2 sides. Add meat for a little extra!
Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs over easy, Refried or Black Beans, Cheddar, Salsa or Green Chile, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Black Olives.
Eggs Marcos
TOP SELLER... 2 Scrambled eggs with Bacon, Cream Cheese & Cheddar - served with 2 sides.
Big Dill Eggs
You'll love the dill sauce! 2 eggs over easy on an English Muffin with fresh Spinach & Melted Swiss Cheese topped with our Creamy Dill Sauce - served with 1 side.
Pesto Quesadilla
2 Scramble Eggs, Bacon, Pesto, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella, served with lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Salsa.
Sunrise Sandwich
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant - served with 1 side.
SOBOcado
One piece of whole wheat toast with 1/2 avocado and an egg cooked your way. 1 side included.
Dana's Tempeh Skillet
One of the first vegetarian meals for Boulder. Tempeh, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Potatoes & Cheddar - served with 1 side.
The Skip Scramble
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.
Boulder Scramble
No Eggs in here! Tofu, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach & Cheddar - served with 2 sides.
Duzer-rrito
Every Breakfast Burrito ordered $1.00 is donated to the KRD fund. 2 Scrambled Eggs with Black Beans wrapped in a Flour Tortilla topped with Salsa, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Black Olives. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Breakfast Potatoes on the side.
Rona-rrito
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!
Ranch Eggs
More Stuff
Breakfast Potatoes
Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice!
Breakfast Potatoes w/Cheddar, Salsa & Sour Cream
Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice! Topped with spicy homemade warm salsa, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Breakfast Potatoes w/Green Pepper, Swiss & fresh Dill Sauce
Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice! Topped with green peppers, swiss cheese and our special dill sauce made from scratch.
Oatmeal
Yummy slow cooked kind, not instant! Comes with milk and brown sugar on the side.
Homemade Sweet Roll
Homemade cinnamon roll served with that great gooey icing!
Coffee Cake
Sides
Bacon
Thick cut bacon - 4 slices - can't go wrong here if you are a bacon fan!
Bagel
Plain bagel
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Plain bagel with cream cheese
Banana Nut Bread
Out of this world homemade banana bread - can't go wrong starting with an order of banana bread.
Big Buttermilk Biscuit
Large, fluffy, buttermilk biscuit - kind of what you'd expect if ordering a southern biscuit.
Blueberry Corn Bread
Cornbread with fresh blueberries added - this is made fresh every morning. Can be a single serving or shared as a group.
English Muffin
Toast
How do you explain toast? Two slices of bread in a toaster - HA!
Ham
Super tasty thick ham steak.
Pork Sausage
Spicy, made in house sausage that is finished on a charcoal grill. If you like sausage - you will love our house pork sausage.
Veggie Sausage
Morning Star Veggie Sausage!
Sliced Banana
Sliced Apple
Grilled Jalapeno
Sliced Tomato
Pancakes
Banana Walnut Pancakes
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with an abundance of Bananas and Walnuts added!
Blueberry Pancakes
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with fresh Blueberries added.
Blueberry Corn Bread Pancakes
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with our Blueberry Cornbread cooked right in to the batter - YUM! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...
Buttermilk Pancakes
Our buttermilk pancakes are out of this world. Highly recommend!
Spicy Pumpkin Pancakes
Spicy Pumpkin Pancakes - nothing else to say! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with Chocolate Chips added - melt in your mouth explosion!
Waffle
Plain Great Waffle
Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle!
Banana Walnut Waffle
Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle loaded with Bananas and Walnuts on top!
Fresh Fruit Waffle
Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle with daily cut fruit on top!
Spicy Pumpkin Waffle
Made to order thick Belgian Waffle with Spicy Pumpkin batter. Outstanding and cannot be made Gluten Free!
French Toast
Cinnamon French Toast
Choice of bread soaked in our own special egg, cinnamon mixture and cooked to perfection!
Banana Walnut French Toast
Choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and topped with Bananas and Walnuts.
Fresh Fruit French Toast
Choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and then topped with fresh, cut fruit.
Hidden Menu
LUNCH
Lunch Favorites
Quesadillas
Chicken or Tofu, Refried Beans, Green Chiles, Cilantro and Cheddar. Served with Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Chicken Burrito
Chicken, Onion, Green Peppers, Cilantro and Mozzarella wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and smothered in Green Chile. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Refried Beans on the side.
Fish Tacos
Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime Wedges, Black Beans and Special Salsa.
Salads & Soups
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
#1 Selling Salad! Charbroiled Chicken Breast Strips on Green Leaf Lettuce with Tomatoes, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar and our Creamy Spicy Santa Fe Dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips or Grilled Tortilla.
Chef Salad
Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Carrots and Black Olives on Green Leaf Lettuce.
Green Chili
Santa Fe Style Green Chile. It's vegetarian & gluten free!
Fancy Sandwiches
Sloppy Joe
You will not miss the meat! Made with Veggie Burger, Tempeh and tangy BBQ. Served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Heart Melt
Sauteed artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives and melted swiss, served on grilled rye.
Simple Sandwiches
Burgers
DRINKS
Juices, Sodas & More
House Coffee
Delicious OZO Coffee! We will leave room so you can doctor it yourself!
Decaf
Delicious OZO Coffee, but with less caffeine!
8th Wonder
12oz Orange Juice
12oz Apple Juice
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Teamonade
Coke
Diet Coke
12oz Milk
12oz Chocolate Milk
Soda Water
Espresso Bar
Espresso
Straight pure shot of espresso
Americano
Double shot of espresso with hot water
Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam in a short cup.
Cafe Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam
Mocha Latte
YUM! Double shot of espresso with steamed hot cocoa, topped with whip cream
AuLait
House coffee with steamed milk
Florentine
House coffee with steamed hot cocoa
Hazelnut Mocha Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed hot cocoa and hazelnut, topped with whipped cream
Carmelita Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and caramel, topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce
Walnutty Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, hazelnut, coconut and almond, topped with nutmeg
Black and White
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and chocolate sauce
Mind Eraser
Triple shot of espresso and house coffee. We will leave room so you can dress it up yourself!
Bhakti Chai
A blend of fiery species, organic ginger and black tea and milk. Available in decaf!
Sherpa Chai
Rich and creamy with sweet honey and vanilla notes - balanced with organic black tea mixed with milk. Unavailable in decaf.
Chocolate Chai
Everything's better with chocolate. Steamed Oregon Chai with chocolate sauce
Dana D’s Vanilla Blast
Double shot of espresso, vanilla and a secret. Served over ice. Not available in decaf because it has Dana's name on it!
Dana D’s Vanilla Blast Off
Double shot of espresso, vanilla and a secret. Served over ice. With a triple shot of espresso on top to deliver it's punch. Not available in decaf because it has Dana's name on it!
Cambric
Earl grey tea with steamed milk and honey
Steamed Hot Chocolate
Made in house rich and creamy, topped with whipped cream
Cortado
Rowdy Mermaid
Kid's Drinks
Kid's Hot Chocolate
Made in house creamy, rich, topped with whipped cream.
Kid's Lemonade
Refreshing lemonade - kind you buy at a lemonade stand.
Kids Apple Juice
Organic apple juice that is the perfect size for a young one!
Kid's Orange Juice
Organic orange juice that is the perfect size for a little one!
Kid's Milk
Milk to help the bones grow strong.
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Made in house and not from a mix - creamy and chocolatey!
KIDS FOOD
Kids Breakfast
Toad In The Hole
Yum... Grilled bread with an egg in the middle served with one side.
Flap Head Flat Face
Funny face pancake - perfect for a little one that wants pancakes for breakfast or lunch!
Yippee Yahoo
One slice of french toast served with two slices of bacon.
Scrambled Brains & Bread
One scrambled egg with a slice of toast - one of our top sellers.
Kids Lunch
PB&J
Peanut Butter & Jelly with a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.
Cozmik Melt-Down
Grilled cheese with cheddar and sourdough. A Pickle speak and potato chips on the side..
Kid's Quiche & Toast
1/8 piece of quiche with a slice of toast.
Teeny Beanie Burrito
Cheddar and refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla with potato chips on the side.
Cheese Frisbee
Open faced tortilla with melted cheddar. A pickle spear and potato chips on the side.
Mac-N-Cheesy
A simple and delicious kid sized bowl of Mac & Cheese.
Condiments/ To Go
Condiments
To Go Items
RETAIL
WHOLE QUICHE
Whole Baked Goods
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Breakfast & Lunch Cafe serving up great food, friendly service & make you feel good sorta place!
3073 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302