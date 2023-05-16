Restaurant header imageView gallery

Walnut Cafe Original

765 Reviews

$$

3073 Walnut St

Boulder, CO 80302

Popular Items

Club Sandwich

$13.50

Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Boulder Latte

$5.50

#1 seller! Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and honey, topped with cinnamon.

B.L.T.

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich served on toasted sourdough bread.

BREAKFAST

The Omelettes

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.95

Cheddar, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers.

Mexican Omelette

$12.95

Cheddar, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Salsa, Sour Cream & Black Olives.

Denver Omelette

$13.95

Cheddar, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers.

Southside Omelette

$13.95

Bacon, Green Chiles, Cilantro & Cheddar.

The Favorites

2 Eggs

$10.50

2 Eggs any way you like them served with 2 sides. Add meat for a little extra!

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

2 Eggs over easy, Refried or Black Beans, Cheddar, Salsa or Green Chile, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Black Olives.

Eggs Marcos

$13.95

TOP SELLER... 2 Scrambled eggs with Bacon, Cream Cheese & Cheddar - served with 2 sides.

Big Dill Eggs

$12.95

You'll love the dill sauce! 2 eggs over easy on an English Muffin with fresh Spinach & Melted Swiss Cheese topped with our Creamy Dill Sauce - served with 1 side.

Pesto Quesadilla

$13.95

2 Scramble Eggs, Bacon, Pesto, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella, served with lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Salsa.

Sunrise Sandwich

$13.95

Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant - served with 1 side.

SOBOcado

$11.95

One piece of whole wheat toast with 1/2 avocado and an egg cooked your way. 1 side included.

Dana's Tempeh Skillet

$13.95

One of the first vegetarian meals for Boulder. Tempeh, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Potatoes & Cheddar - served with 1 side.

The Skip Scramble

$13.95

2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.

Boulder Scramble

$13.95

No Eggs in here! Tofu, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach & Cheddar - served with 2 sides.

Duzer-rrito

$12.95

Every Breakfast Burrito ordered $1.00 is donated to the KRD fund. 2 Scrambled Eggs with Black Beans wrapped in a Flour Tortilla topped with Salsa, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Black Olives. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Breakfast Potatoes on the side.

Rona-rrito

$6.99

2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!

Ranch Eggs

$13.95

More Stuff

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.25

Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice!

Breakfast Potatoes w/Cheddar, Salsa & Sour Cream

$7.25

Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice! Topped with spicy homemade warm salsa, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Breakfast Potatoes w/Green Pepper, Swiss & fresh Dill Sauce

$7.25

Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice! Topped with green peppers, swiss cheese and our special dill sauce made from scratch.

Oatmeal

$6.00

Yummy slow cooked kind, not instant! Comes with milk and brown sugar on the side.

Homemade Sweet Roll

$6.00

Homemade cinnamon roll served with that great gooey icing!

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Sides

Bacon

$5.50

Thick cut bacon - 4 slices - can't go wrong here if you are a bacon fan!

Bagel

$3.50

Plain bagel

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.25

Plain bagel with cream cheese

Banana Nut Bread

$4.00

Out of this world homemade banana bread - can't go wrong starting with an order of banana bread.

Big Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

Large, fluffy, buttermilk biscuit - kind of what you'd expect if ordering a southern biscuit.

Blueberry Corn Bread

$4.00

Cornbread with fresh blueberries added - this is made fresh every morning. Can be a single serving or shared as a group.

English Muffin

$2.95

Toast

$2.95

How do you explain toast? Two slices of bread in a toaster - HA!

Ham

$5.00

Super tasty thick ham steak.

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Spicy, made in house sausage that is finished on a charcoal grill. If you like sausage - you will love our house pork sausage.

Veggie Sausage

$5.00

Morning Star Veggie Sausage!

Sliced Banana

$2.00

Sliced Apple

$2.50

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Sliced Tomato

$1.50

Pancakes

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$7.25+

Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with an abundance of Bananas and Walnuts added!

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.25+

Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with fresh Blueberries added.

Blueberry Corn Bread Pancakes

$7.25+

Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with our Blueberry Cornbread cooked right in to the batter - YUM! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.00+

Our buttermilk pancakes are out of this world. Highly recommend!

Spicy Pumpkin Pancakes

$7.25+

Spicy Pumpkin Pancakes - nothing else to say! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.25+

Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with Chocolate Chips added - melt in your mouth explosion!

Waffle

Plain Great Waffle

$10.00

Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle!

Banana Walnut Waffle

$11.25

Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle loaded with Bananas and Walnuts on top!

Fresh Fruit Waffle

$11.25

Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle with daily cut fruit on top!

Spicy Pumpkin Waffle

$11.25

Made to order thick Belgian Waffle with Spicy Pumpkin batter. Outstanding and cannot be made Gluten Free!

French Toast

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.00

Choice of bread soaked in our own special egg, cinnamon mixture and cooked to perfection!

Banana Walnut French Toast

$11.25

Choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and topped with Bananas and Walnuts.

Fresh Fruit French Toast

$11.25

Choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and then topped with fresh, cut fruit.

Hidden Menu

Ranch Eggs

$13.95

Santa Fe Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Mediterranean

$12.00

Bird Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Jalopenos

$1.50

Blast Animal Style

$5.95

Dick's Bagel

$9.00

Construction

$8.00

LUNCH

Lunch Favorites

Quesadillas

$12.50

Chicken or Tofu, Refried Beans, Green Chiles, Cilantro and Cheddar. Served with Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Chicken, Onion, Green Peppers, Cilantro and Mozzarella wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and smothered in Green Chile. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Refried Beans on the side.

Fish Tacos

$14.50

Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime Wedges, Black Beans and Special Salsa.

Salads & Soups

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$13.00

#1 Selling Salad! Charbroiled Chicken Breast Strips on Green Leaf Lettuce with Tomatoes, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar and our Creamy Spicy Santa Fe Dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips or Grilled Tortilla.

Chef Salad

$13.50

Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Carrots and Black Olives on Green Leaf Lettuce.

Green Chili

Santa Fe Style Green Chile. It's vegetarian & gluten free!

Fancy Sandwiches

Sloppy Joe

$12.00

You will not miss the meat! Made with Veggie Burger, Tempeh and tangy BBQ. Served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Club Sandwich

$13.50

Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Heart Melt

$12.00

Sauteed artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives and melted swiss, served on grilled rye.

Simple Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich served on toasted sourdough bread.

Tuna Salad and Swiss

$9.00

Tuna and Swiss sandwich served on your choice of bread along with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Burgers

Beef Burger

$13.00

Angus beef burger grilled on a bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles.

Chicken Burger

$13.00

Beyond Burger

$13.00

100% plant based burger grilled and served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles.

DRINKS

Juices, Sodas & More

House Coffee

$3.75

Delicious OZO Coffee! We will leave room so you can doctor it yourself!

Decaf

$3.75

Delicious OZO Coffee, but with less caffeine!

8th Wonder

$3.75

12oz Orange Juice

$3.95

12oz Apple Juice

$2.95

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Teamonade

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

12oz Milk

$2.75

12oz Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Soda Water

Espresso Bar

Boulder Latte

$5.50

#1 seller! Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and honey, topped with cinnamon.

Espresso

$3.00

Straight pure shot of espresso

Americano

$3.75

Double shot of espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam in a short cup.

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam

Mocha Latte

$5.50

YUM! Double shot of espresso with steamed hot cocoa, topped with whip cream

AuLait

$3.95

House coffee with steamed milk

Florentine

$4.50

House coffee with steamed hot cocoa

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed hot cocoa and hazelnut, topped with whipped cream

Carmelita Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and caramel, topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce

Walnutty Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, hazelnut, coconut and almond, topped with nutmeg

Black and White

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and chocolate sauce

Mind Eraser

$5.50

Triple shot of espresso and house coffee. We will leave room so you can dress it up yourself!

Bhakti Chai

$4.75

A blend of fiery species, organic ginger and black tea and milk. Available in decaf!

Sherpa Chai

$4.75

Rich and creamy with sweet honey and vanilla notes - balanced with organic black tea mixed with milk. Unavailable in decaf.

Chocolate Chai

$4.95

Everything's better with chocolate. Steamed Oregon Chai with chocolate sauce

Dana D’s Vanilla Blast

$5.50

Double shot of espresso, vanilla and a secret. Served over ice. Not available in decaf because it has Dana's name on it!

Dana D’s Vanilla Blast Off

$5.95

Double shot of espresso, vanilla and a secret. Served over ice. With a triple shot of espresso on top to deliver it's punch. Not available in decaf because it has Dana's name on it!

Cambric

$4.25

Earl grey tea with steamed milk and honey

Steamed Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Made in house rich and creamy, topped with whipped cream

Cortado

$4.25

Rowdy Mermaid

Kombucha - good for the tummy and good for the soul!

Alpine Lavender

$4.95

Tumeric, ginger, fennel, fennugreek

Peach

$4.95

Savory Peach

$4.95

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Made in house creamy, rich, topped with whipped cream.

Kid's Lemonade

$2.50

Refreshing lemonade - kind you buy at a lemonade stand.

Kids Apple Juice

$2.25

Organic apple juice that is the perfect size for a young one!

Kid's Orange Juice

$2.50

Organic orange juice that is the perfect size for a little one!

Kid's Milk

$2.25

Milk to help the bones grow strong.

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Made in house and not from a mix - creamy and chocolatey!

KIDS FOOD

Kids Breakfast

Toad In The Hole

$7.00

Yum... Grilled bread with an egg in the middle served with one side.

Flap Head Flat Face

$7.00

Funny face pancake - perfect for a little one that wants pancakes for breakfast or lunch!

Yippee Yahoo

$7.00

One slice of french toast served with two slices of bacon.

Scrambled Brains & Bread

$7.00

One scrambled egg with a slice of toast - one of our top sellers.

Kids Lunch

PB&J

$7.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly with a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.

Cozmik Melt-Down

$7.00

Grilled cheese with cheddar and sourdough. A Pickle speak and potato chips on the side..

Kid's Quiche & Toast

$7.00

1/8 piece of quiche with a slice of toast.

Teeny Beanie Burrito

$7.00

Cheddar and refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla with potato chips on the side.

Cheese Frisbee

$7.00

Open faced tortilla with melted cheddar. A pickle spear and potato chips on the side.

Mac-N-Cheesy

$7.00

A simple and delicious kid sized bowl of Mac & Cheese.

Condiments/ To Go

Condiments

Butter

Strawberry Jelly

Apple Butter

Cholula

Ketchup

Salt

Pepper

Honey

Raw Sugar

White Sugar

Stevia in the Raw

To Go Items

Fork/Knife/Spoon/Napkin

Napkin

Fork/Knife

Spoon

RETAIL

Mug

Orange Mug

$10.00

WHOLE QUICHE

Quiche Meat

$22.00

Quiche Vegetable

$20.00

Whole Baked Goods

Loaf Banana Nut Bread

$15.00
Breakfast & Lunch Cafe serving up great food, friendly service & make you feel good sorta place!

