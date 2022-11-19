A map showing the location of Walnut Tavern 361 Georgia 74 Suite 102View gallery

Walnut Tavern 361 Georgia 74 Suite 102

361 Georgia 74 Suite 102

Peachtree City, GA 30269

Features

Catch of the Day

$32.00Out of stock

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$14.00

Pasta Special

$21.00Out of stock

Pasta of the Day

$21.00

Dinner Feature

$32.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$12.00

Entree

$28.00

Brunch

Tavern Breakfast

$14.00

2 Eggs, Grilled Andouille, O'Brian Potatoes, and Toast

Pancakes with Whipped Cream and Berries

$8.00

Two Pancakes topped with fresh berries and whipped cream

Nutella French Toast

$8.00

Nutella French toast, caramel, chocolate drizzle.

Steak Tips and Eggs

$17.00

Our Black Diamond Marinated Steak tips, two eggs and potatoes.

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Royal red shrimp, savory grits, poached egg.

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Country fried chicken, two eggs, gravy. Toast

2 EGGS

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Spring Salad

$10.00

Salmon Pastrami Benedict

$14.00

Flannel Hash

$16.00

House Orecchiette Pasta

$22.00

Breakfast Poutine

$14.00

Roast Beef and Herbs W/2 Poached Eggs

$16.00

New Orleans Beignets

$6.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Breakfast BLT

$12.00

Compressed Watermelon Salad

$10.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$15.00

The Angelica

$12.00

Yuca Fries

$10.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Berries and Cream

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Peach Crisp

$8.00

Lemon Bar

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Fudge

$8.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$8.00

Restaurant Buy Out

Birthday Party

$3,000.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

361 Georgia 74 Suite 102, Peachtree City, GA 30269

