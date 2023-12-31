The Walrus Oyster & Ale House National Harbor
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
THE WALRUS in National Harbor, MD Outdoor Patio Dining is now open! Monday - CLOSED Tuesday - Thursday - 2pm-9pm Friday - Saturday - 1pm-10pm Sunday - 2pm-9pm First Come, first served. Reservations available via Yelp
Location
152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor, MD 20745
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - National Harbor
No Reviews
156 national plaza National Harbor, MD 20745
View restaurant
Fiorella - National Harbor - 152 National Plz
No Reviews
152 National Plz Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurant
V-No @ The Harbor (DO NOT USE) - 137 Waterfront Street
No Reviews
137 Waterfront Street Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in National Harbor
More near National Harbor