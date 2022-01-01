  • Home
  • /
  • Bend
  • /
  • Walt Reilly's - 225 SW Century Drive
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Walt Reilly's 225 SW Century Drive

review star

No reviews yet

225 SW Century Drive

Bend, OR 97702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Golf Simulator

30 Minutes / 0.5 hour (REGULAR)

$35.00

60 Minutes / 1 hour (REGULAR)

$65.00

90 Minutes / 1.5 hours (REGULAR)

$95.00

120 Minutes / 2 hours (REGULAR)

$130.00

150 Minutes / 2.5 hours (REGULAR)

$150.00

180 Minutes / 3 hours (REGULAR)

$195.00

Daytime 1hr Sim Deal

$15.00

Morning Golf Lesson ML

$25.00

Daytime 30 min Sim Deal

$7.50

Mini Golf

Mini Golf

$7.00

Pinball

Pinball

$42.00

Logo Golf Ball

Logo Golf Ball

$3.00

Golf League

Book Club

$25.00

Weekly Dues

$100.00

Indoor Golf League

$36.00

LPGA League

$30.00

Couples League Per Couple

$65.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Walt Reilly’s is Bend’s newest addition in Eatery & Entertainment. Serving up innovation and style, Walt’s is dishing out burgers, shareables & cocktails with a twist. Entertainment is our namesake with one of a kind virtual golf suites, virtual batting cages, mini golf and a state of the art piano bar & stage. Our core values are centered around dedication, customer satisfaction, innovation and excellence.

Location

225 SW Century Drive, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

Gallery
Walt Reilly's image
Walt Reilly's image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
orange starNo Reviews
235 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Chicken Bonz Bend - 143 SW Century Dr Ste 110
orange starNo Reviews
143 SW Century Dr Ste 110 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Nome Italiano
orange starNo Reviews
1465 Southwest Knoll Avenue Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
SEA Crab House - Bend - 335 SW Century Dr
orange starNo Reviews
335 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bend
orange star4.3 • 849
375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
AVID Cider Co - Bend
orange star4.7 • 790
550 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston