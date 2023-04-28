Walter's Restaurant
310 Yale Ave
Claremont, CA 91711
Popular Items
Lemon Chicken
Half organic free range chicken roasted w/ lemon and parsley. Served with veggies & potatoes or rice.
Caesar Salad
Choose romaine or kale greens tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Add chicken: $4.50 Add shrimp: $7.50
Tandoori Salmon
Broiled and boneless salmon filet in tandoori masala served with peach chutney, mint yogurt sauce and basmati rice.
Alcoholic Beverages
Main Cocktails
Basil Drop
Fresh basil leaves, Neft vodka, lemon, house syrup, Combier rose liqueur. Recipe: ◌ 3-4 fresh basil leaves ◌ ½ ounce house syrup ◌ 1 ounce lemon juice ◌ ½ ounce Combier rose liqueur ◌ 2 ounces Neft vodka ◌ Place all ingredients into a shaker. Muddle basil leaves lightly. Shake until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into martini glass. Garnish with basil leaf and lemon peel or a cucumber strip
Bitter Angel
Sazerac rye, Cynar, lavender, lemon, and Aperol ◌ ¾ ounce lavender syrup ◌ ¾ ounce lemon juice ◌ ½ ounce Aperol ◌ 1 ounce Cynar ◌ 1 ½ ounces Sazerac Rye ◌ Place all ingredients in shaker. Shake with ice until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into rocks glass over big cube. Garnish with a lemon peel garnish
Brown Flower
Figenza fig vodka,lemon, lavender, Zucca Rabarbaro. Recipe: ◌ 1 ounce lavender syrup ◌ 1 ounce lemon juice ◌ 1 ounce Zucca Rabarbaro ◌ 2 ounces Figenza fig vodka ◌ Place all ingredients into shaker. Shake until chilled and diluted. Pour entire contents of shaker into a Collins glass. Garnish with a straw and an orange peel flower.
Dancing Bear
Copalli rum blanco, Ojo de Tigre mezcal, lemon, and lavender. Recipe: ◌ ½ ounce lavender syrup ◌ ½ ounce lemon juice ◌ ½ ounce Ojo de Tigre mezcal ◌ 1 ½ ounces Copalli Rum blanco ◌ Place all ingredients into shaker. Shake until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into rocks glass over a big ice cube. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry and lemon peel.
Flowers for Fiona
Gunpowder gin, Zucca Rabarbaro, lemon, lavender and Combier rose liqueur. Recipe: ◌ ¾ ounce lavender syrup ◌ ¾ ounce lemon juice ◌ ½ ounce Combier rose liqueur ◌ ½ ounce Zucca Rabarbaro ◌ 1 ½ ounces Gunpowder gin ◌ Place all ingredients into shaker. Shake until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into martini glass. Garnish with a grapefruit peel flag
Gin Genie
Method: Shaken (reverse dry shake) Glassware: Rocks 3 dashes grapefruit bitters 1 egg white 1 oz lavender syrup 1 oz lime juice 2 oz Ford's gin Shake with ice. Strain out ice. Shake without ice. Pour into rocks glass without ice. Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel or with an orange peel flag.
Matador
Ojo de Tigre mezcal, Carpano Dry vermouth, Magdala orange liqueur, and orange bitters. Recipe: ◌ 2 dashes orange bitters ◌ 1 ounce Magdala orange liqueur ◌ 3/4 ounce Carpano Dry vermouth ◌ 1 ½ ounces Ojo de Tigre mezcal ◌ Place all ingredients into a shaker. Shake until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an orange peel
Negroni Noir
Gunpowder gin, Cynar, Campari, and Carpano Classico. Recipe: ◌ ¾ ounce Campari ◌ ¾ ounce Carpano Clasico vermouth ◌ ¾ ounce Cynar ◌ 1 ½ ounce Gunpowder gin ◌ Place all ingredients in a mixing glass. Stir until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into a rocks glass over a big cube. Garnish with an orange slice.
Red Raspberry Sangria
Red wine, fruit brandy, agave nectar, fresh orange juice and raspberry puree
Walter's Manhattan
Sazerac rye, Meletti Amaro, Carpano Dry Vermouth and Angostura bitters. Recipe: ◌ 2 dashes Angostura Bitters ◌ ½ ounce Carpano Dry vermouth ◌ ½ ounce Meletti Amaro ◌ 2 ounces Sazerac Rye ◌ Place all ingredients in a mixing glass, stir with ice until chilled and diluted ◌ Strain into martini glass, add a Luxardo cherry, express an orange peel across the top
Walter's Margarita
Fresh lime juice, Magdala orange liqueur, and your choice of Lunazul tequila blanco or Ojo de Tigre mezcal Recipe: ◌ ½ ounce house syrup ◌ 1 ounce lime juice ◌ ¾ ounce Magdala liqueur ◌ 2 ounces Lunazul tequila blanco or Ojo de Tigre mezcal, customer’s choice ◌ Place all ingredients into a mixing glass. Shake until chilled and diluted. ◌ Dump entire contents of shaker into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime peel
Walter's Mojito
Copalli rum blanco, fresh lime juice, house syrup, fresh mint, and Peychaud’s bitters Recipe: ◌ 2 dashes Peychaud's bitters ◌ ~10 fresh mint leaves ◌ 1 ounce house syrup ◌ 1 ounce lime juice ◌ 2 ounces Copalli rum ◌ Place all ingredients directly into a Collins glass. Lightly muddle the mint leaves to express the oils. ◌ Add ice to fill the glass. Stir briefly. ◌ Add more ice to fill glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with a straw, mint sprig, and lime slice
Walter's Old Fashioned
Evan Williams Bourbon, turbinado, and Angostura and orange bitters, Recipe: ◌ 1/4 ounce or two barspoons of Old Fashioned Syrup ◌ 2 1/2 ounces Evan Williams Bourbon ◌ Place all ingredients directly into a mixing glass. ◌ Add ice to the glass. Stir until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into a rocks glass over a large cube. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry and a flamed orange peel.
Walter's Vesper
Shaken, not stirred. Gunpowder gin, potato vodka, and Carpano Bianco. Recipe: ◌ 1 orange peel ◌ ¾ ounce Carpano Bianco ◌ 1 ounce Blue Ice Potato Vodka ◌ 1 ½ ounces Gunpowder gin ◌ Place all ingredients into shaker. Shake with a regal shake (with the orange peel inside the shaker) until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into a martini glass. Discard the orange peel. Garnish with a lemon peel expressed across the top of the drink.
White Peach Sangria
White wine, fruit brandy, agave nectar, fresh squeezed orange juice and fruit puree.
Beers on Draft
Ace Pineapple Cider
Agua Santa
Angry Orchard Cider
Aurora Hoppyalis
Beach Week Grapefruit IPA
Blue Moon
Boat Shoes Hazy IPA
Bogtrotter Irish Red Ale
City of Trees IPA
Coors Light Lager
Dead Guy Ale #27
Delirium Tremens Belgian Ale
Dos Equis Lager
Early Bird French Toast Stout
Fresh Squeezed IPA
Guinness Stout
Happy Days Imperial Red Ale
Harland Japanese Lager
Heineken 0.0
High Noon Seltzer
Honey Hips Blonde Ale
Houblon Chouffe Belgian Ale
Icelandic Toasted Porter
India Pale Whale
Jacaranda Rye IPA
Lagunitas IPA
Long Drink
Michelob Ultra
Modelo Especial
Never Better Double IPA
No Güey Mango IPA
Oatmeal Stout
Orange Ave Wheat Ale
Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager
Paulaner Hefeweizen
Picnic Ligtning Hazy IPA
Pomona Queen
Roble'd
Triple IPA
Trumer Pilsner
Walter's Honey Blonde
Wine
Corkage Fee per Bottle
Chardonnay Cakebread Bottle
Napa Valley 2018
Chardonnay Hess Collection Bottle
Napa Valley 2018
Chardonnay Kenwood Bottle
Monterey/Sonoma 2018
Chardonnay Matanzas Creek Bottle
Sonoma County 2018
Chardonnay Murphy Goode Bottle
Sonoma County
Chardonnay Patz and Hall Bottle
Sonoma County 2017
Chardonnay Rombauer Bottle
Carneros 2019
Chardonnay Sonoma Cutrer Bottle
Russian River Ranches, Sonoma County 2018
Chardonnay Starmont Bottle
Carneros 2016
Chardonnay Walter's Private Label Bottle
Maddalena Vineyards
Gewurztraminer Fetzer Bottle
California
Moscato Jacob's Creek Bottle
Pinot Grigio Maddalena Bottle
Monterey County 2019
Pinot Grigio Masianco Bottle
Del Venezie 2018
Riesling Pacific Rim Bottle
Nahe 2018
Rose Bieler Pere Et Fils Bottle
Bandol Reserve
Rose Brut Rose Scharffenberger Bottle
Anderson Valley
Rose of Pinot Noir Copain Bottle
Mendocino County 2019
Sauvignon Blanc Brander Cuvee Nicolas Bottle
Los Olivos 2018
Sauvignon Blanc Kuranui Bottle
Marlborough New Zealand
Sauvignon Blanc Silverado Bottle
Napa Valley 2018
Corkage Fee per Bottle
Cabernet Brander Bottle
Los Olivos 2017
Cabernet Clos Pegas Bottle
Napa Valley 2017
Cabernet Earthquake Bottle
Lodi 2017
Cabernet Hess Collection Bottle
Napa Valley 2019
Cabernet Jordan Bottle
Alexander Valley 2016
Cabernet Rutherford Hill Bottle
Napa Valley 2015
Cabernet Walter's Private Label Bottle
Maddalena Vineyards
Chateau du Moulin Rouge Bottle
Bordeaux Style Red Blend
Crianza Montecillo
Malbec Chateau La Martine Bottle
French Malbec Cahors
Malbec Gascon Bottle
Mendoza Argentina 2019
Merlot St. Francis Bottle
Sonoma County 2017
Merlot Walter's Private Label Bottle
Maddalena Vineyards
Pinot Noir A to Z Bottle
Oregon 2017
Pinot Noir La Crema Bottle
Willamette
Pinot Noir Martin Ray Bottle
Sonoma 2017
Pinot Noir Raeburn Bottle
Russian River, Sonoma 2019
Pinot Noir Siduri Bottle
Santa Lucia Highlands 2016
Shiraz The Footbolt Bottle
McLaren Vale 2016
Siena Ferrari Carano Bottle
Sonoma County 2017
Corkage Fee per Bottle
Blanc de Blanc Varichon and Clerc
France
Brut Domaine St. Michele
Columbia Valley
Brut Roederer Estate
Anderson Valley
Brut Taittinger
Reims, France
Brut Wycliffe Bottle
California
Prosecco La Marca Bottle
Veneto
Rose Brut Rose Scharffenberger Bottle
Anderson Valley
Lucien Albrecht Rosé Bottle
St. Pat's
Irish Breakfast
Fill shot glass with Fighting 69th/Nixta blend. Fill pint glass half full of Early Bird French Toast Stout Bomb
Galway Girl
Method: Shaken Glassware: Coupette 1 oz Connemara 1 oz Gunpowder gin 1 oz Magdala orange liqueur 1/2 oz lemon juice 1/4 oz honey syrup Shake. Strain. Garnish with an orange peel.
Luckiest Charms
4 oz. pre-batched milk punch in a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnished with marshmallows.
Rowan Cosh
Method: Stirred Glassware: Coupette 3/4 oz Gunpowder gin 3/4 oz Connemara 3/4 oz The Sexton 3/4 oz Carpano Classico 2 dashes orange blossom water Stir. Strain. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry on a pick.
Darcy's Donkey
Method: Built Glassware: Collins 2 oz Jameson 1 oz lime juice 1/4 oz honey syrup Top with ginger beer. Garnish with green glitter.
Car Bomb
Dessert
Desserts
Apple Tart
Served with homemade whipped cream.
Apricot Tart
Served with homemade whipped cream.
Baklava
2 servings of our delicious baklava.
Berry Cheesecake
Brownie Sundae
Our homemade caramel walnut brownies served with vanilla bean gelato and chocolate sauce.
Caramel Walnut Brownie
Chocolate Carrot Cake
Served with homemade whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Served with creme anglaise.
Cocorange
Chocolate cake with layers of Grand Marnier chocolate mousse and orange Grand Marnier Bavarian cream. Served with crème anglaise.
Coffee Cake
Concord Cake
Layers of chocolate meringue and chocolate mousse Served with crème anglaise.
Fruit Tartlet
Gateau Valencia
Hazelnut Torte
Layers of flourless hazelnut cake and rum chocolate butter cream. Served with chocolate sauce
Lemon Mascarpone
Served with homemade raspberry sauce.
Marjolaine
Hazelnut Meringue with chocolate and vanilla buttercream. Served with creme anglaise.
Mexican Wedding Cookie
Berry Tartlet
Marzipan filling bakery crust served with homemade whipped cream.
Mondel Bread
Pear Charlotte
Lady finger cake with layers of poached pears, chocolate mousse and pear brandy Bavarian cream. Served with raspberry sauce
Pecan Tart
Served with vanilla ice cream.
Pecan Tossie
Pistachio Pear Tart
Served with homemade whipped cream.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Served with homemade whipped cream.
Small Dessert Platter
Pecan tossie, Mexican wedding cookie, baklava, mondel bread
Tiramisu
Layers of lady finger cake dipped in espresso and made with Mascarpone cheese custard. Served with espresso crème anglaise sauce.
Walnut Tarte
Caramelized walnuts with chocolate ganache. Served with our homemade whipped cream.
White Chocolate Mousse Dacquoise
Almond and Hazelnut meringue with white chocolate mousse. Served over fresh raspberry sauce.
White Chocolate Lemon Bombe
Sacher Torte
Fraisier
Lunch and Dinner
DAILY SPECIALS
Catfish
Whole fried catfish marinated in fresh ginger, garlic and soy sauce. Served with basmati rice.
STIR FRIED ORIENTAL VEGETABLES
An assortment of oriental veggies stir fried with fresh garlic and ginger with a touch of soy sauce. Served over a bed of brown rice.
Medallions of filet mignon
CURRIED CHICKEN LIVER
With onions and tomatoes, served with toasted fresh naan.
MORGH KOFTA
Ground breast of chicken mixed with light spices and served with mint chutney.
FRESH HALIBUT
Steamed with olive oil and topped with a tomato cherry salsa. Served with mashed potatoes.
KICHERI QUROUT
Thick rice and mung beans topped with specially prepared yogurt and chunks of lamb in sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
Served with fresh lemon and shrimp cocktail sauce.
Lamb Kofta
Ground lamb meatball with onions, coriander, tomatoes and lentils. Served with fresh naan (Afghan flat bread).
De Piaza
Slices of lamb wrapped in a thin flat bread served with marinated onions and yellow lentil beans.
Steak and Frites
Choice New York topped with red wine sauce and served with French fries.
Salmon Tartar
Prepared with fresh salmon, guacamole and persian cucumbers.
Chicken Cacciatore
Bone in chicken cooked with onion, tomato, fresh basil and roasted assorted bell peppers. Served over fettuccine pasta.
Rainbow Trout
Saute`d in olive oil with sliced potatoes, roasted sliced almonds and green beans.
Chicken Dampokht
Boneless, skinless breast of chicken cooked with garden vegetables and basmati rice in homemade chicken stock. Served with salata, a mixture of chopped cucumber, onion and tomato in a lime vinaigrette.
DAHL CHALAU
Red lentils cooked with onions and fresh ginger over chunks of lamb with lamb sauce. Served with basmati rice.
FETTUCCINE WITH LAMB
FETTUCCINE WITH LAMB Roasted leg of lamb with red wine sauce served over fettuccine noodles
GULPI CHALAU
Fresh cauliflower cooked with lamb and curry powder. Served with basmati rice.
Smoked Trout Salad
With chopped greens and vegetables in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Fresh Swordfish
Grilled and topped with a creamy mustard sauce and served with mashed potatoes.
Tandoori Chicken
Tandoori Chicken Bone in chicken marinated in tandoori and served with basmati rice and salata.
Free Bar Chips
Starters
Afghan Fries
Fresh potatoes dipped in a special batter and deep fried.
Asparagus Fries
Coated in parmesan batter.
Bolawnies
Ground beef, potatoes and onions stuffed in a thin dough and deep-fried. Served with fresh yogurt sauce.
Ceviche
Shrimp and salmon mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and our homemade spicy salsa. Served with tortilla chips.
Combination Platter
A combination of: - bolawnies - deep fried wontons with beef and potato), - gandana bolawnies - the vegetarian form of bolawnies - dolma - grape leaves stuffed with rice with drizzled yogurt sauce on top - hummus - served with fresh naan (Afghan flat bread) - kashk badenjan - grilled eggplant with fresh yogurt sauce on top
Combo Tostadas
A combination of all 3 tostadas spicy ahi tuna spicy tuna salad and lamb
Dolma
Grape leaves filled with rice and topped with yogurt. Vegetarian.
French Fries
Gandana Bolawnies
Fresh leeks and potatoes in thin dough. Served with a cilantro yogurt sauce.
Hummus bi Tahini
Add vegetables for $2.50 Add veggies and naan for $2.50
Lamb Tostadas
2 fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, melted cheese and chunks of lamb with lamb sauce.
Mantoo
Beef dumplings spiced with coriander and tumeric filled in a wonton. Served with yogurt and meat sauce.
Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla add chicken $3.50
Spicy Ahi Tostadas
2 fried corn tortilla tostadas with sliced Ahi Tuna seared rare and bell peppers, fresh spinach and jalapenos in a raspberry vinaigrette.
Spicy Corn Cake
Topped with homemade black beans, salsa, and sour cream. Vegetarian and spicy.
Steak Tacos
3 tacos made of thinly sliced choice steak, cilantro, avocado, lime and our homemade fresh and spicy salsa.
Tandoori Fries
French fries tossed in tandoori sauce.
Tandoori Wings
Homemade, signature recipe
Side Fresh Potato Chips and salsa
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared rare Ahi Tuna over a bed of mixed greens tossed with bell peppers and raspberry vinaigrette.
Beet Salad
Mixed greens with goat cheese and toasted walnuts tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Assorted greens, chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, scallions and egg and choice of dressing.
Corn and Feta Cheese Salad
Assorted greens, roasted bell peppers, & feta in a balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken: $4.50 Small Corn and Feta Salad: $11
Dinner Salad
Mixed greens, garbanzo and kidney beans and diced tomatoes served with your choice of dressing: House dressing - low fat yogurt vinaigrette Ranch Blue Cheese Balsamic Vinaigrette Lime Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine w/ feta, tomato, olives, red onions & cucumbers in a lime vinaigrette. Add Chicken: $4.50 Small Greek Salad: $11
Kale Caesar
Choose romaine or kale greens tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
Kale Caesar with Chicken
Choose romaine or kale greens tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing with chicken breast slices.
Lentil Salad
Lentil and lima beans with diced vegetables, fresh dill and lime vinaigrette.
Salata
Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & cilantro with lime vinaigrette and broiled chicken breast cubes.
Tostada Salad With Chicken
Wedge Salad
Choice of romaine or iceberg lettuce with teardrop tomatoes, bacon and crumbled blue cheese with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Soups
Steak and Lamb
Beef Short Ribs
Boneless, slow cooked ribs with mashed potatoes and onion rings.
Beef Stroganoff
Served with basmati rice
Kabuli Pilaf
Chunks of lamb with sauce topped with rice pilaf, carrots and raisins, and a side of grilled eggplant, tomato and yogurt sauce.
Lamb Burrito
Lamb cooked w/ lamb sauce, baked beans, 3-cheese blend inside a flour tortilla topped w/ sour cream and served with Afghan fries.
Lamb Chops
Served with your choice of rice or potatoes.
Lamb Fajita
Roast lamb cooked w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ black beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & fresh flour tortillas.
Lamb Kabob
Chunks of boneless leg of lamb marinated, broiled, and served with grilled tomatoes and onions. Served over basmati rice.
Lamb Shank
Oven roasted w/ garlic, tomatoes, & onions over white beans & sauteed spinach.
Lamb Stew
Boneless leg of lamb cooked with potatoes, peas and carrots.
New York Steak
With French fries and Cabernet sauce.
Ribeye Steak
Served w/ mashed potatoes & red wine sauce.
Roast e Barra
Roast leg of lamb topped with rice pilaf, carrots and raisins aside grilled vegetables.
Sabzee Chalau
Fresh spinach , cilantro, and onions cooked with chunks of boneless lamb. Served with basmati rice.
Shish Kabob
Marinated choice meat, broiled and served over rice pilaf then topped with grilled onions and tomatoes.
Seafood
Tandoori Salmon
Fettucine with Shrimp
Fettucine mixed with green beans and shrimp in homemade cream sauce.
Fresh Branzino
A mild Mediterranean grilled fish served with sliced boiled potatoes, fresh herbs and a lemon caper sauce.
Fresh Grilled Salmon
Fresh salmon fillet grilled with herb butter. Served with rice or potatoes.
Poached Salmon Dinner
Poached salmon topped with a julienne of garden vegetables in a tomato caper sauce.
Seared Ahi Tuna
Seared rare with scallions, fresh ginger and soy sauce. Served with Basmati rice.
Shrimp Tandoori
Thailand shrimp marinated in tandoori masala, grilled with assorted bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. Served with basmati rice.
Poultry
Chicken Fajita
Cooked w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ black beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & fresh flour tortillas.
Chicken Kabob
Skinless, boneless chicken breast broiled and marinated then topped with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, tomatoes and basmati rice.
Chicken Picatta
Bell peppers, poached eggs, salsa, onions & chicken over corn tortillas.
Chicken with Ginger
Boneless and organic chicken breast cooked w/ ginger, soy sauce and scallions. Served with basmati rice. Add oriental vegetables for $3.50
Chicken with Ginger and Oriental Vegetables
Fried Chicken
Bone in fried chicken served with mashed potatoes, homemade gravy and grilled vegetables.
Fried Chicken and Waffles
Bone in fried chicken served with a Belgian waffle.
Lawand Morgh
Boneless chicken breast cooked w/onions, mushrooms & cilantro in yogurt sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Lemon Chicken
Narenj Pilaf
Chicken on bone cooked with tomatoes, cardamom and onion sauce and topped with Basmati rice, caramelized orange peel, slivered almonds and pistachios.
Kabobs
Ashraf Kabob
Chunks of turkey breast, marinated in lemon juice, red onions, corriander, garlic, soy sauce and chicken stock. Served over fresh Afghan naan.
Chicken Kabob
Lamb Kabob
Lola Kabob
Lean ground beef mixed w/ green peppers, onions & spices topped with grilled onions & tomatoes over rice pilaf.
Shish Kabob
Marinated choice meat, broiled and served over rice pilaf then topped with grilled onions and tomatoes.
Vegetarian
Afghan Fries
Fresh potatoes dipped in a special batter and deep fried.
Angel Hair Pasta
With fresh garlic, basil, tomatoes & olive oil. Add Chicken $3.50 Add 4 jumbo Shrimp $7.50
Asparagus Fries
Coated in parmesan batter.
Avocado and Swiss Cheese
Served with hash browns, pancakes or Afghan fries.
Badenjan Boranie
Eggplant topped with tomato, yogurt sauce and dried mint atop rice pilaf with carrots and raisins
Dolma
Fresh Garden Omelette
Mixed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, green beans , carrots), avocado and fresh spinach. Choose yogurt or sour cream.
Gandana Bolawnies
Goat Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers & onions.
Greek Salad
Romaine w/ feta, tomato, olives, red onions & cucumbers in a lime vinaigrette. Add Chicken: $4.50 Small Greek Salad: $11
Lentil Salad
Spinach and Cheese Quiche
Served with soup or salad.
Vegetarian Pasta
Shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, and penne pasta in pesto cream sauce.
Veggie Chili
Beans, peppers, corn, rice, tomatoes and spices. Served with corn bread.
Walter's Vegetarian
Rice pilaf, black beans and salata (chopped cucumbers, tomatoes and onions in a lime vinaigrette).
Wild Mushroom Fettucine
Wild mushroom essence, asparagus, and a touch of cream.
Pasta
Angel Hair Pasta
Angel Hair with Chicken
With fresh garlic, basil, tomatoes & olive oil.
Angel Hair with Shrimp
With fresh garlic, basil, tomatoes & olive oil.
Spicy Pasta
Strips of stir-fried chicken breast with chili peppers, fresh ginger, soy sauce and scallions with fettuccine pasta.
Vegetarian Pasta
Shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, and penne pasta in pesto cream sauce.
Wild Mushroom Fettucine
Fettucine with Shrimp
Fettucine mixed with green beans and shrimp in homemade cream sauce.
Pizza
Goat Cheese Pizza
Served with sun dried tomatoes and pesto sauce.
Gravlax Pizza
Home cured salmon, crème fraiche,red onions and capers.
Margherita Pizza
Fresh basil, tomatoes and olive oil. Add chicken $3.50
Margherita Pizza with Chicken
Fresh basil, tomatoes and olive oil.
Tandoori Chicken Pizza
Skinless breast of chicken cooked in Indian spices, red onions and fresh cilantro.
Burgers
Afghan Burger
Lean Ground Beef Patty mixed with green onions. Served with Afghan Fries
Chicken Breast Burger
Served with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach and pesto mayo. Served with potato chips.
Classic Burger Plate
Served with french fries. Add cheese $1.00
Combination Burger
1/2 lb. fresh lean ground beef topped with sauteed mushrooms, melted jack cheese and avocado. Served with Afghan fries.
Tandoori Lamb Burger
Ground lamb patty with garlic, onions & tandoori masala. Served with spicy coleslaw and sweet potato fries.
The Stuffed Burger
Back by popular demand. Double beef patty stuffed with sauteed mushrooms and jack cheese on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with tandoori fries.
Sandwiches
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of wheat, white or sourdough bread. Served with French Fries
Club Sandwich
Choice of turkey, burger patty, roast lamb or chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries.
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Hot turkey with mashed potatoes, chicken gravy served on white bread with cranberry sauce.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad with American cheese on sourdough. Served with fries.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Fresh tuna salad served with your choice of soup or salad
Chili and Quiches
Kids Menu
Cheese Pizza
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Grilled Cheese
Served with French Fries
Plain Pasta
Choose between Fettucini, Penne or Angel Hair Noodles with Butter
Quesadilla
Breakfast
Combination Breakfasts
One Egg Breakfast
With hash browns, bread, butter and jelly. Substitute fruit: Add $1.75
Two Egg Breakfast
With hash browns, bread, butter and jelly. Substitute fruit: Add $1.75
Afghan Patty and Eggs
Lean ground beef mixed with bell peppers and green onions. Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.
Bacon and Eggs
Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.
Beef Patty and Eggs
Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, refried beans, scallions and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and (spicy)salsa.
Chicken Sausage and Eggs
Served with hash browns, pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.
Corn Cake and Black Beans Breakfast
Homemade corn cake topped with two poached eggs, black beans and a side of (spicy) salsa.
Currant Scone Breakfast
Served with cream cheese and jelly.
Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin. Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.
Eggs Benedict with Gravlax
With your choice of fresh or cooked spinach. Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.
Fresh Fruit Plate
Served with low-fat yogurt and French bread.
Gravlax Breakfast
House cured salmon, red onions, fresh dill, and capers. Served with Naan (Afghan flat bread) and hard boiled eggs.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs sunny side up on corn tortillas topped with Mexican tomato sauce, avocado, and sour cream.
Lamb Sausage and Eggs
Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.
Naan Breakfast
Served with feta cheese and fresh mint leaves.
Oatmeal
Served with a mixture of raisins, nuts spices , brown sugar and alongside homemade coffee cake.
Sausage and Eggs
Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.
Steak and Eggs
Omelettes
Avocado and Swiss Cheese
Served with hash browns, pancakes or Afghan fries.
Chili Omelette
Claremont Omelette
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes.
Feta Cheese Omelette
Served with eggplant or lamb.
Fresh Garden Omelette
Mixed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, green beans , carrots), avocado and fresh spinach. Choose yogurt or sour cream.
Goat Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers & onions.
Mexican Omelette
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, and red Mexican sauce.
Ratatouille Omelette
Italian sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, Pomodoro tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Special Omelette
Three cheeses and fresh mushrooms.
Spinach Omelette
Cooked spinach with sautéed mushrooms or lamb.
French Toast, Waffles and Pancakes
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Coffee
americano
cafe latte
cafe mocha
cappuccino
Decaf Cappuccino
coffee
decaf americano
decaf cafe latte
decaf cafe mocha
decaf coffee
decaf espresso
decaf iced coffee
espresso
double espresso
Hot Chocolate
iced coffee
Tea
Soda
Juice
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
Established in 1957, Walter's has been a landmark in this college community for decades. Come in and enjoy! Global Cuisine
310 Yale Ave, Claremont, CA 91711