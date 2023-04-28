Restaurant header imageView gallery

Walter's Restaurant

2,432 Reviews

$$

310 Yale Ave

Claremont, CA 91711

Popular Items

Lemon Chicken

$25.00

Half organic free range chicken roasted w/ lemon and parsley. Served with veggies & potatoes or rice.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Choose romaine or kale greens tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Add chicken: $4.50 Add shrimp: $7.50

Tandoori Salmon

$33.00

Broiled and boneless salmon filet in tandoori masala served with peach chutney, mint yogurt sauce and basmati rice.

Alcoholic Beverages

Main Cocktails

Basil Drop

$15.00

Fresh basil leaves, Neft vodka, lemon, house syrup, Combier rose liqueur. Recipe: ◌ 3-4 fresh basil leaves ◌ ½ ounce house syrup ◌ 1 ounce lemon juice ◌ ½ ounce Combier rose liqueur ◌ 2 ounces Neft vodka ◌ Place all ingredients into a shaker. Muddle basil leaves lightly. Shake until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into martini glass. Garnish with basil leaf and lemon peel or a cucumber strip

Bitter Angel

$15.00

Sazerac rye, Cynar, lavender, lemon, and Aperol ◌ ¾ ounce lavender syrup ◌ ¾ ounce lemon juice ◌ ½ ounce Aperol ◌ 1 ounce Cynar ◌ 1 ½ ounces Sazerac Rye ◌ Place all ingredients in shaker. Shake with ice until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into rocks glass over big cube. Garnish with a lemon peel garnish

Brown Flower

$15.00

Figenza fig vodka,lemon, lavender, Zucca Rabarbaro. Recipe: ◌ 1 ounce lavender syrup ◌ 1 ounce lemon juice ◌ 1 ounce Zucca Rabarbaro ◌ 2 ounces Figenza fig vodka ◌ Place all ingredients into shaker. Shake until chilled and diluted. Pour entire contents of shaker into a Collins glass. Garnish with a straw and an orange peel flower.

Dancing Bear

$15.00

Copalli rum blanco, Ojo de Tigre mezcal, lemon, and lavender. Recipe: ◌ ½ ounce lavender syrup ◌ ½ ounce lemon juice ◌ ½ ounce Ojo de Tigre mezcal ◌ 1 ½ ounces Copalli Rum blanco ◌ Place all ingredients into shaker. Shake until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into rocks glass over a big ice cube. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry and lemon peel.

Flowers for Fiona

$15.00

Gunpowder gin, Zucca Rabarbaro, lemon, lavender and Combier rose liqueur. Recipe: ◌ ¾ ounce lavender syrup ◌ ¾ ounce lemon juice ◌ ½ ounce Combier rose liqueur ◌ ½ ounce Zucca Rabarbaro ◌ 1 ½ ounces Gunpowder gin ◌ Place all ingredients into shaker. Shake until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into martini glass. Garnish with a grapefruit peel flag

Gin Genie

$15.00

Method: Shaken (reverse dry shake) Glassware: Rocks 3 dashes grapefruit bitters 1 egg white 1 oz lavender syrup 1 oz lime juice 2 oz Ford's gin Shake with ice. Strain out ice. Shake without ice. Pour into rocks glass without ice. Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel or with an orange peel flag.

Matador

$15.00

Ojo de Tigre mezcal, Carpano Dry vermouth, Magdala orange liqueur, and orange bitters. Recipe: ◌ 2 dashes orange bitters ◌ 1 ounce Magdala orange liqueur ◌ 3/4 ounce Carpano Dry vermouth ◌ 1 ½ ounces Ojo de Tigre mezcal ◌ Place all ingredients into a shaker. Shake until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an orange peel

Negroni Noir

$15.00

Gunpowder gin, Cynar, Campari, and Carpano Classico. Recipe: ◌ ¾ ounce Campari ◌ ¾ ounce Carpano Clasico vermouth ◌ ¾ ounce Cynar ◌ 1 ½ ounce Gunpowder gin ◌ Place all ingredients in a mixing glass. Stir until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into a rocks glass over a big cube. Garnish with an orange slice.

Red Raspberry Sangria

$7.00

Red wine, fruit brandy, agave nectar, fresh orange juice and raspberry puree

Walter's Manhattan

$15.00

Sazerac rye, Meletti Amaro, Carpano Dry Vermouth and Angostura bitters. Recipe: ◌ 2 dashes Angostura Bitters ◌ ½ ounce Carpano Dry vermouth ◌ ½ ounce Meletti Amaro ◌ 2 ounces Sazerac Rye ◌ Place all ingredients in a mixing glass, stir with ice until chilled and diluted ◌ Strain into martini glass, add a Luxardo cherry, express an orange peel across the top

Walter's Margarita

$15.00

Fresh lime juice, Magdala orange liqueur, and your choice of Lunazul tequila blanco or Ojo de Tigre mezcal Recipe: ◌ ½ ounce house syrup ◌ 1 ounce lime juice ◌ ¾ ounce Magdala liqueur ◌ 2 ounces Lunazul tequila blanco or Ojo de Tigre mezcal, customer’s choice ◌ Place all ingredients into a mixing glass. Shake until chilled and diluted. ◌ Dump entire contents of shaker into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime peel

Walter's Mojito

$15.00

Copalli rum blanco, fresh lime juice, house syrup, fresh mint, and Peychaud’s bitters Recipe: ◌ 2 dashes Peychaud's bitters ◌ ~10 fresh mint leaves ◌ 1 ounce house syrup ◌ 1 ounce lime juice ◌ 2 ounces Copalli rum ◌ Place all ingredients directly into a Collins glass. Lightly muddle the mint leaves to express the oils. ◌ Add ice to fill the glass. Stir briefly. ◌ Add more ice to fill glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with a straw, mint sprig, and lime slice

Walter's Old Fashioned

$15.00

Evan Williams Bourbon, turbinado, and Angostura and orange bitters, Recipe: ◌ 1/4 ounce or two barspoons of Old Fashioned Syrup ◌ 2 1/2 ounces Evan Williams Bourbon ◌ Place all ingredients directly into a mixing glass. ◌ Add ice to the glass. Stir until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into a rocks glass over a large cube. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry and a flamed orange peel.

Walter's Vesper

$15.00

Shaken, not stirred. Gunpowder gin, potato vodka, and Carpano Bianco. Recipe: ◌ 1 orange peel ◌ ¾ ounce Carpano Bianco ◌ 1 ounce Blue Ice Potato Vodka ◌ 1 ½ ounces Gunpowder gin ◌ Place all ingredients into shaker. Shake with a regal shake (with the orange peel inside the shaker) until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into a martini glass. Discard the orange peel. Garnish with a lemon peel expressed across the top of the drink.

White Peach Sangria

$7.00

White wine, fruit brandy, agave nectar, fresh squeezed orange juice and fruit puree.

Beers on Draft

Ace Pineapple Cider

$7.00

Agua Santa

$7.00

Allagash Belgian White Ale

$7.00

Allagash Brewing Company 5.2%

Angry Orchard Cider

$4.00

Aurora Hoppyalis

$8.00

Baseline Double IPA

$9.00

Claremont Craft Ales 8.2%

Beach Week Grapefruit IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Blood Orange IPA

$9.00

Latitude 33 Brewing Company 7.3%

Blue Moon

$7.00

MillerCoors 5.4%

Boat Shoes Hazy IPA

$9.00

Bogtrotter Irish Red Ale

$9.00

City of Trees IPA

$9.00

Claremont Craft Ales 6.2%

Coors Light Lager

$4.00

American Lager 4.2%

Dead Guy Ale #27

$9.00

Delirium Tremens Belgian Ale

$9.00

Brouwerij Huyghe 8.5%

Dos Equis Lager

$7.00

Mexican Lager 4.2%

Early Bird French Toast Stout

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$8.00

Deschutes Brewery 6.4%

Guinness Stout

$8.00

Happy Days Imperial Red Ale

$8.00

Claremont Craft Ales 9.5%

Harland Japanese Lager

$8.00

Harlan Brewing 5% ABV

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer

$8.00

Honey Hips Blonde Ale

$8.00

Latitude 33 Brewing Co. 8.3%

Houblon Chouffe Belgian Ale

$10.00

Brasserie d'Achouffe 9%

Icelandic Toasted Porter

$9.00

India Pale Whale

$8.00

Jacaranda Rye IPA

$9.00

Claremont Craft Ales 6.7%

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Lagunitas Brewing Co. 6.2%

Long Drink

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Never Better Double IPA

$9.00

Coronado Brewing Co. 8.1%

No Güey Mango IPA

$9.00

Oatmeal Stout

$9.00

Orange Ave Wheat Ale

$7.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager

$7.00

Pabst Brewing Co. 4.8%

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$8.00

Paulaner Brewery 5.5%

Picnic Ligtning Hazy IPA

$8.00

Brouwerij West 6.8%

Pomona Queen

$7.00

Roble'd

$8.00

Claremont Craft Ales 6.5%

Triple IPA

$10.00

Claremont Craft Ales 10.2%

Trumer Pilsner

$8.00

Walter's Honey Blonde

$7.00

Coronado Brewing 4.5%

Allagash Belgian White Ale

$7.00

Allagash Brewing Company 5.2%

Blue Moon

$7.00

MillerCoors 5.4%

Delirium Tremens Belgian Ale

$9.00

Brouwerij Huyghe 8.5%

Houblon Chouffe Belgian Ale

$10.00

Brasserie d'Achouffe 9%

Angry Orchard Cider

$4.00

Orange Ave Wheat Ale

$7.00

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$8.00

Paulaner Brewery 5.5%

Ace Pineapple Cider

$7.00

Aurora Hoppyalis

$8.00

Baseline Double IPA

$9.00

Claremont Craft Ales 8.2%

Beach Week Grapefruit IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Blood Orange IPA

$9.00

Latitude 33 Brewing Company 7.3%

Boat Shoes Hazy IPA

$9.00

City of Trees IPA

$9.00

Claremont Craft Ales 6.2%

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$8.00

Deschutes Brewery 6.4%

India Pale Whale

$8.00

Jacaranda Rye IPA

$9.00

Claremont Craft Ales 6.7%

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Lagunitas Brewing Co. 6.2%

Never Better Double IPA

$9.00

Coronado Brewing Co. 8.1%

No Güey Mango IPA

$9.00

Picnic Ligtning Hazy IPA

$8.00

Brouwerij West 6.8%

Triple IPA

$10.00

Claremont Craft Ales 10.2%

Honey Hips Blonde Ale

$8.00

Latitude 33 Brewing Co. 8.3%

Stella Belgian Lager FB#1

$7.00Out of stock

Trumer Pilsner

$8.00

Walter's Honey Blonde

$7.00

Coronado Brewing 4.5%

Agua Santa

$7.00

Coors Light Lager

$4.00

American Lager 4.2%

Dos Equis Lager

$7.00

Mexican Lager 4.2%

Harland Japanese Lager

$8.00

Harlan Brewing 5% ABV

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager

$7.00

Pabst Brewing Co. 4.8%

Pomona Queen

$7.00

Stella Belgian Lager FB#1

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Guinness Stout

$8.00

Icelandic Toasted Porter

$9.00

Oatmeal Stout

$9.00

Early Bird French Toast Stout

$8.00

Bogtrotter Irish Red Ale

$9.00

Happy Days Imperial Red Ale

$8.00

Claremont Craft Ales 9.5%

Hazelnut Brown Ale

$8.00

Rogue ales 5.6%

Roble'd

$8.00

Claremont Craft Ales 6.5%

Wine

Corkage Fee per Bottle

$17.50

Chardonnay Cakebread Bottle

$72.00

Napa Valley 2018

Chardonnay Hess Collection Bottle

$45.00

Napa Valley 2018

Chardonnay Kenwood Bottle

$32.00

Monterey/Sonoma 2018

Chardonnay Matanzas Creek Bottle

$57.00

Sonoma County 2018

Chardonnay Murphy Goode Bottle

$45.00

Sonoma County

Chardonnay Patz and Hall Bottle

$68.00

Sonoma County 2017

Chardonnay Rombauer Bottle

$77.00

Carneros 2019

Chardonnay Sonoma Cutrer Bottle

$45.00

Russian River Ranches, Sonoma County 2018

Chardonnay Starmont Bottle

$50.00

Carneros 2016

Chardonnay Walter's Private Label Bottle

$33.00

Maddalena Vineyards

Gewurztraminer Fetzer Bottle

$35.00

California

Moscato Jacob's Creek Bottle

$33.00

Pinot Grigio Maddalena Bottle

$33.00

Monterey County 2019

Pinot Grigio Masianco Bottle

$32.00

Del Venezie 2018

Riesling Pacific Rim Bottle

$33.00

Nahe 2018

Rose Bieler Pere Et Fils Bottle

$65.00

Bandol Reserve

Rose Brut Rose Scharffenberger Bottle

$45.00

Anderson Valley

Rose of Pinot Noir Copain Bottle

$74.00

Mendocino County 2019

Sauvignon Blanc Brander Cuvee Nicolas Bottle

$45.00

Los Olivos 2018

Sauvignon Blanc Kuranui Bottle

$29.00

Marlborough New Zealand

Sauvignon Blanc Silverado Bottle

$50.00

Napa Valley 2018

Corkage Fee per Bottle

$17.50

Cabernet Brander Bottle

$40.00

Los Olivos 2017

Cabernet Clos Pegas Bottle

$64.00

Napa Valley 2017

Cabernet Earthquake Bottle

$50.00

Lodi 2017

Cabernet Hess Collection Bottle

$85.00

Napa Valley 2019

Cabernet Jordan Bottle

$98.00

Alexander Valley 2016

Cabernet Rutherford Hill Bottle

$64.00

Napa Valley 2015

Cabernet Walter's Private Label Bottle

$33.00

Maddalena Vineyards

Chateau du Moulin Rouge Bottle

$46.00

Bordeaux Style Red Blend

Crianza Montecillo

$48.00

Malbec Chateau La Martine Bottle

$39.00

French Malbec Cahors

Malbec Gascon Bottle

$39.00

Mendoza Argentina 2019

Merlot St. Francis Bottle

$40.00

Sonoma County 2017

Merlot Walter's Private Label Bottle

$33.00

Maddalena Vineyards

Pinot Noir A to Z Bottle

$45.00

Oregon 2017

Pinot Noir La Crema Bottle

$63.00

Willamette

Pinot Noir Martin Ray Bottle

$41.00

Sonoma 2017

Pinot Noir Raeburn Bottle

$49.00

Russian River, Sonoma 2019

Pinot Noir Siduri Bottle

$98.00

Santa Lucia Highlands 2016

Shiraz The Footbolt Bottle

$50.00

McLaren Vale 2016

Siena Ferrari Carano Bottle

$50.00

Sonoma County 2017

Corkage Fee per Bottle

$17.50

Blanc de Blanc Varichon and Clerc

$66.00

France

Brut Domaine St. Michele

$28.00

Columbia Valley

Brut Roederer Estate

$55.00

Anderson Valley

Brut Taittinger

$90.00

Reims, France

Brut Wycliffe Bottle

$26.00

California

Prosecco La Marca Bottle

$38.00

Veneto

Rose Brut Rose Scharffenberger Bottle

$45.00

Anderson Valley

Lucien Albrecht Rosé Bottle

$40.00

St. Pat's

Irish Breakfast

$13.00

Fill shot glass with Fighting 69th/Nixta blend. Fill pint glass half full of Early Bird French Toast Stout Bomb

Galway Girl

$13.00

Method: Shaken Glassware: Coupette 1 oz Connemara 1 oz Gunpowder gin 1 oz Magdala orange liqueur 1/2 oz lemon juice 1/4 oz honey syrup Shake. Strain. Garnish with an orange peel.

Luckiest Charms

$13.00

4 oz. pre-batched milk punch in a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnished with marshmallows.

Rowan Cosh

$13.00

Method: Stirred Glassware: Coupette 3/4 oz Gunpowder gin 3/4 oz Connemara 3/4 oz The Sexton 3/4 oz Carpano Classico 2 dashes orange blossom water Stir. Strain. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry on a pick.

Darcy's Donkey

$13.00

Method: Built Glassware: Collins 2 oz Jameson 1 oz lime juice 1/4 oz honey syrup Top with ginger beer. Garnish with green glitter.

Car Bomb

$13.00

Dessert

Desserts

Apple Tart

$11.00

Served with homemade whipped cream.

Apricot Tart

$11.00Out of stock

Served with homemade whipped cream.

Baklava

$10.00

2 servings of our delicious baklava.

Berry Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Our homemade caramel walnut brownies served with vanilla bean gelato and chocolate sauce.

Caramel Walnut Brownie

$3.75

Chocolate Carrot Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Served with homemade whipped cream.

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$3.75

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Served with creme anglaise.

Cocorange

$11.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake with layers of Grand Marnier chocolate mousse and orange Grand Marnier Bavarian cream. Served with crème anglaise.

Coffee Cake

$3.75

Concord Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Layers of chocolate meringue and chocolate mousse Served with crème anglaise.

Fruit Tartlet

$8.00

Gateau Valencia

$11.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Torte

$11.00

Layers of flourless hazelnut cake and rum chocolate butter cream. Served with chocolate sauce

Lemon Mascarpone

$11.00

Served with homemade raspberry sauce.

Marjolaine

$11.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Meringue with chocolate and vanilla buttercream. Served with creme anglaise.

Mexican Wedding Cookie

$3.75

Berry Tartlet

$8.00

Marzipan filling bakery crust served with homemade whipped cream.

Mondel Bread

$2.50

Pear Charlotte

$11.00Out of stock

Lady finger cake with layers of poached pears, chocolate mousse and pear brandy Bavarian cream. Served with raspberry sauce

Pecan Tart

$11.00Out of stock

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Pecan Tossie

$4.00

Pistachio Pear Tart

$11.00Out of stock

Served with homemade whipped cream.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Served with homemade whipped cream.

Small Dessert Platter

$13.00

Pecan tossie, Mexican wedding cookie, baklava, mondel bread

Tiramisu

$11.00

Layers of lady finger cake dipped in espresso and made with Mascarpone cheese custard. Served with espresso crème anglaise sauce.

Walnut Tarte

$11.00Out of stock

Caramelized walnuts with chocolate ganache. Served with our homemade whipped cream.

White Chocolate Mousse Dacquoise

$11.00Out of stock

Almond and Hazelnut meringue with white chocolate mousse. Served over fresh raspberry sauce.

White Chocolate Lemon Bombe

$11.00Out of stock

Sacher Torte

$11.00Out of stock

Fraisier

$11.00Out of stock

Lunch and Dinner

DAILY SPECIALS

Catfish

$28.00

Whole fried catfish marinated in fresh ginger, garlic and soy sauce. Served with basmati rice.

STIR FRIED ORIENTAL VEGETABLES

$23.00

An assortment of oriental veggies stir fried with fresh garlic and ginger with a touch of soy sauce. Served over a bed of brown rice.

Medallions of filet mignon

$39.00Out of stock

CURRIED CHICKEN LIVER

$15.00Out of stock

With onions and tomatoes, served with toasted fresh naan.

MORGH KOFTA

$13.00Out of stock

Ground breast of chicken mixed with light spices and served with mint chutney.

FRESH HALIBUT

$35.00Out of stock

Steamed with olive oil and topped with a tomato cherry salsa. Served with mashed potatoes.

KICHERI QUROUT

$27.00Out of stock

Thick rice and mung beans topped with specially prepared yogurt and chunks of lamb in sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00Out of stock

Served with fresh lemon and shrimp cocktail sauce.

Lamb Kofta

$22.00Out of stock

Ground lamb meatball with onions, coriander, tomatoes and lentils. Served with fresh naan (Afghan flat bread).

De Piaza

$28.00Out of stock

Slices of lamb wrapped in a thin flat bread served with marinated onions and yellow lentil beans.

Steak and Frites

$39.00Out of stock

Choice New York topped with red wine sauce and served with French fries.

Salmon Tartar

$16.00Out of stock

Prepared with fresh salmon, guacamole and persian cucumbers.

Chicken Cacciatore

$26.00Out of stock

Bone in chicken cooked with onion, tomato, fresh basil and roasted assorted bell peppers. Served over fettuccine pasta.

Rainbow Trout

$29.00Out of stock

Saute`d in olive oil with sliced potatoes, roasted sliced almonds and green beans.

Chicken Dampokht

$21.00Out of stock

Boneless, skinless breast of chicken cooked with garden vegetables and basmati rice in homemade chicken stock. Served with salata, a mixture of chopped cucumber, onion and tomato in a lime vinaigrette.

DAHL CHALAU

$29.00Out of stock

Red lentils cooked with onions and fresh ginger over chunks of lamb with lamb sauce. Served with basmati rice.

FETTUCCINE WITH LAMB

$27.00Out of stock

FETTUCCINE WITH LAMB Roasted leg of lamb with red wine sauce served over fettuccine noodles

GULPI CHALAU

$25.00Out of stock

Fresh cauliflower cooked with lamb and curry powder. Served with basmati rice.

Smoked Trout Salad

$18.00Out of stock

With chopped greens and vegetables in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Fresh Swordfish

$35.00Out of stock

Grilled and topped with a creamy mustard sauce and served with mashed potatoes.

Tandoori Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

Tandoori Chicken Bone in chicken marinated in tandoori and served with basmati rice and salata.

Free Bar Chips

Starters

Afghan Fries

$11.00

Fresh potatoes dipped in a special batter and deep fried.

Asparagus Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Coated in parmesan batter.

Bolawnies

$13.00

Ground beef, potatoes and onions stuffed in a thin dough and deep-fried. Served with fresh yogurt sauce.

Ceviche

$15.00

Shrimp and salmon mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and our homemade spicy salsa. Served with tortilla chips.

Combination Platter

$18.00

A combination of: - bolawnies - deep fried wontons with beef and potato), - gandana bolawnies - the vegetarian form of bolawnies - dolma - grape leaves stuffed with rice with drizzled yogurt sauce on top - hummus - served with fresh naan (Afghan flat bread) - kashk badenjan - grilled eggplant with fresh yogurt sauce on top

Combo Tostadas

$16.00

A combination of all 3 tostadas spicy ahi tuna spicy tuna salad and lamb

Dolma

$5.00

Grape leaves filled with rice and topped with yogurt. Vegetarian.

French Fries

$8.00

Gandana Bolawnies

$13.00

Fresh leeks and potatoes in thin dough. Served with a cilantro yogurt sauce.

Hummus bi Tahini

$12.00

Add vegetables for $2.50 Add veggies and naan for $2.50

Lamb Tostadas

$12.00

2 fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, melted cheese and chunks of lamb with lamb sauce.

Mantoo

$13.00

Beef dumplings spiced with coriander and tumeric filled in a wonton. Served with yogurt and meat sauce.

Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese quesadilla add chicken $3.50

Spicy Ahi Tostadas

$17.00

2 fried corn tortilla tostadas with sliced Ahi Tuna seared rare and bell peppers, fresh spinach and jalapenos in a raspberry vinaigrette.

Spicy Corn Cake

$14.00

Topped with homemade black beans, salsa, and sour cream. Vegetarian and spicy.

Steak Tacos

$23.00

3 tacos made of thinly sliced choice steak, cilantro, avocado, lime and our homemade fresh and spicy salsa.

Tandoori Fries

$9.00

French fries tossed in tandoori sauce.

Tandoori Wings

$13.00

Homemade, signature recipe

Side Fresh Potato Chips and salsa

$5.99

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$24.00Out of stock

Seared rare Ahi Tuna over a bed of mixed greens tossed with bell peppers and raspberry vinaigrette.

Beet Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens with goat cheese and toasted walnuts tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Choose romaine or kale greens tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Add chicken: $4.50 Add shrimp: $7.50

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Assorted greens, chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, scallions and egg and choice of dressing.

Corn and Feta Cheese Salad

$17.00

Assorted greens, roasted bell peppers, & feta in a balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken: $4.50 Small Corn and Feta Salad: $11

Dinner Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, garbanzo and kidney beans and diced tomatoes served with your choice of dressing: House dressing - low fat yogurt vinaigrette Ranch Blue Cheese Balsamic Vinaigrette Lime Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$17.00

Romaine w/ feta, tomato, olives, red onions & cucumbers in a lime vinaigrette. Add Chicken: $4.50 Small Greek Salad: $11

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Choose romaine or kale greens tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing

Kale Caesar with Chicken

$14.25

Choose romaine or kale greens tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing with chicken breast slices.

Lentil Salad

$15.00

Lentil and lima beans with diced vegetables, fresh dill and lime vinaigrette.

Salata

$18.00

Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & cilantro with lime vinaigrette and broiled chicken breast cubes.

Tostada Salad With Chicken

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Choice of romaine or iceberg lettuce with teardrop tomatoes, bacon and crumbled blue cheese with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Soups

Aash Cup

$9.50

Aash Bowl

$12.00

Noodles, garbanzo & kidney beans & ground beef in yogurt broth w\ mint.

Turkey Vegetable Cup

$9.50

Turkey Vegetable Bowl

$13.00

Carrots, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli and turkey in a tomato based broth.

Steak and Lamb

Beef Short Ribs

$35.00

Boneless, slow cooked ribs with mashed potatoes and onion rings.

Beef Stroganoff

$24.00

Served with basmati rice

Kabuli Pilaf

$24.00

Chunks of lamb with sauce topped with rice pilaf, carrots and raisins, and a side of grilled eggplant, tomato and yogurt sauce.

Lamb Burrito

$21.00

Lamb cooked w/ lamb sauce, baked beans, 3-cheese blend inside a flour tortilla topped w/ sour cream and served with Afghan fries.

Lamb Chops

$39.00

Served with your choice of rice or potatoes.

Lamb Fajita

$21.00

Roast lamb cooked w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ black beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & fresh flour tortillas.

Lamb Kabob

$30.00

Chunks of boneless leg of lamb marinated, broiled, and served with grilled tomatoes and onions. Served over basmati rice.

Lamb Shank

$30.00

Oven roasted w/ garlic, tomatoes, & onions over white beans & sauteed spinach.

Lamb Stew

$21.00

Boneless leg of lamb cooked with potatoes, peas and carrots.

New York Steak

$42.00

With French fries and Cabernet sauce.

Ribeye Steak

$48.00

Served w/ mashed potatoes & red wine sauce.

Roast e Barra

$25.00

Roast leg of lamb topped with rice pilaf, carrots and raisins aside grilled vegetables.

Sabzee Chalau

$23.00

Fresh spinach , cilantro, and onions cooked with chunks of boneless lamb. Served with basmati rice.

Shish Kabob

$30.00

Marinated choice meat, broiled and served over rice pilaf then topped with grilled onions and tomatoes.

Seafood

Tandoori Salmon

$33.00

Broiled and boneless salmon filet in tandoori masala served with peach chutney, mint yogurt sauce and basmati rice.

Fettucine with Shrimp

$28.00

Fettucine mixed with green beans and shrimp in homemade cream sauce.

Fresh Branzino

$29.00Out of stock

A mild Mediterranean grilled fish served with sliced boiled potatoes, fresh herbs and a lemon caper sauce.

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Fresh salmon fillet grilled with herb butter. Served with rice or potatoes.

Poached Salmon Dinner

$30.00Out of stock

Poached salmon topped with a julienne of garden vegetables in a tomato caper sauce.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$42.00Out of stock

Seared rare with scallions, fresh ginger and soy sauce. Served with Basmati rice.

Shrimp Tandoori

$30.00

Thailand shrimp marinated in tandoori masala, grilled with assorted bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. Served with basmati rice.

Poultry

Chicken Fajita

$21.00

Cooked w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ black beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & fresh flour tortillas.

Chicken Kabob

$27.00

Skinless, boneless chicken breast broiled and marinated then topped with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, tomatoes and basmati rice.

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Bell peppers, poached eggs, salsa, onions & chicken over corn tortillas.

Chicken with Ginger

$23.00

Boneless and organic chicken breast cooked w/ ginger, soy sauce and scallions. Served with basmati rice. Add oriental vegetables for $3.50

Chicken with Ginger and Oriental Vegetables

$25.50

Fried Chicken

$23.00

Bone in fried chicken served with mashed potatoes, homemade gravy and grilled vegetables.

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$25.00

Bone in fried chicken served with a Belgian waffle.

Lawand Morgh

$23.00

Boneless chicken breast cooked w/onions, mushrooms & cilantro in yogurt sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Lemon Chicken

$25.00

Half organic free range chicken roasted w/ lemon and parsley. Served with veggies & potatoes or rice.

Narenj Pilaf

$23.00

Chicken on bone cooked with tomatoes, cardamom and onion sauce and topped with Basmati rice, caramelized orange peel, slivered almonds and pistachios.

Kabobs

Ashraf Kabob

$24.00

Chunks of turkey breast, marinated in lemon juice, red onions, corriander, garlic, soy sauce and chicken stock. Served over fresh Afghan naan.

Chicken Kabob

$27.00

Skinless, boneless chicken breast broiled and marinated then topped with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, tomatoes and basmati rice.

Lamb Kabob

$30.00

Chunks of boneless leg of lamb marinated, broiled, and served with grilled tomatoes and onions. Served over basmati rice.

Lola Kabob

$24.00

Lean ground beef mixed w/ green peppers, onions & spices topped with grilled onions & tomatoes over rice pilaf.

Shish Kabob

$30.00

Marinated choice meat, broiled and served over rice pilaf then topped with grilled onions and tomatoes.

Vegetarian

Afghan Fries

$11.00

Fresh potatoes dipped in a special batter and deep fried.

Angel Hair Pasta

$17.00

With fresh garlic, basil, tomatoes & olive oil. Add Chicken $3.50 Add 4 jumbo Shrimp $7.50

Asparagus Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Coated in parmesan batter.

Avocado and Swiss Cheese

$16.00

Served with hash browns, pancakes or Afghan fries.

Badenjan Boranie

$17.00

Eggplant topped with tomato, yogurt sauce and dried mint atop rice pilaf with carrots and raisins

Dolma

$5.00

Grape leaves filled with rice and topped with yogurt. Vegetarian.

Fresh Garden Omelette

$15.00

Mixed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, green beans , carrots), avocado and fresh spinach. Choose yogurt or sour cream.

Gandana Bolawnies

$13.00

Fresh leeks and potatoes in thin dough. Served with a cilantro yogurt sauce.

Goat Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato

$17.00

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers & onions.

Greek Salad

$17.00

Romaine w/ feta, tomato, olives, red onions & cucumbers in a lime vinaigrette. Add Chicken: $4.50 Small Greek Salad: $11

Hummus bi Tahini

$12.00

Add vegetables for $2.50 Add veggies and naan for $2.50

Lentil Salad

$15.00

Lentil and lima beans with diced vegetables, fresh dill and lime vinaigrette.

Spinach and Cheese Quiche

$18.00

Served with soup or salad.

Vegetarian Pasta

$18.00

Shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, and penne pasta in pesto cream sauce.

Veggie Chili

$15.00

Beans, peppers, corn, rice, tomatoes and spices. Served with corn bread.

Walter's Vegetarian

$9.00

Rice pilaf, black beans and salata (chopped cucumbers, tomatoes and onions in a lime vinaigrette).

Wild Mushroom Fettucine

$12.00

Wild mushroom essence, asparagus, and a touch of cream.

Pasta

Angel Hair Pasta

$17.00

With fresh garlic, basil, tomatoes & olive oil. Add Chicken $3.50 Add 4 jumbo Shrimp $7.50

Angel Hair with Chicken

$21.50

With fresh garlic, basil, tomatoes & olive oil.

Angel Hair with Shrimp

$25.50

With fresh garlic, basil, tomatoes & olive oil.

Spicy Pasta

$26.00

Strips of stir-fried chicken breast with chili peppers, fresh ginger, soy sauce and scallions with fettuccine pasta.

Vegetarian Pasta

$18.00

Shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, and penne pasta in pesto cream sauce.

Wild Mushroom Fettucine

$12.00

Wild mushroom essence, asparagus, and a touch of cream.

Fettucine with Shrimp

$28.00

Fettucine mixed with green beans and shrimp in homemade cream sauce.

Pizza

Goat Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Served with sun dried tomatoes and pesto sauce.

Gravlax Pizza

$23.00

Home cured salmon, crème fraiche,red onions and capers.

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Fresh basil, tomatoes and olive oil. Add chicken $3.50

Margherita Pizza with Chicken

$19.50

Fresh basil, tomatoes and olive oil.

Tandoori Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Skinless breast of chicken cooked in Indian spices, red onions and fresh cilantro.

Burgers

Afghan Burger

$17.00

Lean Ground Beef Patty mixed with green onions. Served with Afghan Fries

Chicken Breast Burger

$21.00

Served with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach and pesto mayo. Served with potato chips.

Classic Burger Plate

$16.00

Served with french fries. Add cheese $1.00

Combination Burger

$22.00

1/2 lb. fresh lean ground beef topped with sauteed mushrooms, melted jack cheese and avocado. Served with Afghan fries.

Tandoori Lamb Burger

$20.00

Ground lamb patty with garlic, onions & tandoori masala. Served with spicy coleslaw and sweet potato fries.

The Stuffed Burger

$19.00

Back by popular demand. Double beef patty stuffed with sauteed mushrooms and jack cheese on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with tandoori fries.

Sandwiches

BLT

$15.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of wheat, white or sourdough bread. Served with French Fries

Club Sandwich

$19.00

Choice of turkey, burger patty, roast lamb or chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$19.00

Hot turkey with mashed potatoes, chicken gravy served on white bread with cranberry sauce.

Tuna Melt

$18.00

Tuna salad with American cheese on sourdough. Served with fries.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Fresh tuna salad served with your choice of soup or salad

Chili and Quiches

Quiche Lorraine

$18.00

Bacon, cheese, onion, sour cream and eggs. Served with soup or salad.

Spinach and Cheese Quiche

$18.00

Served with soup or salad.

Veggie Chili

$15.00

Beans, peppers, corn, rice, tomatoes and spices. Served with corn bread.

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Served with French Fries

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Served with French fries

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with French Fries

Plain Pasta

$9.00

Choose between Fettucini, Penne or Angel Hair Noodles with Butter

Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese quesadilla add chicken $3.50

Breakfast

Combination Breakfasts

One Egg Breakfast

$10.00

With hash browns, bread, butter and jelly. Substitute fruit: Add $1.75

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.00

With hash browns, bread, butter and jelly. Substitute fruit: Add $1.75

Afghan Patty and Eggs

$17.00

Lean ground beef mixed with bell peppers and green onions. Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.

Bacon and Eggs

$14.00

Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.

Beef Patty and Eggs

$16.00

Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, refried beans, scallions and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and (spicy)salsa.

Chicken Sausage and Eggs

$17.00

Served with hash browns, pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.

Corn Cake and Black Beans Breakfast

$13.00

Homemade corn cake topped with two poached eggs, black beans and a side of (spicy) salsa.

Currant Scone Breakfast

$7.00

Served with cream cheese and jelly.

Eggs Benedict

$20.00

Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin. Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.

Eggs Benedict with Gravlax

$22.00

With your choice of fresh or cooked spinach. Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.

Fresh Fruit Plate

$12.00

Served with low-fat yogurt and French bread.

Gravlax Breakfast

$21.00

House cured salmon, red onions, fresh dill, and capers. Served with Naan (Afghan flat bread) and hard boiled eggs.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two eggs sunny side up on corn tortillas topped with Mexican tomato sauce, avocado, and sour cream.

Lamb Sausage and Eggs

$18.00

Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.

Naan Breakfast

$8.00

Served with feta cheese and fresh mint leaves.

Oatmeal

$11.00

Served with a mixture of raisins, nuts spices , brown sugar and alongside homemade coffee cake.

Sausage and Eggs

$17.00

Served with hashbrowns,pancakes or Afghan fries. Substitute fruit $1.75 extra.

Steak and Eggs

$33.00

Omelettes

Avocado and Swiss Cheese

$16.00

Served with hash browns, pancakes or Afghan fries.

Chili Omelette

$17.00

Claremont Omelette

$16.00

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes.

Feta Cheese Omelette

$16.00

Served with eggplant or lamb.

Fresh Garden Omelette

$16.00

Mixed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, green beans , carrots), avocado and fresh spinach. Choose yogurt or sour cream.

Goat Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato

$17.00

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers & onions.

Mexican Omelette

$15.00

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, and red Mexican sauce.

Ratatouille Omelette

$17.00

Italian sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, Pomodoro tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Special Omelette

$17.00

Three cheeses and fresh mushrooms.

Spinach Omelette

$17.00

Cooked spinach with sautéed mushrooms or lamb.

French Toast, Waffles and Pancakes

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

French Toast

$12.00

French Toast Combo

$14.00

Served with two slices of bacon & 1 egg.

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$25.00

Bone in fried chicken served with a Belgian waffle.

Pancake Sandwich

$14.00

pancakes, 2 bacon strips, and 1 egg.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

americano

$6.95Out of stock

cafe latte

$6.95Out of stock

cafe mocha

$6.95Out of stock

cappuccino

$6.95Out of stock

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.50Out of stock

coffee

$4.95

decaf americano

$6.50Out of stock

decaf cafe latte

$6.50Out of stock

decaf cafe mocha

$6.50Out of stock

decaf coffee

$4.75

decaf espresso

$4.25

decaf iced coffee

$4.75

espresso

$4.50Out of stock

double espresso

$8.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

iced coffee

$4.95

Tea

Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Black Tea

$4.95

Caffeine free Herb tea

$4.95

Green Tea

$4.95

Hot Tea

$4.95

Iced Tea

$4.95

Soda

Club soda

Coke

$4.95

Diet coke

$4.95

Fiji Bottled Water 500ml Still

$5.25

Ginger Beer

$5.25

Gingerale

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.95

Pelligreno 500ml Bubbly

$5.25

Root beer

$4.95

Shirley Temple

$4.95

Soda Refill

Sprite

$4.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.75

Tonic

$4.95

Juice

Apple juice

$5.50

Cranberry juice

$5.50

Grapefruit juice

$7.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.95

Orange juice

$7.50

Pineapple juice

$5.50

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Milk

Almond Milk

$5.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.75

Milk

$4.75

Oat Milk

$5.75

Soy Milk

$5.75

Water

Fiji Bottled Water 500ml Still

$5.25

Pelligreno 500ml Bubbly

$5.25

Regular Water Bottle

Bread Service

Hot Water With Lemon

Fruit Water

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Established in 1957, Walter's has been a landmark in this college community for decades. Come in and enjoy! Global Cuisine

Website

Location

310 Yale Ave, Claremont, CA 91711

Directions

