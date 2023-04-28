Walter's Restaurant

Walter's Vesper

$15.00

Shaken, not stirred. Gunpowder gin, potato vodka, and Carpano Bianco. Recipe: ◌ 1 orange peel ◌ ¾ ounce Carpano Bianco ◌ 1 ounce Blue Ice Potato Vodka ◌ 1 ½ ounces Gunpowder gin ◌ Place all ingredients into shaker. Shake with a regal shake (with the orange peel inside the shaker) until chilled and diluted. ◌ Strain into a martini glass. Discard the orange peel. Garnish with a lemon peel expressed across the top of the drink.