Walter Station Brewery

Starters

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

With Beer Cheese and Brown Mustard

Disco Chips

$11.00

Kettle Chips covered in beer cheese then topped with bacon, ranch, and green onion

Pretzel Sampler

$15.00

Bavarian Pretzel with beer cheese, brown mustard, and locally sourced meats and cheeses

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$10.00

Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses, garlic, and house seasoning - served with a side of marinara

Nachos

$13.00+

Tortilla chips covered with beer cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, sweet pickled jalapeños, kalamata olives, and green onions

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini, red onion, and Bulgarian Feta with a choice of honey mustard or lemon vinaigrette dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Housemade Croutons

Elote Salad

$14.00

Fresh sliced tomatoes, Basil, Spring Mix, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, and Mozzarella with Sea Salt

Side House Salad

$5.00

Fresh sliced tomatoes, Basil, Spring Mix, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, and Mozzarella with Sea Salt

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh sliced tomatoes, Basil, Spring Mix, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, and Mozzarella with Sea Salt

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Melted Provolone and Parmesan with House Meatballs

Italian Sub

$13.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar

French Dip

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Slices, Basil Ribbons, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, and Sea Salt

Vegetarian Works

$13.00

Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced tomato, and Dijonnaise

Pizzas

Combo #5

$12.00

ANY Half Pizza and side House or Caesar Salad

Margherita

$11.00+

Tomato, Fresh Cut Basil, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Classic Pepperoni

$12.00+

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

PAM

$13.00+

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Bill Murray

$15.00+

Meatballs, Basil, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Super Greeky

$14.00+

Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Chopped Dates, Bulgarian Feta, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Lambhops

$15.00+Out of stock

Persian-style Ground Lamb, Charred Onion, Chopped Tomato, Green Onion, Mozzarella, and Red Sauce with a side of Cucumber Yogurt

Yo Bro

$14.00+

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Hey Ryan

$14.00+

Bacon, Sweet Pickled Jalapeños, Fresh Pineapple, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

The LBP

$15.00+

Baked Yukon Gold Potatoes, Bacon, Cheddar, Ranch, Green Onions, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Chicken Whatever

$15.00+

Buffalo or Sweet Memphis BBQ Sauce, Seasoned Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Phoenix Heat

$15.00+

Bacon, Sweet Pickled Jalapeños, Fresh Pineapple, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Cheese Pizza

$11.00+

Sides

Side Items

Canned Beer

Baja Girl Blond Can

$12.00+

Coffee & Cream Can

$12.00+

Pilzner Schmilzner Can

$12.00+Out of stock

Hazing Arizona Can

$16.00+

Just Be Nice Can

$12.00+

Turnout IPA Can

$16.00+

Waltoberfest Can

$16.00+

Cranberry Smash Can

$16.00+

AO Ale Can

$12.00+

Kegs

Baja Girl Blond

$245.70+

Coffee & Cream

$260.00+

Hazing Arizona

$260.00+

Just Be Nice

$245.70+

Pale Mary

$245.70+

Pilzner Schmilzner

$245.70+

Quick 9

$260.00+

Turnout IPA

$260.00+

Walter Station Hefeweizen

$245.70+

Winston's British Bitter

$245.70+

Waltoberfest

$260.00+

Keg Deposit

Deposit

$50.00

Refund Deposit

-$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Craft Brewery specializing in small batch beers generated for our local community along with a complimentary kitchen menu to accompany our creations.

Location

4056 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034

Directions

Gallery
Walter Station Brewery image
Walter Station Brewery image
Walter Station Brewery image

