Walter Station Brewery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Craft Brewery specializing in small batch beers generated for our local community along with a complimentary kitchen menu to accompany our creations.
Location
4056 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
No Reviews
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W Phoenix, AZ 85008
View restaurant
5th Street Burger & Fries - 1158 W Washington st. Suite 106
4.6 • 124
1158 w washington st Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurant
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurant