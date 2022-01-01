Walter Studios 747 West Roosevelt Street
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Immersive Art Space, Music Venue, with delicious food and beverage.
Location
747 West Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
