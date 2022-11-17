- Home
Walter's 303 - Colorado Springs
1,363 Reviews
$$
2690 North Gate Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Popular Items
12" Pizza
12" BYO
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
12" The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
12" Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
12" Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
12" Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
12" The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
12" Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
12" The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
12" BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" Pizzas
14" BYO
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
14" The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
14" Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
14" Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
14" Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
14" The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
14" The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
14" Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
14" Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
14" Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
14" The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
14" Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
14" Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
14" BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
16" Pizzas
16" BYO
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 slices
16" The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
16" Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
16" Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
16" Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
16" Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
16" Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
16" The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
16" The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
16" The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
16" Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
16" Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
16" Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
16" The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
16" Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
16" Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
16" BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" Deep Dish
14" DEEP DISH BYO
Walter's303 take on a "Chicago-Like" thick crust pie. We start with toppings at the bottom and layer tons of mozzarella and our zesty marinara on top. NOTE: NO 1/2 AND 1/2 WITH THIS PIE.
14" DEEP DISH The Big Fizz
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Seasoned Ground Beef, Salami, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Mushroom, Mozzarella.
14" DEEP DISH Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" DEEP DISH Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
14" DEEP DISH Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
14" DEEP DISH Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" DEEP DISH Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
14" DEEP DISH The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" DEEP DISH The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" Gluten Free
12" GF BYO
12" GF The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
12" GF Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" GF Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
12" GF Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
12" GF Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" GF Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
12" GF The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" GF Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" GF Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
12" GF Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" GF Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
12" GF Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
12" GF BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Crust
12" Cauliflower BYO
Our new Keto Friendly Cauliflower Crust is an awesome crispy alternative to our homemade dough. Our BYO starts with our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella. It's up to you to create your own masterpiece. 8 Slices
12" Cauliflower The Big Fizz
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Seasoned Ground Beef, Salami, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Mushroom, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
12" Cauliflower The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower BBQ Chicken
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
Calzone
Wings & Breadsticks
Oven Baked Wings (8)
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Meatball Meal
Two Large Housemade Walter's Meatballs topped with our zesty marinara and melted mozzarella
Cheesy Breadsticks
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.
Breadsticks
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter.Includes One Marinara or Ranch.
Garlic Bread
Toasted French Roll Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter and Parmesan Cheese. Includes One Marinara.
Gluten Free Cheesy Breadsticks
Cauliflower Cheesy Breadsticks
Fresh Salads
House Salad
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
Italian Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Pepperoncinis.
Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
Party House Salad
Lasagna
Baked Subs
Meatball Sub
Savory Meatballs Made with a Blend of Seasoned Ground Beef and Italian Sausage Topped with Our Housemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Italian Sub
Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Italian Dressing on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Chicken Parmesan
Diced Chicken Breast with Housemade Marinara, Melted Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheeses on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Ophelia
Fresh Spinach, Portabella Mushroom, Artichokes, Caramelized Onions, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomatoes on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Garden Sub
Oven-Toasted Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomatoes on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Sauce Sides
Cocktail Pitchers
Pitcher Red Sangria
Pour one bottle of Madria Red Sangria into empty pitcher Add - 3 slices of lime, 3 slices of lemon, 3 slices of orange Top with soda water. Add two full scoops of ice. Stir well with bar spoon. Yield 5+
Pitcher White Sangria
Pour one bottle of Moscato into empty pitcher Add - 2-3 oz of mixed berries Top with soda water. Add two full scoops of ice. Stir well with bar spoon. Yield 5+
Pitcher Tipsy Palmer
Pour 40 oz lemonade, 5 oz Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka and 2 oz Peach schnapps into pitcher. Add four lemon wedges to pitcher. Add ice to fill pitcher. Should not need to stir to keep the layered look.
Pitcher Classic Margarita
Pour 20 oz Sweet and Sour, 10 oz well silver tequila, 2.5 oz lime juice, and 3.75 oz Triple sec into empty pitcher Add - 8 slices of lime Add three full scoops of ice. Stir vigorously with bar spoon. Yield 4+
Pitcher Dragon Fruit Refresher
Pour 12.5 oz of Svedka Dragon Fruit Vodka, 7.5 oz lemonade and 2.5 oz lime juice into empty pitcher Add -2 - 3 oz dragon fruit. Stir to melt fruit. Top with soda water. Add three full scoops of ice. Stir well with bar spoon. Yield 4+
Mules
Texan Mule
2oz Bare Bone vodka .5oz fresh squeezed lime wedges Fill with Ginger Beer Mule cup with ice, garnish with lime wedge
Buck Mule
2oz Barton Dry Gin .5oz Lime Juice Fill with Ginger Beer Mule cup with ice, garnish with Lemon
Mexi-Mule
2oz Pepe Tequila .5oz Lime Juice Fill with Ginger Beer Mule cup with ice, garnish with Orange
Jack Ass Mule
2oz Jack Daniels .5oz Lime Juice Fill with Ginger Beer Mule cup with ice, garnish with Luxardo Cherry
Tropical Mule
2oz Pineapple Vodka .5oz Lemon Juice Fill with Ginger Beer Mule cup with ice, garnish with Orange/Cherry Flag
Crimson Mule
2oz Deep Eddys Grapefruit .5oz Lime Juice Fill with ginger beer Copper cup - lime garnish
Kicking Mule
2oz Barton Vodka .5oz Lime Juice Jalapenos Top with ginger beer Shake: Vodka, Lime, Jalapeno Garnish: Lime
Dark N Stormy
Cup: Copper Mug 2oz Kraken Run .5oz of lime juice Top off with Ice and Ginger Beer Garnish: Lime
Shots
Green Tea Shot
.5oz Jameson .5oz Peach Schnapps .5oz Sweet and Sour
Kamikaze Shot
1oz Barton Vodka .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Lime Juice
Sweet Tart Shot
.5oz Grape Pucker .5oz Island Pucker .5oz Lemon Vodka .5oz Sweet and Sour Shaken Top With Sprite
Scooby Snack Shot
.75oz Malibu .75oz Melon .5oz Cream
Lemon Drop
1oz Lemon Vodka .5oz lemon juice .25oz Simple Shake
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
.75 Rumchata .75 Fireball
Accessories
Walters Face Mask
Walters Hat
Golf Bag
XS Broncos T-Shirt
SM Broncos T-Shirt
M Broncos T-Shirt
L Broncos T-Shirt
XL Broncos T-Shirt
XXL Broncos T-Shirt
XS Longsleeve T-Shirt
SM Longsleeve T-Shirt
M Longsleeve T-Shirt
L Longsleeve T-Shirt
XL Longsleeve T-Shirt
XXL Longsleeve T-Shirt
XS Black Crew Neck
SM Black Crew Neck
M Black Crew Neck
L Black Crew Neck
XL Black Crew Neck
XXL Black Crew Neck
XS Womens Black V-Neck
SM Womens Black V-Neck
M Womens Black V-Neck
L Womens Black V-Neck
XL Womens Black V-Neck
XXL Womens Black V-Neck
Bar Glasses
Clothing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Built in the city that inspired Walter’s love of pizza and the pizza business! Come for the 20 rotating craft beers and patio views, stay because you – and your family – will feel like regulars from your first visit. Conveniently located at 2690 North Gate Boulevard.
2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80921