American
Seafood
Steakhouses

Walter's 303 - Colorado Springs

1,363 Reviews

$$

2690 North Gate Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Oven Baked Wings (8)
Cheesy Breadsticks
16" BYO

12" Pizza

12" BYO

12" BYO

$13.20

Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices

12" The Big Fizz

12" The Big Fizz

$22.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

12" Mile High Meat

12" Mile High Meat

$22.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" Veggie Delite

12" Veggie Delite

$18.70

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

12" Kihei Special

12" Kihei Special

$18.70

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

12" Red Hot Mama

12" Red Hot Mama

$18.70

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Keep Tahoe Blue

12" Keep Tahoe Blue

$19.80

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

12" The B.O.M.

12" The B.O.M.

$18.70

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" The Mrs.

12" The Mrs.

$19.80

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" The Moses

12" The Moses

$18.70

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" Popeye Special

12" Popeye Special

$20.90

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Panama Not-So Red

12" Panama Not-So Red

$20.90

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$17.60

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

12" The Greek

12" The Greek

$20.90

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Crazy Chicken

12" Crazy Chicken

$19.80

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Hawaiian To the Max

12" Hawaiian To the Max

$18.70

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

12" BBQ Chicken Combo

12" BBQ Chicken Combo

$19.80

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" Pizzas

14" BYO

14" BYO

$15.40

Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices

14" The Big Fizz

14" The Big Fizz

$25.30

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

14" Mile High Meat

14" Mile High Meat

$24.20

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" Veggie Delite

14" Veggie Delite

$20.90

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

14" Kihei Special

14" Kihei Special

$20.90

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

14" Red Hot Mama

14" Red Hot Mama

$20.90

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" Keep Tahoe Blue

14" Keep Tahoe Blue

$22.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

14" The B.O.M.

14" The B.O.M.

$20.90

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" The Mrs.

14" The Mrs.

$22.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

14" The Moses

14" The Moses

$20.90

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

14" Popeye Special

14" Popeye Special

$23.10

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

14" Panama Not-So Red

14" Panama Not-So Red

$23.10

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$19.80

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

14" The Greek

14" The Greek

$25.41

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

14" Crazy Chicken

14" Crazy Chicken

$24.20

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

14" Hawaiian To the Max

14" Hawaiian To the Max

$20.90

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

14" BBQ Chicken Combo

14" BBQ Chicken Combo

$22.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

16" Pizzas

16" BYO

16" BYO

$17.60

Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 slices

16" The Big Fizz

16" The Big Fizz

$27.50

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

16" Mile High Meat

16" Mile High Meat

$26.40

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

16" Veggie Delite

16" Veggie Delite

$23.10

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

16" Kihei Special

16" Kihei Special

$23.10

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

16" Red Hot Mama

16" Red Hot Mama

$23.10

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

16" Keep Tahoe Blue

16" Keep Tahoe Blue

$24.20

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

16" The B.O.M.

16" The B.O.M.

$23.10

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

16" The Mrs.

16" The Mrs.

$24.20

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

16" The Moses

16" The Moses

$23.10

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

16" Popeye Special

16" Popeye Special

$25.30

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

16" Panama Not-So Red

16" Panama Not-So Red

$25.30

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$22.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

16" The Greek

16" The Greek

$25.30

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

16" Crazy Chicken

16" Crazy Chicken

$24.20

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

16" Hawaiian To the Max

16" Hawaiian To the Max

$23.10

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

16" BBQ Chicken Combo

16" BBQ Chicken Combo

$24.20

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" Deep Dish

14" DEEP DISH BYO

14" DEEP DISH BYO

$23.10

Walter's303 take on a "Chicago-Like" thick crust pie. We start with toppings at the bottom and layer tons of mozzarella and our zesty marinara on top. NOTE: NO 1/2 AND 1/2 WITH THIS PIE.

14" DEEP DISH The Big Fizz

$31.90

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Seasoned Ground Beef, Salami, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Mushroom, Mozzarella.

14" DEEP DISH Mile High Meat

$30.80

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" DEEP DISH Veggie Delite

$27.50

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

14" DEEP DISH Kihei Special

$27.50

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

14" DEEP DISH Red Hot Mama

$27.50

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" DEEP DISH Keep Tahoe Blue

$28.60

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

14" DEEP DISH The B.O.M.

$27.50

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" DEEP DISH The Mrs.

$28.60

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" Gluten Free

12" GF BYO

12" GF BYO

$17.60

12" GF The Big Fizz

$26.40

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

12" GF Mile High Meat

$26.40

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" GF Veggie Delite

$23.10

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

12" GF Kihei Special

$23.10

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

12" GF Red Hot Mama

$23.10

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" GF Keep Tahoe Blue

$24.20

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

12" GF The B.O.M.

$23.10

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Mrs.

$24.20

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Moses

$23.10

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" GF Popeye Special

$25.30

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" GF Panama Not-So Red

$25.30

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

12" GF Margherita

$22.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Greek

$25.30

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" GF Crazy Chicken

$24.20

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

12" GF Hawaiian To the Max

$23.10

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

12" GF BBQ Chicken Combo

$25.30

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Crust

12" Cauliflower BYO

12" Cauliflower BYO

$17.60

Our new Keto Friendly Cauliflower Crust is an awesome crispy alternative to our homemade dough. Our BYO starts with our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella. It's up to you to create your own masterpiece. 8 Slices

12" Cauliflower The Big Fizz

$26.40

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Seasoned Ground Beef, Salami, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Mushroom, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Mile High Meat

$26.40

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Veggie Delite

$23.10

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Kihei Special

$23.10

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Red Hot Mama

$23.10

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Keep Tahoe Blue

$24.20

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

12" Cauliflower The B.O.M.

$23.10

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower The Mrs.

$24.20

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower The Moses

$23.10

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Popeye Special

$25.30

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Panama Not-So Red

$25.30

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Margherita

$22.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower The Greek

$25.30

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Crazy Chicken

$24.20

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Hawaiian To the Max

$23.10

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$24.20

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

Calzone

Calzone

Calzone

$10.45

Our Calzone is prepared with Walter’s Housemade Marinara, Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of up to 5 Toppings. Add’l. Toppings $1.25 each.

Wings & Breadsticks

Oven Baked Wings (8)

Oven Baked Wings (8)

$13.00

Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Meatball Meal

Meatball Meal

$9.00

Two Large Housemade Walter's Meatballs topped with our zesty marinara and melted mozzarella

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$8.50

Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.

Breadsticks

$7.00

Freshly Baked Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter.Includes One Marinara or Ranch.

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Toasted French Roll Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter and Parmesan Cheese. Includes One Marinara.

Gluten Free Cheesy Breadsticks

$12.50

Cauliflower Cheesy Breadsticks

$12.50

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00+

Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$11.00+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Pepperoncinis.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.

Party House Salad

$35.00

Lasagna

Traditional Lasagna

$13.00

Our Savory Housemade Meat Lasagna with a Blend of Italian Sausage and Seasoned Ground Beef, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.

Vegetable Lasagna

$11.00

Baked Subs

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Savory Meatballs Made with a Blend of Seasoned Ground Beef and Italian Sausage Topped with Our Housemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Italian Dressing on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Diced Chicken Breast with Housemade Marinara, Melted Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheeses on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Ophelia

$9.00

Fresh Spinach, Portabella Mushroom, Artichokes, Caramelized Onions, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomatoes on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Garden Sub

$9.00

Oven-Toasted Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomatoes on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Sauce Sides

Lays Chips

$1.00

Sun Chips

$1.00

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Mango Habanero

$0.75

Side Bourbon BBQ

$0.75

Side Hickory BBQ

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Garlic Ranch

$0.75

Side of Balsamic

$0.75

Side of Italian

$0.75

Side of Greek Dressing

$0.75

Side of Ceaser

$0.75

Desserts

Homemade NY Style Cheesecake

$6.00

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

Cocktail Pitchers

Pitcher Red Sangria

$32.00

Pour one bottle of Madria Red Sangria into empty pitcher Add - 3 slices of lime, 3 slices of lemon, 3 slices of orange Top with soda water. Add two full scoops of ice. Stir well with bar spoon. Yield 5+

Pitcher White Sangria

$36.00

Pour one bottle of Moscato into empty pitcher Add - 2-3 oz of mixed berries Top with soda water. Add two full scoops of ice. Stir well with bar spoon. Yield 5+

Pitcher Tipsy Palmer

$28.00

Pour 40 oz lemonade, 5 oz Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka and 2 oz Peach schnapps into pitcher. Add four lemon wedges to pitcher. Add ice to fill pitcher. Should not need to stir to keep the layered look.

Pitcher Classic Margarita

$36.00

Pour 20 oz Sweet and Sour, 10 oz well silver tequila, 2.5 oz lime juice, and 3.75 oz Triple sec into empty pitcher Add - 8 slices of lime Add three full scoops of ice. Stir vigorously with bar spoon. Yield 4+

Pitcher Dragon Fruit Refresher

$28.00

Pour 12.5 oz of Svedka Dragon Fruit Vodka, 7.5 oz lemonade and 2.5 oz lime juice into empty pitcher Add -2 - 3 oz dragon fruit. Stir to melt fruit. Top with soda water. Add three full scoops of ice. Stir well with bar spoon. Yield 4+

Mules

Texan Mule

$10.00

2oz Bare Bone vodka .5oz fresh squeezed lime wedges Fill with Ginger Beer Mule cup with ice, garnish with lime wedge

Buck Mule

$10.00

2oz Barton Dry Gin .5oz Lime Juice Fill with Ginger Beer Mule cup with ice, garnish with Lemon

Mexi-Mule

$10.00

2oz Pepe Tequila .5oz Lime Juice Fill with Ginger Beer Mule cup with ice, garnish with Orange

Jack Ass Mule

$10.00

2oz Jack Daniels .5oz Lime Juice Fill with Ginger Beer Mule cup with ice, garnish with Luxardo Cherry

Tropical Mule

$10.00

2oz Pineapple Vodka .5oz Lemon Juice Fill with Ginger Beer Mule cup with ice, garnish with Orange/Cherry Flag

Crimson Mule

$10.00

2oz Deep Eddys Grapefruit .5oz Lime Juice Fill with ginger beer Copper cup - lime garnish

Kicking Mule

$10.00

2oz Barton Vodka .5oz Lime Juice Jalapenos Top with ginger beer Shake: Vodka, Lime, Jalapeno Garnish: Lime

Dark N Stormy

$10.00

Cup: Copper Mug 2oz Kraken Run .5oz of lime juice Top off with Ice and Ginger Beer Garnish: Lime

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

.5oz Jameson .5oz Peach Schnapps .5oz Sweet and Sour

Kamikaze Shot

$7.00

1oz Barton Vodka .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Lime Juice

Sweet Tart Shot

$7.00

.5oz Grape Pucker .5oz Island Pucker .5oz Lemon Vodka .5oz Sweet and Sour Shaken Top With Sprite

Scooby Snack Shot

$7.00

.75oz Malibu .75oz Melon .5oz Cream

Lemon Drop

$7.00

1oz Lemon Vodka .5oz lemon juice .25oz Simple Shake

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

.75 Rumchata .75 Fireball

Accessories

Walters Face Mask

$10.00Out of stock

Walters Hat

$25.00

Golf Bag

$3.00

XS Broncos T-Shirt

$15.00

SM Broncos T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

M Broncos T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

L Broncos T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

XL Broncos T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

XXL Broncos T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

XS Longsleeve T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

SM Longsleeve T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

M Longsleeve T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

L Longsleeve T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

XL Longsleeve T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

XXL Longsleeve T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

XS Black Crew Neck

$15.00Out of stock

SM Black Crew Neck

$15.00Out of stock

M Black Crew Neck

$15.00

L Black Crew Neck

$15.00

XL Black Crew Neck

$15.00

XXL Black Crew Neck

$15.00

XS Womens Black V-Neck

$15.00

SM Womens Black V-Neck

$15.00Out of stock

M Womens Black V-Neck

$15.00Out of stock

L Womens Black V-Neck

$15.00

XL Womens Black V-Neck

$15.00

XXL Womens Black V-Neck

$15.00Out of stock

Bar Glasses

Walters Pint Glass

$5.00

Walters Tulip Glass

$5.00

Walter's Flying Horse Pint Glass

$8.00

Walter's Flying Horse Mason Jar

$8.00

Walter's Flying Horse Wine Glass

$8.00

Walter's Flying Horse Glassware that Julia Breaks!!!

$2.00

Stickers

Paddle Logo Sticker

$1.00

Walters Logo Sticker

$1.00

Clothing

LG

$25.00Out of stock

XS

$25.00Out of stock

LG

$25.00

XLG

$25.00

LG

$25.00

SM

LG

$25.00

XLG

$25.00Out of stock

XXLG

$25.00Out of stock

MED

SM

$18.00

M

$18.00

LG

$18.00

XLG

$18.00

XXL

$18.00Out of stock

SM

$18.00

M

$18.00

LG

$18.00Out of stock

XLG

$18.00Out of stock

XXLG

$18.00Out of stock

SM

$18.00

M

$18.00Out of stock

LG

$18.00

XLG

$18.00Out of stock

XXLG

$18.00Out of stock

SM

$18.00

M

$18.00

XLG

$18.00Out of stock

XXLG

$18.00

LG

S

MED

Lg

XL

XXL

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

XLG

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Built in the city that inspired Walter’s love of pizza and the pizza business! Come for the 20 rotating craft beers and patio views, stay because you – and your family – will feel like regulars from your first visit. Conveniently located at 2690 North Gate Boulevard.

Website

Location

2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Directions

Gallery
Map
