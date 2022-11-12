Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver
1906 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Wings & Breadsticks
OVEN BAKED WINGS (8)
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
CHEESY BREADSTICKS
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.
BREADSTICKS
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter.Includes One Marinara or Ranch.
GARLIC BREAD
Toasted French Roll Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter and Parmesan Cheese. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.
Beer Pretzel
Fresh Salads
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, and croutons.
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
ITALIAN SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce, salami, pepperoni, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, and pepperoncinis.
GREEK SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Calzone
Lasagna
TRADITIONAL LASAGNA
Our savory meat lasagna with Polidori Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, our secret blend of herbs and spices, and Walter's house-made marinara. Served with a half order of garlic bread.
VEGGIE LASAGNA
Our hearty vegetable lasagna is made with spinach, mushrooms, and Walter's house-made marinara. Served with a half order of garlic bread.
Baked Subs & Wraps
MEATBALL BAKED SUB
Savory meatballs made with a blend of seasoned ground beef and Italian sausage topped with our house-made marinara and melted mozzarella on a French roll. Served with chips.
ITALIAN BAKED SUB
Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and Italian dressing on a French roll. Served with chips.
CHICKEN MARINARA BAKED SUB
Diced chicken breast with house-made marinara, melted Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheeses on a French roll. Served with chips.
BLUCIFER BAKED SUB
Baked chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing drizzle on an 8" French roll.
OPHELIA BAKED SUB
Fresh spinach, portabella mushroom, artichokes, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a French roll. Served with chips.
MEATBALL MEAL
Two house-made meatballs topped with our zesty marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with a half order of garlic bread.
NASHVILLE HOT WRAP
Nashville Hot Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion and Pickles wrapped in a Jalapeño Cheddar Wrap, and a side of Ranch Dressing. Your choice of Lays or Sun Chips
CHICKEN CEASER WRAP
ITALIAN WRAP
BLUCIFER WRAP
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla~ served with a side of ranch dressing
Sides
Side Marinara
Side of Ranch
Side of Garlic Ranch
Side Buffalo
Side Mango Habanero
Garlic Butter
Side Nashville Hot
Side Hickory BBQ
Pesto Marinara
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Balsamic
Side of Italian
Side of Greek Dressing
Side of Caeser
Sun Chips
Lays Chips
Desserts
Digestif
12" Pizza
12" BUILD YOUR OWN
Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 12" = 8 Slices
12" THE BIG FIZZ
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Seasoned Ground Beef, Polidori Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives
12" MILE HIGH MEAT
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" VEGGIE DELITE
Marinara Sauce, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, White Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
12" KIHEI SPECIAL
Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
12" RED HOT MAMA
Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" KEEP TAHOE BLEU
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
12" THE B.O.M.
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" THE MRS.
Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" THE MOSES
Pesto Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" POPEYE SPECIAL
Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Herb Chicken, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" PANAMA NOT-SO RED
Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
12" MARGHERITA
Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
12" THE GREEK
Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" CRAZY CHICKEN
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
12" HAWAIIAN TO THE MAX!
BBQ Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Jalapeno, Mozzarella.
12" BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Marinara Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" NASHVILLE HOT
14" Pizzas
14" BUILD YOUR OWN
Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 14" = 8 Slices
14" THE BIG FIZZ
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Seasoned Ground Beef, Polidori Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives
14" MILE HIGH MEAT
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" VEGGIE DELITE
Marinara Sauce, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, White Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
14" KIHEI SPECIAL
Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
14" RED HOT MAMA
Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" KEEP TAHOE BLEU
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
14" THE B.O.M.
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" THE MRS.
Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
14" THE MOSES
Pesto Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
14" POPEYE SPECIAL
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
14" PANAMA NOT-SO RED
Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta, Mozzarella.
14" MARGHERITA
Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
14" THE GREEK
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
14" CRAZY CHICKEN
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
14" HAWAIIAN TO THE MAX!
BBQ Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Jalapeno, Mozzarella.
14" BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Marinara Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" NASHVILLE HOT
16" Pizzas
16" BUILD YOUR OWN
Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 16" = 10 Slices
16" THE BIG FIZZ
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Seasoned Ground Beef, Polidori Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives
16" MILE HIGH MEAT
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
16" VEGGIE DELITE
Marinara Sauce, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, White Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
16" KIHEI SPECIAL
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
16" RED HOT MAMA
Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
16" KEEP TAHOE BLEU
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
16" THE B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
16" THE MRS.
Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
16" THE MOSES
Pesto Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
16" POPEYE SPECIAL
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
16" PANAMA NOT-SO RED
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
16" MARGHERITA
Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
16" THE GREEK
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
16" CRAZY CHICKEN
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
16" HAWAIIAN TO THE MAX!
BBQ Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Jalapeno, Mozzarella.
16" BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
16" NASHVILLE HOT
14" Deep Dish
14" Deep Dish BUILD YOUR OWN
“NOT YOUR GODFATHA’S” DEEP DISH Our take on the iconic Chicago Deep Dish. This 14″ masterpiece starts with hand-stretched dough, then we layer in your favorite toppings, our house-made marinara, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and dust with Italian seasonings and parmesan. (14″ only) NOTE: No 1/2 and 1/2 on Deep Dish.
14" Deep Dish THE BIG FIZZ
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Seasoned Ground Beef, Polidori Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.
14" Deep Dish MILE HIGH MEAT
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.
14" Deep Dish VEGGIE DELITE
Marinara Sauce, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, White Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.
14" Deep Dish KIHEI SPECIAL
Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.
14" Deep Dish RED HOT MAMA
Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.
14" Deep Dish KEEP TAHOE BLEU
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.
14" Deep Dish THE B.O.M.
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.
14" Deep Dish THE MRS.
Includes Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.
12" Gluten Free
12" GF BYO
Our Gluten Free crust is amazingly fluffy and one of the best around. We start with the crust and add our homemade marinara and melted cheese it's up to you to create your own. - 8 slices.
12" GF The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
12" GF Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" GF Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
12" GF Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
12" GF Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" GF Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
12" GF The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" GF Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" GF Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
12" GF Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" GF Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
12" GF Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
12" GF BBQ Chicken
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" GF Nashville Hot
Calzone
Soda
Can Soda
Fall/ Winter Cocktails
Herb Garden
Espresso Martini
Pumpkin White Russian
Muletide
Boulevardier
Cactus Flower
Unsinkable
Denver Orange Crush
Walter's Good Seltzer
Perfect Pear Old Fashioned
Summers End
Walters Whiskey Sour
Japanese Old Fashioned
Weekender
Caramel Apple
Bow Before the Bees
Sunset in Denver
Pecan Martini
Refreshingly Delicious
Knight in Manhattan
Mai Tai
Long Island Iced Tea
Industry
Gin Martini Four Pillars
Red Bull and Vodka
Shots
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our OG location, where it all started back in 2010. Expect to find a funky downtown vibe, 37 rotating craft beer taps, and plenty of patio space for hanging out from happy hour to last call.
1906 Pearl St, Denver, CO 80203