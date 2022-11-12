Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver

14" Deep Dish BUILD YOUR OWN

$21.00

“NOT YOUR GODFATHA’S” DEEP DISH Our take on the iconic Chicago Deep Dish. This 14″ masterpiece starts with hand-stretched dough, then we layer in your favorite toppings, our house-made marinara, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and dust with Italian seasonings and parmesan. (14″ only) NOTE: No 1/2 and 1/2 on Deep Dish.