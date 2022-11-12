Restaurant header imageView gallery

Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver

review star

No reviews yet

1906 Pearl St

Denver, CO 80203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

OVEN BAKED WINGS (8)
CHEESY BREADSTICKS
12" BUILD YOUR OWN

Wings & Breadsticks

OVEN BAKED WINGS (8)

OVEN BAKED WINGS (8)

$13.00

Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

CHEESY BREADSTICKS

CHEESY BREADSTICKS

$8.50

Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.

BREADSTICKS

$7.00

Freshly Baked Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter.Includes One Marinara or Ranch.

GARLIC BREAD

$5.50

Toasted French Roll Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter and Parmesan Cheese. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.

Beer Pretzel

$12.00

Fresh Salads

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00+

Mixed greens and romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, and croutons.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

ITALIAN SALAD

ITALIAN SALAD

$11.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce, salami, pepperoni, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, and pepperoncinis.

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$11.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Calzone

CALZONE

CALZONE

$9.50

Build Your Own~ Our calzone is prepared with Walter's house-made marinara, freshly grated mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings are $1. 25 each.

Lasagna

TRADITIONAL LASAGNA

TRADITIONAL LASAGNA

$13.00

Our savory meat lasagna with Polidori Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, our secret blend of herbs and spices, and Walter's house-made marinara. Served with a half order of garlic bread.

VEGGIE LASAGNA

VEGGIE LASAGNA

$11.00

Our hearty vegetable lasagna is made with spinach, mushrooms, and Walter's house-made marinara. Served with a half order of garlic bread.

Baked Subs & Wraps

MEATBALL BAKED SUB

MEATBALL BAKED SUB

$11.00

Savory meatballs made with a blend of seasoned ground beef and Italian sausage topped with our house-made marinara and melted mozzarella on a French roll. Served with chips.

ITALIAN BAKED SUB

ITALIAN BAKED SUB

$10.00

Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and Italian dressing on a French roll. Served with chips.

CHICKEN MARINARA BAKED SUB

$11.00

Diced chicken breast with house-made marinara, melted Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheeses on a French roll. Served with chips.

BLUCIFER BAKED SUB

$11.00

Baked chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing drizzle on an 8" French roll.

OPHELIA BAKED SUB

$9.00

Fresh spinach, portabella mushroom, artichokes, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a French roll. Served with chips.

MEATBALL MEAL

$9.00

Two house-made meatballs topped with our zesty marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with a half order of garlic bread.

NASHVILLE HOT WRAP

$11.00

Nashville Hot Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion and Pickles wrapped in a Jalapeño Cheddar Wrap, and a side of Ranch Dressing. Your choice of Lays or Sun Chips

CHICKEN CEASER WRAP

$11.00

ITALIAN WRAP

$10.00

BLUCIFER WRAP

$11.00

Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla~ served with a side of ranch dressing

Sides

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Garlic Ranch

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Mango Habanero

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Nashville Hot

$1.00

Side Hickory BBQ

$1.00

Pesto Marinara

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Balsamic

$0.75

Side of Italian

$0.75

Side of Greek Dressing

$0.75

Side of Caeser

$0.75

Sun Chips

$1.25

Lays Chips

$1.25

Desserts

NY Cheese Cake

$6.00

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Ice Cream Cookie sandwich

$7.00

Flourless Choclate cake

$7.00

Limoncello Mascarpone

$6.00

Brownie

$3.00

Digestif

Underberg

$4.00

12" Pizza

12" BUILD YOUR OWN

12" BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.00

Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 12" = 8 Slices

12" THE BIG FIZZ

12" THE BIG FIZZ

$20.00

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Seasoned Ground Beef, Polidori Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives

12" MILE HIGH MEAT

12" MILE HIGH MEAT

$20.00

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" VEGGIE DELITE

12" VEGGIE DELITE

$17.00

Marinara Sauce, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, White Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

12" KIHEI SPECIAL

12" KIHEI SPECIAL

$17.00

Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

12" RED HOT MAMA

12" RED HOT MAMA

$17.00

Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" KEEP TAHOE BLEU

12" KEEP TAHOE BLEU

$18.00

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

12" THE B.O.M.

12" THE B.O.M.

$17.00

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" THE MRS.

12" THE MRS.

$18.00

Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" THE MOSES

12" THE MOSES

$17.00

Pesto Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" POPEYE SPECIAL

12" POPEYE SPECIAL

$19.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Herb Chicken, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" PANAMA NOT-SO RED

12" PANAMA NOT-SO RED

$19.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

12" MARGHERITA

12" MARGHERITA

$16.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

12" THE GREEK

12" THE GREEK

$19.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" CRAZY CHICKEN

12" CRAZY CHICKEN

$18.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

12" HAWAIIAN TO THE MAX!

12" HAWAIIAN TO THE MAX!

$17.00

BBQ Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Jalapeno, Mozzarella.

12" BBQ CHICKEN

12" BBQ CHICKEN

$18.00

BBQ Marinara Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" NASHVILLE HOT

$19.00

14" Pizzas

14" BUILD YOUR OWN

14" BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.00

Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 14" = 8 Slices

14" THE BIG FIZZ

14" THE BIG FIZZ

$23.00

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Seasoned Ground Beef, Polidori Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives

14" MILE HIGH MEAT

14" MILE HIGH MEAT

$22.00

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" VEGGIE DELITE

14" VEGGIE DELITE

$19.00

Marinara Sauce, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, White Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

14" KIHEI SPECIAL

14" KIHEI SPECIAL

$19.00

Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

14" RED HOT MAMA

14" RED HOT MAMA

$19.00

Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" KEEP TAHOE BLEU

14" KEEP TAHOE BLEU

$20.00

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

14" THE B.O.M.

14" THE B.O.M.

$19.00

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" THE MRS.

14" THE MRS.

$20.00

Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

14" THE MOSES

14" THE MOSES

$19.00

Pesto Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

14" POPEYE SPECIAL

14" POPEYE SPECIAL

$21.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

14" PANAMA NOT-SO RED

14" PANAMA NOT-SO RED

$21.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta, Mozzarella.

14" MARGHERITA

14" MARGHERITA

$18.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

14" THE GREEK

14" THE GREEK

$21.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

14" CRAZY CHICKEN

14" CRAZY CHICKEN

$20.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

14" HAWAIIAN TO THE MAX!

14" HAWAIIAN TO THE MAX!

$19.00

BBQ Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Jalapeno, Mozzarella.

14" BBQ CHICKEN

14" BBQ CHICKEN

$18.00

BBQ Marinara Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" NASHVILLE HOT

$21.00

16" Pizzas

16" BUILD YOUR OWN

16" BUILD YOUR OWN

$16.00

Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 16" = 10 Slices

16" THE BIG FIZZ

16" THE BIG FIZZ

$25.00

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Seasoned Ground Beef, Polidori Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives

16" MILE HIGH MEAT

16" MILE HIGH MEAT

$24.00

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

16" VEGGIE DELITE

16" VEGGIE DELITE

$22.00

Marinara Sauce, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, White Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

16" KIHEI SPECIAL

16" KIHEI SPECIAL

$21.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

16" RED HOT MAMA

16" RED HOT MAMA

$21.00

Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

16" KEEP TAHOE BLEU

16" KEEP TAHOE BLEU

$22.00

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

16" THE B.O.M.

16" THE B.O.M.

$21.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

16" THE MRS.

16" THE MRS.

$22.00

Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

16" THE MOSES

16" THE MOSES

$21.00

Pesto Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

16" POPEYE SPECIAL

16" POPEYE SPECIAL

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

16" PANAMA NOT-SO RED

16" PANAMA NOT-SO RED

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

16" MARGHERITA

16" MARGHERITA

$20.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

16" THE GREEK

16" THE GREEK

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

16" CRAZY CHICKEN

16" CRAZY CHICKEN

$22.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

16" HAWAIIAN TO THE MAX!

16" HAWAIIAN TO THE MAX!

$21.00

BBQ Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Pineapple, Fresh Jalapeno, Mozzarella.

16" BBQ CHICKEN

16" BBQ CHICKEN

$22.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

16" NASHVILLE HOT

$23.00

14" Deep Dish

14" Deep Dish BUILD YOUR OWN

$21.00

“NOT YOUR GODFATHA’S” DEEP DISH Our take on the iconic Chicago Deep Dish. This 14″ masterpiece starts with hand-stretched dough, then we layer in your favorite toppings, our house-made marinara, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and dust with Italian seasonings and parmesan. (14″ only) NOTE: No 1/2 and 1/2 on Deep Dish.

14" Deep Dish THE BIG FIZZ

$29.00

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Seasoned Ground Beef, Polidori Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.

14" Deep Dish MILE HIGH MEAT

$28.00

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.

14" Deep Dish VEGGIE DELITE

$25.00

Marinara Sauce, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, White Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.

14" Deep Dish KIHEI SPECIAL

$25.00

Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.

14" Deep Dish RED HOT MAMA

$25.00

Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.

14" Deep Dish KEEP TAHOE BLEU

$25.00

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.

14" Deep Dish THE B.O.M.

$25.00

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.

14" Deep Dish THE MRS.

$26.00

Includes Marinara Sauce, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella. ADD MORE TOPPINGS AS PRICED BELOW.

12" Gluten Free

12" GF BYO

12" GF BYO

$16.00

Our Gluten Free crust is amazingly fluffy and one of the best around. We start with the crust and add our homemade marinara and melted cheese it's up to you to create your own. - 8 slices.

12" GF The Big Fizz

$25.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

12" GF Mile High Meat

$24.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" GF Veggie Delite

$21.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

12" GF Kihei Special

$21.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

12" GF Red Hot Mama

$21.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" GF Keep Tahoe Blue

$23.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

12" GF The B.O.M.

$21.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Mrs.

$22.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Moses

$21.00

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" GF Popeye Special

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" GF Panama Not-So Red

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

12" GF Margherita

$20.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Greek

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" GF Crazy Chicken

$22.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

12" GF Hawaiian To the Max

$21.00

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

12" GF BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" GF Nashville Hot

$23.00

Calzone

Calzone

$9.50

Build Your Own~ Complete your custom calzone by adding your favorite toppings for $1.25 each. Comes with mozzarella and marina.

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Virgin Lemonade ICEE

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

OJ

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Soda Water

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Can Soda

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Pibb Can

$2.00

Root Beer Can

$2.00

Left Hand "Present" Blood Orange CDB 16oz

$8.00

Hoplark (Double Dry-Hopped, Non-Alcoholic Brew) Water

$5.50

Dasani 16.9 oz water

$4.00

2 Liters

2 L Coke

$4.00

2 L Diet Coke

$4.00

2 L Sprite

$4.00

Fall/ Winter Cocktails

Herb Garden

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Pumpkin White Russian

$8.00

Muletide

$9.00

Boulevardier

$9.00

Cactus Flower

$8.00

Unsinkable

$15.00

Denver Orange Crush

$8.00

Walter's Good Seltzer

$8.00

Perfect Pear Old Fashioned

$10.00

Summers End

$11.00

Walters Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Japanese Old Fashioned

$14.00

Weekender

$12.00

Caramel Apple

$11.00

Bow Before the Bees

$14.00

Sunset in Denver

$10.00

Pecan Martini

$8.00

Refreshingly Delicious

$12.00

Knight in Manhattan

$15.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Industry

$8.00

Gin Martini Four Pillars

$10.00

Red Bull and Vodka

$10.00

Shots

Pickle Shot

$3.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Red Hot Whiskey Shot

$5.00

Red Hot Crush (Shot and Beer)

$7.00

Forgetti

$7.00

Caramel Apple Pie

$6.00

Hand Warmers

Hot Buttered Rum

$8.00

Adult Hot Cocoa

$8.00

Kids Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our OG location, where it all started back in 2010. Expect to find a funky downtown vibe, 37 rotating craft beer taps, and plenty of patio space for hanging out from happy hour to last call.

Website

Location

1906 Pearl St, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

Gallery
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown image
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown image
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown image
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown image

Similar restaurants in your area

Famous Original J's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 940
715 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
D Bar Denver - Uptown
orange star4.6 • 2,839
494 E 19th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Coperta
orange star3.9 • 350
400 E. 20th Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Blue Pan Pizza Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
675 22nd Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Watercourse Foods
orange star4.2 • 3,670
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103 Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
D Bar Denver - Uptown
orange star4.6 • 2,839
494 E 19th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Park & Co - Park & Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,021
439 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Prohibition
orange star4.2 • 1,377
504 East Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Manzo Lobster and Oyster Bar
orange star4.2 • 287
500 East 19th Avenue Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston