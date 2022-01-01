Restaurant header imageView gallery

Walter's BBQ 4501 Butler St.

4501 Butler St

Lawrenceville, PA 15201

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese
Brisket LEAN 1/2lb
Cornbread

APPETIZER

6 Smoked Wings

$9.00

6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!

12 Smoked Wings

$15.00

Chips And Queso

$11.00

Smoked cheese, fire-roasted poblanos, topped with pico de gallo! Don't forget to add pulled pork or chopped brisket!

Brisket Queso Fries

$15.00

Fries topped with brisket, spicy BBQ, smoked queso, sour cream, and green onions

Candied Bacon

$7.00

Sweet, spicy, savory!

Cornbread

$6.00

Creamed corn and diced bell peppers. Served with honey butter

Chips Refill

$2.00

SMOKED MEATS

Brisket FATTY 1/2lb

$16.00Out of stock

Brisket FATTY 1lb

$31.00Out of stock

Brisket LEAN 1/2lb

$16.00

Brisket LEAN 1lb

$28.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork 1/2lb

$11.50Out of stock

Pulled Pork 1lb

$21.00

Ribs 1/2lb

$12.00

Ribs 1lb

$22.00

Chicken 1/2

$11.00

Chicken Whole

$20.00Out of stock

SIDES

Coleslaw

$8.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Made with ham hock

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy, skin-on, mashed potatoes. Garnished with green onions

Potato Salad

$8.00

Mustard-based potato salad

Fries

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

SANDWICHES

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Brisket with our homemade spicy BBQ, topped with coleslaw

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Brisket topped with coleslaw

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Our pulled pork with coleslaw on top

Bad Arse Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and walter's special sauce!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast coated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle

SOUTHERN STAPLES

Chicken Platter

$19.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, served with cornbread, mac & cheese, and collard greens!

Chicken And Waffle

$17.00

Hand battered chicken breast with a belgian-style waffle, served with honey butter and maple syrup

LUNCH BOX SPECIAL

BRISKET MEAL

$22.00

PULLED PORK MEAL

$22.00

PORK RIBS MEAL

$22.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
The never-ending picnic!

