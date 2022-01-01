Walter's BBQ 4501 Butler St.
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
The never-ending picnic!
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville, PA 15201
