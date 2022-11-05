Bars & Lounges
Walters Sports Bar
36 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A casual bar conveniently located across the street from Nats Park. Walters is equipped with a state of the art pour your own beer system loaded with the latest trends in brewing. It doesn't stop there, Walters kitchen is more than your class bar fare, featuring items ranging from Pork Belly Bites to a Smoked brisket sandwich. With 22 Tv's including a 220" screen it's hard to miss your favorite sports teams. Walk On Over To Walters and check us out!
Location
1221 Van St. SE, Washington, DC 20003
