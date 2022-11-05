Walters Sports Bar

Avery White Rascal (6 pack)

$14.19

An authentic Belgian-style white ale, this Rascal is unfiltered and cleverly spiced with coriander and Curaçao orange peel producing a refreshingly zesty classic ale. As our flagship beer and silver medal winner of the Belgian Witbier category at the World Beer Cup 2018, we pay tribute to the history and time-honored tradition of the steadfast Belgian Witbier by brewing White Rascal with the same Belgian ingredients used by 15th century brewers from the village of Hoegaarden. The tales and images of demons are popular in Belgian folklore and we follow suit with our own White Rascal.