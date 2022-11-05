Restaurant header imageView gallery
Walters Sports Bar

36 Reviews

$$

1221 Van St. SE

Washington, DC 20003

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken
Hand Cut Fries
Jerk Lamb Pasta Fusilli

Appetizers

Devil Eggs

Devil Eggs

$6.19

crispy shallots, jalapeno

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$10.19

brussels sprouts flash fried, tossed in house bbq spice, served with Alabama white sauce

Hummus

$11.19

Grilled pita, Crudité, Chili Oil

House Guac and Chips

$12.00
Pork Belly Bites

Pork Belly Bites

$13.19

crispy pork belly, soy reduction, pickled red cabbage slaw, sesame seeds, citrus vinaigrette

Pulled Pork Croquettes

Pulled Pork Croquettes

$12.19

panko encrusted pulled pork, hot pepper cheese, maple mustard drizzle

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.19

Cream cheese, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, served with tortilla chips

Chili

$6.19

house ground sirloin, black beans, sour cream, cheddar, chives, tortilla strips

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

FSU PUB SUB

$14.00

FSU GUT BOX

$16.00

Walters Wings

High Heat Wings

High Heat Wings

$12.19

not for the faint of heart

Buffalo Wings

$12.19

ranch or blue cheese

Old Bay Wings

Old Bay Wings

$12.19

ranch or blue cheese

BBQ Dry Rub Wings

$12.19

ranch or blue cheese

Soy Glaze Wings

$12.19

ranch or blue cheese

Hot Honey Wings

Hot Honey Wings

$12.19

ranch or blue cheese

Plain Wings

$12.19

ranch or blue cheese

Wing Platter (20 Wings)

$25.19

ranch or blue cheese

Sandwiches

Fried Catfish

$16.19

cornmeal dusted filet, smoked poblano aioli, spicy slaw

Spicy Chicken

$16.19

grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, guacamole, habanero aioli,

Pulled Pork

$15.19

coffee rubbed smoked pork shoulder, Alabama white, spicy slaw

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$15.19

House smoked turkey breast, mixed greens, tomato, pepper jack cheese, tarragon aioli served on toasted sour dough bread.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$16.19

Sautéed onions & Poblano peppers, smoked gouda, chimichurri sauce

Hot Honey Cauli

$15.19

crispy cauliflower cutlet, house pickles, hot honey slaw

Burgers

Walters Burger

$17.19

two smashed house blend beef patties, pepper jack cheese, Walters Sauce, caramelized onions, arugula

Cheeseburger

$16.19

two smashed house blend beef patties, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Black & Blue BURGER

$17.19

A portion of sales of this burger goes towards sponsoring a NATS minor leaguer. Ask your server for todays toppings.

TEASER PLEASER BURGER

$18.00Out of stock

Beyond Cheeseburger

$15.19

Beyond meatless patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Beyond Steak Burger

$16.19

Beyond meatless patty, Swiss, caramelized onions, house steak sauce

Beyond Walters Burger

$17.19

Beyond meatless patty, pepper jack, bacon, cartelized onions, lettuce, Walters sauce

Beyond BLUE

$17.19

A portion of this rotating meatless burger goes towards sponsoring a Nats minor leaguer. Please ask your server for todays options.

Salads

Walters Salmon Salad

$17.19

Mixed Greens, dried blueberries, goat cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.19

Mixed Salad Greens - Grilled Chicken cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, egg, citrus vinaigrette, and croutons

Southwestern Steak Salad

$20.19

Mixed greens, grilled corn, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips

Entrees

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$24.19

grilled hanger steak, rosemary duck fat fries, house steak sauce

Seared Atlantic Salmon

$22.19

Pan Roasted Atlantic Salmon cauliflower puree, field carrots, asparagus

Jerk Lamb Pasta Fusilli

$18.19

Grass-fed organic lamb, fusilli pasta, onions, peppers, cream sauce

Fall Pasta

$16.19

orzo, mushrooms, shallots, lemon zest

DESSERTS

two scoops of ice cream

$5.19

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$6.19

Side Salad

$5.19

Maple Glazed Carrots

$6.19

Grilled Broccolini

$7.19

extra pita

$1.19

extra tortilla chips

$1.19

add $chicken

$5.19

add $almon

$8.19

ICE CREAM

Ben and Jerry's Netflix And Chil Pint

Ben and Jerry's Netflix And Chil Pint

$6.99

There’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix & flavors for everyone to enjoy from Ben & Jerry’s, so we’ve teamed up to bring you a chillaxing new creation that’s certain to satisfy any sweet or salty snack craving. It’s a flavorful world, and everyone is invited to grab a spoon.

Ben and Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup Pint

Ben and Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup Pint

$6.99

We interrupt our regularly scheduled programming to remind you how much you love ice cream that’s perfectly peanut buttery & peanut butter cuppity at the same time.

Ben and Jerry's "MILK" & Cookies (non dairy) Pint

Ben and Jerry's "MILK" & Cookies (non dairy) Pint

$6.99

If you’ve been searching for particular plant-based versions of some Ben & Jerry’s favorites, we think you’ll find the flavors we’re making with sunflower seed butter to be particularly delicious. Certified Vegan

Ben and Jerry's Americone Dream Pint

Ben and Jerry's Americone Dream Pint

$6.99

Founded in fudge-covered waffle cones, this caramel-swirled concoction is the only flavor that gets a s'cream of approval from The Late Show host, Stephen Colbert. What's sweeter is this flavor supports charitable causes through The Stephen Colbert AmeriCone Dream Fund.

Ben and Jerry's Boom Chocolatta Pint

Ben and Jerry's Boom Chocolatta Pint

$6.99

As you slam dunk your spoon through creamy mocha & caramel to celebrate the epic chocolate cookie-spread core, your technique may not be perfect, but the victory’s perfectly delicious.

Ben and Jerry's Brownie Batter Pint

Ben and Jerry's Brownie Batter Pint

$6.99

Spooning your way to brownie nirvana? Smack dab in the middle of this brownie-chunk-filled ice cream there's a core of unbaked brownie batter calling your name. No, really. We heard it.

Ben and Jerry's Chocolate Cookie Dough Pint

Ben and Jerry's Chocolate Cookie Dough Pint

$6.99

We knew we were onto something big when we made the world’s first batch of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream in 1984. Today the flavor still reigns among our all-time most popular concoctions.

Ben and Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint

Ben and Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint

$6.99Out of stock

The fabulously fudgy brownies in this flavor come from New York’s Greyston Bakery, where producing great baked goods is part of their greater-good mission to provide jobs and training to low-income city residents.

Ben and Jerry' Cherry Garcia

Ben and Jerry' Cherry Garcia

$6.99

Somewhere between the creamy coffee coffee ice cream & the buzzbuzzbuzz of espresso fudge, it hits you: you’re wide awake & in lovelovelove.

Ben and Jerry's Everything But... Pint

Ben and Jerry's Everything But... Pint

$6.99

We've combined some of your most favorite Ben & Jerry's flavors & swirled them into even bigger show-stoppers. Now you can enjoy them in tasty, twisted tandem!

Ben and Jerry's Half Baked Pint

Ben and Jerry's Half Baked Pint

$6.99

Ben & Jerry’s is proud to partner with fellow B Corps Greyston & Rhino Bakeries to bring you half baked. The incredible stories behind both the fudge brownies & cookie dough make this a flavor that not only tastes good, but does good.

Ben and Jerry's Mint Chocolate Cookie Pint

Ben and Jerry's Mint Chocolate Cookie Pint

$6.99

In case you’ve ever wondered what makes this wintry flavor so wicked cool to luge a spoon through: it’s the pepperminty excellence we packed in it, not to mention all those chocolate sandwich cookie moguls. Enjoy!

Talenti DBL Dark Chocolate Pint

Talenti DBL Dark Chocolate Pint

$6.99

Our Double Dark Chocolate gelato is blended with semisweet chocolate morsels and just a dash of vermouth. Is it possible to have a crush on a frozen dessert?

Talenti Madagascan Vanilla Pint

Talenti Madagascan Vanilla Pint

$6.99

Fresh milk, sugar and cream are slow cooked and the finest vanilla beans are imported from Madagascar to create a rich, one-of-a-kind taste that’s anything but plain vanilla.

Talenti Pacific Coast Pistachio Pint

Talenti Pacific Coast Pistachio Pint

$6.99Out of stock

Roasted California pistachios, pistachio butter, milk, pure cane sugar, fresh cream and milk are expertly blended to create our Pacific Coast pistachio. Previously called Sicilian Pistachio, this flavor uses the same delicious recipe but now with pistachios from California.

Non Dairy Pb And Cookies

Non Dairy Pb And Cookies

$6.99

We’ve always had a love affair with P.B. and with cookies. So how could we go wrong with this flavor that delivers it all, from the crunchy peanut butter swirl to the yummy chocolate sandwich cookies? Certified Vegan

Non Dairy Ben and Jerrys Non Dairy Cherry Garcia

Non Dairy Ben and Jerrys Non Dairy Cherry Garcia

$6.99Out of stock

Our euphorically edible tribute to guitarist Jerry Garcia & Grateful Dead fans everywhere, it’s the first ice cream named for a rock legend and the most famous of our fan-suggested flavors.

Talenti Sea Salt Caramel

$6.99

Package to-go Beer 4/6packs (Cans/Bottles)

Anderson Valley Seasonal Gose (6 pack)

Anderson Valley Seasonal Gose (6 pack)

$14.19
Avery White Rascal (6 pack)

Avery White Rascal (6 pack)

$14.19

An authentic Belgian-style white ale, this Rascal is unfiltered and cleverly spiced with coriander and Curaçao orange peel producing a refreshingly zesty classic ale. As our flagship beer and silver medal winner of the Belgian Witbier category at the World Beer Cup 2018, we pay tribute to the history and time-honored tradition of the steadfast Belgian Witbier by brewing White Rascal with the same Belgian ingredients used by 15th century brewers from the village of Hoegaarden. The tales and images of demons are popular in Belgian folklore and we follow suit with our own White Rascal.

Bud Light (6 pack)

Bud Light (6 pack)

$10.19

light, crisp and crushable

Cigar City Jai Alai (6 pack)

Cigar City Jai Alai (6 pack)

$12.19

Native to Tampa, Florida, Jai Alai IPA is a bold, citrusy and balanced India Pale Ale that involves six different hop varietals used generously in a 7.5% ABV beer.

Coors Light (6 pack)

Coors Light (6 pack)

$10.19

head for the mountains

Corona bottles (6 pack)

Corona bottles (6 pack)

$12.19

the taste of Mexico

DC BRAU Mango Seltzer (6 pack)

DC BRAU Mango Seltzer (6 pack)

$15.19

Take one sip and you’ll swear you’ve bitten into a ripe mango cut straight from the tree in the Caribbean.

DC BRAU Orange Crush (6 pack)

DC BRAU Orange Crush (6 pack)

$15.19

The iconic drink made famous in Ocean City, MD comes to you as a Hard Seltzer, still with only 100 calories! You’ll swear we used fresh OJ, Vodka, Triple Sex, and lemon-lime soda in this refreshing summertime seltzer appearing in 6 packs and solid-flavor 12 packs.

Dogfish Head Sea Quench (6 pack)

Dogfish Head Sea Quench (6 pack)

$16.19

SeaQuench Ale is a session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose, and a tart Berliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, sour lime juice and sea salt to make this the most thirst-quenching beer Dogfish Head has ever brewed.

LOST RHINO FINAL GLIDE HEFE WEIZEN (6 pack)

LOST RHINO FINAL GLIDE HEFE WEIZEN (6 pack)

$12.19

his naturally cloudy and refreshing wheat beer is perfect for ending those long days in the sun. This Hefeweizen glides along the lines of being both crisp and sweet. So enjoy the “evening magic” with our Final Glide.

Miller Lite (6 pack)

Miller Lite (6 pack)

$10.19

taste great, less filling

Old Pro Gose (6 pack)

Old Pro Gose (6 pack)

$14.19

A dash of salt. A touch of tart. That’s what makes this unique German-style wheat beer a seasoned professional at serious summer thirst quenching. With its glowing golden color, peach & citrus nose followed by a prickly mouthfeel that leaves a gentle tartness and a dash of salt on the palate, the Old Pro never fails to bring you back for another sip.

Solace Lil Bit Cloudy (6 pack)

Solace Lil Bit Cloudy (6 pack)

$14.19

ABV: 6.5% juicy, hazy, flagship IPA. The low bitterness and late hopping showcase the citrusy, juicy notes of American hops. A blast of tropical aroma is followed by a resiny and balanced flavor. Juice bomb features all the aspects and nuances of full hop flavor — not just bitterness. An IPA for real hop lovers.

Stiegl Raddler (16oz Cans) (4 pack)

Stiegl Raddler (16oz Cans) (4 pack)

$13.19

Notes: Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler (mixed beer drink) its amber natural cloudiness and pleasant tangy taste. The refreshingly fruity taste makes Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit a wonderful thirst quencher.

Truly Seltzer variety flavors (6 pack)

Truly Seltzer variety flavors (6 pack)

$12.19

light, low calorie "BRO, I'll take another"

Victory Sour Monkey (6 pack)

Victory Sour Monkey (6 pack)

$16.19

Victory Sour Monkey This electrifying transformation of our famed Golden Monkey may just blow your mind. Tastefully twisted to offer nuances of sweet fruit and a sharp tang of tartness, this exhilarating combination of flavors makes this brew a Monkey all its own. Respect the Monkey and Taste Victory!

Schneider Adventinus Weizen Bock (16oz Cans) (4pack)

$14.19

Mens Shirts

Small

$45.00

Medium

$45.00

Large

$45.00

Extra Large

$45.00

2 Extra Large

$45.00

Womens Shirts

Extra Small

$35.00

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Extra Large

$35.00

Glassware

Walters Glass

$5.00

Hooded Sweatshirt

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Extra Large

$37.00

XX Large

$37.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A casual bar conveniently located across the street from Nats Park. Walters is equipped with a state of the art pour your own beer system loaded with the latest trends in brewing. It doesn't stop there, Walters kitchen is more than your class bar fare, featuring items ranging from Pork Belly Bites to a Smoked brisket sandwich. With 22 Tv's including a 220" screen it's hard to miss your favorite sports teams. Walk On Over To Walters and check us out!

Website

Location

1221 Van St. SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

