Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton

4,329 Reviews

$$

5194 S Lowell Blvd

Littleton, CO 80123

Popular Items

Oven Baked Wings (8)
16" BYO
Cheesy Breadsticks

12" Pizza

12" BYO

$12.00

Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices

12" The Big Fizz

$20.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

12" Mile High Meat

$20.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" Veggie Delite

$17.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

12" Kihei Special

$17.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

12" Red Hot Mama

$17.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Keep Tahoe Blue

$18.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

12" The B.O.M.

$17.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" The Mrs.

$18.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" The Moses

$17.00

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" Popeye Special

$19.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Panama Not-So Red

$19.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

12" Margherita

$16.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

12" The Greek

$19.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Crazy Chicken

$18.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Hawaiian To the Max

$17.00

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" Pizzas

14" BYO

$14.00

Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices

14" The Big Fizz

$23.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

14" Mile High Meat

$22.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" Veggie Delite

$19.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

14" Kihei Special

$19.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

14" Red Hot Mama

$19.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" Keep Tahoe Blue

$20.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

14" The B.O.M.

$19.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" The Mrs.

$20.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

14" The Moses

$19.00

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

14" Popeye Special

$21.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

14" Panama Not-So Red

$21.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

14" Margherita

$18.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

14" The Greek

$21.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

14" Crazy Chicken

$20.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

14" Hawaiian To the Max

$19.00

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

14" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

16" Pizzas

16" BYO

$16.00

Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 Slices

16" The Big Fizz

$25.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

16" Mile High Meat

$24.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

16" Veggie Delite

$21.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

16" Kihei Special

$21.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

16" Red Hot Mama

$21.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

16" Keep Tahoe Blue

$22.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

16" The B.O.M.

$21.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

16" The Mrs.

$22.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

16" The Moses

$21.00

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

16" Popeye Special

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

16" Panama Not-So Red

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

16" Margherita

$20.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

16" The Greek

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

16" Crazy Chicken

$22.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

16" Hawaiian To the Max

$21.00

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" Deep Dish

This is Walter's take on a Chicago classic-style Deep Dish. We start with our homemade dough set in a 14" deep dish and then we add your custom toppings, top with cheese and then marinara and seasonings. Bear's and Bull's fans approve.
14" DD BYO

$21.00

This is Walter's take on a Chicago classic-style Deep Dish. We start with our homemade dough set in a 14" deep dish and then we add your custom toppings, top with cheese and then marinara and seasonings. Bear's and Bull's fans approve.

14" DD The Big Fizz

$29.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Seasoned Ground Beef, Salami, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Mushroom, Mozzarella.

14" DD Mile High Meat

$28.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" DD Veggie Delite

$25.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

14" DD Kihei Special

$25.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

14" DD Red Hot Mama

$25.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" DD Keep Tahoe Blue

$26.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

14" DD The B.O.M.

$25.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" DD The Mrs.

$26.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" Gluten Free

Our amazing Gluten Free Crust was made by local bakery in Longmont and is truly one of the best you will have. 12" only with 8 slices.
12" GF BYO

$16.00

Our Gluten Free crust is amazingly fluffy and one of the best around. We start with that and add our homemade marinara and melted cheese it's up to you to create your own. - 8 slices.

12" GF The Big Fizz

$25.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

12" GF Mile High Meat

$24.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" GF Veggie Delite

$21.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

12" GF Kihei Special

$21.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

12" GF Red Hot Mama

$21.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" GF Keep Tahoe Blue

$22.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

12" GF The B.O.M.

$21.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Mrs.

$22.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Moses

$21.00

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" GF Popeye Special

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" GF Panama Not-So Red

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

12" GF Margherita

$20.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Greek

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" GF Crazy Chicken

$22.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

12" GF Hawaiian To the Max

$21.00

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

12" GF BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" GF Nashville Hot Chicken

$22.00

Nashville Hot Marinara, Nashville Hot Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Diced PIckles, Mozzarella

12" Cauliflower Crust

12" Cauliflower BYO

$16.00

12" Cauliflower The Big Fizz

$25.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Seasoned Ground Beef, Salami, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Mushroom, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Mile High Meat

$24.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Veggie Delite

$21.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Kihei Special

$21.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Red Hot Mama

$21.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Keep Tahoe Blue

$22.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

12" Cauliflower The B.O.M.

$21.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower The Mrs.

$22.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Moses

$21.00

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Popeye Special

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Panama Not-So Red

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Margherita

$20.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower The Greek

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Crazy Chicken

$22.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Hawaiian To the Max

$21.00

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Nashville Hot Chicken

$22.00

Nashville Hot Marinara, Nashville Hot Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Diced Pickles, Mozzarella

Wings & Breadsticks

Oven Baked Wings (8)

$12.00

Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Breadsticks

$7.00

Freshly Baked Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter.Includes One Marinara or Ranch.

Cheesy Breadsticks

$8.50

Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.

Cauliflower Crust Cheesy Breadsticks

$12.50

GF Cheesy Breadsticks

$12.50

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Toasted French Roll Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter and Parmesan Cheese. Includes One Marinara.

Meatball Appetizer

$9.00

2 Large Housemade Walter's Meatballs Topped with Zesty Marinara and Melted Mozzarella. Served with a 1/2 side of Garlic Bread.

Side of 2 Meatballs

$7.00

Side of Two Meatballs

Fresh Salads

House Salad

$8.00+

Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.

Greek Salad

$11.00+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.

Italian Salad

$11.00+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Pepperoncinis.

Calzone*

Calzone

$9.50

Our Calzone is prepared with Walter’s Housemade Marinara and Freshly Grated Mozzeralla Cheese. Additional Toppings $1.25 each.

Lasagna

Traditional Lasagna

$13.00

Our Savory Housemade Meat Lasagna with a Blend of Italian Sausage and Seasoned Ground Beef, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.

Baked Subs

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Savory Meatballs Made with a Blend of Seasoned Ground Beef and Italian Sausage Topped with Our Housemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Italian Sub

$10.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Italian Dressing on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Diced Chicken Breast with Housemade Marinara, Melted Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheeses on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Ophelia

$9.00

Fresh Spinach, Portabella Mushroom, Artichokes, Caramelized Onions, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomatoes on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Sides

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side of Nashville Hot Marinara

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Mango Habanero

$1.00

Side Siracha Honey

$1.00

Side Bourbon BBQ

$1.00

Side Hickory BBQ

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Garlic Ranch

$0.50

Side of Balsamic

$0.50

Side of Italian

$0.50

Side of Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side of Ceaser

$0.50

Sun Chips

$1.00

Lays Chips

$1.00

Desserts

NY Cheese Cake

$6.00

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

GF Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Limoncello Marscapone Cake

$6.00

2 Liter N/A Bev

2L Coke

$4.40

2L Diet Coke

$4.40

2L Sprite

$4.40
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Somewhere between your favorite hole-in-the-wall and your favorite family-friendly spot where everybody knows your name. At our Bow Mar location, you’ll find 15 rotating taps, a covered patio, a cozy interior, and a classic pizzeria experience

Website

Location

5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton, CO 80123

Directions

Gallery
