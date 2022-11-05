Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
4,329 Reviews
$$
5194 S Lowell Blvd
Littleton, CO 80123
Popular Items
12" Pizza
12" BYO
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
12" The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
12" Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
12" Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
12" Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
12" The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
12" Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
12" The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" Pizzas
14" BYO
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
14" The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
14" Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
14" Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
14" Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
14" The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
14" The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
14" Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
14" Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
14" Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
14" The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
14" Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
14" Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
16" Pizzas
16" BYO
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 Slices
16" The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
16" Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
16" Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
16" Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
16" Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
16" Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
16" The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
16" The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
16" The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
16" Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
16" Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
16" Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
16" The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
16" Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
16" Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" Deep Dish
14" DD BYO
This is Walter's take on a Chicago classic-style Deep Dish. We start with our homemade dough set in a 14" deep dish and then we add your custom toppings, top with cheese and then marinara and seasonings. Bear's and Bull's fans approve.
14" DD The Big Fizz
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Seasoned Ground Beef, Salami, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Mushroom, Mozzarella.
14" DD Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" DD Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
14" DD Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
14" DD Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" DD Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
14" DD The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" DD The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" Gluten Free
12" GF BYO
Our Gluten Free crust is amazingly fluffy and one of the best around. We start with that and add our homemade marinara and melted cheese it's up to you to create your own. - 8 slices.
12" GF The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
12" GF Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" GF Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
12" GF Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
12" GF Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" GF Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
12" GF The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" GF Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" GF Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
12" GF Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" GF Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
12" GF Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
12" GF BBQ Chicken
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" GF Nashville Hot Chicken
Nashville Hot Marinara, Nashville Hot Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Diced PIckles, Mozzarella
12" Cauliflower Crust
12" Cauliflower BYO
12" Cauliflower The Big Fizz
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Seasoned Ground Beef, Salami, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Mushroom, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
12" Cauliflower The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower BBQ Chicken
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Nashville Hot Chicken
Nashville Hot Marinara, Nashville Hot Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Diced Pickles, Mozzarella
Wings & Breadsticks
Oven Baked Wings (8)
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Breadsticks
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter.Includes One Marinara or Ranch.
Cheesy Breadsticks
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.
Cauliflower Crust Cheesy Breadsticks
GF Cheesy Breadsticks
Garlic Bread
Toasted French Roll Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter and Parmesan Cheese. Includes One Marinara.
Meatball Appetizer
2 Large Housemade Walter's Meatballs Topped with Zesty Marinara and Melted Mozzarella. Served with a 1/2 side of Garlic Bread.
Side of 2 Meatballs
Side of Two Meatballs
Fresh Salads
House Salad
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
Italian Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Pepperoncinis.
Calzone*
Lasagna
Baked Subs
Meatball Sub
Savory Meatballs Made with a Blend of Seasoned Ground Beef and Italian Sausage Topped with Our Housemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Italian Sub
Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Italian Dressing on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Chicken Parmesan
Diced Chicken Breast with Housemade Marinara, Melted Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheeses on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Ophelia
Fresh Spinach, Portabella Mushroom, Artichokes, Caramelized Onions, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomatoes on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Sides
Side Marinara
Side of Nashville Hot Marinara
Side Buffalo
Side Mango Habanero
Side Siracha Honey
Side Bourbon BBQ
Side Hickory BBQ
Side of Garlic Butter
Side of Ranch
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Garlic Ranch
Side of Balsamic
Side of Italian
Side of Greek Dressing
Side of Ceaser
Sun Chips
Lays Chips
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Somewhere between your favorite hole-in-the-wall and your favorite family-friendly spot where everybody knows your name. At our Bow Mar location, you’ll find 15 rotating taps, a covered patio, a cozy interior, and a classic pizzeria experience
5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton, CO 80123