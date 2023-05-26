Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver
200 Quebec Street
Building 200, Unit 109
Denver, CO 80230
Popular Items
Oven Baked Wings (8)
Selected "Best Wings In Colorado" by Buzzfeed.com 2019... Flavors include: Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Siracha or our Famous Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
16" BYO
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.- 10 slices per pie
12" BYO
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
Online Menu
Wings & Breadsticks
Oven Baked Wings (8)
Selected "Best Wings In Colorado" by Buzzfeed.com 2019... Flavors include: Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Siracha or our Famous Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Cheesy Breadsticks
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.
Breadsticks
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter.Includes One Marinara or Ranch. add’l sauce $.50 each.
Garlic Bread
Toasted French Roll Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter and Parmesan Cheese. Includes One Marinara. add’l sauce $.50 each.
Meatball App
Two House Made Meatballs topped with melted Mozzarella and Walter's303 Zesty Marinara. Served with Half Loaf of Garlic Bread
Gluten Free Cheesy Bread
Our famous Cheesy Bread, but now in a 12" Gluten Free Crust
Cauliflower Cheesy Bread
Our famous Cheesy Bread, but now in a Keto and GF friendly 12" Cauliflower Crust.
Toasted Ravioli
13 Baked and Toasted St. Louis Style Beef Raviolis lightly dusted in Parmesean Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara
Fresh Salads
House Salad
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
Italian Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Pepperoncinis.
Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
Baked Subs
Meatball Sub
Savory Meatballs Made with a Blend of Seasoned Ground Beef and Italian Sausage Topped with Our Housemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Italian Sub
Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Italian Dressing on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Chicken Parmesan
Diced Chicken Breast with Housemade Marinara, Melted Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheeses on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Ophelia
Fresh Spinach, Portabella Mushroom, Artichokes, Caramelized Onions, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomatoes on French Roll. Served with Chips.
12" Pizza
12" BYO
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
12" The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
12" Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
12" Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
12" Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
12" The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
12" Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
12" The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella. Try it "Employee Style" - A Swirl of Garlic Ranch Sauce and Walter's Buffalo Sauce (featured in photo)
12" Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" Pizzas
14" BYO
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices per pie
14" The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
14" Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
14" Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
14" Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
14" Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
14" The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
14" The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
14" The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
14" Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
14" Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
14" Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
14" The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
14" Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
14" Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
16" Pizzas
16" BYO
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.- 10 slices per pie
16" The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
16" Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
16" Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
16" Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
16" Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
16" Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
16" The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
16" The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
16" The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
16" Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
16" Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
16" Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
16" The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
16" Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
16" Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Gluten Free
12" GF BYO
Our Gluten Free crust is amazingly fluffy and one of the best around. We start with the crust and add our homemade marinara and melted cheese it's up to you to create your own. - 8 slices.
12" GF The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
12" GF Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" GF Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
12" GF Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
12" GF Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" GF Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
12" GF The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" GF Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" GF Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
12" GF Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
12" GF The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" GF Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
12" GF Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
12" GF BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Crust
12" Cauliflower BYO
Our new crunchy Keto Friendly Cauliflower pizzas start with our house made marinara and topped with mozzarella and cut into 8 slices. It's up to you to create your masterpiece.
12" Cauliflower The Big Fizz
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives
12" Cauliflower Mile High Meat
Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Veggie Delite
Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Kihei Special
Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Red Hot Mama
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Keep Tahoe Blue
Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
12" Cauliflower The B.O.M.
Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower The Mrs.
Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower The Moses
Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Popeye Special
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Panama Not-So Red
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Margherita
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower The Greek
Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Crazy Chicken
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower Hawaiian To the Max
BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
12" Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
Lasagna
Traditional Lasagna
Our Savory Housemade Meat Lasagna with a Blend of Italian Sausage and Seasoned Ground Beef, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.
Veggie Lasagna
Our Savory Housemade Veggie Lasagna is Layers of Fresh Spinach and Mushrooms , Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.
Calzone
Sides
Side of Marinara Sauce
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Side of Ranch Dressing
Side Buffalo
Side Mango Habanero
Side of Garlic Butter
Side Bourbon BBQ
Side Hickory BBQ
Side of Garlic Ranch
Side of Balsamic
Side of Italian
Side of Greek Dressing
Side of Ceaser
Sun Chips
Lays Chips
Blue Cheese Crumbles*
Feta*
Mozzarella
Provolone*
Ricotta*
Side Anchovies
Bacon
BBQ Chicken
Canadian Bacon
Salami
Herb Chicken
Meatball
Sausage
Ground Beef
Black Olives
Caramelized Onions
Garlic
Jalapenos
Mushrooms
Green Chilies
Green Olives
Kalamata Olives*
Pepperoncini
Pineapple
Tomato
White Onions
Sd Honey
Desserts
GF Flourless Chocolate Cake
A Decadent Dark Chocolate Flourless Cake. So rich and delicious you will swear it's not Gluten Free!
Limoncello Marscapone Cake
Alternating layers of sponge cake and limoncello infused mascarpone cream...YES Please!
NY Cheese Cake
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie
Brownie
DRINKS
Coca-Cola Beverages
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love
Diet Coke
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
Sprite
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool
Coca Cola, 2L
Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love
Diet Coke, 2L
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
Sprite, 2L
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool
Canned Beer
Dry Dock Apricot Blonde
Glider Cider
Lone Tree Mexi Lager
Narragansett
Station 26 303Lager
Heady Topper
Untitled Prickly Pear Guava
Untitled Pineapple Mango
Untitled Blood Orange Pomegranite
Holidaily Blonde
Holidaily Fat Randy's IPA
Untitled Nonalcoholic Pils
Untitled Art Nonalcoholic Juicy Ipa
To Go Cocktails
16oz Bear Creek Spiced Apple Red Sangria
16oz of our Housemade Red Sangria bottled to go
32oz Bear Creek Spiced Apple Red Sangria
32oz of our housemade Red Sangria bottled and ready to go.
16oz Mango Peach White Sangria
16oz of our Housemade Red Sangria bottled to go
32oz Mango Peach White Sangria
16oz of our Housemade Red Sangria bottled to go
16oz Randy Watson
Our housemade barrel-aged old fashioned with a citrus twist. Bottled To Go
32oz Randy Watson
Our housemade barrel-aged old fashioned with a citrus twist. Bottled To Go
16oz Smokey Marg
Our homemade barrel aged margarita bottled and ready to server over ice!
32oz Smokey Marg
Our homemade barrel aged margarita bottled and ready to server over ice!
16oz The Godfather
Van Jack Gluten Free Vodka combined with our Italian style bloody mary mix.
32oz The Godfather
Van Jack Gluten Free Vodka combined with our Italian style bloody mary mix.
Build Your Own Mimosas
16oz Walter's Famous Pickle Juice
Walter's Own Adult Pickle Juice... Vodka infused with pickle and pepperoncinis...Great for NO Hangovers
32oz Walter's Famous Pickle Juice
Walter's Own Adult Pickle Juice... Vodka infused with pickle and pepperoncinis...Great for NO Hangovers
32oz Pina Colada Mix
"C'mon Fred, Smell These Coconuts" Walter's own spiced rum boat drink, just pour over ice, blend and sip with sunshine. Repeat as necessry
16oz Mango Margaritas
Our homemade barrel aged margarita shaken with real mango puree then bottled and ready to server over ice!
32oz Mango Margaritas
Our homemade barrel aged margarita shaken with real mango puree then bottled and ready to server over ice!
16 0z The Jungle Bird
A refreshing cocktail for your next patio party. Jamaican Rum, Compari, Pineapple and Lime Juice. Pour over ice enjoy.
32 Oz The Jungle Bird
A refreshing cocktail for your next patio party. Jamaican Rum, Compari, Pineapple and Lime Juice. Pour over ice enjoy.
Wine by the Bottle
Btl Annabella Chardonnay
Btl Borgo Scopeto Chianti
Btl Giapoza Cabernet
Btl Klinker Brick Rose
Btl Mont Gravet Rose
Btl Mohua Sauv Blanc
Btl Ornato Pinot Grigio
Btl Padrillo Pinot Noir
Btl Ransom Pino Noir
Btl Tablas Creek 2017 -50% Off
Btl Tinto Negro Malbec
Balance SB Btl
Btl Balance Chenin
Mont Gravet Bottle
Btl Guinigi
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Our newest location brings our Always Funky, Never Dull vibe to the historic Lowry neighborhood. Bring your family for cheesy bread and Walter’s-style pizza, bring your crew for drinks and a game, or come by to meet up with the neighborhood locals. Conveniently located at 200 Quebec Street
200 Quebec Street, Building 200, Unit 109, Denver, CO 80230