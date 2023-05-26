Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver

review star

No reviews yet

200 Quebec Street

Building 200, Unit 109

Denver, CO 80230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Oven Baked Wings (8)

Oven Baked Wings (8)

$14.00

Selected "Best Wings In Colorado" by Buzzfeed.com 2019... Flavors include: Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Siracha or our Famous Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

16" BYO

16" BYO

$17.00

Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.- 10 slices per pie

12" BYO

12" BYO

$13.00

Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices

Online Menu

Wings & Breadsticks

Oven Baked Wings (8)

Oven Baked Wings (8)

$14.00

Selected "Best Wings In Colorado" by Buzzfeed.com 2019... Flavors include: Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Siracha or our Famous Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.50

Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch.

Breadsticks

$7.50

Freshly Baked Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter.Includes One Marinara or Ranch. add’l sauce $.50 each.

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Toasted French Roll Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter and Parmesan Cheese. Includes One Marinara. add’l sauce $.50 each.

Meatball App

Meatball App

$10.00

Two House Made Meatballs topped with melted Mozzarella and Walter's303 Zesty Marinara. Served with Half Loaf of Garlic Bread

Gluten Free Cheesy Bread

$14.00

Our famous Cheesy Bread, but now in a 12" Gluten Free Crust

Cauliflower Cheesy Bread

$14.00

Our famous Cheesy Bread, but now in a Keto and GF friendly 12" Cauliflower Crust.

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$13.00

13 Baked and Toasted St. Louis Style Beef Raviolis lightly dusted in Parmesean Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00+

Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$13.00+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Pepperoncinis.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.

Baked Subs

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Savory Meatballs Made with a Blend of Seasoned Ground Beef and Italian Sausage Topped with Our Housemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$12.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Italian Dressing on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Diced Chicken Breast with Housemade Marinara, Melted Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheeses on French Roll. Served with Chips.

Ophelia

$10.00

Fresh Spinach, Portabella Mushroom, Artichokes, Caramelized Onions, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomatoes on French Roll. Served with Chips.

12" Pizza

Our 12" Pizzas (8 slices) include mozzarella and your choice of sauce.
12" BYO

12" BYO

$13.00

Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices

12" The Big Fizz

12" The Big Fizz

$22.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

12" Mile High Meat

12" Mile High Meat

$21.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" Veggie Delite

12" Veggie Delite

$18.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

12" Kihei Special

12" Kihei Special

$18.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

12" Red Hot Mama

12" Red Hot Mama

$18.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Keep Tahoe Blue

12" Keep Tahoe Blue

$19.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

12" The B.O.M.

12" The B.O.M.

$18.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" The Mrs.

12" The Mrs.

$19.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" The Moses

12" The Moses

$18.00

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" Popeye Special

12" Popeye Special

$20.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Panama Not-So Red

12" Panama Not-So Red

$20.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$17.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

12" The Greek

12" The Greek

$20.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Crazy Chicken

12" Crazy Chicken

$19.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella. Try it "Employee Style" - A Swirl of Garlic Ranch Sauce and Walter's Buffalo Sauce (featured in photo)

12" Hawaiian To the Max

12" Hawaiian To the Max

$18.00

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" Pizzas

Our 14" pizzas start with our house made marinara and topped with mozzarella and are cut into 8 slices
14" BYO

14" BYO

$15.00

Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices per pie

14" The Big Fizz

14" The Big Fizz

$24.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

14" Mile High Meat

14" Mile High Meat

$23.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" Veggie Delite

14" Veggie Delite

$20.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

14" Kihei Special

14" Kihei Special

$20.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

14" Red Hot Mama

14" Red Hot Mama

$20.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

14" Keep Tahoe Blue

14" Keep Tahoe Blue

$21.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

14" The B.O.M.

14" The B.O.M.

$20.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

14" The Mrs.

14" The Mrs.

$21.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

14" The Moses

14" The Moses

$20.00

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

14" Popeye Special

14" Popeye Special

$22.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

14" Panama Not-So Red

14" Panama Not-So Red

$23.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$19.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

14" The Greek

14" The Greek

$22.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

14" Crazy Chicken

14" Crazy Chicken

$21.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

14" Hawaiian To the Max

14" Hawaiian To the Max

$20.00

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

16" Pizzas

Our 16" pizzas start with our house made marinara and topped with mozzarella and cut into 10 slices
16" BYO

16" BYO

$17.00

Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.- 10 slices per pie

16" The Big Fizz

16" The Big Fizz

$26.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

16" Mile High Meat

16" Mile High Meat

$23.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

16" Veggie Delite

16" Veggie Delite

$22.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

16" Kihei Special

16" Kihei Special

$22.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

16" Red Hot Mama

16" Red Hot Mama

$22.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

16" Keep Tahoe Blue

16" Keep Tahoe Blue

$22.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

16" The B.O.M.

16" The B.O.M.

$22.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

16" The Mrs.

16" The Mrs.

$23.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

16" The Moses

16" The Moses

$22.00

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

16" Popeye Special

16" Popeye Special

$24.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

16" Panama Not-So Red

16" Panama Not-So Red

$24.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$21.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

16" The Greek

16" The Greek

$24.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

16" Crazy Chicken

16" Crazy Chicken

$23.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

16" Hawaiian To the Max

16" Hawaiian To the Max

$22.00

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Gluten Free

Our famous gluten free pizzas start with our house made marinara and topped with mozzarella and cut into 8 slices.
12" GF BYO

12" GF BYO

$17.00

Our Gluten Free crust is amazingly fluffy and one of the best around. We start with the crust and add our homemade marinara and melted cheese it's up to you to create your own. - 8 slices.

12" GF The Big Fizz

$26.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

12" GF Mile High Meat

$25.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" GF Veggie Delite

$22.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

12" GF Kihei Special

$22.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

12" GF Red Hot Mama

$22.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" GF Keep Tahoe Blue

$23.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

12" GF The B.O.M.

$22.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Mrs.

$23.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Moses

$22.00

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" GF Popeye Special

$24.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" GF Panama Not-So Red

$24.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

12" GF Margherita

$21.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

12" GF The Greek

$24.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" GF Crazy Chicken

$23.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

12" GF Hawaiian To the Max

$22.00

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

12" GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Crust

Our new Keto Friendly Cauliflower pizzas start with our house made marinara and topped with mozzarella and cut into 8 slices.
12" Cauliflower BYO

12" Cauliflower BYO

$17.00

Our new crunchy Keto Friendly Cauliflower pizzas start with our house made marinara and topped with mozzarella and cut into 8 slices. It's up to you to create your masterpiece.

12" Cauliflower The Big Fizz

$26.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Groundbeef, Sausage, White onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms and Black Olives

12" Cauliflower Mile High Meat

$25.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Polidori Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Veggie Delite

$22.00

Marinara, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olive, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Kihei Special

$22.00

Marinara, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Red Hot Mama

$22.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Keep Tahoe Blue

$23.00

Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

12" Cauliflower The B.O.M.

$22.00

Marinara, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Sliced Meatballs, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower The Mrs.

$23.00

Marinara, Polidori Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower The Moses

$22.00

Pesto Marinara, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Popeye Special

$24.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Herb Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Panama Not-So Red

$24.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Artichokes, Portabella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Margherita

$21.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower The Greek

$24.00

Herb Garlic Olive Oil, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Artichokes, Feta, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Crazy Chicken

$23.00

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Bacon, White Onion, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower Hawaiian To the Max

$22.00

BBQ Marinara, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella.

12" Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

BBQ Marinara, BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

Lasagna

Traditional Lasagna

Traditional Lasagna

$14.00

Our Savory Housemade Meat Lasagna with a Blend of Italian Sausage and Seasoned Ground Beef, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.

Veggie Lasagna

Veggie Lasagna

$12.00

Our Savory Housemade Veggie Lasagna is Layers of Fresh Spinach and Mushrooms , Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.

Calzone

Our Calzones are made with our house made dough and include our zesty marinara and mozzarella. then you can add up to 5 toppings. Please note that Artisan toppings count as two.
Calzone

Calzone

$10.50

Our Calzone is prepared with Walter’s Housemade Marinara, and Melted Mozzarella. It's up to you to create your own pizza pocket masterpiece.

Sides

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Mango Habanero

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Bourbon BBQ

$1.00

Side Hickory BBQ

$1.00

Side of Garlic Ranch

$0.75

Side of Balsamic

$0.75

Side of Italian

$0.75

Side of Greek Dressing

$0.75

Side of Ceaser

$0.75

Sun Chips

$1.25

Lays Chips

$1.25

Blue Cheese Crumbles*

$2.00

Feta*

$2.00

Mozzarella

$2.00

Provolone*

$2.00

Ricotta*

$2.00

Side Anchovies

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

BBQ Chicken

$1.00

Canadian Bacon

$1.00

Salami

$1.00

Herb Chicken

$2.00

Meatball

$3.00

Sausage

$1.00

Ground Beef

$1.00

Black Olives

$1.00

Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Garlic

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Green Chilies

$1.00

Green Olives

$1.00

Kalamata Olives*

$2.00

Pepperoncini

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

White Onions

$1.00

Sd Honey

$0.50

Desserts

GF Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

A Decadent Dark Chocolate Flourless Cake. So rich and delicious you will swear it's not Gluten Free!

Limoncello Marscapone Cake

$7.00

Alternating layers of sponge cake and limoncello infused mascarpone cream...YES Please!

NY Cheese Cake

$7.00

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$3.50

DRINKS

Coca-Cola Beverages

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool​

Coca Cola, 2L

Coca Cola, 2L

$5.00

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Diet Coke, 2L

Diet Coke, 2L

$5.00

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

Sprite, 2L

Sprite, 2L

$5.00

A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool​

Canned Beer

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde

$5.00

Glider Cider

$6.00

Lone Tree Mexi Lager

$5.00

Narragansett

$3.00

Station 26 303Lager

$4.00

Heady Topper

$9.00

Untitled Prickly Pear Guava

$7.00

Untitled Pineapple Mango

$7.00

Untitled Blood Orange Pomegranite

$7.00

Holidaily Blonde

$6.50

Holidaily Fat Randy's IPA

$6.50

Untitled Nonalcoholic Pils

$7.00

Untitled Art Nonalcoholic Juicy Ipa

$7.00

To Go Cocktails

Batched Cocktails All Ready To Go Home With You! Yay!

16oz Bear Creek Spiced Apple Red Sangria

$15.00Out of stock

16oz of our Housemade Red Sangria bottled to go

32oz Bear Creek Spiced Apple Red Sangria

$30.00Out of stock

32oz of our housemade Red Sangria bottled and ready to go.

16oz Mango Peach White Sangria

$15.00Out of stock

16oz of our Housemade Red Sangria bottled to go

32oz Mango Peach White Sangria

$30.00Out of stock

16oz of our Housemade Red Sangria bottled to go

16oz Randy Watson

$15.00Out of stock

Our housemade barrel-aged old fashioned with a citrus twist. Bottled To Go

32oz Randy Watson

$30.00Out of stock

Our housemade barrel-aged old fashioned with a citrus twist. Bottled To Go

16oz Smokey Marg

$14.00

Our homemade barrel aged margarita bottled and ready to server over ice!

32oz Smokey Marg

$28.00

Our homemade barrel aged margarita bottled and ready to server over ice!

16oz The Godfather

$14.00

Van Jack Gluten Free Vodka combined with our Italian style bloody mary mix.

32oz The Godfather

$28.00

Van Jack Gluten Free Vodka combined with our Italian style bloody mary mix.

Build Your Own Mimosas

$15.00

16oz Walter's Famous Pickle Juice

$12.00

Walter's Own Adult Pickle Juice... Vodka infused with pickle and pepperoncinis...Great for NO Hangovers

32oz Walter's Famous Pickle Juice

$32.00

Walter's Own Adult Pickle Juice... Vodka infused with pickle and pepperoncinis...Great for NO Hangovers

32oz Pina Colada Mix

32oz Pina Colada Mix

$22.00Out of stock

"C'mon Fred, Smell These Coconuts" Walter's own spiced rum boat drink, just pour over ice, blend and sip with sunshine. Repeat as necessry

16oz Mango Margaritas

16oz Mango Margaritas

$15.00Out of stock

Our homemade barrel aged margarita shaken with real mango puree then bottled and ready to server over ice!

32oz Mango Margaritas

32oz Mango Margaritas

$30.00Out of stock

Our homemade barrel aged margarita shaken with real mango puree then bottled and ready to server over ice!

16 0z The Jungle Bird

$18.00Out of stock

A refreshing cocktail for your next patio party. Jamaican Rum, Compari, Pineapple and Lime Juice. Pour over ice enjoy.

32 Oz The Jungle Bird

$36.00Out of stock

A refreshing cocktail for your next patio party. Jamaican Rum, Compari, Pineapple and Lime Juice. Pour over ice enjoy.

Wine by the Bottle

Btl Annabella Chardonnay

$36.00

Btl Borgo Scopeto Chianti

$44.00

Btl Giapoza Cabernet

$36.00

Btl Klinker Brick Rose

$36.00

Btl Mont Gravet Rose

$40.00

Btl Mohua Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Btl Ornato Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Btl Padrillo Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl Ransom Pino Noir

$52.00Out of stock

Btl Tablas Creek 2017 -50% Off

$30.00Out of stock

Btl Tinto Negro Malbec

$28.00

Balance SB Btl

$32.00

Btl Balance Chenin

$32.00

Mont Gravet Bottle

$40.00

Btl Guinigi

$32.00

Can Soda

Happy Leaf Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

2 Liters

Coca Cola, 2L

Coca Cola, 2L

$5.00

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Diet Coke, 2L

Diet Coke, 2L

$5.00

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

Sprite, 2L

Sprite, 2L

$5.00

A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool​

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our newest location brings our Always Funky, Never Dull vibe to the historic Lowry neighborhood. Bring your family for cheesy bread and Walter’s-style pizza, bring your crew for drinks and a game, or come by to meet up with the neighborhood locals. Conveniently located at 200 Quebec Street

Website

Location

200 Quebec Street, Building 200, Unit 109, Denver, CO 80230

Directions

Gallery
You are ordering from image
Banner pic
You are ordering from image
You are ordering from image

Similar restaurants in your area

Officer's Club
orange starNo Reviews
84 Rampart Way Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Hilltop
orange star4.5 • 3,350
211 S Holly St Denver, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Famous Philly CheeseSteak - Oneida
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Oneida St. Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Postino - 9CO
orange starNo Reviews
830 Colorado Boulevard Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Hilltop
orange star4.5 • 3,350
211 S Holly St Denver, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Denver -
orange star4.7 • 2,595
3000 E 1st Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
orange star4.4 • 2,516
435 S Cherry St Glendale, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
orange star4.5 • 2,475
1001 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston